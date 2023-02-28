Opportunities and awards

Jump to:

This week's winners

Shortlisted and finalists

This week’s opportunities

Awards:

Penrith Regional Gallery Youth Art Prize

Calling all young artists aged 5 to 25 for an opportunity to submit an original artwork to Penrith Regional Gallery’s Youth Art Prize. Artists are invited to create an artwork that connects to the theme ‘home’, drawing inspiration from the site of Penrith Regional Gallery as the former home of artists Margo and Gerald Lewers.

Applications close 12 March; learn more and apply.

2023 Art Music Awards

Now marking their 21st year, the Art Music Awards are presented annually to celebrate the music, people and organisations that fuel Australia’s dynamic and diverse art music landscape. The Awards recognise outstanding achievement in the composition, performance, education and presentation of Australian art music, traversing the genres of contemporary classical music, jazz, improvised music, experimental music and sound art.

Nominations close 15 March; learn more and nominate.

The Lester Prize

WA’s premier portrait prize is now in its 16th year with a prize pool totaling over $105,000 and open to artists of all experience levels. Last year The Lester Prize received over 730 entries from across Australia. With a 65% increase in visitors, nearly 16,000 people made their way to the Art Gallery of Western Australia (AGWA) for the finalists exhibition. Artists from across Australia are invited to submit portraits of an Australian, or Australians, that they respect or admire, or a self-portrait.

Submissions close 9 July; learn more and submit.

Grants and funding:

First Nations textile design and fashion innovation fund

The Flourish II First Nations Textile Design and Fashion Innovation Fund is a grant opportunity of up to $50,000 that aims to build sustainable businesses and support economic, cultural and social development opportunities. Flourish II is open to First Nations individuals, groups and organisations (including art centres) working in the textile design and fashion sector and can be used to support innovation, production, capacity building, marketing, professional development, seed funding and increasing digital visibility in the First Nations Textile design and fashion sector.

Applications close 21 March; learn more and apply.

Callouts:

2023 Res Artis Conference (London, UK)

Titled ‘Mind the Gap: Designing residencies for everyone’, the 2023 Res Artis Conference will bring the international artist residency community together in the UK for the very first time, celebrating the 30th anniversary of Res Artis and 50 years of Acme. This year’s event will help chart a future for impactful residency opportunities, with a focus on optimism and practical working solutions for issues facing the sector. Taking place in London with live-streamed sessions, the conference will explore our post-pandemic and increasingly fragmented world. The event will propose co-creation and collaboration as solutions to shared obstacles faced globally by residency providers and the artists they host. The conference is currently calling out for speakers.

Submissions close 6 March; learn more and apply.

AMaGA Collections and Community Resilience Project (Vic)

The Collections and Community Resilience Project (CCRP) is a Victorian statewide initiative that provides regional communities with the opportunity to digitally preserve their collections and receive on-site training in collections care, preventative conservation and risk mitigation in the face of natural disaster events. The selected organisations will receive up to six days of on-site training, broken up into two separate three-day sessions across three weeks. Participation is free, with all organisations receiving high-quality digital files of their collection items, relevant resources and high-level training to ensure long-term safekeeping of their collections.

Applications close 12 March; learn more and apply.

City of Sydney Creative Studios – Visual Arts Studio Tenancy (NSW)

Brand X, operator of the City of Sydney Creative Studios, is now accepting applications from artists, creative practitioners and creative businesses working across a wide range of arts disciplines and services. Applications from artists practising in a wide range of disciplines, such as fine arts, design, craft, media arts, visual arts and interdisciplinary art are welcome, with studio terms from six to 12 months.

Applications close 22 March; learn more and apply.

Logan City Council Arts, Culture and Heritage Strategy 2023-2027

The community is invited to provide feedback on a draft creative blueprint for the City of Logan. Logan City Council’s Arts, Culture and Heritage Strategy 2023-2027 is a commitment to arts, culture and heritage, developed after extensive consultation with residents, community groups, cultural practitioners and other stakeholders. The draft strategy responds to community aspirations through five priorities – Build and develop, Inspire and engage, Activate places and spaces, Partner and collaborate, and Communicate and celebrate.

Submissions close 2 April; learn more and submit.

Free Workshops at The Leo Kelly Blacktown Arts Centre (NSW)

A series of workshops will accompany the exhibition I Talk Through My Art and My Art Talks Through Me featuring First Nations artist Danny Eastwood, a proud Ngemba man and resident of the Darug area of western Sydney. Presented as part of Elders in Residence, each week Eastwood will focus on a different medium to explore themes in the exhibition and in his life and career as an artist and cartoonist. Six free workshops for all ages will be held from 2 March to 15 April, including on painting, drawing and cartoons, jewellery making, mould making and plaster casting for sculpture.

