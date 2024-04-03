Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards

Taoyuan International Art Award

The Taoyuan Museum of Fine Arts is accepting multidisciplinary submissions for its 2025 International Art Award. NT$600,000 (AU$28,000) will be awarded to the winner. Submissions are open to all nationalities, as long as new pieces of work are presented. Reuben Keehan is an Australian preliminary judge involved.

Submissions open until 26 April; learn more and enter.

Incinerator Art Award

The Incinerator Art Award is a national award responding to the theme of ‘Art for Social Change’. Emerging and experienced artists may apply in various mediums, including visual art, film, performance and writing. The total prize pool is $12,000.

Applications close 30 April; learn more and enter.

Commissions

Public Art Opportunity: Georges River Council (NSW)

Expressions of interest are open to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists to submit a design that can be carved into the sandstone surrounding the Carss Bush Park Playspace. Artists do not need to be stonemasons, and can be emerging or established in their field.

Expressions of interests close 7 April; learn more and apply.

Grants and funding

Screen NSW Digital Games Seed Development Program

For emerging and small-medium digital game creators, Screen NSW is granting up to $30,000 for early-stage game development. Funds may also be used to cover technical requirements, creative and market potential, and pitch materials to secure further development.

Applications close 18 April; learn more and apply.

Sound NSW Recording and Promotion Grants (NSW)

Up to $50,000 is available for contemporary NSW artists to record, release and perform new music. Grants are available to artists and businesses applying on behalf of an artist.

Applications close 17 April; learn more and apply.

Sound NSW Touring and Travel Fund (NSW)

Available to NSW musicians and those in touring parties, Sound NSW is granting up to $2500 for domestic activity and up to $7500 for international activity per person. The grants support touring and accomodation costs, and are granted on a first come, first served basis.

Applications close 20 April; learn more and apply.

Call-outs

Beat Breakdown (NSW)

Hosted by Darling Harbour, Beat Breakdown is calling for dancers to participate in its monthly 1v1 dance battle. On 18 April, the style is ‘Waacking’, an expressive dance form that rewards improvisation. Dancers of all genres are welcome to participate in this free event.

Registrations close 11 April; register.

Photo: Darling Harbour Beat Breakdown.

Future Studios Program (SA)

Year 12 students practising contemporary art forms can apply for ACE Gallery’s Future Studios program. The free program provides selected South Australian student artists with Adelaide CBD studios for a one-week intensive period. Successful applicants also receive mentoring throughout the year.

Applications close 10 May; learn more and apply.

Sydney Craft Week (NSW)

Applications are open for the Sydney Craft Week Festival, with the 2024 theme ‘RESPONSE’. Makers, galleries, libraries, studios and others are encouraged to participate and host open studios, events and workshops from 11-20 October.

Applications close 20 June; learn more and apply.

Sydney Ceramics Market (NSW)

As part of Sydney Craft Week, the Ceramics Market will be held 19-20 October. Ceramicists, potters and makers may apply for a stall to display their works.

Applications close 20 May; learn more and apply.

Professional development

Judy Harris Writer-in-Residence Fellowship

Expressions of interest for the 2024 Judy Harris Writer-in-Residence Fellowship are open. The $100,000 grant and working space allows Australian creative writers to explore health and chronic disease through a literary perspective at the Charles Perkins Centre.

Applications close 8 April; learn more and apply.

National Library of Australia Creative Art Fellowships

Two creative arts fellowships are available with the National Library of Australia, the Creative Arts Fellowship and the Creative Arts Fellowship for Australian Writing. Both fellowships are for creative works inspired by the Library’s collections. A total of $10,000 is available to the chosen writer and artist, in addition to a four-week residency.

Applications close 6 May; learn more and apply.

This week’s winners

Performing arts

Class Clowns 2024, all-finalists. Credit: Nick Robertson.

Shayla Keane has won the the Class Clowns National Grand Final, awarded by the Melbourne International Comedy Festival. The judges described Keane as having a ‘charismatic stage presence and great range of material. Shayla captivated the audience and was just really very funny’. Keane has won $1500 and a trophy, in addition to a $1000 school workshop package. Class Clowns is a development program helping teenagers from years 9 to 12 develop their comedy skills via access to professional comedians and mentors, workshops and performance opportunities.

Queensland Theatre’s DOOR 3 has announced its new line-up of local productions written by Queensland creatives with diverse stories to share. The Norman Mailer Anecdote, Scenes from a Yellow Peril and Wanderings were selected from over 80 entries and tell stories about such issues as racism and sexual assault.

All

The Museum of Australian Democracy (MoAD), at Old Parliament House in Canberra, has received an ACT heritage award after completing its restorations following a 2021 fire that damaged the exterior and interior of the building. The ‘Old Parliament House Fire Remediation Project’ team won the Architecture and Building Conservation Category in the 2023 National Trust (ACT) Heritage Awards.

Shortlisted and finalists

Two of LiSTNER‘s Australian-produced podcasts have been nominated for the New York Festivals Radio Awards. Secrets We Keep: Shame, Lies and Family is nominated in the Narrative/Documentary and Documentary: Social Issues categories. Gripped: You Don’t Know Me has been nominated for the Mystery Podcast category. The New York Festivals Radio Awards have been celebrating broadcast audio storytellers for 68 years. The 2024 winner will be announced on 16 April at the Storytellers Gala, a virtual ceremony.

