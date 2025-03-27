Our picks of must-see design and craft exhibitions

There is always so much good design and craft on offer in Australia. Whether jewellery is your thing, ceramics or glass, makers are keeping craft contemporary and resilient. We have curated this list of current exhibitions to help you stay on top of the offerings.

Fashion

Fashion designer Martin Grant. Photo: Josh Robenstone.

NGV International has a reputation for iconic fashion exhibitions, and this year is no exception. Opening this week, it is presenting the work of Australian-born Paris-based fashion designer Martin Grant, whose clients have included Cate Blanchett, Naomi Campbell, Juliette Binoche, Rebel Wilson and Lady Gaga. This survey spans his incredible global career from the 1980s onwards. The Gallery explains Grant’s iconic style, “With an emphasis on form, each garment is constructed to maintain a direct relationship to the body as a sculptural form.” Showing 28 March – 26 January 2026, ticketed.

Decorative Arts

Details from V&A Collection in the exhibition ‘Wedgwood: Artists and Industry’, Perc Tucker Regional Gallery. Image: Supplied.

In a coup, Townsville’s Perc Tucker Regional Gallery is soon to be host to one of the most spectacular collections globally. Coming from the V&A Museum in London, Wedgwood: Artists and Industry will include over 100 pieces of ceramics, pottery and ephemera telling the story of this iconic brand. The Gallery has some fun public programs around this exhibition, so why not consider this one? 6 April – 24 August, ticketed.

Read: So you want my arts job: V&A Chief Curator Wedgwood Collection

Glass

Katie-Ann Houghton ‘BUILT TO’ series, 2024. Photo: Adam McGrath

Opening next week, Canberra Glassworks is presenting new work by Katie-Ann Houghton in the exhibition Meander, exploring the relationship between form and pattern, and drawing inspiration from architectural details. As Houghton is one of Australia’s top glass gaffers (lead maker/technician), this is a good one to catch. 3 April – 8 June, free.

And glass is hitting the regions, with Goulburn Regional Art Gallery showing glass artist Hannah Gason – an artist interested in the contrasts between flatness and depth that convey an illusionary space and perspective via minimal, sculptural glass works. 4 April – 29 May, free.

And a reminder that Chihuly in the Botanic Garden ends 29 April, so plan to catch this once-in-a-lifetime glass spectacular before then, ticketed.

Textiles

Anjum Olmo, Pink City 2024, video still. Image: Courtesy the artist and Blue Mountains Cultural Centre.

Diving into an area little known in Australia, Sari: Anjum Olmo at the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre (BMCC) is an intimate journey into the traditions, self-expression and expansive nature of the sari garment, by Australian-Indian artist Anjum Olmo. “This exhibition is a reclamation of the artist’s Indian heritage, weaving together nostalgia and cultural identity,” explains the Gallery. 26 April – 8 June, free.

And, if you haven’t seen the fifth Tamworth Textile Triennial, Residue + Response, on its national tour, you can still catch it at Manly Art Gallery & Museum (MAG&M) where it is showing until 6 April. This renowned national exhibition features 25 artworks by artists across Australia and marks the 50th anniversary of the National Fibre Art Collection. It is free to visit.

It will continue to tour to Glasshouse Port Macquarie (opening 19 April), Grafton Regional Gallery (opening 26 July) and Ipswich Art Gallery (opening 4 October).

And a reminder that Radical Textiles, the epic look at the medium at the Art Gallery of South Australia, closes 30 March, ticketed.

Craft/design mini-survey

Installation view ‘Old School’ exhibition at Craft Vic, Melbourne 2025. Image: Courtesy Craft Vic.

Craft Vic writes: “The term ‘old school’ is often used in a tongue-in-cheek manner to refer to something that is old-fashioned or outdated. Within this exhibition, Old School is used as a marker of respect and regard – as a nod to the past being a vital and ongoing source of inspiration and creativity.”