Registrations essential.

The Greek-Australian Artists Directory (GAAD)

The Greek-Australian Cultural League (GACL) is inviting artists to register in the first directory for Greek-Australian artists, a digital resource aimed at introducing Greek-Australian artists to the wider community. GACL intends to support those registered with publication of artist biographies, artwork images, contact details and links, with the opportunity to build networks, promote their artwork through GACL social media, and participate in events and workshops.

Registrations are open; learn more and register.

Professional development:

Craft Advice Clinics (online)

Supporting Craft members and their career development, the Advice Clinic Program presents monthly online professional development sessions, provided as a dedicated offering exclusive to members. Led by respected industry professionals with the content tailored for craft practitioners and small creative business owners, these sessions provide makers with current industry informed insights for developing intentional and sustainable careers around their creative practices.

First session launched 28 February; join now.

Auckland Writers Festival: First Nations Exchange

The Auckland Writers Festival is hosting a First Nations Literature Cultural Exchange as part of its 2023 program. First Nations writers, poets, editors, illustrators, arts workers and journalists in the literature sector of all career levels are invited to participate. The Australia Council will cover costs and arrange associated travel, accommodation, per diems and pay an additional $1000 fee to the successful applicants.

Applications close 7 March; learn more and apply.

2023 Frank Van Straten Fellowship

The Frank Van Straten Fellowship is back with a unique opportunity to research and develop a project in exploration of the iconic Australian Performing Arts Collection with the aim of enhancing the analysis, discoverability and interpretation of the Collection. The Fellow will be given access to the Australian Performing Arts Collection, as well as a stipend of $15,000, to undertake research aligned to key areas including: circus, dance, music, opera and theatre (which includes comedy, vaudeville and magic).

Applications close 10 March; learn more and apply.

Ausdance ACT Workshop (ACT)

Ausdance ACT in partnership with Ainslie and Gorman Arts Centres presents a special workshop opportunity for local dancers aged 15 and above with Sydney Dance Company’s Charmene Yap. This workshop will guide participants through a warm-up and contemporary technique exercises before exploring some of the choreographic tasks the company dancers utilised when creating the works that are included in the Ascent triple bill.

Workshop on 11 March; registrations required.

Coaching for Purpose Scholarships

Coaching for Purpose is a women-only leadership program where women are coached to claim their space (in the domain of leadership), use their voice and influence for positive change. Scholarships to participate are open via application and nomination, with six places available for the 2023 program, commencing in May.

Applications close 17 March; learn more and apply.

Under Construction 2024 (NSW/Vic)

Under Construction supports circus artists in Australia to develop and perform original new physical theatre and circus works. It provides structure for creative development, concluding with a work-in-progress showing to the Fruit Fly community. For the first time, residencies can include creative time in the fully equipped studio theatre The Borderville, NSW. In addition, Under Construction: Victoria will be offered to artists, collectives and companies predominantly residing in Victoria.

Applications close 16 April; learn more and apply.

Churchill Fellowship 2023

Churchill Fellowships offer people the opportunity to travel overseas for four to eight weeks to explore a topic or issue that they’re passionate about, and come back and share knowledge about international best practice and innovation. Churchill Fellowships are open to everyday Australian citizens or permanent residents over the age of 18, from any field including arts, science, health, agriculture and beyond.

Applications close 1 May; learn more and apply.



Visual arts:

A striking new mural at Beattie Lane, Hornsby, NSW shines a light on significant moments from Hornsby’s rich history while profiling characters from the present day, and injecting new life into a once forgotten pocket of the suburb’s west side. Commissioned by Hornsby Shire Council, the mural was painted by Hugues Sineux and tells the history of the precinct through a patchwork of images of historic events, and references of the neighbourhood from the 20th century. ‘I wanted to tell a bit about the story of this area, and it can be something a bit educational for the kids… The idea is to represent a little part of the past and at the bottom we will represent present day people in a very modern way,’ says Hugues. Described as a ‘notice board of photos and articles’, the mural depicts local people all connected with Fusion – a community charity located at 1-3 Jersey Street – in hopes of helping the charity attract more volunteers and donations.

