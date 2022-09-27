Opportunities and awards

Jump to:

South Australian Living Artist Publication Applications now open

This is an opportunity for an established South Australian artist to produce a major, high-quality book about their practice. Rather than taking a retrospective approach, the publication focuses on current practice and future directions through a comprehensive analysis of an artist’s conceptual ideas. It is intended to be a significant resource for curators, galleries, collectors and researchers. Applications close 10 October. Find out more.

2023 Little Gallery Emerging Artist Program (VIC)

Devonport Regional Gallery’s 2023 Little Gallery Emerging Artist Program is now open for applications from budding Tasmanian artists to exhibit next year. This year five applicants will be selected to exhibit in the Little Gallery space of the Paranaple Arts Centre for 4-5-week periods throughout 2023. Applications close 17 October. Find out more.

2023 Shepparton Festival Program (VIC)

Shepparton Festival is seeking expressions of interest from creatives for artistic works to be presented within 2023 Festival period 17 March-2 April. Creatives across all artistic mediums, platforms, practices and career stages are encouraged to apply. There are no creative restraints or parameters, so think outside the square and let your imagination run wild. Applications close 17 October. Find out more.

First Nations festival YIRRAMBOI and Dark Mofo announce ‘kin’ partnership. EOI sought (TAS)

The two major Australian Arts Festivals are joining forces to support local First Nations artists to develop 4 new works for world premiere at YIRRAMBOI Festival and Dark Mofo in 2023. Expressions of Interest are now sought from Tasmanian Aboriginal Artists to participate. Expressions of Interest close 7 October. Find out more .

tidal.22: City of Devonport Tasmanian Art Award (TAS)

tidal.22: City of Devonport Tasmanian Art Award is a biennial, acquisitive award exhibited at the Devonport Regional Gallery. Artists are invited to submit 2 or 3-dimensional artworks that reflect on the theme of tidal – the natural, cultural, personal, or political concerns related to the sea and coastal regions. To enter, artists must identify as Tasmanian by either birth, or by having demonstrated a strong and ongoing association with Tasmania for no less than two years, or the artist can adequately demonstrate a strong connection to Tasmania, which should be evident in the work entered in the Award. Entries close 17 October. Find out more.

Australian Tapestry Workshop (ATW) 2023 Artists in Residence

The ATW offers artists and craftspeople working in any medium, and at any stage of their career, the chance to broaden their practice in our world-renowned residency program. Artists in Residence will immerse themselves in the studio – exchanging knowledge and skills with other tapestry weavers and engaging with local communities through public programs. Applications are now open for six artists in 2023. Applications close 23 October. Find out more.

2023 Hazel Rowley Fellowship

The Hazel Rowley Fellowship awards $20,000 to an Australian writer of biography to support the research and development of a new biographical work. Applications close 16 November. Find out more.

2023 Robert Stigwood Fellowship Program

Applications are now open for the 2023 Robert Stigwood Fellowship Program. The annual program provides local musicians and industry entrepreneurs with intensive mentoring and personalised professional development from project deliverers Stu MacQueen and Dan Crannitch of Wonderlick Entertainment (behind some of the industry’s big names including Amy Shark, Japanese Wallpaper, Holy Holy and Montaigne). Applications close 16 October. Find out more.

Meroogal Women’s Art Prize 2022 Winner

Congratulations to artist Ebony Russell who has been named as the winner of Arteral Gallery’s Meroogal Women’s Art Prize with her work Our Manifold Nature: Loutrophoros for the New Woman. Russell explained that her winning piece draws inspiration from ‘a water carrier for a bride’s prenuptial bath or a funerary urn marking graves of the unwed, the Greek loutrophoros was manifold in both its use and meaning.’ In choosing the subject of the loutrophoros the artist saidthat she ‘sought to commemorate the ‘New Women’ who lived at Meroogal and the legacy of their self-sufficient lives and practice.’

2022 Lake Art Prize winner announced

An allusive artwork representing the endless portal of the universe has won the 2022 Lake Art Prize. The winning Lake Macquarie artist, Braddon Snape said the artwork, which was crafted by inflating metal, had been a decade in the making. The theme of the competition, the vessel: contained within and moving between, invited artists to explore literal and lateral translations of a vessel.

