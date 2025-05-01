Pakistani sensation behind ‘BLOCKBUSTER’ arriving in Melbourne for free concert

In May last year, Coke Studio Pakistan released a music video featuring artists Faris Shafi, Umair Butt and the all-women Gharwi Group, produced by Zulfikar Jabbar Khan (aka Xulfi).

Titled ‘BLOCKBUSTER’, the upbeat tune, sung in Punjabi with down to earth lyrics and joyful choreography, quickly became a social media sensation, with over 62 million views on YouTube and inspiring a wave of reels. It also led to the instant fame of one little girl, Saba, who captured the public’s attention with her authentic voice.

‘BLOCKBUSTER’ was praised as a celebration of shared culture that transcends geographical borders, and it will soon arrive in Melbourne to do just that.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen> ‘BLOCKBUSTER’s one-shot music video by Coke Studio Pakistan.

Melbourne’s winter festival, RISING, has just announced that, as part of its programming this year, ‘BLOCKBUSTER’ will be presented as a free South Asian music takeover at Federation Square. On the festival’s first Saturday (7 June), Pakistani rapper and songwriter Shafi will make an appearance, alongside producer and composer Xulfi, rising pop star Annural Khalid, qawwali duo Zain and Zohaib, and rock artist Sherry Khattak.

Beyond the main stage, SalamFest, Federation Square and RISING will present a Punjabi truck art installation, with plenty of street food offerings at Federation Square as well.

Read: RISING launches full festival program for June 2025

Also added to the RISING program are UK electronic artist Forest Swords (Matthew Barnes), who will blend his soundscapes with visual projections on ACMI’s giant cinema screen, Tropical F*ck Storm and a new variety show from comedian Zoë Coombs Marr.

RISING runs from 4-15 June; view the full program.