For the first time in its 88-year history, one of Adelaide’s iconic Popeye boats will become a floating work of art, receiving a unique artistic and lighting makeover in time for Adelaide Festival season. The James and Diana Ramsay Foundation has commissioned local artist Carly Snoswell to create the artwork in celebration of the 100th anniversary of James Ramsay’s birth. Featuring sequins, stars and lighting, the work will illuminate Karrawirra Pari (the River Torrens) at night. Snoswell’s floating artwork, Good Job, is a celebration of simple daily pleasures, accomplishments and nostalgia regarding the iconic Popeye. Snoswell worked in consultation with Kaurna and Narungga man Jack Buckskin of Kuma Kaaru Cultural Services to reference the Kaurna language and culture, specifically to marngu-marngu or ‘speckled’, which highlights the many circles of the stars in the Milky Way, the glimmering reflection of the water and, in this case, the sequins that bring the artwork together.

Blacktown Arts has announced the winners of the 2022/23 Blacktown City Art Prize, with Peter Rush’s Sightlines, The Blacktown Native Institution Site. Standing here, it’s placeless, I felt erasure, ignorance (my own), indifference. taking out the $15,000 acquisitive prize. The winning piece is a drawing of Blacktown Native Institution on Richmond Road, representing a connection between past, present and future. This year’s Highly Commended place goes to Connor Ovenden-Shaw for TRANSaction. The winner of the Aboriginal Artist Prize was Leanne Jones for Dinawan Ngarraarry – Emu Hunt, Highly Commendeds were Virginia Keft for The Colony on Show and Jayne Christian for Guwing Burragula Ngurrawa (Sunset on Country). Winner of the Local Artist Prize was Mina Lee for Rousehill Farm; Highly Commendeds were awarded to Justin (Jian hua) Qian for Totem and Mary Nguyen for Small Sketches. Nelson Nghe’s Bug Spray took out the People’s Choice Prize with 178 votes.

Performing arts:

Neurodivergent musicians from Arts and Cultural Exchange’s (ACE) Club Weld program will be presenting an all-ages friendly show, Picture of Everything on 9 March 5.15-7.30pm at Vivcourt Trading. ACE Executive Director, Anne Loxley says, ‘What makes Club Weld so important is its mission to support and showcase neurodivergent musicians in the industry. The incredible talent and creativity of these artists is often overlooked in an ableist industry, and Club Weld is changing that by providing a safe and supportive environment for them to develop their skills and showcase their work.’ All proceeds from Picture of Everything will go towards supporting Club Weld’s mission to provide its neurodivergent musicians with access to a 24-week music-making program, including the production and recording of solo, ensemble and compilation releases, as well as profile and career development initiatives. Performers include Sienna Acquaro, Jonathan Yung, Patrick Li, Jerrah Patston, The Nina Gotsis Band, DJ Adoni and special guest artist June Jones, alongside Koori Radio’s Leo Tanoi who will MC the event. Tickets.

Adelaide Fringe has announced its week one award-winners to acknowledge outstanding works across the festival’s 14 genres. Winners include A Night At The Musicals 3: Summer Lovin Tour, Love Life Laundry, The Finest Filth Variety Hour, X, Comfort Food Cabaret, Tutti’s Big Fringe Singalong, Sheltered, Betwixt and more. Every week of the festival, judges will attend multiple events across the genres and

discuss the standouts, with winners receiving a ‘Weekly Winner 2023’ awards laurel that can be used immediately in all current and future marketing collateral. Check out the full list.

Winner of Willgoss Choral Composition Prize 2023, John Rotar. Image: Supplied.

Music Performance UNSW has revealed John Rotar as the winner of the Willgoss Choral Composition Prize for 2023, for his work, Songs about birds, forests, flowers and mountains. The Willgoss Choral Composition Prize is supported by Dr Richard and Sue Willgoss, for composers to be celebrated within their community, and to create a lasting contribution to choral composition in Australia. Rotar says: ‘I am so honoured and thrilled to be the recipient of the Willgoss Choral Composition Prize and I cannot wait to hear my work come to life with the stellar voices of Corde! …

‘Competitions like this are not only vital to the career path of young composers like me, but are also an indispensable part of ensuring the future vibrancy and health of new Australian choral music.’

Twelve theatre makers have been selected for La Mama Theatre’s new text-based theatre making program in partnership with Australian Plays Transform (APT), after overwhelming responses and a difficult selection process. They are: Alex Joy, Amarantha Robinson, Bronte Charlotte, Chenturan Aran, Helen Yotis Patterson, Henry Kelly, Lucy Payne, Margaret Harvey, Rodrigo Calderon, Vanessa Di Natale, Vanessa O’Neill and Yogashree Thirunavukarasu. The La Mama Pathways participants will undertake a series of 15 nuts-and-bolts weekly sessions on the craft of playwriting and contemporary theatre creation through to the end of May at La Mama HQ, as well as receive dramaturgy assistance and mentorship. The program is being facilitated by Mari Lourey (Dirt Cloud) and Glenn Shea (An Indigenous Trilogy), who both have significant experience in writing, dramaturgy, teaching and mentorship.

