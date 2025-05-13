Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards and competitions

Perth Royal Art Prize for Landscape (WA)

The Perth Royal Art Prize was established in 1974 and is presented by the Royal Agricultural Society of Western Australia, with a $20,000 non-acquisitive first prize on offer.

Entries close 6 July; learn more and apply.

2025 Woollahra Small Sculpture Prize

Now in its 24th year, the Woollahra Small Sculpture Prize celebrates artistic excellence in works measuring up to 80cm in any dimension. A total prize pool of $29,000 is available and all works are blind judged. Eligible works must be original, freestanding or wall-mounted sculptures, designed or completed after July 2024. There is no limit to the number of entries an artist can submit, and collaborative entries are welcome.

Entries close 13 July; learn more and enter.

Commissions

VACS Major Commissioning Projects (Individuals and Groups)

These grants deliver investment to individuals and groups as part of Creative Australia’s Visual Arts and Craft Strategy (VACS). Grants of $100,000 for each successful applicant are available. The new commission proposed must be presented to audiences by 30 June 2027.

Applications close 3 June; learn more and apply.

Call-outs

Griffin Theatre Company Lookout program 2026

Griffin Theatre Company is on the search for two works to join its 2026 season. this represents an opportunity to collaborate, create, and showcase a playwright’s work. A cash stipend for production costs and a box office split in the artist’s favour is included.

Applications close 25 May; learn more and apply.

Surrounding Sound: Level Up professional development conference (NSW)

The Australian Music Centre is presenting a new full-day professional development conference event on 19 August, aimed to equip early to mid-career art music practitioners with essential music business skills and new networking opportunities. Tickets are fully subsidised and bursaries are available for attendees based in regional NSW.

Registrations now open; learn more and register.

Professional development

Fast Track Fellowship (Vic)

This fellowship provides a mid-career Victoria-based music producer or engineer who works closely with musicians a bespoke program in the UK for two months. The 2025 Fellow will have access to mentors, studios, industry events and be supported with travel logistics and accommodation for up to eight weeks.

EOIs close 23 May; learn more and apply.

2025 Powerhouse Residency Program (NSW)

NSW-based practitioners and organisations across the applied arts and sciences are invited to apply for this program, which provides successful applicants with subsidised workspaces at Powerhouse Ultimo and access to the Powerhouse Research Library, Collection and Archive. In return, residents will collaborate with Powerhouse teams to develop and deliver engaging public programs for diverse Powerhouse audiences.

EOIs close 30 May; learn more and apply.

Outer Perth Artist Development Program 2025 (WA)

This initiative by GRID Series, in collaboration with record label First Nations Focus, is a free, six-month, end-to-end experience for musicians from Perth’s outer suburbs. It offers one-on-one mentoring, professional recording and production of an original track, documentary filmmaking capturing each artist’s story, live performance opportunities and the inclusion of a nominated ‘hype person’ (a friend, collaborator, or community member of the successful applicant) who joins them throughout the journey.

EOIs open 18 May to 1 July; learn more.

GRID runs a sister program in South East Melbourne and EOIs close 9 June; learn more.

This week’s winners

Visual arts

Five senior First Nations art and culture workers have been selected for the inaugural Wayanha: First Nations Advanced Leadership Program by the National Gallery of Australia (NGA). The participants are: Troy Casey, Amanda Hayman, Paul Girrawah House, Carly Lane and Shay Vigona-Goudge. Wayanha will be led by the National Gallery’s First Nations Leadership team and includes local, national and international engagement opportunities through industry and institution-driven initiatives, as well as peer-to-peer learning. The program commenced in April with participants completing the Australian Institute of Company Directors course in Kamberri/Canberra on Ngunnawal/Ngambri Country, building their skills and knowledge in corporate leadership, governance and ethics. In July, participants will travel to the United Kingdom and key locations across Europe, coinciding with the opening of the Emily Kam Kngwarray exhibition at Tate Modern. The program concludes in December with a five-day workshop at the NGA and the opening of the 5th National Indigenous Art Triennial: After the Rain.

