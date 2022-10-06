Women designers and feminist cities: it’s not what you think

This week, the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) launched its inaugural MECCA x NGV Women in Design Commission with Mexican architect Tatiana Bilbao, whose designs place social and gender equity at its centre.

Simultaneously in WA, HyperSext City lands at Fremantle Design Week, and looks at the problems that women, gender diverse people and the LGBTQIA+ community face in navigating public space.

Also upcoming in Tasmania is Women In Design, with the weekend event making its fifth comeback to showcase the innovative work of women designers and their interest in collective and social practices.

These are just examples of women designers and feminist cities coming into the spotlight, signalling a much needed rethink of how space and architecture themselves are gendered in ways that put half of the population at a disadvantage.

‘HyperSext City thinks about how the ability for women and gender diverse people to move freely through the cities is something that’s not always available to them, or often denied, because they are mitigating risks all the time and changing their behaviour,’ said Nicole Kalms, Founder of Monash University’s XYX Lab, which is presenting the exhibition.

Kalms continued: ‘Part of HyperSext City is about demonstrating that there is actual research around what those stories are that can influence placemaking. A lot of the other work that is done at XYX Lab is about engaging with those communities and bringing them into contact with people that make public spaces – that’s policymakers, architects, urban designers, local governments etc.’

This gap of direct engagement is a major issue that leads to what Kalms calls ‘assumed expertise’ in the design field, a barrier to making public spaces truly safe and accessible.

Tatiana Bilbao, in her opening talk at the NGV on Wednesday night also reflected the ways in which her practice fed into a dominant, patriarchal system before a moment of clarity.

Bilbao said: ‘In 2020, when I was called to give a lecture around International Women’s day in a conference held by Mexican women architects, I thought I wanted to talk about how my work had advanced the topic of women in architecture. I fortunately had a long trip to arrive there to prepare the lecture during which I understood that my work not only had done nothing to advance women in the built environment, it had done a lot to perpetuate discriminations on women.

‘I think that the most important lesson of that day for me was understanding I had never really been critical enough to the system that I was born into, that I was educated into and where I took my privilege for granted.

‘It’s not only a matter of architecture and not only that it discriminated against women but that it discriminated against almost everybody. It’s a standardised mode of living that has left out the majority of the population,’ added Bilbao.

Architecture is already embedded in an act of colonisation. It colonises the land and there is no way to escape that but it’s also a basic form of care which protects our body. Tatiana Bilbao

Installation view of Tatiana Bilbao’s La ropa sucia se lava en casa (Dirty clothes are washed at home), 2022 in MECCA x NGV Women in Design Commission: Tatiana Bilbao at NGV International, Melbourne. Photo: Kate Shanasy.

Just like the growing awareness of incorporating sustainability or environmental issues into the design curriculum, the way the profession is taught needs to bring forth the voices of marginalised communities as well.

Kalms added: ‘When you’re a designer sitting in a room with somebody from the local community that you’re designing for, who may be part of those intersectional groups, then you’re really hearing their story. Being asked to respond to that story is very different to making assumptions about what you think people want in that space.’

‘If we want to change the lives of people on the ground, we have to work within the context and constraints of policy or budgets. That doesn’t mean that we have to give up or give in, but there are some practical things that are really important to making good decisions. The first thing we need to do is prioritise the experiences of women and gender diverse people: what their needs are, what their experiences are and then we have to think about gender sensitive solutions.’

A city of care

For Bilbao who started exploring the implications of domestic spaces and extending that into urban spaces, a radical rethink is required in terms of what has been normalised as the ‘standard’ and ‘necessity’ of living.

From the way a two bedroom house enforces the ideals of a nuclear family to the structures of kitchens and bedrooms, ‘we are really eliminating the possibility of understanding that we all inhabit this planet in a very different manner,’ said Bilbao.

‘We need a revolution at point zero and for me that is a social one starting with understanding domestic labour, reproduction and the feminine struggle.’

Common sustainability issues such as eliminating carbon energy is not enough in her view. ‘To me a post-carbon city it needs to be called “The city of care” …You need to profoundly transform the city, find new ways of living and most importantly new ways of social relationships, really a new post-capitalist form.’

The installation on view at the NGV, La ropa sucia se lava en casa (Dirty clothes are washed at home) presents this visually and in physical form. In it, Bilbao points to the simple act of communal laundering as the basis of social bonds, one that is dominated by women but viewed as subordinate in terms of their output of labour.

Meanwhile, one of the most eye opening aspects of HyperSext City is that it doesn’t take drastic change to physical space in order to make an impact within the scope of everyday experiences.

‘There are articles that talk about how do we make feminist cities and cities for women but nobody is actually suggesting that we have to rebuild. The challenge is working out how to impact the material city in ways that are practical, achievable and impactful,’ said Kalms.

She continued: ‘In a research we’ve done with Arup, we have questioned the knee-jerk reaction by communities to shove in CCTVs and brighter lights in a space deemed unsafe. When you actually go and do research with women and girls, and investigate the literature around what exists in terms of criminology and other disciplinary areas, brighter is not better. CCTV cameras do not make women and girls feel safer, they are just on high alert because they feel that they are in a place of danger.

‘What Arup and XYX Lab research uncovered was that warmer layered light allows you to recognise faces, and doesn’t create dark shadows that women have to move in and out of.

‘We also know that maintaining public spaces is very, very important. If you go into a space that is unkept, that there are syringes or rubbish and has been vandalised, then that’s a key sign that it’s not a place that is surveyed by other people or taken care of. That can be unsettling for women and gender diverse people.’

Real-time transport data, wayfinding tools, wait times … and while the list goes on, these issues don’t habour the monstrous complexity that some perceive them to.

‘Small changes can make the difference between having a journey that feels relatively safe, and one that feels incredibly precarious and risky,’ said Kalms.

Bilbao also expressed that we need to fight against these invisible forces which tell us change is impossible. ‘Especially as architects sometimes we believe that the city is shaped by so called abstract forces, or what people call organic. The truth is those forces are neither organic, abstract nor innocent. They are market forces that determine who can inhabit the territory and how.

‘Yes we can’t design a city as a whole, but each space that is in the city; each sidewalk, each building, each lamp-post forms part of the city and is shaping them. The city is both the result of necessity and desire,’ said Bilbao.

HyperSext City is hosted by XYX Lab and runs beyond Fremantle Design Week until 29 October.

MECCA x NGV Women in Design Commission: Tatiana Bilbao is on view until 29 January 2023 at NGV International.