Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards:

South Australian Music Awards

The 2023 South Australian Music Awards will head to the Woodville Town Hall on 8 November as a flagship event in the inaugural Good Music Month. Official nominations for the awards open today (20 September) as the South Australian music industry prepares to celebrate the very best in music, industry and development across the past 12 months. Nominations are welcome across more than 30 categories, with the awards collectively set to not only honour those who have excelled in original live performance, but also shine a light on those behind the scenes, working tirelessly as sound engineers, managers and other industry representatives.

Entries close 24 September; learn more and enter.

2023 Young Virtuoso Award (NSW)

The 2MBS Young Virtuoso Award supports young musicians with career-boosting performance and broadcast opportunities. The grand prize is a solo performance opportunity with the North Sydney Symphony Orchestra, a Rising Star feature interview in Limelight magazine and $3000 cash. Instrumentalists up to the age of 30 years (as of 31 December 2023) and who are Australian citizens with a principal residence in NSW can apply.

Applications close 29 September; learn more and apply.

2023 Newcastle Short Story Award

Presented by Hunter Writers’ Centre, the Newcastle Short Story Award offers a first prize of $3000 and the opportunity for publication in the anthology, as well as several local awards available only available to Hunter region authors. In 2023, the Newcastle Short Story Award will be judged by Angela Meyers and Winnie Dunn. Works of up to 2000 words by Australian residents and/or citizens aged 18 years and older are accepted.

Entries close 20 October; learn more and enter.

The Letter Review Prize for Short Fiction, Non-fiction, Poetry, Books and Art

This prize offers a total annual prize pool of US$30,000 (AU$46,630) and includes publication on The Letter Review of winning works. The Letter Review Prize operates on a rolling basis with winners announced every two months.

Entries for the current round closes 31 October; learn more and enter.

Grants and funding:

Visions of Australia

Australian arts and cultural heritage organisations are invited to apply for Australian Government support with Round 17 of the Visions of Australia program now open. Providing around $2.7 million over two funding rounds in 2023-24, the Visions of Australia program supports the development and touring of quality exhibitions across Australia with an emphasis on regional and remote venues.

Applications close 13 October for projects starting 1 January 2024; learn more and apply.

Live Music Australia

Round 7 of the Australian Government’s $20 million Live Music Australia program is now open, with festivals that showcase live original Australian music encouraged to apply for funding. Round 7 will focus on supporting music festivals, recognising their important role in the Australia music ecology and the significant difficulties they’ve faced in recent years. The program supports activities including, but not limited to, infrastructure and equipment upgrades, programming and artists’ fees, marketing and promotion, event administration and insurance, and professional development for technical, event and venue staff.

Applications for Round 7 close 17 October; learn more and apply.

Callouts:

Laureate in Literature (NSW)

The City of Parramatta has partnered with literary journal, the Sydney Review of Books and Western Sydney University’s Writing and Society Research Centre to select a highly regarded writer who is making an outstanding contribution to literature – and, ideally, has connections to the Parramatta region – to take up the role of Laureate in Liteature to capture and share the city’s story. Parramatta’s Laureate in Literature will be paid $50,000 and spend the next year producing new work of scale inspired by the city’s aspirations for its future and outlined in four new strategies, as well as running writing workshops with the community.

EOIs close 20 October; learn more and apply.

Blak Design, Fashion and Textiles (Vic)

The Koorie Heritage Trust (KHT) is calling for First Peoples artists from across Victoria to be part of the next program starting in 2024, which will focus on fashion and textiles in partnership with RMIT’s renowned School of Fashion and Textiles. The program is free for all participants and First Peoples from regional Victoria are encouraged to apply. The Blak Design program is a four-year initiative that fosters First Peoples cultural innovation within the Victorian design sector and provides a platform for nurturing sustainable First Peoples’ design practices.

Applications close 23 October; learn more and apply.

City of Sydney events

As part of an open process, the City of Sydney invites organisations, visual artists, curators, collectives, producers, architects, animators, set designers and visual effects designers to participate in the call for ideas to make big events even better. Major festivals and events, including New Year’s Eve, Sydney Lunar Festival and Sydney Christmas, are welcoming new concepts, from small individual contributions to a larger reimagining for an entire event. Proposals should align with the City of Sydney’s commitment to sustainability and may include activities with improved environmental performance. A briefing will be held on 28 September at 2.15pm in person at Town Hall House and online.

