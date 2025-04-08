Soon to tour Australia: Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance

Off the back of a busy 2024 tour with over 250 dates, the Irish dance production created by renowned Irish-American dancer, Michael Flatley, is back in Australia for the first time since 2015. Melbourne will host Lord of the Dance‘s opening night on Saturday 30 August before the show travels to Brisbane, Newcastle and Sydney.

Promising dazzling costumes and state-of-the-art technology, the 2025 Australian tour will showcase 40 talented dancers under Flatley’s direction, and he says he’s excited to bring the show to new crowds.

“Australia has always held a special place in the heart of Lord of the Dance. It’s incredible to see how this show continues to evolve while staying true to its roots, and I know Australian audiences will be blown away by this spectacular new production,” says Flatley.

The reimagined show is said to combine tradition with innovation. With the help of accomplished contemporary Irish Traditional composer, Gerard Fahy, Flatley’s choreography will tell a tale of love and war. The Lord of the Dance battles the evil Dark Lord and his Warlord army while Morrighan, the temptress, threatens The Lord’s true love with Saoirse.

Flatley is one of most celebrated Irish choreographers, making a name for himself through his award-winning dancing, choreographed shows, and his Guinness World Records. At one point he set the fastest tap speed at 35 taps per second, was the highest-paid dancer in history, and had the highest insurance policy on his legs at US$40 million.

It was Eurovision, the annual international song contest, that catapulted Flatley’s talent into global success. The 1994 broadcast of the competition brought him to global acclaim when his interval act, Riverdance, was seen across the world. Two years later, Flatley created Lord of the Dance, which is said to have revolutionised Irish dance.

The show has travelled the world taking over the famous venues of Accor Arena in Paris, Madison Square Garden in New York, London’s The O2 and the historic Temples of Baalbek in Lebanon. A consecutive sell-out 21-show run at London’s Wembley Arena landed Flatley a spot on Wembley’s prestigious Square of Fame.

Lord of the Dance, Australia. Video: Supplied.

Pre-sale tickets will be released Wednesday 9 April, and regular ticket sales begin Thursday 10 April. More information.