Winners are now announced for the 2022 Matilda Awards. The Almighty Sometimes (Queensland Theatre) took out Best Mainstage Production with Daniel Evans awarded Best Director, Brisbane Powerhouse Best Independent Production went to Batshit (Polytoxis, Brisbane Festival and Metro Arts), The Judges’ Award named Adrift (Conterpilot and Metro Arts) as winner, Tom Oliver and Wynnum Fringe took out The Gold Matilda and more. Other notable winners include Dirty Fame Flash Candles Club (Western Standard Productions) for Best Musical or Cabaret and Aruga Best Ensemble, Knee Deep (Casus Creations and CIRCFest) for Best Circus or Physical Theatre Work and Boy, Lost, which took home The Lord Mayor’s Award for Best New Australian Work. Find the full list of winners.

Writing and publishing:

Callum Mackay takes home the 2023 Queer Playwriting Award with Waterfowl at the Queer Playwriting Award Showcase presented to Midsumma Festival audiences at Gasworks Arts Park. Mackay will work alongside Gasworks and Midsumma over the next year to deliver a full work for Midsumma Festival 2024 with funding support from the Gasworks Patrons Foundation Fund. Waterfowl is an epic queer play that takes place in a private boarding school during the late 80s and present day Australia. Lawler, now a 50-year-old man, looks back on his tumultuous relationship with Samuel, the thriving 17-year-old school captain. But as the school year begins, they meet a young charismatic exchange student named Carter. A blossoming young romance, a splintering friendship and an entanglement between Lawler and a young boy collide and interlock during a final year of high school.

All:

Front & Centre, the initiative supporting women and non-binary arts leaders with disability, has announced its 2023 participants – this year presenting a selection of 14 skilled participants from across NSW, ACT, Vic, SA and Tas. Accessible Arts CEO Liz Martin says: ‘This program seeks to overcome the severe under-representation of women and non-binary people with disability in leadership roles in creative industries by fast tracking the development of the strategic networks that are essential to creating careers and leaders. Change comes from the top and helping more women and non-binary people with disability to become arts leaders will also help accelerate efforts to make arts, culture and events more accessible for artists, arts workers and audiences with disability.’ The 2023 participants are: Amber Wilcox, Bernadette Smith, Jordyn Fulcher, Katie Cooper-Wares, KJ Hepworth, Laura Osweiler, Liv Huntley, Louise Cooper, Michelle Gearin, Michelle Teear, Prema Kavandan, RR Pascoe, Robyn Renolds and Stephanie Meyrick. Learn more about the participants.

Seven recipients have been announced for the 2023 Betty Amsden Awards highlighting leadership in small to medium arts-based not-for-profits. Each 2023 Betty Amsden Award includes an $18,000 award to be used for a variety of activities, from study tours and conference attendance to short courses, equipment, professional development opportunities and childcare. Awardees are also provided with six months of group coaching to maximise the impact of their experiences. This year’s recipients are:

Tom Brown, Senior Producer, Melbourne International Jazz Festival

Latoyah Forsyth, Head of Marketing and Visitor Experience, Melbourne Recital Centre

Julia Gregg, Partnerships and Communications Manager, Collingwood Yards

Jamie Lewis, CEO/ED, Next Wave

Belinda Locke, Independent Director, Theatremaker, Disability Advocate

Iguot Mabor, Business Support Officer, Footscray Community Arts, and

Qian Ying Ong, Studio and Faculty Coordinator, Australian National Academy of Music.

Shortlisted and finalists

The Children’s Book Council of Australia (CBCA) has unveiled the 2023 Book of the Year Notables, a longlist of literature published in 2022 that provides young people with an imagined place, with characters who speak just like them, share their fears, and laugh and cry with them. Included is the oustanding work of over 100 writers, 50 illustrators and 38 publishers. Contemporary themes this year shine a light upon real and raw stories, from strong families (in all their shapes and sizes), the importance of friends, respect for individual differences, and valuing and exploring our natural world, to respecting our environment and Country, and learning how to confront or embrace physical and mental health challenges. The announcement also marks the beginning of the 2023 CBCA program of activities, with the overall theme ‘read grow inspire’. Find the full Notables 2023 list.

