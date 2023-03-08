Rainbow maximalist to headline Women in Design Commission

News

The 2023 MECCA x NGV Women in Design Commission recipient is the inspiring multidisciplinary English designer Bethan Laura Wood.
8 Mar 2023
Celina Lei

Bethan Laura Wood, recipient of the 2023 MECCA x NGV Women in Design Commission. Photo: Mark Cocksedge.

Colour aficionado and multidisciplinary London-based designer, Bethan Laura Wood, is next in line to present the 2023 MECCA x NGV Women in Design Commission, following the inaugural 2022 commission by Mexican architect Tatiana Bilbao.

Wood is an internationally recognised designer known for her nuanced material investigations and enthusiasm for colour (check out her home). Since establishing her eponymous design studio, WOOD London in 2009, she has garnered worldwide attention, with work presented at Design Miami and the Victorian and Albert Museum (V&A), as well as being held in permanent collections at The Art Institute of Chicago, San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA) and more.

Wood’s installation for the MECCA x NGV Women in Design Commission will combine a wide range of elements, including furniture, textiles and scenography. It will open to the public in December 2023.

Wood says in the media release that the commission will allow ‘deeper exploration into my practice of material investigations and offers a unique opportunity to present my contemporary design pieces in conversation with history works from the NGV Collection’.

Read: What’s the value of adding India Mahdavi to Bonnard?

Imbued with her maximalist style, Wood will draw on inspiration from diverse British 18th and 19th century references, including the kaleidoscope, Regency furniture and the women’s intellectual network known as ‘bluestockings’.

Tony Elwood AM, Director, NGV describes Wood as ‘an inspiring multidisciplinary designer, who embraces an artistic agenda fuelled by experimentation to create unique and flamboyant furniture, objects, textile and interior designs’.

Bethan Laura Wood in collaboration with Christopher Farr’s ‘Jelly Salad’ 2022. Photo: Tom Mannion.

Spotlighting female designers who are leading the charge on the global stage to Australian and international audiences, the five-year commission series is presented by the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) and supported by the cosmetic brand MECCA’s social change program, M-POWER.

Founder and Co-CEO of MECCA, and NGV Foundation board member, Jo Horgan says: ‘The enormous talent and contribution of designers like Bethan remind us how important it is to ensure that women are represented not just in design schools, but in studios, galleries and leadership positions in the design industry.

‘Bethan’s multidisciplinary approach also reminds us that creativity, diverse thinking and curiosity can achieve remarkable things, and help us to see the world in new ways. MECCA M-POWER is all about championing equality and opportunities for women and girls, and we’re so delighted to be able to help bring Bethan’s work to new audiences and inspire women and girls in Australia to dream big,’ concludes Horgan.

Tatiana Bilbao’s 2022 MECCA x NGV Women in Design Commission, La ropa sucia se lava en casa (Dirty clothes are washed at home) remains on view at NGV International until 19 March; free.

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is an arts writer and editor at ArtsHub. She acquired her M.A in Art, Law and Business in New York with a B.A. in Art History and Philosophy from the University of Melbourne. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. Most recently she took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne. Instagram: @lleizy_

