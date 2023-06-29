Small organisations and artists win in first ArtsPay grant round

Just 18 months ago, ArtsPay was launched with the vision to create a new sustainable stream of funding for the arts through providing in-store and online businesses with an alternative payment processing system. It means that instead of going to big banks and large corporates, profits from transaction fees are being redirected to the arts sector at no additional cost to businesses and customers.

Read: Can arts funding be self-sustaining?

In April, the ArtsPay Foundation made the first small grant call-out to Australia’s arts sector, directed at supporting independent artists and small arts organisations. In its inaugural round, it distributed $55,000 in funding to nine recipients, who had never applied for or received public funding before.

Two small arts organisations and seven individual artists, spanning geographies and disciplines, were included in this first grant round, which altogether received over 1200 applications, reflecting an urgent need of such support in the sector.

Creative social enterprise Awesome Black (NSW) and Boorloo/Perth-based artist-led initiative, pvi collective (WA), were both awarded $10,000. Awesome Black is a First Nations-led company that develops original First Nations talent with unique storytelling and creates new opportunities in the creative industries. pvi collective employs gamification and play to create participatory artworks that aim to make activists of audiences.

Grants of $5000 each went to emerging playwright Nicola Ingram (Tas), artist and poet Elyas Alavi (Vic), actor and writer Ansuya Nathan (SA), interdisciplinary artist Belinda Yee (NSW), music producer Isla Scott (Vic), writer and poet Ellen O’Brien (NSW) and Malaysian-born Chinese Australian dancer and performance artist Shian Law (Vic).

At the grant announcement on Wednesday night (28 June) ArtsPay co-Founder Alistair Webster said: ‘Our mission is national, across all art forms, with a particular focus on accessibility and those who are currently excluded from mainstream funding opportunities. This is where we think there is the most need and where we have the most impact.

‘We were thrilled by the diversity of the applicants and their requests. Some applied to have rent for a studio space, others for research or travel for a residency. The majority were looking to pay themselves, even a little bit, for space to think, to imagine and to create.’

Read: Disruption in the arts and cultural sector

ArtsPay co-Founder and Board Member Lara Thoms added: ‘Payment processing is a field that we think deserves a disruption and a space that can allow us to actually make a huge difference in the arts sector.

‘We know it will take a lot of time, work and investment, but we want to see independent artists and organisations thriving in this country. We’re so proud that ArtsPay has been able to make that first move in a small pilot grant round, that we hope will become massive and numerous.’

Thoms continued, ‘Now is the time to give your uncle a call, tell your friend who owns a business or a shop, and ask your local pub to switch to ArtsPay. It’s up to people like us to spread the word and put a small amount of pressure on our favourite businesses.’

The third co-Founder of ArtsPay is Marc Goldenfein, and the Foundation’s Board includes Webster and Thoms, alongside Pippa Dickson, Jane Crawley, Asha Bee Abraham and Dick Quan.

Find out more on the inaugural ArtsPay Foundation grant recipients.