RAW Comedy National Grand Final 2025 winner announced

Peter Josip (Vic) won the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF) 2025 RAW Comedy National Grand Final at the weekend with a set covering racial identity, martial arts and contemporary political triggers around immigration. Josip also secured a spot at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August, competing in So You Think You’re Funny? as part of his prize, and a studio session with photographer Nick Robertson to help Josip built his publicity assets.

The 2025 RAW Comedy National Grand Final at Melbourne Town Hall featured 13 new comics from heats conducted around Australia, each performing their best five-minute set. Runners-up in a close race were Mariah Nickolas (NSW) and Josh Spyro (Qld), with MC Lizzy Hoo anchoring the competition.

RAW Comedy is the country’s premier platform for emerging comedic talent, boasting an impressive alumni line-up including Anne Edmonds, Ronny Chieng, Tom Ballard, Sam Campbell, Sarah Kendall, Georgie Carroll, Celia Pacquola, Josh Thomas, Hannah Gadsby, Aaron Chen, Rhys Nicholson, Becky Lucas and Joel Creasey, among others.

The 13 finalists were selected from almost 1000 budding comedians who registered to compete in the RAW Comedy heats and finals. Melbourne International Comedy Festival’s other development programs include Class Clowns and Deadly Funny.

“The 2025 RAW Final was one of the toughest to judge in recent years with a very high standard across all the contestants, showcasing the incredible diversity of lived experience that informs the contestants’ material. The audience had a huge evening of laughs and can undoubtedly look forward to saying ‘I saw their first big gig’ about many of the performers in years to come,” the judges said in a joint statement.