Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards

Commissions

Queen’s Theatre Interpretive Artwork Commission (SA)

Guildhouse is working in partnership with the Department of the Premier and Cabinet to commission a South Australian artist in the delivery of a high-quality, interpretive wall-based artwork on the western wall of the iconic Queen’s Theatre. The commission can be a combination of 2D and 3D wall-based elements, with a requirement for the integration of LED lighting in order to achieve a day-night presence. The budget for five artists to create a Concept Design is $1500 per artist. The commissioning budget for this exciting public artwork opportunity is $155,000.

EOIs close 11 February; learn more and submit.

Grants and funding

Regional Arts Fund 2024

There are two streams of the Regional Arts Fund that are open for applications, Project Grants and Quick Response Grants. The objectives of the Regional Arts Fund are to support and promote participation in, and access to, Australia’s arts and culture in regional and remote Australia. Quick Response Grants are delivered each year from February to November, and Project Grants (up to $30,000) operate in rounds once or twice per year, depending on the applicant’s jurisdiction.

Applications open from 1 February; learn more and apply.

Call-outs

City of Stonnington Glow Winter Arts Festival (Vic)

The City of Stonnington seeks expressions of interest from experienced professional and emerging temporary installation artists and companies for large-scale site-specific and/or immersive temporary illuminated installations as part of the Glow Winter Arts Festival 2024 (18-21 June). The tender application process is a two-part process. Shortlisted applicants will be invited to complete and submit for the tender. Working with the Council’s Festivals and Events Team, successful applicants will be contracted for the work’s design, development, installation, presentation, and de-installation.

EOIs close 15 January; learn more and apply.

Immerse 2024 (Vic)

Knox City Council invite experienced artists and art agencies to design site specific, ephemeral art projects for Immerse 2024 (28 June to 28 July). Ephemeral art projects to the value of $10,000 (excluding GST) will be considered. Selected artists and art agencies will be paid a fee of $700 to develop more detailed concepts as part of stage two. Knox City Council is looking for sessional activations, static interactive installations and site-specific interactive engagement such as performances or projections.

EOIs close 15 January; learn more and apply.

Emerging Writers’ Festival

The 2024 Emerging Writers’ Festival will be running from 5-15 September this year and is inviting authors, writers, artists and creatives to participate.

Applications close 11 February; learn more and apply.

Professional development

Marten Bequest Travelling Scholarships

This round of the Marten Bequest Travelling Scholarship offers $50,000 for artists (aged 21 to 35) to study and develop their artistic gifts across acting, instrumental music, painting and poetry. Applicants can look to travel interstate and/or overseas as part of their application.

Applications close 6 February; learn more and apply.

Aboriginal Arts Program (Tas)

This program supports Tasmanian Aboriginal people to share their culture, stories and heritage through traditional and non-traditional arts and cultural activities. The next round of applications is for activities commencing after 1 August 2024. Applicants can apply for funds towards creative development and research; presenting work; local, national or international residencies and professional development activities (including mentorships).

Applications open from 12 February to 15 April; learn more.

Shortlisted and finalists

The shortlist for the 2024 Peter Porter Poetry Prize has been selected from 1066 entries from 21 different countries. Five shortlisted poems have made the cut this year and are now in the running for the $6000 major prize and a total of $10,000 in prize money. The shortlisted poets are:

Judith Nangala Crispin (NSW)

Natalie Damjanovich-Napoleon (WA)

Dan Hogan (NSW)

Meredi Ortega (Scotland/UK)

Dženana Vucic (Germany)

This year’s judges are Lachlan Brown, Dan Disney and Felicity Plunkett, who say in a joint statement: ‘Arriving at this shortlist, each of us was reading for language that was concise and perspicacious, language that arrested our attention in ways that immediately rewarded rereading. In uniquely different ways, each shortlisted poem demonstrates compelling awareness of the function not only of the poetic line but, more broadly, of syntax, grammar, diction and the power relations transmitted therein.’

The shortlisted poems will appear in the January–February 2024 issue of Australian Book Review with winners to be announced via an online ceremony on 23 January at 6pm.

The finalists in McClelland Sculpture Park + Gallery’s 2024 Rick Amor Drawing Award and accompanying exhibition have also been announced. They are: Kylie Blackley, Moira Burke, Carmel Byrne, Philip Cooper, Matthew Clarke, W.H.Chong, Yvonne East, Linda Fardoe, Vivien Gaston, Harry Hay, Ian Hay, Barbie Kjar, James Money, Susan Morse, Adam Nudelman, Catherine O’Donnell, Massimo Palombo, Ignacio Rojas, Claire Sheperd, Mary Tonkin, Caroline Walls and Michelle Zuccolo.

This is the second iteration of the biennial acquisitive award, which offers $20,000 in prize money and attracted over 150 applications. McClelland Director, Lisa Byrne, says the exhibition helps us see important aspects of contemporary art practice in a new light.

‘Once again there was a terrific standard of drawing practice across a range of still life, abstract and conceptual. Of the 21 selected there is a strong diversity of approaches to drawing, from fluid, to controlled drawing practice, to disciplined and some freer suggestive ways of drawing,’ says Byrne.

Winners will be announced at a special event on 21 April at McClelland. The exhibitions runs from 30 March to 30 June.

