Prima Facie: Sheridan Harbridge to star in influential Aussie play’s homecoming tour

One of the most influential theatrical works of the 21st century, seen by over one million people worldwide and translated into more than 30 languages, the original Australian production of Suzie Miller’s Prima Facie will make a landmark return to the mainstage.

Cementing the legendary status of this homecoming season, the acclaimed Sheridan Harbridge will return to the role she originated – the performance that ignited a global theatrical phenomenon – under the direction of Lee Lewis.

A co-production with Andrew Henry Presents, this original Griffin Theatre Company production will play limited seasons in Sydney and Melbourne, opening at the Comedy Theatre in Melbourne from 20 May, followed by a season at Sydney’s Roslyn Packer Theatre from 3 June.

Sheridan Harbridge ‘honoured’ to return to iconic role

‘Prima Facie shot out of a tiny theatre in Kings Cross like a lightning bolt, igniting conversation about the justice system that spread around the globe,’ said Sheridan Harbridge.

‘Theatre of change is a special rare bird, and it began in Australia. What an honour to bring back the show that ignited a flame that’s still burning bright.’

Prima Facie is the show that put Australian playwright Suzie Miller on the map. Now the winner of a Lawrence Olivier Award and one of the most internationally produced playwrights of her generation, Miller channelled her former experience as a barrister into writing this break-out play – which has been widely praised for its emotional force and global impact, exploring themes of law, justice, gender and power with urgent relevance.

Sheridan Harbridge in Prima Facie at Griffin Theatre. Photo: Brett Boardman.

The show premiered at Sydney’s Griffin Theatre Company in 2019, emerging from the Griffin Award for new Australian writing before touring nationally and rapidly expanding onto the international stage. The production moved from an intimate Kings Cross theatre to global acclaim, becoming one of the most produced contemporary plays of the 21st century.

The narrative of Prima Facie follows Tessa, a criminal lawyer at the top of her game. She’s a winner who knows the law permits no room for emotion – even in cases of sexual assault. But when Tessa finds herself on the other side of the bar, everything she knew about the law comes into question.

‘Prima Facie was the play that only Suzie could write. The culmination of her years of legal practice, her astonishing craft as a playwright and a moment of white-hot fury that ignited a blaze across the globe,’ said Griffin Theatre Company Artistic Director & Co-CEO Declan Greene.

Suzie Miller and producer James Bierman accept the Olivier Award for Best New Play in 2023. Image: YouTube.

Since its premiere, Prima Facie has been translated into more than 30 languages and staged across the UK, US, Europe, Asia and South America. It culminated in record-breaking West End and Broadway seasons starring Killing Eve‘s Jodie Comer (the feature of National Theatre Live’s pro-shot, which continues to screen in cinemas) and a forthcoming major screen adaptation starring Cynthia Erivo. (Recently attracting global attention as Elphaba in the Wicked films, Erivo is also currently starring in the Broadway debut of Kip Williams’ Dracula, another break-out Australian work.)

Celebrating a great Australian cultural export

‘I couldn’t be more thrilled to bring the original production of Prima Facie back to the stage with Lee Lewis and Sheridan Harbridge,’ said Suzie Miller.

‘I am forever grateful for the talent and courage of these phenomenal Australian creatives. Harbridge’s iconic performance of Tessa is carried in my heart, and has inspired productions in over 50 other countries! The joy of seeing her play Tessa Ensler again is, for me, immeasurable.’

The 2026 tour of Prima Facie is a partnership between Griffin Theatre Company and Andrew Henry Presents.

Co-producer Andrew Henry described the return as a defining moment of cultural recognition: ‘Australia does not often pause to celebrate its great cultural exports while they are still shaping the world. Prima Facie is one of the most significant theatrical works ever to come out of this country.

‘This season is about honouring that achievement, not chasing it, not remaking it, but acknowledging where it began, and the artists who carried it into the world.’

The homecoming season of Suzie Miller’s Prima Facie, directed by Lee Lewis and starring Sheridan Harbridge, will tour to Melbourne and Sydney in 2026.

Northern Rivers tour of Prima Facie also making waves

Matilda Ridgway stars in NORPA’s Prima Facie. Image: Kate Holmes.

If you can’t wait until the tour opens in May, you can also catch NORPA’s regional production of Prima Facie, which just opened in Byron Bay. Starring Matilda Ridgway, the production has been hailed as a ‘relentless force’ in ArtsHub’s 4.5 star review. It will tour to six destinations in the Northern Rivers as part of NORPA’s Village Circuit season.

Prima Facie’s 2026 Australian tour opens at Melbourne’s Comedy Theatre from 20 May for two weeks only (tickets on sale from 27 February) before moving to Sydney’s Roslyn Packer Theatre from 3 June for a three-week run (tickets on sale 19 February).

