Shortfall in incomes draining visual arts sector, says new report

A four-year study by two Melbourne universities has delivered surprising – and alarming – insights into the incomes and career life cycles of Australia’s visual arts and craft workers.

Led by RMIT University with The University of Melbourne – and authored by Grace McQuilten, Jenny Lye, Catherine MacNeill, Chloë Powell and Marnie Badham, ‘Visual Arts Work: Key Research Findings, Implications and Proposed Actions‘ finds that “workers are abandoning the sector, largely because of unstable employment, below average salaries and lack of support”.

While frightening, it is an excellent report, which not only demonstrates a perilous position for the sector – poised for a mass exodus within the next five years – but also that the gendered nature of the sector is in part a contributor to lower incomes.

The report also describes how unpaid work has become ‘endemic’, and that transitions from early to mid-career practice are particularly challenging. Further, while as the broader sector and our national peak bodies and policies advocate for greater inclusion, artists and art workers from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds (CALD), and those living with disability, are reported as being significantly more impacted by the current situation.

ArtsHub takes a deeper diver into some of the findings, and what they mean for the sustainability of the visual arts and craft sector.

Shortfall in income is draining sector

Lead author Professor Grace McQuilten (RMIT University) says women and people from CALD backgrounds are among the most affected. “The arts are supposed to be a voice of our diverse community and vibrant democracy, but we risk losing that if artists can’t continue their careers.”

McQuilten continues: “Funding is enabling arts activity, but it’s not addressing pay and conditions for artists at the bottom of the food chain. Instead, funding is going to large arts organisations and established galleries, while struggling individual artists can only get smaller grants.”

According to the 2021 Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) census, there are 6793 visual art and craft professionals in Australia, 64% of whom identify as women. For a more accurate estimate, the report calls on the ABS Survey of Cultural Participation, which reports 106,000 Australians earning some income from a visual art activity, and 94,800 from a craft activity, in the 2021-22 financial year. It makes the point that the additional 100,000 visual and craft artists are not captured within the census definition.

The findings, therefore, represent a significant population that is ‘invisible’ to government reporting and understandably finds that 63% of artists and arts workers in the sector describe themselves as financially stressed, with 52% to 69% (the later CALD artists) saying they are suffering from poor mental health due to the pressures of being overworked and underpaid, in a rising cost of living climate.

The report also demonstrates this situation is worse for women, with a 47% gender pay gap for artists in 2024, whereas among roles like curators, gallery staff and educators, the gap was 23%. This figure is alarmingly higher than Australia’s gender pay gap more broadly, which was 11.5% in 2024, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics. And, yet, the sector is in constant demand to deliver more on less.

The average income from visual art or craft practice in 2023-24 was $13,937; male artists reported an average income of $23,130, female artists $12,330 and non-binary artists $14,074. It should be reminded that the poverty line in Australia is regarded as an income of $1121.91 per week, or $58,339 per annum – four times the average income of visual artists and craft practitioners – and yet they are still taxed on grants they may receive or sales made.

“We know a lot of people dropped out of the visual arts sector in the past five years,” says McQuilten, adding that the data shows that many arts and craft workers, much like gig-economy workers, are falling through the cracks, often unsure which awards and agreements they’re covered by, if any.

Among the recommendations offered in the report, the key one is to expand and improve the existing award coverage for arts workers, which sets out minimum wages and conditions. It suggests mandating the application of the National Association of the Visual Arts’ ‘Code of Practice for Visual Arts, Craft and Design‘ in all funding contracts to make them better protect artists’ pay and conditions.

Understanding the visual arts and craft workforce

The profile of artists

The mean age of artists is 53 with 22% aged 65 or older; this is considerably older than the general working population’s average age of 44 (according to the 2021 census).

Of those artists, 17% identify as being of CALD background, while 21% identify as living with disability.

Over 35% of artists report having a relevant postgraduate qualification.