Applications close 26 October; learn more and apply.

Melbourne Design Week 2024

Expressions of interest are now open for the eighth iteration of Australia’s largest and leading annual design festival, Melbourne Design Week 2024, taking place from 23 May to 2 June. Reflecting on how design can be used as a force for good in our world, Australian designers, studios and collectives are invited to submit innovative and ground-breaking ideas for events, talks, exhibitions, workshops and more for the Festival’s statewide satellite program and Melbourne Art Book Fair.

EOIs close 23 November; learn more and apply.

Professional development:

The Helen Dangar Memorial Art Bursary (Regional NSW)

Local artists who are looking to improve their skills, learn new techniques and broaden their artistic horizons can now apply for a $3000 bursary through the New England Regional Art Museum (NERAM). The Helen Dangar Memorial Art Bursary was established by NERAM and its supporters in 2017 to help local artists advance in their chosen career path.

Applications close 15 October; learn more and apply.

2024 Gertrude Studio Program (Vic)

The two-year Gertrude Studio Program has been at the core of the organisation since its founding. Gertrude has 16 highly-subsidised artist studios located at Gertrude Contemporary, 21-31 High Street, Preston South on Wurundjeri Country. Participants will receive an individual studio (non-residential), and access to all shared communal spaces and workshop facilities. The program includes a funded solo exhibition at Gertrude Glasshouse and participation in the annual Gertrude Studios exhibition at Gertrude Contemproary across both years. Each year Gertrude offers a fully-subsidised studio for a First Nations artist, selected by the First Nations advisory panel and representatives.

Applications close 23 October; learn more and apply.

Veteran Artist in Residence (NSW)

The Anzac Memorial Veteran Artist in Residence program offers contemporary veterans with established creative practices the opportunity to engage with the Memorial and the broader community through an artwork or project. There is a grant of $5000 attached to the Residency to assist a guest veteran artist (or group) to develop their work.

Applications close 27 October; learn more and apply.

Sustainable Creative Careers Seminars (ACT)

A series of free, professional development seminars is offered by the Australian National University for residents of the ACT. Topics include Getting Your Career Started (10 October), Creative Collaboration and Finding Your People (19 October) and Independent versus Represented – Navigating Commercial Galleries (26 October).

Learn more and register.

Want more? Visit our Opportunities page for more open competitions, prizes, EOIs and call-outs.

This week’s winners

Visual arts:

Richard Bell, ‘No Tin Shack’. Image: Supplied.

Richard Bell has been awarded the 2023 King & Wood Mallesons (KWM) First Nations Art Award for his work No Tin Shack. The piece tells Bell’s story when his family were ordered by the Booringa Shire Council Health Inspector to pack their belongings of his childhood home in the town of Mitchell, so that it could be demolished, leaving his family with nowhere to go. Award Patron, Djon Mundine OAM, FAHA (Fellow of the Australian Academy of the Humanities), says: ‘This year’s KWM winner speaks to two historical emotions, threads that weave the fabric of who we are, and allow us to build our strengths of character and resilience, our humour and joy in life. They are: hearth, safe home (removal from) and narrow stereotyping of a sense of personal identity. We First Peoples are created by our ancestors and, despite our material poverty, live in intangible riches of spirituality, family love, memories of childhood, strength and sense of self.’ Bell receives $25,000 and his work will be displayed in an exhibition with the other finalists at Griffith University Art Museum in Brisbane until 14 October. The Qld Local Artist Award, valued at $5000, has been awarded to Keemon Williams for Self Portrait (But I always wanted to be one of the Macho Men).

The Australian Life photography competition crown has gone to photographer Samuel Ferris for their image On The Way To Inspections, which depicts the artist’s family rushing between rental inspections in Sydney last year. Ferris takes home a $10,000 cash prize. In addition, in the Little Sydney Lives competition, Pina Macedone from Erskineville won the age three to seven years category with Charlotte of The Inner West, and Orson Ferris from Newtown won the age eight to 12 years category with Man With His Parrot. Both winners take home a $500 photography pack. A gallery of all Australian Life finalist images can be viewed online, with voting now open for People’s Choice. The Australian Life and Little Sydney Lives exhibitions will run until 8 October on Alfred Street in Circular Quay, Sydney.