The peak organisation for craft and design has pulled together six diverse makers working across the field of contemporary craft and design. The all-women show – Lucia Dohrmann, Aunty Glenda Nicholls, Inari Kiuru, Marta Figueiredo, Camille Laddawan and Danielle Thiris – weaves between making inspired by personal histories, cultural heritage and identity, to broader investigations of the legacies of craft practice globally.

Accumulated over a 50-year period, Craft’s eclectic library archive is also made accessible within the exhibition as a curated ‘Reading Room’, offering an analogue and tangible source of inspiration and historical point of reference. This is a must-see show for all makers. Until 3 May, free.

First Nations craft

‘Guuthi’, 2019, Grace Rosendale. Textile design, silkscreen on black linen. Image: Courtesy of Hopevale Arts and Cultural Centre.

Presented by Artisan in Brisbane are two compelling exhibitions that unite to celebrate Queensland’s First Nations craft and design practices. Bringing together five distinguished art centres – Hope Vale, Girringun, Yalanji Arts, BADU and MOA – these contemporary pieces honour traditional knowledge and cultural connections.

And in the second gallery is an exhibition of ceramics, textiles and fibre works from the rainforests of Far North Queensland to the Torres Strait Islands. Both exhibitions showing 24 April – 31 June, free.

International craft

From the Japan Foundation, Sydney’s upcoming exhibition Crafting Life: Stories from the Japanese Studio explores three craft practices from different regions of Japan – ceramics, lacquerware and needlework. It is curated by Olivier Krischer, Kathryn Hunyor and Bic Tieu and designed by Rina Bernabei, who say, “[The exhibition] highlights the dynamism and resilience of artisans, who continually innovate to ensure the relevance of their craft practices in contemporary Japan, and beyond.”

Including a ceramic artist from Karatsu (Yukiko Tsuchiya), a maki-e lacquerware company originally from Wajima, now based in Kanazawa (Hikoju Maki-e Co Ltd) and a sashiko needlework collective turned brand from Ōtsuchi (Ōtsuchi Sashiko), this promises to be a beautiful show. Open 11 April – 27 September, free.

Jewellery

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of Gray Street Workshop – one of Australia’s longest running collective studios for artists working in the field of contemporary jewellery and object making – is the exhibition. Beautiful Tensions, presented by JamFactory Adelaide. It showcases new work by the four current partners: Jess Dare, Lisa Furno, Sue Lorraine and Catherine Truman. 22 April – 6 July, free.

Installation detail ‘PROFILE 2025’, exhibition of jewellery at Australian Design Centre. Image: Courtesy Australian Design Centre.

And in Sydney, with over 100 finalists exhibited at the Australian Design Centre (ADC), PROFILE 2025, the JMGA-NSW Contemporary Jewellery and Object Award is a great one to get a read on the diversity of practice across contemporary jewellery and object design in Australia. It is a biennial exhibition, so catch it before 17 May, free.

And a shout out to ADC for its ambitious project The Familiar in the Foreign, at Galerie Handwerk Munich (Germany), which is placing Australian jewellers within the global context for the celebrated Munich Jewellery Week 2025. The exhibition continues to 17 April.

Ceramics

Installation view, ‘Anne Dangar’, National Gallery of Australia. Image: Supplied.

If you haven’t made the trip to Canberra yet to see the Anne Dangar exhibition, you have until 27 August to catch this incredible show. A vanguard of her times, Dangar’s cubist ceramics are displayed alongside her sketchbooks, colour tests and the work of colleagues. It is a rich and nuanced viewing experience with over 180 pieces on display. I gave it a five-star review on ArtsHub.

And looking ahead – one for the diary – The Australian Ceramics Triennale WEDGE 2025 will take place in Walylup/Fremantle (WA) from 2-5 October 2025. The premier national gathering for ceramic artists, educators and enthusiasts, it will feature workshops, demonstrations, panel discussions and exhibitions showcasing contemporary ceramics from Australia and beyond. Now is the time to start planning your visit.