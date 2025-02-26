News

 > News

QPAC’s Out of the Box returns after seven years

As part of QPAC's 40th birthday celebrations, the beloved Out of the Box Festival for children under eight will make its return in 2025.
26 Feb 2025 9:48
David Burton
Wolfgang in the Stars will have its world premiere as part of QPAC's Out of the Box Festival in 2025.

All Arts

‘Wolfgang in the Stars’ will have its world premiere as part of QPAC’s Out of the Box Festival in 2025. Image: Damien Bredberg.

Share Icon

Many in Brisbane suspected that the Queensland Performing Arts Centre’s (QPAC) Out of the Box festival for children eight and under would never return. After a seven-year hiatus (a break that predates even COVID), the festival will return to QPAC in June 2025. The festival will feature world premieres from Yaron Lifschitz and Circa and a diverse range of experiences from a range of Queensland and Australian artists. 

2025 also marks the first year for QPAC Chief Executive Rachel Healy in the lead position. “Out of the Box is, without doubt, one of our most loved and most impactful events and we couldn’t be happier announcing its return,” Healy says. “When QPAC first launched Out of the Box in 1992, no one could have predicted the enduring legacy this special festival would have.” 

As well as Circa’s world premiere of Wolfgang in the Stars, the festival will host the world premiere of the adaptation of the beloved children’s book Where is the Green Sheep? by Mem Fox and Judy Horacek. The work will premiere at the Brisbane Playhouse and is produced by Monkey Baa Theatre Company. 

Other book adaptations, including The Gruffalo, will also be a part of the festival. Gurril, Storm Bird, an adaptation of a prize-winning book by Trevor (Bumi) Fourmile also makes its world premiere, featuring traditional storytelling, song and movement created in collaboration with the jarjum (children) from Hymba Yumba Independent School, Yidinji Traditional Owners and First Nations creatives. The festival promises that its Cremorne Theatre will be transformed into an immersive experience of First Nations storytelling for children. 

Tickets are on sale for all of the events now. 

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

Related News

On the Move is ArtsHub's weekly wrap of the Australian arts sector's appointments and resignations. The photo shows a male dancer dancing en pointe.
News

On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Our weekly round-up of Australian arts sector appointments and resignations from across the country.

Richard Watts
A black and white photo of a group of people dressed in formal suits and dresses at a party, looking comically devastated.
News

Opportunities and awards

The Lighthouse Award and Australian Life photography competition open now, plus the winner of the Peter Porter Poetry Prize and…

Celina Lei
Facing international regulations and user mistrust, social media may not be as prevalent in the future.
Features

Social media is dying – what next for arts marketing?

The US's TikTok ban is just the latest in a downward trend for social media. What will the landscape look…

David Burton
The head and shoulders of a white robot with black eyes seen from above. It's looking up at the camera. AI
Opinions & Analysis

A win for creative industries against AI?

Creative cultures may yet suffer when the royalties start flowing.

Oliver Bown
Arts news watch is ArtsHub's summary of the week’s trending arts sector hot topics. A photo of a blue eye in a green and blue pained face.
News

Arts news watch: this week’s trending topics

Keep your eye on what’s happening in the sector with our weekly summary of the most-read arts news stories on…

Richard Watts
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login