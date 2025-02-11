Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards and competitions

Georges River Art Prize 2025 (NSW)

The biennial Georges River Art Prize is open for entries with over $20,000 in prize money up for grabs. Artists who live in the Georges River Council Local Government Area are eligible to be considered. There are also two categories for young artists, the Georges River Little Artist Prize for seven- to 12-year-olds and the Georges River Youth Prize for 13- to 17-year-olds.

Entries close 4 April; learn more and enter.

Commissions

Deadly Fringe and Radical Access commissions

A total of $75,000 is offered across four opportunities to give First Nations and d/Deaf and Disabled artists the stage to create bold ground-breaking work at Melbourne Fringe Festival 2025.

Applications close 2 March for both commissions; learn more and apply.

Grants and funding

Neilma Sidney Literary Travel Fund

Round 13 of the Neilma Sidney Literary Travel Fund is open for applications. The Fund offers grants between $2000 and $10,000 for travel-based literary career development. This includes writers, editors, agents, publishers, librarians, booksellers, employees and associates of literary organisations and journals, as well as other literary professionals currently living in Australia.

Applications close 23 March; learn more and apply.

Call-outs

ALPHA – Open call to be in photographic exhibition (Vic)

Liminal is calling for participants to be in a new photographic exhibition by C W Notaristefano to help raise money for mental health charities. Men and boys aged six and above of all ethnicities are invited to have their portrait taken in Geelong, and be part of the ALPHA exhibition and photobook. A $200 fee will be charged, with all profits going to charity.

Registrations now open; learn more.

Professional development

Alastair Swann Foundation – RMIT Architecture Affiliated Fellowship (International)

This Fellowship offers early and mid-career Australian architects, landscape architects and design professionals an eight-week residential experience at the American Academy in Rome. The fellowship includes accommodation, meals, a studio space and access to the Academy’s extensive resources, such as the library, archives and participation in various programs, including lectures, concerts and site visits. The residency runs from September 2025 to July 2026.

EOIs close 11 March; learn more and apply.

Stages of Empathy (ACT, NSW and Vic)

Rebus Theatre has announced a new, free training program designed to help community groups – including sports clubs, arts collectives and special interest groups – become more accessible for people with autism and people with intellectual and psychosocial disabilities. Community groups and organisations across the ACT, NSW and Vic are invited to take advantage of this program. Free sessions commence 10 May.

Registrations now open; learn more.

Want more? Visit our Opportunities page for more open competitions, prizes, EOIs and call-outs.

This week’s winners

Visual arts

Cape York artist and artistic director of UMI Arts in Cairns, Lisa Michl Ko-manggén OAM, has won the First Nations category of Sydney’s 2025 Blacktown City Art Prize with a work that celebrates family and Kokoberrin ancestry. Sour Yam is inspired by the Kokoberrin People, a freshwater community residing along the Nassau and Staaten Rivers in Cape York. The artwork uses shades of orange to symbolise the sun-kissed Country, while in the background is the majestic Cabbage palm, unique to the area, along with native grass motifs. The 2025 Blacktown City Art Prize exhibition runs until 28 March at The Leo Kelly Blacktown Arts Centre.

The Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award has gone to British photographer Ian Wood’s perfectively timed capture of an Eurasian badger glancing up at a graffiti badger holding pistols. While saying the win was “truly humbling”, Wood adds, “There is a darker side of this image. I live in rural Dorset where I’m on a re-wilding mission to enhance habitats for a huge array of wildlife. The badger cull – which is still ongoing – has decimated their numbers and I fear that, unless the cull is stopped, we’ll only see badgers in urban settings in several parts of England. My hope is for this image to raise awareness of the damaging effect of the badger cull and help push for change.” Wildlife Photographer of the Year is developed and produced by the Natural History Museum, London.

A group of artists have been selected by Contemporary Art Tasmania as 2025 Studio Residents, they are: Eun Ju Cho, George Kennedy and Sara Morawetz. Cho is a Korean-born artist who specialises in delicate printmaking, painting and woodwork, drawing from the colours, shapes and patterns of traditional Korean crafts. Kennedy is an emerging artist who graduated from the School of Arts and Media, University of Tasmania in 2020. In 2019, he won the Tasmanian Portrait Prize and has completed residencies in Queenstown and King Island. Morawetz is a conceptual artist whose research-based, interdisciplinary practice reflects critically and poetically on the matter and methods of science. Loren Kronemyer – whose works span objects, interactive and live performance, experimental media art and large-scale world-building projects aimed at exploring ecological futures and survival skills – is the recipient of the two-year residency.

Design

The Australian Institute of Architects, in partnership with Dulux, has announced five winners who will embark on a 2025 study tour to Copenhagen, Amsterdam and Barcelona. Gumji Kang, Jimmy Carter, Kate Shepherd, Marni Reti and Nicholas Souksamrane will have the opportunity to engage with diverse global architecture, visit renowned practices and learn from industry pioneers. Learn more.

Performing arts

Adelaide Fringe has announced recipients of Staging Change grants to promote conversations and education about mental health through the arts. Up to $3000 has been awarded to 15 shows that will also include pre- and post-show conversations with health professionals and artists with lived experience. The grant recipients are: Aggie Stav, Amanda Lee, Andrew Cooper, Sonia Smith, Christel Cherryadi, Gayle Mather, Gluttony and Shake It, Loui Wall, Maroussia Vladi, Lindsay Prodea/Matthew Liersch, Max Olman, Michelle Pearson, Robbie Jones and Scout Boxall.

The successful recipient of the Canberra Theatre Centre and Ausdance ACT 2025 New Works Program Dance Creative Development partnership is Yolanda Lowatta (with Aba Bero and Harlisha Newie Joe). Lowatta will be choreographing a new work, Karbai, a collection of stories drawing on physical theatre, drama, comedy and Zenadth Kes (the Torres Strait Islands and the Torres Strait Islander people).

Buddy Malbasias and Maddison Fraser are the East Coast Exchange Artists for 2025, a program by Studio1 and Catapult Dance Hub. Malbasias is an artist-researcher, creative director, choreographer and performer of Filipino Bukidnon descent. His practice explores cultural/familial reconnection, queer identity and imaginative world-building. Fraser is from the Palyku and Yindgibarndi Tribes in the Pilbara of Western Australian, and has performed with Catapult Dance Choreographic Hub and recently on Jasmin Sheppard’s work, The Cord.

Shortlisted and finalists

Finalists will be showcasing their work at the Siliceous Award for Ceramic Excellence Exhibition, opening on 8 March at the Metcalfe Gallery, Brisbane Institute of Art. They include Luke Atkinson, Anna Battersby, Paula Bowie, Eric Clews, Kathy Gardiner, Theodosius Ng and more. Ceramic Arts Queensland President Judith Hamilton says, “Ceramic art extends well beyond the creation of functional objects. While technical proficiency is essential, it is the artist’s ability to imbue their works with distinctive ideas and emotions that distinguishes their creations.” The exhibition runs until 25 March, view the full list of finalists.

Forty-two Glove Prize 2025 finalists have been selected, with the exhibition opening from 8-16 March at Falls Park Pavilion, Evandale, Tasmania. The prize celebrates artworks of the Tasmanian landscape, with finalists including Richard Allen, Ping Chen, Paul Connor, Zoe Grey, Margo Macdonald, Jake Walker and Chee Yong. View the full list of finalists.

Check out previous Opportunities and Awards wraps for more announcements.