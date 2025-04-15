Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards and competitions

Float Your Boat (NSW)

Lake Macquarie City Council is calling for captains and crafters to join the Float Your Boat fleet for 2025 and be in the running for $1000 cash prize. The annual event sees illuminated artworks affixed to boats and welcomes onlookers to enjoy the show. The Council is offering $400 for the first 20 boats to enter to assist with costs.

Applications close 30 April; learn more and apply.

The Lennox St Gallery Art Award 2025

The inaugural award is open to artists under the age of 35 for original paintings and works on paper created within the last 12 months. A prize pool of $25,000 is up for grabs.

Entries close 4 May; learn more and enter.

2025 Australian Event Awards

Celebrate excellence in the events industry as the 2025 Australian Event Awards invites submissions from event professionals, producers, suppliers and creatives. Eligible events must have been delivered between 1 July 2024 and 30 June 2025. Categories include public events, corporate functions, exhibitions, conferences and festivals.

Entries close 28 July; learn more and enter.

Grants and funding

South Australia Music Development Office – Project Support Grants

Stream A: Creative Development (up to $15,000) supports recording and performing artists, songwriters, producers and artist managers (on behalf of their artists) in the creation and/or release of new original music composition or content. Stream B: Business Development (up to $15,000) supports recording studios, promoters, record labels, booking agents, live music venues, artist managers, self-managed artists and other music entrepreneurs, businesses or organisations with their efforts to facilitate the creation, presentation, production or delivery of original music. Projects must take place between 1 July 2025 and 30 June 2026.

Applications close 30 April; learn more and apply.

International Rights Fund for Literature

This program supports literary agents, rights managers and publishers to attend international markets such as book fairs to sell rights in Australian works of creative writing. This includes fiction, poetry, writing for children and young people, graphic novels and narrative non-fiction (defined as autobiography, biography, essays, histories, literary criticism or analytical prose). Contributions of $5000 per successful applicant are available.

Applications close 13 May; learn more and apply.

Call-outs

Melbourne Fringe at Theatre Works (Vic)

Theatre works is programming its 2025 Fringe program and inviting applications from theatre-makers, musical writers, community groups and experimental practitioners.

EOIs close 28 April; learn more and apply.

CIAF 2025 Model EOI (Qld)

Cairns Indigenous Art Fair (CIAF) is calling for aspiring Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander models to showcase up to 100 designs across 12 wearable art and designer collections in its annual Fashion Performances this July. All models must be over the age of 16 and successful applicants will receive mentorship through the program prior to the show.

Applications close 2 May; learn more and apply.

Cat artwork submissions (Vic)

Schoolhouse is hosting a group exhibition, All Cats Are Beautiful, and calling for artwork submissions. The exhibition will run for one weekend only (Saturday 31 May and Sunday 1 June 2025) and is curated by Claudia Phillips and Loor Awwad. Artworks in any medium are accepted.

Submissions close 9 May; learn more and submit.

Australian Performing Arts Market (APAM) 2026

Applications from Australian and Aotearoa New Zealand artists and producers are invited to present at APAM and get their work in front of international and Australian presenters. The 2026 APAM will be presented in Boorloo/Perth from 23-27 February.

Applications close 26 May; learn more and apply.

Professional development

LOFT

LOFT is a joint initiative between Australian Dance Theatre and Create SA, providing residencies, space to create and opportunities for independent artists. The inaugural program features three tiers of residency: Experiment (one week), Explore (one week with a $3000 grant and delivery of public workshop) and Expound (six weeks with a $30,000 grant to develop choreographic project).

Applications are now open; learn more and apply.

Fujifilm Australia GFX Gigs

Photography enthusiasts and professionals are invited to take on one of three photography experiences. Chosen photographers will travel to Australian Fashion Week, Mount Kosciuszko or Opera Australia’s performance at the Sydney opera House to take pictures using Fujifilm’s GFX100RF camera. Photographers are asked to provide a portfolio and a short 150-word summary on why they feel they should be hired for the GFX gig.

Applications close 28 April; learn more and apply.

Critics Campus

The Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF) Critics Campus is an intensive, week-long program of panels, workshops and mentoring designed for emerging Australian screen critics. In 2025, eight participants will take part in mentoring sessions with eight Australian and international film critics.

Applications close 19 May; learn more and apply.

