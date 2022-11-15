Recent attendances reaffirm value of IRL experiences

Everyone would agree that we are not past the pandemic yet. Daily numbers continue to be charted, our workplaces are impacted with sick colleagues, and for many there is still that ‘wobbly feeling’ of uncertainty around large crowds or attendances at events.

Despite these challenges, people are committed to supporting the arts’ return – and the numbers are showing it.

This year’s Margaret River Region Open Studios broke all previous records with a 50% increase in visitor numbers – that is more than 130,000 studio visits (up from 85,000). It also clocked an estimated $10 million in economic benefit generated for the region from the 16-day event, report its organisers.

The data on the October event (released last week), also shows that more than half the visitors came from outside the region (51% were from Perth, three hours away), and 27% were first-time visitors to the event. Further, 97% said they would be likely to attend next year’s event.

These are positive figures after a difficult two years.

But clearly people wanted to be back – 168 artists opened their studios. The event survey data revealed that visitors spent three to four days visiting studios, with an average of 10 studios visited, and 71% of those visitors bought art.

It was a similar story for the OzAsia Festival, which has just wrapped up its 15th edition with more than 175,000 attendances across 50 ticketed and free events in Adelaide.

OzAsia Festival Artistic Director Annette Shun Wah said of the success: ‘It was so heartening to witness audience responses to this year’s OzAsia Festival program. There was laughter and absolute awe for exceptional works, such as Margaret Leng Tan’s Dragon Ladies Don’t Weep, the stunning Indian-Australian collaboration Bridge of Dreams and Marrugeku’s Gudirr Gudirr.’

The opening week mapped attendances of 66,000 across four days, with the family favourite – the Moon Lantern Trail – alone attracting more than 25,000 attendees.

‘Thank you to our audiences for embracing this festival once again,’ added Shun Wah.

Curator of the festival’s In Other Words program, Jennifer Wong saw a similar connection across the writers’ program.

‘What an unforgettable weekend for audiences and writers alike at In Other Words, with much laughter, some tears and candid conversations that are just the beginning, not the end. In these conversations we’ve seen suffering, triumph, joy and endurance. Experiencing this in a roomful of fellow lovers of books and ideas reminds us that we’re never truly alone and that, with words, we will somehow find our way,’ said Wong.

DESIGN Canberra is currently in full flight – halfway through its month-long program running through November. With the theme this year of Transformation, over 32 talks and symposiums – spanning the themes of public art in Canberra, First Nations artists in public art and legacy arts in relation to Canberra city – in addition to tours, exhibitions, art installations, open studios and workshops, the event is tracking a similar thirst to get out and support the arts.

Jodie Cunningham, CEO of Craft ACT, organising body of DESIGN Canberra, tells ArtsHub: ‘Attendances overall have been good and particularly high for our Nurture Making by Hand workshops and the open studios program [which] so far has had high attendances and sales. Artists have been so delighted to reconnect with visitors after the past few years.’

Cunningham adds: ‘Most events are selling later than usual, with the exception of our really popular architecture tours, which sold out before the festival started!’

DESIGN Canberra follows the month-long October festival, Canberra Art Biennale, with public artworks engaging visitors across city locations. In tandem, the two events have reinvigorated the local landscape after a particularly tough period of bushfires followed by the pandemic.

While numbers are still yet to be published, organisers of both events have been overwhelmed by the positive engagement with this year’s editions.