The average income from a visual art or craft practice in 2023-24 was $13,937 with significant gender disparities: men artists report an average income from their practice of $23,130, women artists of $12,330 and non-binary artists $14,074.

The report notes this is on a downswing, with the numbers having dropped since the previous survey in 2022.

The average career length for an artist is 22 years.

Women and non-binary artists are more likely to identify as early to mid-career, with male identifying artists more likely to identify as mid to established career.

Only 25% of respondents spend 100% of their working time as an artist, with 82% receiving income from work within and outside the arts sector; 45% of artists work in the broader visual arts and craft sector, and 36% of artists also work as educators.

The most common source of income is that of sales directly between the artist and buyer. The second most common source is through a gallery.

Income precarity is compounded for those artists who also work as arts workers. Only 10% are employed on fixed-term contracts; 22% on a casual basis and 38% are self-employed.

Nearly 50% of artists participate in unpaid work in the arts sector, spending on average 28 hours per month.

Early career artists are most likely to report missing out on funding applied for (22%) and not applying for funding at all (40%). Established artists are the most likely to receive grant funding applied for, with 33% reporting success compared to 18% of early career artists and 28% mid-career artists.

35% of artists chose financial pressures as the main reason they would not continue working in the sector in five years’ time.

63% describe their financial condition as stressed, with 70% of artists from a CALD background and 78% of artists with disability doing so.

28% of artists accessed supports in the previous six months, such as a food bank, financial counselling, debt management and/or emotional support.

23% have had someone in their household skip meals or have smaller meals than usual because they couldn’t afford food.

50% of artists rate their mental health as poor or fair, with 69% of artists with disability reporting this.

59% rate their work-life balance as poor or fair.

The career profile of arts workers

Arts workers are most likely to name their occupation as arts professionals (55%), followed by an arts educator (44%), and community arts and cultural development worker (20%).

Arts workers have an average age of 46, which is similar to that of the general working population.

83% identify as women, 13% men, 3% non-binary, 1% prefer not to say.

20% identify as being of CALD background and 14% identify as a person with a disability.

78% feel there are cultural or access-related barriers to participating in the visual arts sector.

In the 2023-24 financial year, on average, 45 hours per week was spent working as an arts worker and the average income from this work was $63,031, earning significantly less than other working professionals, with an average annual income of $100,017.

Arts workers are working longer hours (45 hours per week in 2024) than was reported in our 2022 survey (average 38 hours per week), yet incomes have not increased commensurate with those additional hours.

60% of respondents report wanting to work more hours, speaking to their inadequate remuneration and a trend of underemployment in the sector.

25% of arts workers are employed on a fixed-term contract, 12% on a casual basis and 18% are self-employed.

33% of arts workers are supporting their careers with income sources from beyond the visual arts sector; 18% are undertaking paid work in areas outside of the sector.

56% of arts workers reported undertaking unpaid work in the sector, with an average of 14 hours per month.

Work insecurity is exacerbated by a lack of cultural safety for many CALD arts workers.

Mid-career and established arts workers are more likely to apply for and receive arts grants. Across career stages, arts workers are tending to focus more on state government funding, followed by funding from Creative Australia and then local government funding.

26% chose financial pressures and 19% chose higher and/or steadier pay in other industries as the main reasons they would not continue working in the sector in five years’ time.

63% describe themselves as financially stressed.

28% of arts workers are relying on additional supports to manage these current cost of living challenges, such as food banks, financial counselling, debt management and/or emotional support. This is significantly more for CALD arts workers and those living with disability.

19% of arts workers had someone in their household skip meals or have smaller meals than usual because they couldn’t afford food.

Over half of arts workers (52%) rate their mental health as poor or fair.

To read the full report.

Visual Arts Work is an Australian Research Council Linkage project led by researchers from RMIT University and The University of Melbourne, and industry partners the National Association of the Visual Arts, and the Australian Museums and Galleries Association.