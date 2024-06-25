Singapore Symphony Orchestra set for 2025 Australian debut

The Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO), recognised as one of the world’s best orchestras by BBC Music Magazine in March 2023, has announced its Australian debut tour in February 2025.

The SSO’s east coast Australian tour sees Singapore Symphony partnering with three leading Australian organisations and institutions: Melbourne Symphony Orchestra (MSO), Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) and Sydney Opera House (SOH).

The MSO signed a memorandum of understanding with Singapore Symphony in 2018, which has subsequently been extended until 2025.

Mr Kenneth Kwok, Chief Executive Officer of the Singapore Symphony Group, says the concerts will be a highlight of the 2024/2025 season, marking the Orchestra’s first international multi-city tour since 2016.

‘We are thrilled to be making our Australia debut in 2025 and showcasing the incredible virtuosity of the SSO alongside award-winning 17-year-old Singaporean violin sensation Chloe Chua and Sydney-born Principal Cellist, Ng Pei-Sian,’ Kwok says.

‘The 2025 tour is a key component of our ongoing relationships with our Australian partners and audiences, and we look forward to sharing our wonderful orchestra with audiences in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.’

The concerts will feature the award-winning Luciola singapura by Singaporean composer Koh Cheng Jin, which evokes the Singapore firefly, Tchaikovsky’s masterful Fifth Symphony (E minor, Op. 64), and Brahms’ final orchestral work, the 1887 Double Concerto for Violin and Cello (in A minor, Op. 102).

Established in 1979 as Singapore’s national symphony orchestra, and guided artistically by Music Director and renowned Austrian conductor Hans Graf, the SSO has earned an international reputation for its virtuosity, having garnered sterling reviews for its overseas tours and more than 50 recordings.

Graf said the program presented at the Orchestra’s three Australian concerts ‘epitomises our commitment to bridging the musical traditions of East and West and we are proud to present a beautiful piece from Singaporean composer Koh Cheng Jin along with works from European masters Brahms and Tchaikovsky.’

The first concert of the tour takes place at Sydney Opera House on Wednesday 12 February 2025, with SOH CEO Louise Herron AM saying, ‘As the symbol of modern Australia, the Sydney Opera House is a fitting first stop for the Singapore Symphony Orchestra on its inaugural Australian tour’.

Herron continued: ‘This is a long overdue visit from one of our closest neighbours, and I’m excited to hear these sublime musicians – especially the violin virtuoso Chloe Chua – in our newly transformed Concert Hall.’

The second concert, presented by the MSO, will be performed at Arts Centre Melbourne’s Hamer Hall on Friday 14 February.

MSO Managing Director Sophie Galaise says, ‘The MSO has had a wonderful relationship with the Singapore Symphony Orchestra since we first signed an international exchange agreement in 2018. In August 2024 we will visit Singapore to perform a highly anticipated collaboration at the SSO Gala to be held at the Esplanade Concert Hall in Singapore on 22 and 23 August. We look forward to welcoming the SSO to Australia in 2025 for their debut tour and to continue our partnership to promote people to people exchange, develop co-commissions, digital collaborations and touring opportunities.’

The MSO’s 2025 season will be launched at Hamer Hall on the evening of Wednesday 17 July.

The SSO’s final Australian concert takes place at QPAC on Sunday 16 February 2025.

QPAC Chief Executive John Kotzas AM says, ‘We consistently bring the world’s best to QPAC stages for our audiences, so we are delighted to be welcoming the Singapore Symphony Orchestra to Brisbane. With a remarkable program of music from Koh Cheng Jin, Brahms, and Tchaikovsky under the baton of Maestro Graf, we know that Queensland audiences will welcome this announcement. Our patrons are classical music devotees and great supporters of young emerging musical talent like Chloe Chua, so the combination of an international orchestra alongside an acclaimed young artist couldn’t be more perfect for QPAC.’

Tickets for the SSO’s 2025 Australian tour go on sale on Friday 28 June 2024. Learn more about Singapore Symphony Orchestra.