The Institute of Modern Art (IMA) and Copyright Agency has announced Meanjin/Brisbane-based artist James Barth as recipient of the $80,000 Copyright Agency Partnerships commission. With support from the Copyright Agency’s Cultural Fund, Barth will create and exhibit new work at the IMA in late 2024. Trained as an oil painter and now incorporating 3D modelling software, Barth’s practice explores themes of trans self-representation and embodiment. For the commission, Barth will depart from self-portraiture to draw on modernist architecture, cinematic languages of the 1960s and 70s, and dance, while dismantling rendered avatars across digital and physical worlds.

Hazelhurst Arts Centre has announced David Lawrey and Jaki Middleton as the winners of the Hazelhurst Art on Paper Award 2023 for their work titled Eternal Return, 2023. The Sydney-based artists have been awarded $15,000. The Young & Early Career Artist Award of $5000 went to Jenna Lee for Grass tree – growing together (2022); the Local Artist Award also of $5000 went to Christopher Lawrie for WHITE HISTORY (‘An introduction to Australian History’ by A G L Shaw and H D Nicholson) 2023. Guest judge and artist Deborah Kelly says: ‘My criteria was I wanted works that thought about paper itself as a medium that didn’t just use it as a vehicle, but that really engaged with the material, the stuff of paper, and thought about its weight in culture and its use. The three works that I chose were so outstanding in their attention to this stuff, to the weight of the stuff in culture and in history.’ The Preparator’s Residency Award, selected by the installation crew, went to Oliver Fontany for Oli at Lane Cove River 1 (2022), who will also receive a four-week residency at Hazelhurst. Visitors to the exhibition can vote for The People’s Choice Award of $1000, which will be announced on Monday 13 November 2023.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen> Winner of Hazelhurst Art on Paper Award 2023.

All:

A total of 104 Australians have been awarded Churchill Fellowships in 2023. This year’s recipients of the Churchill Fellowships in the arts are:

Liesel Badorrek (NSW) – to investigate the processes of creating opera with and for marginalised audiences

Shane Carroll (NSW) – the Gilbert Spottiswood Churchill Fellowship to gain critical skills for the creation, delivery and innovation of audio description for performing arts

Lena Nahlous (NSW) – to develop Australia’s first open-access digital archive of culturally diverse artists and creatives

Amber Collins (Vic) – to investigate practices to increase accessibility of digital media for people with disability

Petra Kalive (Vic) – the Stuart and Norma Leslie Churchill Fellowship to learn how to create extraordinary professional “public theatre” with, for and by community

Emily Wilson (Vic) – to learn how music teacher educators and music teachers are decolonising their practice

Maia Cavendish (Qld) – the Peter Mitchell Churchill Fellowship to investigate the implementation of informal urban art in residual urban spaces

(Qld) – the Peter Mitchell Churchill Fellowship to investigate the implementation of informal urban art in residual urban spaces Alex Raineri (Qld) – the Dame Roma Mitchell Churchill Fellowship to research performance practices embodied within contemporary art music

(Qld) – the Dame Roma Mitchell Churchill Fellowship to research performance practices embodied within contemporary art music Jay Emmanuel (WA) – to develop skills in collaborative theatremaking and directing by immersing in the world’s best practice

Mace Francis (WA) – to investigate organisational structures and presentation methods of international jazz organisations

Iain Robbie (WA) – to transform percussion education in Australia by studying the world’s best pedagogy in Taipei and the US

David Collins (NT) – the Bob and June Prickett Churchill Fellowship to research how mural arts and restorative justice projects intersect

Recipients of the inaugural Creative Australia Awards have been announced, among them Australian singer songwriter Deborah Cheetham Fraillon AO. Fraillon has received the Creative Australia Don Banks Music Award, acknowledging her role in advocating for the LGBTQI+ community and Stolen Generations as a person with lived experience. The Creative Australia Award for Dance went to Dalisa Pigram, a Yawuru/Bardi woman with Malay and Filipino heritage, born and raised in Broome. Pigram is an artist, teacher, cultural custodian, mentor and advocate whose work is deeply embedded in community. Latai Taumoepeau took out the Award for Emerging and Experimental Arts, Khaled Sabsabi for Visual Arts, and Annette Downs for Theatre. The Lifetime Achievement in Literature went to Alexis Wright, winner of the Miles Franklin Award in 2006 and the 2018 Stella Prize. Hannah Morphy-Walsh took out the Kirk Robson Award for Community Arts and Cultural Development, and Jacinta Mooney for the Ros Bower Award for Community Arts and Cultural Development. Creative Australia CEO Adrian Collette AM says: ‘It is an honour to recognise these wonderful artists. They have all made an invaluable contribution to Australian art across genres and are thoroughly deserving. They are not only making transformative art, but are also supporting the well-being of their communities and are role models for the next generation of great Australian creatives. I thank them for their work and wish them continuing success.’ The 2023 recipients will be celebrated in a series of short-form videos and interviews on ABC TV and iView sharing a profile of each recipient and their practice.