Bundanon 2026 Artists in Residence (NSW)

Bundanon’s residency program provides career opportunities for artists and researchers to develop their professional practice, engage with fellow creatives and create new work in an expansive natural environment. All art forms are supported, and residents are hosted in purpose-built studios and rehearsal spaces on the Bundanon Homestead site. An online information session will be hosted on 17 April; registrations required.

Applications close 23 May; learn more and apply.

Want more? Visit our Opportunities page for more open competitions, prizes, EOIs and call-outs.

This week’s winners

Visual arts

Six artists have been announced as the winners of the 2025 Artists’ Book Award by the Northern Beaches Council, selected by judges Wendy Sharpe and Ben Rak. Out of 119 entries, Peter Ward’s Chokindust Lane, Bernard Appassamy’s Between Body and Memory, Pam Slattery’s The Little Book of Australian Rainforest Birds, Lisa Sewards’ Ocean Murmurs [unique state], Jude Hungerford’s The Science of Love + Loss and Haein Song’s Whole took out top gongs. The six winning Artists’ Books will be acquired by the Northern Beaches Library Service as part of its permanent Artists’ Book collection. The 2025 Artists’ Book Award exhibition runs until 27 April at Manly Creative Library.

Also from the Northern Beaches Council, the Kalof People’s Choice Award, highlighting the work of Year 12 students, went to Steven Curtis from Oxford Falls Grammar for the coloured pencil drawing, Artistic Innovation or Invasion?. Curtis receives $500 and says the work is “an appropriation of Michelangelo’s The Creation of Adam”. He continues, “In this reimagining, ‘The Creator’ is replaced by myself, representing today’s generation of young artists captivated by the transformative power of artificial intelligence (AI) – a tool that is reshaping the art world and infiltrating the once-sacrosanct gallery space.”

Adelaide Film Festival has announced recipients of its 2026 $100,000 Expand Moving Image Commission. A three-person team comprising Naina Sen, Naveed Farro and Harrison Hall will exhibit Through Line, described as “an immersive, sculptural, multimedia installation that reimagines the cultural connections between West Asia and South Asia, specifically focusing on Indo-Persian influences“, at the Adelaide Film Festival 2026. The work is inspired by the communal and secular atmosphere of the Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya Dargah courtyard in Delhi. This multi-channel installation will be framed by sculptural elements inspired by the site in India and will celebrate the pluralistic, contemporary legacies of Indo-Persian architecture, Sufi poetry, dance and Qawwaali music. Through Line was developed at AFF Expand Lab 2024, where the three artists came together through shared interests. In addition to the Expand Moving Image Commission, two projects developed at AFF Expand Lab 2024 will receive mentoring to further their concepts: The Black Record, a sound and moving image installation using signals from outer space by Logan Mucha, Rosina Possingham, Eleanor Scicchitano, Jen Valender and Ursula Woods (mentored by AGSA and Samstag Museum of Art); and TIDDALIK, a mixed-reality game and interactive performance created with First Nations and migrant engagement by Arthur Ah Chee and Kaspar Schmidt Mumm (mentored by Illuminate Adelaide).

Australian Italian artist Giuseppe Matteo Pappalardo has been announced as recipient of The Guildhouse Collections Project with Botanic Garden and State Herbarium. The funded opportunity supports Pappalardo to undertake a six-month research project exploring Opuntia and Olive trees, highlighting their heritage in Mediterranean cultures versus their disruptive roles as invasive species in South Australia. Pappalardo will present an outdoor installation of a new work or suite of works at one of the three gardens from November 2025 to January 2026. Pappalardo says the opportunity allows him to “deepen my exploration of the intersection between ecology, culture and history through botanical research”.

Rosemary Lee has won the 24th Dobell Drawing Prize worth $30,000, announced by the National Art School (NAS). Lee’s winning work, 24-1 (2024), “observes tonal and compositional profundity in everyday life”. The judging panel, comprising artist Vernon Ah Kee, Paula Latos-Valier AM and Dr Yolunda Hickman comment, “The decision to award the 24th Dobell Drawing Prize to Rosemary Lee for the work 24-1 was unanimous. We were most impressed by the level of visual intensity the artist has achieved in this complex work, both through its vibrant colour and in the extraordinary detail of the composition. The artwork’s exploration of the urban landscape and gentrification of the Sydney suburbs of Ashfield and Summer Hill, has produced an image that combines two landscapes, a construction and a demolition site. The artwork captures a broader sense of transience, and the omnipresence of construction sites and urban renewal in our cities today.” The Dobell Drawing Prize finalists’ exhibition is now on view at NAS Gallery until 21 June.

