Proving the worth – Adelaide Festival Centre generated $164 million for SA

The Adelaide Festival Centre is proving the value of the arts through delivering quality programming and making a significant dollar impact.
30 Oct 2024 12:25
Celina Lei
'Mary Poppins', one of the highest attended productions in Adelaide Festival Centre's 50-year history. A large group of lavishly dressed performers on stage, standing in a 'V' formation. The lights are blue/purple.

‘Mary Poppins’, one of the highest attended productions in Adelaide Festival Centre’s 50-year history. Photo: Daniel Boud.

In 2023 the Adelaide Festival Centre celebrated its 50th anniversary, but longevity is not it’s only achievement. The Centre welcomed over one million attendees last year and generated more than $164 million for South Australia.

To put this number into perspective, major and regional events in South Australia generates over $392 million in tourism expenditure collectively each year, meaning the Adelaide Festival Centre is responsible for an impressive 41.8% chunk of that economic value.

The 2023 season of Mary Poppins was one of the highest attended productions in the Adelaide Festival Centre’s 50-year history, while its signature festivals also drew crowds, such as OzAsia Festival, DreamBIG Children’s Festival, Adelaide Guitar Festival and more.

The $164 million spend is reflected across food and beverage, transport, accommodation and box office – a testimony to the worth of major arts and cultural events in the state economy. A total of 64,752 visitor nights were spent in South Australia and the spend directly supported over 900 estimated full-time equivalent jobs.

This trend continues at the 2024 OzAsia Festival, which opened last week and saw a record-breaking 106,000 attendances over its first four days. The program includes Filipino drag sensation Taylor Sheesh, the AnimeGO! Japanese pop culture convention, the Moon Lantern Trail and Lucky Dumpling Market. The Festival continues until 10 November with offerings across theatre, music, visual arts, literature and family-friendly activities.

Read: OzAsia Festival’s 2024 Artistic Producer shares career insights and what to look out for in this year’s program

The Adelaide Festival Centre opened in June 1973 after three years of construction and was designed by Hassell Architects. Three of its theatres will temporarily close in the second half of 2025 to receive critical upgrades.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO and Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM says, “As a leading Asia Pacific cultural centre and South Australia’s principal performing arts venue, we remain as committed as ever to supporting and co-presenting a vast array of events, including year-round festivals and some of the world’s biggest touring musicals.

“At Adelaide Festival Centre, we believe in ‘Arts for All’, with the social benefits and economic impact of the arts reaching far and wide. The celebrations continue this year with the anniversary of our beloved Drama Centre, including Dunstan Playhouse and Space Theatre.”

A special exhibition on the Centre’s history, 1974: Stage Two, will open from 15 November to 23 December in Dustan Playhouse Foyer. Showcasing memorabilia, costumes and artwork, the exhibition reflects on how Dunstan Playhouse and Space Theatre have fostered and showcased local and international actors and creatives over the last 50 years, including Cate Blanchett, Jacki Weaver, Judy Davis, Tilda Cobham-Hervey and Sarah Snook.

South Australia’s Minister for Arts, Andrea Michaels says, “The iconic Adelaide Festival Centre is the heart of South Australia’s revered arts and cultural sector. The Malinauskas Government recognises the significant economic impact that Adelaide Festival Centre provides for our state and the important place it holds for audiences, artists and arts workers alike.” 

The economic impact of Adelaide Festival Centre’s 50th year was calculated by Barry Burgan, Economic Research Consultants.

