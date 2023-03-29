Small presses shine in Stella shortlist

For the first time in its 11-year history, all six books shortlisted for this year’s Stella Prize – an annual prize for Australian books by women writers that are original, excellent and engaging – are published by small or independent publishers.

Two works of non-fiction, a graphic memoir, one book of poetry and two novels have been shortlisted.

Each of the shortlisted authors receives $4,000 in prize money.

The six books shortlisted from the original longlist of 12 are:

● We Come With This Place by Debra Dank (Echo Publishing)

● big beautiful female theory by Eloise Grills (Affirm Press)

● The Jaguar by Sarah Holland-Batt (University of Queensland Press)

● Hydra by Adriane Howell (Transit Lounge)

● Indelible City by Louisa Lim (Text Publishing)

● Bad Art Mother by Edwina Preston (Wakefield Press)

The winning book – to be announced at a ceremony in Sydney on Thursday 27 April – will be awarded $60,000, thanks to the support of the Wilson Foundation.

Author, award-winning journalist and University of Melbourne lecturer Louisa Lim, whose Indelible City: Dispossession and Defiance in Hong Kong is a ‘a vibrant international literary achievement,’ according to this year’s Stella Prize judges, said it was ‘amazing, and a real surprise’ to be shortlisted for the Stella Prize.

‘A book like mine is not the kind of book that would normally be nominated for a prize – it’s non-fiction for a start. And the Stella Prize is just such a really high-profile prize, so I wasn’t expecting it at all. I’m thoroughly delighted,’ Lim told ArtsHub.

A personal history

Carefully researched and deeply personal, Lim’s Indelible City is a portrait of Hong Kong, its people and their stance against China’s increasingly oppressive rule, which led to the 2019 riots. Lim’s decision to blur the lines between traditional reportage and a more personal viewpoint in her book ensures it is like no other on the subject of Hong Kong to date.

‘I was really reluctant to do that at first, because it seemed to go against those rules of journalism by which I’ve lived for the last 25 years. My background is as a BBC journalist … and so objectivity and distance has always been such a cornerstone. But, in trying to report the story, it was just impossible to remove the city from me and me from the city, because it was a place that made me, that shaped me,’ Lim said.

Shortlisted author Louisa Lim. Photo: Laura Du Ve.

‘Because how can you remove yourself when protests are happening all around you, and when the city that you love, your hometown, is being changed forever?’

Lim hopes being shortlisted for the Stella will increase the profiles of all six writers on the list, something she says the Stella excels at.

‘I think it really elevates the writers – they say a rising tide carries all boats. But my book has been shortlisted for various other things, including a Walkley Award – and it wasn’t the same as the Stella. Nobody really knew about it or commented on it [then]. While, since I’ve been longlisted for the Stella, almost everybody I know has heard about it through various means,’ Lim said.

‘So I just think it gives much more prominence, but also it really helps female authors to shine – these amazing works that maybe don’t get attention from publicity campaigns and things like that, maybe because they’re poetry or graphic novels or just a little bit more unusual. So I think being on the Stella shortlist really is incredibly helpful,’ she said.

Common themes

Chair of the 2023 Stella Prize Judging Panel, Alice Pung OAM, said of the shortlist: ‘Although all the books on our shortlist are very different, common themes emerge about a woman’s relationship to her art and to the world around her. All our shortlisted books also explore with moving complexity some of the most pivotal relationships in a woman’s life, and their roles as daughters, partners, wives and mothers.

‘When considering how “engaging” a work was, we searched for a sense of uncontrived emotional resonance, and the work’s power to transcend its immediate appeal to become an enduring shifter of culture. We looked for “originality” not only in content, but in form, and “excellence” at both a holistic and sentence-by-sentence level. Our shortlist includes both established and debut creators – but all of the publishers are small presses. This speaks to the importance of small publishers in amplifying Australia’s most exciting, innovative and creative work,’ Pung said.

In addition to Pung, the judging panel comprised Gomeroi writer Alison Whittaker, writer and editor Jeff Sparrow, and critics Astrid Edwards and Beejay Silcox.

Jaclyn Booton, Creative Director and Co-CEO of Stella, said: ‘I’m absolutely delighted by the 2023 Stella Prize shortlist, which showcases exciting and innovative work across a range of forms. These six books deftly interrogate balance: of hope and grief, the creative and the domestic, the life-altering and the mundane. These are powerful works of literature, and they embody the strength of women’s writing in Australia. Congratulations to all of the shortlisted authors on their achievement!’

