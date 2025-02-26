QPAC’s Out of the Box returns after seven years

Many in Brisbane suspected that the Queensland Performing Arts Centre’s (QPAC) Out of the Box festival for children eight and under would never return. After a seven-year hiatus (a break that predates even COVID), the festival will return to QPAC in June 2025. The festival will feature world premieres from Yaron Lifschitz and Circa and a diverse range of experiences from a range of Queensland and Australian artists.

2025 also marks the first year for QPAC Chief Executive Rachel Healy in the lead position. “Out of the Box is, without doubt, one of our most loved and most impactful events and we couldn’t be happier announcing its return,” Healy says. “When QPAC first launched Out of the Box in 1992, no one could have predicted the enduring legacy this special festival would have.”

As well as Circa’s world premiere of Wolfgang in the Stars, the festival will host the world premiere of the adaptation of the beloved children’s book Where is the Green Sheep? by Mem Fox and Judy Horacek. The work will premiere at the Brisbane Playhouse and is produced by Monkey Baa Theatre Company.

Other book adaptations, including The Gruffalo, will also be a part of the festival. Gurril, Storm Bird, an adaptation of a prize-winning book by Trevor (Bumi) Fourmile also makes its world premiere, featuring traditional storytelling, song and movement created in collaboration with the jarjum (children) from Hymba Yumba Independent School, Yidinji Traditional Owners and First Nations creatives. The festival promises that its Cremorne Theatre will be transformed into an immersive experience of First Nations storytelling for children.

Tickets are on sale for all of the events now.