Circa’s Yaron Lifschitz receives ISPA Distinguished Artist Award

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that this article contains the names of people who have died.

Yaron Lifschitz, the Artistic Director and CEO of Brisbane-based, internationally renowned contemporary circus company Circa, has been announced as the recipient of the International Society for the Performing Arts (ISPA) 2025 Distinguished Artist Award.

The prestigious award recognises artists who have made an outstanding contribution of talent, artistry, dedication and service to the world of the performing arts, and whose contribution goes above and beyond their prowess as artists.

Previous ISPA Distinguished Artist Award recipients include Angélique Kidjo, Taylor Mac, Peter Brook CH CBE, Robert Lepage, Laurie Anderson, Pina Bausch and others.

Australian artists to have won the award include Uncle Jack Charles (2022), Uncle Archie Roach AC (2016), composer Peter Sculthorpe (2001), opera singer Dame Joan Sutherland (1994) and Mandawuy Yunupingu AC (1994).

Lifschitz, who is the first Queenslander to win the ISPA Distinguished Artist Award, tells ArtsHub that the experience has been “absolutely surreal and utterly unexpected. And, you know, I wasn’t really sure what it meant until I looked at the alumni, and then I felt like ringing them up and saying, ‘You’ve got the wrong guy’. It’s extraordinary company to find yourself in, and it’s a very big honour, so I’m absolutely delighted.”

Announcing the Award, an IPSA spokesperson said, “Yaron Lifschitz is a visionary and arguably one of the leading artistic entrepreneurs of the day. His commitment to circus arts and the development of future generations of circus artists is manifested through his work with Circa and the many regions within which he works.”

Circa’s Yaron Lifschitz. Photo: Supplied.

Lifschitz is a graduate of the University of New South Wales, University of Queensland and National Institute of Dramatic Arts (NIDA), where he was the youngest director ever accepted into its graduate directors’ course.

Since graduating, Lifschitz has directed over 80 productions, including large-scale events, opera, theatre, physical theatre and circus; he was also Creative Director of Festival 2018, the arts and cultural program of the 21st Commonwealth Games.

Lifschitz’s award-wining work has been seen in over 45 countries and across six continents by nearly two million people. His productions have been presented at major festivals and venues around the world including Brooklyn Academy of Music, the Barbican, Les Nuits de Fourvière, Chamäleon and all the major Australian festivals.

He became Artistic Director of Circa – then known as Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus – in 1999 and, following the company’s name change in 2004, has overseen the development of the company’s evolution away from its earlier high-energy physical theatre productions informed by politics and social issues towards the fusion of movement, dance, theatre and circus that has become Circa’s trademark.

Lifschitz hopes the ISPA award will aid the company’s long-term goal of “establishing circus as an indisputable art form, especially in the Anglo world”.

He explains, “It’s obviously been a recognised art form in France and other places for many years, but in the Anglo world it still feels like something that sits kind of awkwardly between physical theatre and entertainment or something. So I think this is just one more step on that road towards saying, ‘Look, some of the best nights of theatre I’ve had in my life have been sitting in what is called circus,’ and I want to share that with an audience.”

Circus and art music

In 2025, Circa will be celebrating its Festival of Music – a series of performances that continue the company’s exploration and fusion of contemporary circus with opera and classical music, and building on the success of previous productions such as Beethoven 9, originally staged with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra in 2020, and Dido & Aeneas with Opera Australia, which premiered in Brisbane earlier this year.

Circa’s Festival of Music features a collection of new, reimagined and on-tour productions, showcasing over 100 performances of composers including Ravel, Beethoven, Shostakovich, Mahler, Purcell, Stravinsky, Arvo Pärt and Tchaikovsky at venues around the world.

“If you compare what Circa is doing musically with a regional opera company or a modest-sized music ensemble, the number and range of artistic collaborations is pretty astounding,” Lifschitz rells ArtsHub.

“We have announced already two different operas at major venues and festivals in Edinburgh and Sydney Opera House. We’re opening the new Multitudes Festival at Southbank Centre, which is their signature new strategic initiative for the year, a festival of their in-house orchestras, and we’re the opening act of the program, which is absolutely terrifying – we have no idea how we’re going to pull it off. And I look at these things and [think], there’s always music behind circus. There’s very little circus that doesn’t have music. And the opportunity to work with that music, some of the greatest music ever written, is pretty spectacular,” he says.

A Circa performance. Photo: David Kelly.

When asked why he believes opera and symphonic music pair so well with contemporary circus, Lifschitz prefaces his answer by saying, “If you ask me on a kind of company level, I reckon we’re full of classical music, we’re probably too full.”

Because Circa has had such success in this space, the company consequently receives more invitations to continue its explorations in the fine music field, he explains.

“And we do work with lots of other types of music, but the classical music and opera part of our world, though, this is one of the greatest things our civilisation has created: this corpus of work that is increasingly put behind glass by orchestras and opera companies, which are the prime culprits of the ‘canapé, deathly arts’, of ageing audiences, ‘thou shalt, you will do it in this way, there is no other way’ gatekeepers,” Lifschitz says.

“So when I hear this music done well, I am moved, and my body wants to move, and I feel the aural force of it… So I love the idea of putting bodies and movement back into music.”

The Distinguished Artist Award will be presented at a ceremony to be held during the ISPA 2025 New York Congress: Leading with Creativity, on Thursday 16 January 2025 at The Times Center in New York City.

Lifschitz will be in New York to accept the award personally, though notes he still has some slight discomfort to work through regarding the whole situation.

“One of the reasons I got into the arts was because I didn’t like competing with people, and I really liked the idea that you could be yourself, rather than having to be better or worse than somebody else. So I’m naturally a bit uncomfortable with the notion of an award. It feels like I got something for something that I didn’t know I was competing in or for. But I have to say that when you get an award, those scruples go out the window pretty quickly,” he chuckles.

“I’m not in any way claiming high moral ground or coolness. I’m just noting that like, intellectually, they sit somewhat awkwardly with me and I don’t know how to resolve that position.”