Left to right: NAS Director and CEO Dr Kristen Sharp with artist Rosemary Lee, featuring winning artwork ‘24–1’, 2024, pencil on paper. Photo: Peter Morgan.

Performing arts

The Melbourne Recital Centre’s sixth Merlyn Myer Music Commission has been awarded to composers Alice Chance and Chloe Kim 김예지. The initiative supports female composers in Australia by providing them with the creative freedom to develop new musical works. Chance and Kim receive $12,000 and will collaborate on a new work to be performed by the Syzygy Ensemble, featuring piano, violin, cello, flute and clarinet. The inaugural Marshal McGuire Emerging Composer Commission went to Moses Kington-Walberg and Lilijana Matičevska. Both composers will receive their first paid commissions to write new works, to be performed by Rubiks Collective, premiering on 22 October.

All

Creative Australia will invest $800,000 over four years to support Arts and Disability Network Australia, a newly established group led by disability arts organisations, to promote a more connected, equitable future for the arts and creative industries. The network brings together disability arts organisations from across the country, led by Access2Arts (SA), working alongside Accessible Arts (NSW), DADAA (WA), Incite Arts (NT), Arts Access Darwin, Access Arts (Qld) and Arts Access Victoria. Access2Arts Chief Executive Rebecca Young says, “This is a unique opportunity to shape the future of access, inclusion, and advocacy for d/Deaf and disabled artists, arts workers and cultural organisations across Australia.” The network is currently recruiting for its first National Director; learn more. To read ArtsHub‘s stand-alone story.

Shortlisted and finalists

Stars have been nominated for Adelaide Festival Centre’s Walk of Fame and public voting is now open. Nominees include actress Miriam Margolyes for her Oh Miriam! Live! Tour, Singaporean actress and comedian Koh Chieng Mun for her performance in OzAsia Festival’s Por Por’s Big Fat Surprise Wedding, American jazz legend Herbie Hancock for his sold-out show Herbie Hancock, British actress Joanna Lumley for her two sold-out performances of Me & My Travels, and English actor and Monty Python member Eric Idle for his show Always Look on the Bright Side of Life, Live!. Australian nominees include Missy Higgins, Ruva Ngwenya, Justine Clark, Dan Sultan, Chris Pittman and The Zep Boys. Patti LuPone, Reuben Kaye and Virginia Gay from the Adelaide Cabaret Festival 2024 have also been nominated. Learn more and vote.

Ten finalists have been announced for the 2025 Wangaratta Contemporary Textile Award, featuring a $40,000 acquisitive prize. Selected from over 430 entries Australia-wide, the finalists are: Helvi Apted, Elisa Jane Carmichael, Hannah Cooper, Charlotte Haywood, Cara Johnson, Charles Levi, Emily Simek, Jacqueline Stojanovic, Sera Waters and Jemima Wyman. The winner will be selected from the finalists’ exhibition (24 May to 17 August) by Guest Judge, Blair French, CEO, Murray Art Museum Albury.

Charlotte Haywood, ‘Mythkit: resonance + manifestations’, 2024, mixed media, dimensions variable. Photo: Supplied.

The 2025 Calibre Essay Prize shortlist has been announced, selected from 648 entrances from 26 countries. The Prize welcomes non-fiction essays of all kinds, with a total prize value of $10,000. The judges noted that memoirs were strongly represented this year: “[There was] an impulse to distil baffling and traumatic change in the political and social spheres – climate change, war, imperilled democracies, the rise of right-wing populism – into terms that [may] reconcile overpowering historical forces with events and feelings closer to personal experience… Even in the darkest situations and the bleakest arguments, there lingered an implicit belief that in personal expression there was hope.” The shortlist:

Anneke Bender (USA) | ‘Tracing Threads’

Robin Boord (SA) | ‘Consolation of Clouds’

Chris Ellinger (Vic) | ‘Inner World Supertramp’

Kate Fullagar (ACT) | ‘The Painting’

Adam Gottschalk (ACT) | ‘Empty Chairs at Full Tables’

Taralyn Honson (UK) | ‘Sick Enough’

Kelly Ana Morey (NZ) | ‘Biography’

Jeanette Mrozinski (US) | ‘Eucharist’

Andra Putnis (ACT) | ‘The Art and Atrocity of Disaster Scenarios’

Natasha Sholl (Vic) | ‘The Chirp/The Scream’

Sarah Walker (Vic) | ‘Piscine’

Dominic Warshaw (US) | ‘Grafting Figs’