Writing and publishing

Australian musician John Farnham and filmmaker Poppy Stockell were the big winners of the 2025 Australian Book Industry Awards (presented on Wednesday 7 May 2025), taking home the Overall Book of the Year Award, Audiobook of the Year and Biography of the Year for The Voice Inside, Farnham’s memoir about his music industry career and life. Joe Aston’s exposé of Qantas’ ethical failings, The Chairman’s Longue, won General Nonfiction Book of the Year. Dervla McTiernan’s What Happened to Nina? won General Fiction Book of the Year while Robbie Arnott took out Literary Fiction of the Year for his spin on the Western. Gina Chick was named New Writer of the Year for her memoir, We are the Stars, University of Queensland Press won Small Publisher of the Year, and Bookshop of the Year went to Potts Point Book Shop in Elizabeth Bay. View the full list of winners.

The Wheeler Centre’s 2025 Hot Desk Fellows have been announced with 22 writers given the space to inspire their process and build a creative community. Each fellow receives a $1250 stipend and dedicated workspace over a 10-week period. The fellows include Jamil Badi, Teneille Clerke, Nina Culley, Thirangie Jayatilake, Violet Kieu, Josephine Mead and Ange Yang. Find out more about their projects.

Shortlisted and finalists

The 2025 National Photographic Portrait Prize announced 48 finalists, selected by writer and broadcaster Benjamin Law, Serena Bentley, Senior Curator at the National Portrait Gallery, and Leigh Robb, Curator of Contemporary Art at the Art Gallery of South Australia. Finalists include familiar names such as Hoda Afshar, The Huxleys and Michael Cook, as well as emerging talents. Finalists’ works will be exhibited at the National Portrait Gallery from 16 August to 12 October 2025, before touring nationally. View the full list of finalists.

In similar news, 30 contemporary Australian artists were selected as finalists of Hadley’s Art Prize celebrating landscape works. Finalists include Ken Done, Neil Haddon, Pamela Pauline, Elizabeth Kunoth Kngwarray and Valerie Sparks. The finalists’ works will be presented in an exhibition at Hadley’s Orient Hotel, Hobart, from 29 August to 21 September 2025, with the winning work announced on 28 August. View the full list of finalists.

The Ravenswood Australian Women’s Art Prize revealed a whopping 99 finalist artworks, to be exhibited at the Centenary Centre at Ravenswood School for Girls, Sydney. A total prize pool of $58,000 is up for grabs, with finalists representing every state and territory in Australia. View the full list of finalists.

Griffin Theatre Company’s Griffin Award has announced Chenturan Aran, Van Badham and Michele Lee as finalists showcasing exceptional new Australian playwriting. Aran is a Melbourne-based playwright, journalist, and screenwriter of Sri Lankan Tamil heritage. His critically acclaimed play Cut Chilli premiered at Sydney’s The Old Fitz in 2024. Aran’s finalist work, The Suppostabys, is about a disillusioned clone and her original. Badham is a writer based in the Central Highlands of Victoria, whose previous works include The Bloody Chamber for Malthouse Theatre, Banging Denmark and A Fool in Love for Sydney Theatre Company and Animal Farm for Black Swan State Theatre Company. Badham’s shortlisted Raven is a horror story that mashes ghost stories into a domestic thriller. Lee is a multiple award-winning Hmong-Australian writer for stage, screen, audio and live art whose Snappy is a play about desire and big mistakes.

Regional writers and young adult novels dominate the Fogarty Literary Award shortlist this year, which celebrates Western Australian authors aged between 18 and 35. The shortlisted writers are now in the running for a cash prize of $20,000 from the Fogarty Foundation, a publishing contract with Fremantle Press and a $1500 writing fellowship from Centre for Stories. The shortlisted writers are:

Jessica Baker for Out There, In Here

Seth Malacari for Boy Friends

Serena Moss for Wreckage

Chuckie Raven for Glimmers in the Sea Glass

