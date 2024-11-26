QUT Art Museum told to cancel 2025 programming

Like many universities nationally, Queensland University of Technology (QUT) is facing pressure to deliver cost-cutting measures. Also, as with other institutions, the first place to look for those cuts is the arts and humanities.

On 6 November, Vice-Chancellor Professor Margaret Sheil AO presented to a forum of over 900 QUT staff what that may look like. She used the Queensland University Art Museum (QUTAM) as an example of the type of engagement activities that would be terminated by the University, saying, “It’s looking at some of the nice-to-do things that had more benefits for the community than QUT. So we [have] paused the exhibitions into the QUT Art Museum. A number of them have supported artists from the community rather than QUT.”

The statement devalued the role of the Museum and its research, and belittled the professional staff to their academic colleagues.

QUTAM has four dedicated staff to deliver its programming. Currently, there is no mention of staff cuts.

As an outcome, all 2025 exhibitions have been cancelled at QUTAM. In their place, the Museum has been instructed to present one exhibition a year, to be drawn from the University’s Art Collection.

Cut-cost programming lacks vision for value

Queensland academic and artist Pat Hoffie told ArtsHub: “We all know that Australian universities are currently under huge financial pressure – diminishing numbers of overseas student applications, massive land buys and building projects have made them scramble for funds to run courses. But the truth is that university art galleries pretty well run on the smell of an oily rag, and closing them will not make a huge dent in getting back to black.

“The fact that they’re central to university teaching and research seems to be undervalued,” Hoffie continued.

Read: Potential Griffith University Art Museum closure

With the news of the cuts, Chair of University Art Museums Australia (UAMA), and a QUT alumnus, José Da Silva, implored Professor Sheil to reconsider this short-sighted decision in a formal letter made available to ArtsHub.

“University art museums are critical educational resources supporting student learning, research and the university’s strategic goals. A severe program reduction like this appears to effectively halt the Art Museum’s support of contemporary artists, and artistic and curatorial research, the benefits offered to students and campus life, as well as the staff that support this aspect of the program, for which it enjoys an excellent reputation and wide renown,” wrote da Silva.

For nearly two months, the Art Museum has been working diplomatically with academic management at QUT to find a more workable outcome, intentionally cost-reducing its 2025 program. The suggestion for an external review – such as the one undertaken by Griffith University – has not been accepted.

Da Silva noted, “The Museum’s innovative approach to open storage displays in the west wing galleries also demonstrates its commitment to maximising access to the QUT collection, while working within constraints and creating significant teaching and learning resources.”

Over the past two years, QUTAM has been presenting fewer shows in a cost-saving measure, and has turned over one wing of the Museum to Collection exhibitions.

Read: Why university art museums play a vital role

Reputations are what build universities

This decision to strip QUTAM of its role of creating value and supported learning through exhibitions, sits counter to the Museum’s reputation for delivering above its weight.

Two artists, who are ambassadors of QUT as alumni of its creative programming, and are strongly advocating for the Museum’s program reinstatement, are Los Angeles-based, palawa woman Jemima Wyman, and celebrated Venice Biennale Golden Lion-winner, Archie Moore (Kamilaroi/Bigambul) – who was recently awarded an Honorary Doctorate from the University.

Wyman’s 30-year solo survey exhibition, which was to open in July next year, has been cancelled.

She shared with ArtsHub her letter to the Vice-Chancellor’s office, making the point that this exhibition, “would have highlighted my long-standing professional and personal relationship with QUT, illustrating the innovative creative foundation QUT established in launching my international art career”.

As well as being a graduate, Wyman taught in the QUT studio art workshop, and was an academic faculty member for many years. Additionally her work is held in the QUT Art Collection, along with that of other esteemed alumni Troy-Anthony Baylis, Helen Fuller, Pat Hoffie, Alice Lang, Mona Ryder, Gemma Smith and Anne Wallace – all of whom have had career-defining solo exhibitions at QUTAM, reiterating the connection to the University over ‘nice things’ for the community to do.

Wyman said that the proposal to reduce the Art Museum’s program to one exhibition per year, “is unheard of”.

“No other institution, in Australia or abroad, runs a program of this nature, as this would be detrimental to both their visitation and their reputation,” she said. “Leading universities worldwide staunchly support their art museums, recognising the enduring value they bring to academia, philanthropy and the wider community.”

Wyman said that the decision “demonstrates a fundamental lack of understanding of the industry, risks alienating loyal audiences, and stifles the Art Museum’s ability to stay relevant and competitive in an ever-evolving cultural landscape”.

Diversity and inclusion a foundation to QUTAM programming

A key part of QUTAM’s programming is the learning that exhibitions can offer around diversity and inclusion.

Wyman makes the point that “the future program [for 2025] was slated to highlight under-recognised Indigenous artists (Nici Cumpston, Zena Cumpston, David Doyle, Kent Morris, Adrianne Semmens and Raymond Zada), alumni (myself) and culturally diverse practices (Vipoo Srivilasa)”.

“These exhibitions exemplify QUTAM’s support for diverse and innovative arts practices, while also fostering student learning, on-campus engagement and life-long learning for the broader community in Brisbane and afar.”