The inaugural Stella Prize was presented in April 2013 to Carrie Tiffany for her second novel, Mateship with Birds.

More recent winners include Evelyn Araluen for Dropbear (2022), Evie Wyld for The Bass Rock (2021) and Jess Hill for See What You Made Me Do (2020).

Read: Evelyn Araluen wins the 10th annual Stella Prize

The full list of Stella Prize winners to date, as well as a history of the Stella Prize, is available on the Stella website.

The winner of the Stella Prize 2023 will be announced on Thursday 27 April.

The 2023 Stella Prize Judges’ Report

We Come With This Place – Debra Dank (Echo Publishing)

In We Come With This Place, Debra Dank shares with us a life that is at once extraordinary and familiar. Dank’s words are lucid and beautiful. Her skill not only as a keen observer of her own life, but as a narrative builder and scholar of it, is obvious. The shifting timeline that forms the structure of the book draws her stories together to intentionally and clearly shape our understanding as readers, without ever being overbearing. Dank treats Country with agency and power, and Country is what holds her stories in place. She complicates many of our assumptions as readers, including what to expect of memoir as a form and where to direct our attention. A memoir of unique grace and defiant power.

big beautiful female theory – Eloise Grills (Affirm Press)

Eloise Grills takes our gaze to task in big beautiful female theory. The book as an object alone is ambitious enough to warrant recognition. Grills transforms writings (impressive in their own right) into visual essayistic feasts for the reader. At times theoretical, heavy but not dense, her work attends to an under-examined body in Australian literature. It’s a body onto which, Grills demonstrates, much of our cultural imaginary silently attaches, then loathes and fears – the fat body. big beautiful female theory is disarmingly raw, both in what it reveals about its narrator and subject, and in its deceivingly slapdash composition. But Grills maintains a self-awareness that’s rarely self-indulgent, and at times zooms out from introspection without the suspicion of the reader – and then it implicates us.

The Jaguar – Sarah Holland-Batt (University of Queensland Press)

The Jaguar centres on a remarkable sequence about the death of the author’s father from Parkinson’s disease: tender, memorable poems that capture grief and loss and love through unforgettable imagery, often blended with humour. Throughout the collection, Sarah Holland-Batt investigates the body as a site of both pleasure and frailty, writing equally effectively about sex, romance and ageing. Accessible, lyrical and wise, this is a book from a poet at the height of her powers.

Hydra – Adriane Howell (Transit Lounge)

This startlingly original novel, like its eponymous Greek and Roman legendary creature, contains many faces, twists and turns, and yet works cohesively as a story of great intrigue and black humour. At first drawing the reader in with its compelling narrator and brilliant use of metaphor and language (particularly in her description of Queen Anne furniture!), the story unravels towards something darker, more sinister – while never veering away from that unique sardonic humour. This is a truly weird and awe-some book in the best sense of those words, with an eccentricity that is never posturing or forced.

Indelible City: Dispossession and Defiance in Hong Kong – Louisa Lim (Text Publishing)

In Indelible City, Lim combines on-the-ground reporting of the experience of protestors in Hong Kong with an investigation into Hong Kong’s competing and contested histories. The work challenges how the media frames stories ‘from both sides’, and poses questions for all forms of history making, including contemporary non-fiction and memoir. By choosing to participate in – and not just stand witness to – events, and then critiquing her reasons for doing so, Lim transgresses traditional expectations of journalism and forces the reader to consider the role journalism plays in shaping our understanding of the world. Indelible City is a vibrant international literary achievement, speaking to the shifting geopolitical moment we find ourselves in while also examining the ongoing legacy of imperialism and colonialism.

Bad Art Mother – Edwina Preston (Wakefield Press)

In Bad Art Mother, novelist Edwina Preston explores the conflict between creativity and the conventional expectations of femininity. The book incorporates elements of real Melbourne literary history – the career of Gwen Harwood, the bohemia of Heide – into an account of fictional poet Veda Gray struggling with the bounds of convention in a postwar Australia deeply inhospitable to women writers. Veda’s letters and the memories of her conflicted son Owen combine, complement and contradict each other, in a clever, warm and very moving novel about motherhood, sacrifice and the claims of art.