Slingsby Theatre Company’s 2026 production to be its last

Adelaide theatre company Slingsby has announced its effective closure in 2026, the company’s 20th year of operation.

Slingsby will premiere its current project in development, A Concise Compendium of Wonder, at the 2026 Adelaide Festival (and also hopes to subsequently tour the work both nationally and internationally), after which the company will cease making new work.

The company’s precise end point is not definitive, Slingsby’s Artistic Director and CEO Andy Packer tells ArtsHub, ‘but the fact that we won’t be making any more work after this is really, definitely, the beginning of winding up the company’.

The decision to end Slingsby’s operations is ‘a way of taking back control of our own destiny and knowing exactly where we’re heading; knowing what the end point is, in terms of having an office and running the company,’ Packer continues.

‘Obviously there’s quite a lot of investment in the making of this work, so we want to give it as long a life as we possibly can, but we’ve decided not to think beyond that.’

South Australia’s Minister for the Arts, Andrea Michaels, acknowledged the company’s impact on the state’s cultural landscape, saying: ‘We have been incredibly fortunate to witness the remarkable journey Slingsby has taken since its humble beginnings in Adelaide in 2007.

‘From its inception, the treasured Adelaide institution has delighted audiences at home and abroad with its truly unique, emotional and empathetic productions.

‘While it will be sad to see the final curtain fall, the State Government is proud to have supported Slingsby over nearly two decades, and congratulates all casts and crews, Andy and the Board for their remarkable legacy,’ she said.

Slingsby’s final production, a triptych of new Australian stories called A Concise Compendium of Wonder and written by award-winning fiction writers Ceridwen Dovey, Ursula Dubosarsky and Jennifer Mills, will continue to be developed throughout 2025.

Charting 2000 years of humanity’s shifting relationship with nature, the production will be presented in a regeneratively designed portable wooden building. Comprising three full-scale productions performed by one cast on one touring set, the ambitious project builds on Slingsby’s Green Touring Model and is intended to deliver immersive theatre experiences with net positive community and climate impact.

The rationale for winding up Slingsby

Packer cites two main factors as influencing the decision to wind up Slingsby’s operations in 2026.

‘When we started the company, we always had a feeling it would be of finite duration. We had imagined for a while that it might be 10 years, and then by ‘26 it will have been 20 years. So that’s part of the reason,’ Packer explains.

‘The other reason is that we’re not in receipt now of a level of funding that allows us to be the company that we want to be, that we truly believe that we could have grown into,’ he says.

While Slingsby currently receives four-year operational funding from Arts South Australia through the Arts Organisations Program (the company’s current funding agreement of $468,000 covers the 2023-2026 period), the company was not successful in its last two applications for Australia Council/Creative Australia four-year funding. Consequently, additional project funding has to be pursued and secured to produce every new production Slingsby makes.

Packer says the precarity caused by constantly chasing uncertain project funding is simply no longer viable for the Slingsby team.

‘That leads to a very uncertain path. It leads to a real lack of clarity for the artists that we work with, for the audience that we serve, and the international networks that we’re part of as well. And there’s nothing more dispiriting than spending your days just seeking additional funding to do what you want to do, when you know you have absolutely the right creative team and the right creative process to deliver excellent work. And we’ve just decided that that process is not for us anymore,’ he says.

Given the increasingly precarious nature of the arts landscape – including the cumulative impacts of the Brandis raid on the Australia Council in 2016 and the recent devastation wrought by the pandemic – Packer notes that it has become increasingly challenging for companies to keep operating as usual.

‘I do think that people expect us just to keep being resilient. And Slingsby has shown it is exceptional at being resilient. But there comes a point where you just say, “No, that doesn’t serve us anymore”,’ he says.

Founded in 2007 by Packer and Jodi Glass, Slingsby has premiered 11 full-scale productions to date (including The Young King and The Boy Who Talked to Dogs) alongside a host of smaller projects and collaborations; toured globally to 13 countries across Asia, North America, Europe, the UK, Scandinavia and the Pacific; received 15 industry awards (local, national and international), and paid over $7.8 million in wages to SA artists and arts workers.

While Packer and his colleagues, including Executive Director Rebecca Pearce and Chair Penny Griggs, feel some sadness about the impending end of Slingsby, they also recognise that closing down the company will create new opportunities for other arts organisations in South Australia.

‘The great thing is that the funding that we receive from Arts SA inevitably will go back to Arts SA, and then there will be a significant amount of money annually that another artist or another company could take up to bring their own vision to life.

‘When a tree falls, there’s more life in a fallen tree than there is in a standing tree. So we really hope that we can facilitate other people’s opportunities by stepping out of the way,’ Packer concludes.