2022 Bundanon Artists Residencies awarded

The Accessible Arts and Bundanon Trust Artist-In-Residence Program is a creative and career development opportunity for visual artists or musicians with disability or who are d/Deaf from NSW and the ACT. The five selected artists for 2023 residencies are: Emma Price, Aaron Aryadharma Matheson, Breanna Jones, Lulu Wulf and Casey Gray. Find out more.

2022 National Capital Art Prize winners

Selected from 127 shortlisted works, three Australian artists, across three prize categories, have each been awarded a cash prize of $15,000. The winners are:

• John Rowe from New South Wales won the Open Prize for his artwork Dockland

• Dianne Tchumut from Northern Territory won the First Nations Prize for her artwork Basket Making

• Dawn Duncan-Smith from Victoria won the new Sustainability Prize for her artwork Knit One Tree, Purl One Tree

The 2022 People’s Choice Award, chosen by the public through online voting, has been awarded to Daniel Leone from Australian Capital Territory for his sculpture, Ode to Casuarina. Daniel will take home a cash prize of $2,500.

The 127 finalist artworks will now be on display in a Public Exhibition at the Fitters’ Workshop in Kingston. The exhibition runs from 22 September-12 October 2022. Find out more.



Whitsundays Art Prize Exhibition winners

In only its second year, the Whitsundays Art Prize is a vibrant visual arts award, incorporating painting and sculpture, and reflects the extraordinary creative practice across that region and from around Australia. This year, the exhibition includes 70 works from 63 Australian artists, working in 2D and 3D mediums. The major prize was won by Justin Telfer from Mullumbimby, for his work Nullabor Crossing. Justin was awarded the $5,000 major prize, and his work will be acquired into the Whitsundays Regional Council Art Collection. Find out more.

South Australian Emerging Composers chosen for New ReClassified Festival

A new music festival, entitled ReClassified will be held over three Sundays in November 2022 in Adelaide (6, 13 and 20 November). Six emerging South Australian composers have been chosen to participate in this Festival. They are: Connor Fogarty, Esmond Choi, Aaron Pelle, Lauren McCormick, Georgina Bowden, and Hannah Wilkinson. Find out more.

Unsigned Only Music Competition

The US-based Unsigned Only Music Competition is geared toward music artists who are unsigned to a major record label or its affiliates. They have just announced their 2022 winners. A total of 24 Australian artists garnered First, Second, Honorable Mention, or Special Promotion wins in the competition. View full list of winners.

Impact Australia

Nine Australian writers have been selected to participate in the screenwriter accelerator program Impact Australia, delivered by Impact and Gentle Giant Media Group. Launching in Melbourne, the eight-week intensive will see writers from Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland and the Australian Capital Territory convene at the University of Melbourne’s Victorian College of the Arts’ Southbank campus to participate in the program. Find out more.



Picture Book Illustrator Awards from SCBWI

The Society of Children’s Book Writers & Illustrators (SCBWI) is the largest association of children’s writers and illustrators in the world, with 26,000 members and more 80 chapters from USA, India, UK, Japan, France, Singapore to South Africa. Their 2022 Picture Book Illustrator Awards winners have now been announced as: Serena Geddes (First Prize), Kylie Howarth (2nd Prize), Max Hamilton (3rd Prize). In their Emerging Illustrator Award category Peter Cheong won First Prize and Highly Recommended went to illustrator Ross Morgan.

Hornsby Art Prize

Hornby Art Prize category winner in Painting, Paul McKnight’s Iranian Primrose



After two years of lying dormant, 100 unique and original artworks have been shortlisted in Hornsby Shire Council’s 2022 Hornsby Art Prize. The finalist works of Painting, Drawing, Printmaking, Digital Art-Stills and 3D Works will be on exhibition at Wallarobba Arts and Cultural Centre and Hornsby Central Library, NSW, from 19 – 30 October 2022. Find out more.

Fisher’s Ghost Art Award

The Fisher’s Ghost Art Award is an annual art prize inviting artists to submit works in a variety of artistic categories and mediums. Now in its 60th year, there is $72,000 in prize money to be won. The Open Award is acquisitive to the Campbelltown City Council collection and in 2022, in celebration of the 60th Anniversary; the award is valued at $60,000. Congratulations to the shortlist of finalists who have now been announced. View finalists. Final award winners will be announced on November 4 at Campbelltown Arts Centre.

