Rodeo unites First Nations riders and artists

Rodeo and art may seem like an unlikely match, but the third Mount Isa Mines Indigenous Rodeo Championships in Queensland will unite riders and artists with the unveiling of Kiakati, an Indigenous Arts and Culture Precinct at Buchanan Park.

Kiakati is a Kalkadoon word meaning “to make”, and the Precinct will be home to artworks, artefacts and classes hosted by Elders and artists from across the region.

Experiences in the Precinct for the 2024 Mount Isa Mines Indigenous Rodeo Championships are produced and guided by Malkarri Cultural Centre. The local not-for-profit First Nations organisation is focused on preserving and continuing Kalkutungu (Kalkadoon) Culture through language, song, dance, art and cultural practice.

Kiakati will be open for all four days of the Mount Isa Rodeo Festival from 8-11 August and continue to make lasting partnerships with the community through creative leadership.

Dancers at the 2023 Mount Isa Mines Indigenous Rodeo Championships. Photo: Supplied.

A history of rodeo

The Indigenous rodeo event has a proven track record of bringing together adventurous mob since launching in 2022 and taking out gold in the Festivals and Events Category at the Queensland Tourism Awards that same year. While the Indigenous Rodeo Championships is still in its early years, its parent event, the Mount Isa Mines Rodeo boasts a rich 65-year history.

It is the first year that First Nations riders from Aotearoa New Zealand will join the challenge, as visitors see two rodeo families go head to head from each side of the ditch.

George Ah One (known as The Carandotta Drover) is a local legend, known for taming and walking the quick-tempered Carandotta horses over 200 kilometres from Carandotta Station to Kalkadoon Park for the Mount Isa Rotary Rodeo in 1959.

Competing with the Ah One family from Aotearoa is the Church family, a multigenerational Māori rodeo mob who are the reigning national champions.

The 2024 Mount Isa Mines Indigenous Rodeo Championships also feature a logo redesign by 19-year-old Kalkadoon artist Alysha Blackley, and artwork featuring a yidaki (didgeridoo) by Kalkadoon artist Jesse Wilson. Wilson’s work will be unveiled as part of the Opening Ceremony events.

On 8 August, live music will be brought to the Rodeo Rock stage by country music star Kasey Chambers and Christine Anu, who is known for her cover song release of First Nations rock group Warumpi Band’s ‘My Island Home’.

Isa Rodeo CEO and Chair of Outback Queensland Tourism Association, Natalie Flecker says the event is a culmination of local partnerships. ‘The event expertise of Isa Rodeo Ltd, the cultural guidance and input from Malkarri and the inspiring programs and advice Mona Aboriginal Corporation offers to empower our Aboriginal youth is a deadly combination that demonstrates the sort of outcomes great partnerships can produce.

‘This event has enormous growth potential and will play a significant role in the First Nations offering to the many visitors leading up to and beyond the 2032 Olympics and Paralympics,’ she concludes.

A Welcome to Country and cultural performance will be delivered by the Sundowners Kalkutungu Dancers on 8 August for the Mount Isa Mines Indigenous Rodeo Championships. The main Mount Isa Rodeo Festival runs from 3-11 August.