Shortlisted and finalists

Music Victoria has revealed the list of nominated artists, venues, festivals and music industry professionals for the 2023 Music Victoria Awards, with the ceremony to be held on 31 October. Voting is now open for Music Victoria Awards’ 12 publicly-voted categories, including Best Album, Best Group, Best Regional Act, Best Metro Festival, Best Small Venue and more. Acclaimed artists Julia Jacklin, RVG, Cable Ties, Jen Cloher and Forest Claudette have received nominations across multiple publicly-voted categories in this year’s awards. Miss Kaninna, a proud Yorta-Yorta and Kalkadoon woman, has been nominated for the Archie Roach Foundation Award for Emerging Talent, as well as Best Song or Track for her single Blak Britney. Music Victoria has also announced that Kutcha Edwards and Kirsty Rivers will be inducted into the Music Victoria Hall of Fame at this year’s ceremony. Find out more.

Nominees have been announced for the 2023 Telstra ARIA Music Teacher Award, celebrating the achievements of four outstanding music teachers from around Australia. They are: Peter Earl (The Music Guy, Dharug and Gundungurra Country, The Blue Mountains, NSW), Hank Lewerissa (Upper Coomera State College, Yugambeh Country, Gold Coast, Qld), Sue Lowry (Southport Special School, Yugambeh Country, Gold Coast, Qld) and Jessie Copeman (Ainslie School, Ngunnawal Country, Canberra, ACT). Voting is now open.

Three finalists are now in contention for the 2023 Freedman Classical Fellowship, they are: Courtenay Cleary (violin), Henry Justo (viola) and Jonty Coy (flute). The Fellowship invites Australia’s best musicians under 35 to dream big and envision projects of significant scale to the value of $21,000. The finalists were nominated by classical musicians Alex Raineri, Ashley Smith and Jack Symonds. The judging panel consists of Professor Kim Cunio, Head of ANU School of Music, Lamorna Nightingale, member of Ensemble Offspring, and pianist and author, Simon Tedeschi. The deciding final Freeman Classical Concert will be held on 15 October 3-6pm at The Neilson, Pier 2/3 ACO, Sydney.

Brisbane Portrait Prize has named 84 finalists from over 600 entries in this year’s competition, with the finalist exhibition to run at Brisbane Powerhouse from 28 September to 29 October. Now in its fifth year, the competition’s finalists will be vying across nine categories for a combined total of $90,000 in prize money, including the highly coveted $50,000 Lord Mayor’s Prize. Brisbane Portrait Prize Chair Anna Reynolds says: ‘[This year’s finalists] are a mix of professional, emerging and hobbyist artists. There are plenty with national reputations like Jo Furlonger, Fiona Lowry, Tony Albert, Luther Cora, Robert Mercer, Keemon Williams, Dylan Mooney, Darren McDonald and Joachim Froese.’ Some of the well-known sitters depicted in works submitted this year include celebrity chef, Alastair McLeod, sculptor Rhyl Hinwood, actor Liam Nunan and more. This year has seen the largest number of First Nations entries, and also an increase in the Next Gen entries, for artists 18 and under.

The longlist for the 2023 ARA Historical Novel Prize is out, with stories spanning sun-soaked Australian landscapes to the complexities of medieval England and the turmoil of wartime Europe.

The longlist for the 2023 ARA Historical Novel Prize – Adult Category ($50,000) is:

The longlist for the 2023 ARA Historical Novel Prize – Children and Young Adult (CYA) ($30,000) Category is:

Fifteen new projects have been shortlisted for the Australian Writers’ Guild’s 2023 Monte Miller Awards across two categories: Short Form and Long Form. For the first time in three years, the winners will be announced in person at an industry event in Melbourne next month. This year, Scripted Ink has invested $10,000 in script development funding for two winning projects.

Check out previous Opportunities and Awards wraps for more announcements.