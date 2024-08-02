Queensland Ballet announces shock departure of Artistic Director

Funding constraints that made her vision for Queensland Ballet impossible to achieve have been identified by outgoing Artistic Director Leanne Benjamin OBE AM as the primary reason for her abrupt departure from the company.

In a media statement released on Wednesday 31 July, Benjamin said: ‘Ultimately, as we [the Queensland Ballet team] have worked together to design a vibrant season for 2025, it has become very clear that my artistic aspirations for our company, including the opportunity to engage diverse choreographic voices, both international and Australian, and venture outside of the traditional theatre environment with immersive opportunities, is not immediately possible within the funding constraints faced by the company.’

Queensland Ballet’s sixth Artistic Director, and the first woman in the role, Benjamin’s appointment was announced with much fanfare in late December 2023.

The Royal Ballet’s longest-serving ballerina, and with considerable developmental experience at the likes of The Royal Ballet, Birmingham Royal Ballet and the Royal Ballet School, Benjamin – and her influential array of international contacts – was seen a laudable successor to former Artistic Director Li Cunxin, who left the company in September 2023.

Her short-lived tenure commenced in mid-January, with Benjamin’s final day at Queensland Ballet being today (Friday 2 August), only two days after her impending departure was first announced.

Queensland Ballet Chair, Brett Clark AM thanked Benjamin for her contribution.

‘Although Leanne has only been with us for a short time, we are deeply grateful for her invaluable contribution, including her artistic leadership, creativity, positivity and the ideas she has brought to the company over the past six months, and we hope to welcome her back to enjoy some of the 2025 Season with which she is so familiar,’ he said.

Queensland Ballet’s media statement acknowledged that ‘the current economic environment has posed challenges, making it difficult to realise Leanne’s vision,’ adding that her departure from Queensland Ballet was by mutual agreement.

Executive Director Dilshani Weerasinghe said: ‘Queensland Ballet’s circumstances are such that Leanne has not been able to infuse our 2025 offerings with her own artistic aspirations as much as she was hoping. This has been understandably dispiriting for Leanne and, although she might not be sitting with us as our Artistic Director in 2025, we will most certainly feel her legacy in Queensland Ballet’s investment in Australian and female voices, among other elements that she has inspired.’

Queensland Ballet recorded a total comprehensive loss of $1.57 million last year, according to the company’s 2023 Annual Report.

In her statement, Weerasinghe said the company has no option but to work within its financial constraints.

‘Although Queensland Ballet’s management team has workshopped several scenarios for the 2025 Season, it is evident that the company needs to lean heavily into its existing repertory in the near future, while also in-housing more activity into our newly revitalised home, the Thomas Dixon Centre,’ she said.

Weerasinghe’s reference to its ‘existing repertory’ suggests that Queensland Ballet’s 2025 season may be a relatively conservative one, featuring works with a proven track record of box office success, though this will not be known for certain until the 2025 season launch in October this year.

Greg Horsman, who joined Queensland Ballet as Ballet Master in 2013 before being promoted to Assistant Artistic Director in 2023, now becomes Acting Artistic Director following Benjamin’s shock departure.

Having previously choreographed ballets for Ballet Central, English National Ballet, Royal New Zealand Ballet, West Australian Ballet, Royal Winnipeg Ballet and Queensland Ballet (his 2015 interpretation of The Sleeping Beauty for Queensland Ballet was a hit with audiences and critics alike) Horsman has now been tasked with finalising Queensland Ballet’s 2025 season.

Clark thanked Horsman for accepting the role of Acting Artistic Director. ‘We know our artists and artistic team will be in great hands; he has a long-standing affinity with our behind-the-scenes and business teams, and our audiences will continue to enjoy the world-stage ballets to which they are accustomed. This year, audiences showed strong appetite for Greg’s Coppélia, and his Sleeping Beauty still holds our box office record.

‘This company has stood as an iconic Queensland cultural institution for 64 years and we will continue to move forward with confidence,’ Clark said.

With Benjamin’s departure doubtless unsettling major donors and other key stakeholders, Weerasinghe moved quickly to pour oil on troubled waters by emphasising that Queensland Ballet will still be offering a full complement of productions, engagement programs and training opportunities next year.

‘Our 2025 Season productions and offerings are artistically vibrant in true Queensland Ballet style, with more exciting works for our audiences, including our youngest fans, as well as innovative use of spaces, and there will be new adventures for our Academy and Van Norton Li Community Health Institute,’ she said.