Moore agreed, speaking out in support of QUTAM this past week. In a formal statement, he said: “Without the degree from QUT I may have not been successful in being awarded a scholarship to spend a year in Prague to further my art career. I may not have been selected to represent Australia at the Venice Biennale this year. I certainly would not have received the Honorary Doctorate from QUT this month. These achievements represent more than personal milestones – but [also] the vital role that educational institutions play in our society.”

He added that the cancellation “seems to say that art is not an intellectual pursuit and not worth supporting. I am deeply concerned about this development and to think how dire it would’ve been had there been no Visual Arts faculty back when I applied from the culture-less town I was living in north of Brisbane”.

“Art courses at TAFE and then QUT were safe places where my own identity as a First Nations person was also supported and nurtured. From critical thinking skills to communication skills, problem-solving skills to empathy skills, my newfound capabilities became useful in other areas of my life too. This all occurred through my study and exposure to ideas and thinking offered by art-making and the organisations that supported it, like QUT Art Museum.”

Read: Archie Moore’s Golden Lion-winning installation gifted to Tate and QAGOMA

Academic and artist Pat Hoffie agreed it is key. “A university art museum or gallery is a site where new visual languages propose new ways to link ideas across the faculties. And they provide a critical cultural pulse that conjoins the various disciplines to broader audiences beyond the institution. Plus, they’re a banner for the university’s ‘difference’. QUTAM has enjoyed a great run to date with exhibitions that are challenging, involving and exciting.”

An easy trend with a devasting outcome

Da Silva recalled, “Over a decade ago, during a similar period of financial constraint, Western Sydney University decided to close its performing and visual arts schools and gallery space. The decision proved to be both culturally and financially costly. More recently, the University has had to invest significantly more resources to rebuild its cultural infrastructure and repair damaged relationships with artists, donors and the broader arts community. The loss of momentum in collection development and community engagement was profound.”

Vice-Chancellor Professor Margaret Sheil AO responded to Wyman’s letter, “The decision to pause programming in the QUT Art Museum for 2025 was made by management, as we asked all areas to prioritise core teaching and research activities over the next few years until we can return the budget to surplus.”

The Vice-Chancellor continued: “We are reviewing the activity levels and locations of cultural and teaching activities across our two campuses in the face of a changing external environment (new bridges, foot traffic and the Olympic planning). The number of students undertaking creative/fine arts degrees is declining rapidly (again because the fees were raised by the previous government)… The reality has been that Australian universities have been funding cultural activities from international student revenue for many years, and that has had a dramatic hit given current government policy settings, so we have to make tough decisions sadly.”

Wyman said, “With the 2032 Olympics on the horizon, and at a time of unprecedented growth for Queensland, one would expect institutions to be investing in the arts, and yet it appears that QUT is doing the opposite,” adding that she viewed QUTAM as “a cultural jewel in the crown of Brisbane city and the art landscape of Queensland”.

“Here in Los Angeles, [the university art museum of UCLA] the Hammer Museum has been built up to have an important role in the cultural landscape of the US. It is a world-leading institution that is irreplaceable for students, artists and the broader international art world. With more support, active listening and future strategic planning, QUTAM could cement the work already done to date and play an equally high-profile role,“ she continued.

A question brewing regarding the next step relates to staff cuts. After all, with this cancellation of programming, how will they fulfil their roles and maintain their work hours?

It is also believed that within the Faculty of Creative Industries, Social Justice and Education, an entire review of the Performing Arts at QUT is imminent with cuts in mind.

A future within reach

“It seems as though the pre-Christmas months in south-east Queensland (and northern NSW) have become the season to hack away at university departments and galleries,” Hoffie told ArtsHub. “As you’d remember, this time last year we were fighting for the survival of Griffith University Art Museum. Well, bless the powers that be, because it’s not only been given a reprieve, but the Vice-Chancellor, Carolyn Gardiner, is actually opening the Yuriyal Bridgeman show there this Sunday.”

It is a great example of how an ill thought through decision can be turned around.

Da Silva encouraged QUT to “consider establishing a dedicated fundraising campaign for the Art Museum, developing strategic partnerships with corporate sponsors and cultural organisations, exploring innovative revenue streams through programming and events, and leveraging the Museum’s work for research grants and external funding opportunities”.

He noted that there is a “historical legacy of giving at QUT, dating back to the 1950s, when staff at the Queensland Teachers College at Kelvin Grove donated tuppence each pay to help purchase artworks for the QUT Art Collection”.

And, more contemporaneously, “The Museum’s success in securing partnership opportunities, such as for the Wyman exhibition, shows its capacity to attract external support. The exhibition was planned as a partnership with UNSW (University of New South Wales) Sydney’s UNSW Galleries and the University of South Australia’s Samstag Museum of Art, extending the reach and impact of the Art Museum’s work across Australia,” continued da Silva.

Those ArtsHub spoke to from the sector universally implored the University to reinstate the 2025 program, and to undertake an external expert review to determine strategies to help the longer-term survival of the QUTAM programming and staffing.

Moore concluded: “Access to quality education and opportunities for artistic development aren’t merely luxuries, but fundamental rights that major educational institutions should provide to our community, fostering cultural growth and professional excellence. It saddens me that my alma mater is being reduced to a mere showcase.”

Letters can be addressed to Vice Chancellor Professor Margaret Sheil AO at margaret.sheil@qut.edu.au

The Queensland University of Technology was approached by ArtsHub for a comment, but while agreeing to provide one, did not.