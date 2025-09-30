Prime Minister’s Literary Awards 2025 winners announced

The frontline nurses who cared for HIV/AIDS patients in the 1980s and 90s when their own families sometimes abandoned them, and who also helped shape Australia’s response to the AIDS pandemic; a new novel by one of Australia’s most celebrated writers which weaves fiction, essay and memoir into a new form; and a forensic examination and excoriation of the Federal Government-designed robodebt campaign, which harmed our most vulnerable citizens instead of aiding them, are among the winners of the 2025 Prime Minister’s Literary Awards.

The six prize-winning books were announced last night (29 September) at a ceremony at the National Library of Australia in Canberra, hosted by Australian comedian, writer, actor, and television presenter, Alex Lee.

Both the winners and the shortlisted authors will share in a tax-free prize pool of $600,000, making the Prime Minister’s Literary Awards the richest literary prize in Australia. Each shortlisted entry receives $5000, with the winner of each category receiving $80,000.

Prime Minister’s Literary Awards 2025: who are the winners?

The six winners in each category are:

Australian History

Critical Care: Nurses on the frontline of Australia’s AIDS crisis by Geraldine Fela (New South Publishing)

‘Critical Care examines Australia’s response to the AIDS crisis in the 1980s and 1990s from the perspective of health care practitioners and patients. Written with empathy and narrative flair, it takes the reader inside remote Indigenous communities, regional areas, and city hospitals. Built on interviews with over 30 nurses and many of those who survived HIV, Fela maps the human response to a public health emergency with compassion, insight, and an acute eye for telling detail,’ the judges said.

‘This inspiring history of progressive public health strategy should be cause for national pride. Characterised by a collaborative, community-based education approach-rather than isolating and controlling patients – nurses played an important role, centring the rights of affected communities.’

Children’s Literature

Leo and Ralph by Peter Carnavas (University of Queensland Press)

The judges said of Leo and Ralph: ‘Carnavas executes familiar themes of friendship, family and change (moving house, school and community) skilfully and ingeniously. This simple yet lovely, reflective and humorous writing forms the base that underpins Leo’s journey towards maturity and growing agency … Carnavas understands and champions children. He advocates for the importance and power of the imagination and the value of being different in a satisfying, age-appropriate way.’

Fiction

Theory & Practice by Michelle de Kretser (Text Publishing)

‘In Theory & Practice Michelle de Krester masterfully tests the limits of the novel as a form to investigate power in all its complexity. Moving between fictional, autofictional and essayistic modes, this novel is elegant, playful and razor sharp. It plays with and tests readers’ assumptions about authors and narrators, lived experience and fiction, and how these assumptions are shaped by gender, ethnicity and class … commitments and attachments are shaped, challenged and lost.

‘Feminist solidarity is sorely tested. Literary idols are found wanting. And with its deft navigation of the boundary between fiction and nonfiction, this novel is underpinned by a clear-eyed rage about the gap between the experience of and reckoning with violence as it resonates across the past and into the present.’

Non-Fiction

Mean Streak by Rick Morton (HarperCollins Publishing)

‘Rick Morton’s Mean Streak is a painstaking account of the development of Robodebt, a Federal Government scheme to illegally pursue welfare recipients for fake debts. It is an excellent example of the fusion of thorough journalistic methods with an empathetic understanding of the humans at the heart of the story. We understand the real debt suffered by people in trauma and financial crises, sometimes paid with lives,’ said the judges.

‘Morton is at his best when contrasting administrative amnesia with brief but devastating accounts of suicide and despair … With single-minded determination, Morton successfully distils a government’s disgrace into an enthralling account of what happens when we lose our collective conscience.’

Poetry

The Other Side of Daylight: New and Selected Poems by David Brooks (University of Queensland Press)

‘Combining new work with selections from a career spanning more than four decades, David Brooks’s The Other Side of Daylight: New and Selected Poems offers the deep satisfaction of a lifetime’s commitment to poetry. Its abundance of finely observed poems about rural life in the Blue Mountains burn with a passionate conviction for animal welfare and environmental conservation.

‘In his attunement to the rhythms of non-human life Brooks reveals the singular potency of his art form … eschewing ostentation for something more patient, nourishing and substantial, Brooks is a poet of great ingenuity whose contribution to Australian poetry is proven, via this volume, to be indispensable,’ the judges wrote.

Young Adult Literature

The Invocations by Krystal Sutherland (Penguin Random House Australia)

‘Weaving together the intersecting narratives of three young women, Krystal Sutherland’s The Invocations explores grief, control, found family and agency through an original lore of witchcraft, spells and curses … Each protagonist is fully realised and beautifully drawn.

‘Isolated by their own circumstances and trauma, they are nonetheless willing to fight the forces that would seek to control their minds, bodies and futures,’ said the judges.

‘This is a work from a novelist at the height of her powers, showcasing a truly impressive command of character and theme.’

Prime Minister’s Literary Awards 2025: celebrating the power of literature

Minister for the Arts, The Hon Tony Burke MP, said: ‘This year’s Prime Minister’s Literary Awards highlight the remarkable breadth of talent in Australian writing. From deeply researched histories to works of poetry and fiction that challenge and inspire.

‘These works remind us of the power of literature to shape how we see ourselves as a nation,’ he added.

Wenona Byrne, Director, Writing Australia, said: ‘The 2025 winners reflect the richness and diversity of Australian storytelling. Each of these works brings a unique perspective, whether it is giving voice to critical moments in our history, sparking imagination in young readers, or offering new ways to think about the world around us.

‘Writing Australia is proud to support these writers and to celebrate their outstanding achievements.’

Writing Australia, located within Creative Australia, provides direct support to the literature sector to grow local and international audiences for Australian books, planning for new investments and providing strategic advice.

Writing Australia was established by the Creative Australia Act 2023, and was officially established on 1 July 2025 operations. This was the final piece of legislation in establishing all the functions of Creative Australia under the National Cultural Policy, Revive: A place for every story, a story for every place.

The National Library of the Australia is the exclusive presenting partner of Prime Minister’s Literary Awards.

