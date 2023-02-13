RISING Festival 2023: Melbourne Town Hall to host immersive 360 video, Euphoria

RISING Festival, the highly-anticipated celebration of music, food, art, and culture in Melbourne, Australia, is back in 2023 with a spectacular lineup that promises to ‘leave audiences in awe’.

One of the major highlights of the festival this year is the first major international commission, Euphoria: an exclusive cinematic presentation (and comment on capitalism) by the renowned Berlin-based artist and filmmaker Julian Rosefeldt. Featuring the performances of world-class actors such as Cate Blanchett, Giancarlo Esposito, and Virginia Newcombe, Euphoria is a multi-channel film installation that explores the impact of capitalism and unlimited economic growth.

The installation, which transforms Melbourne Town Hall into a mesmerising vortex of screens, is brought to life by an original score by Canadian composer Samy Moussa and British saxophonist Cassie Kinoshi, making it an immersive and unforgettable experience for audiences.

What is Euphoria?

Euphoria will utilise the Town Hall to create a multi-sensory experience, with a life-sized choir from the Brooklyn Youth Chorus encircling the audience and five duelling jazz drummers, including Terri Lyne Carrington, Peter Erskine, and Antonio Sánchez, projected in the round. The upper screens loop five theatrical vignettes, featuring musings from some of history’s most influential figures – such as Snoop Dogg, Ayn Rand, and Angela Davis.

The festival’s co-artistic director, Gideon Obarzanek, said, ‘It’s huge! Almost two hundred years since the Communist Manifesto, Euphoria takes stock of Capitalism – the biggest and most seductive Ponzi scheme that keeps on giving.’

How do I see Euphoria?

The festival is offering pay-as-you-can pricing, with free admission on Fridays, but be sure to book ahead.

‘Melbourne is the arts and culture capital of Australia, and we are delighted to welcome RISING’s Free Fridays for visitors to Euphoria this year, to open art and creativity to as many people as possible,’ Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp said. ‘We know our city economy reaps huge benefits from events such as RISING – during last year’s festival, the total spend across the city was $369 million, a huge boost for our traders during a traditionally quieter Winter period.’

Euphoria opens at Melbourne Town Hall on Friday, June 2, and runs until Sunday, June 18. For more information visit the RISING website.