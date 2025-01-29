Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards and competitions

Kathleen Mitchell Literary Award

The Kathleen Mitchell Award is presented biennially to the author, aged 30 or under, of an outstanding novel or novella to encourage advancement in their literary career. The novel or novella must have been published or accepted for publication within the two years prior to the Award closing date, with the winner taking home $15,000.

Applications close 4 February; learn more and apply.

Dal Stivens Literary Award

The Dal Stivens Award is presented biennially to an author, aged 30 or under, for a short story or essay of the highest literary merit. The recipient will take home $15,000 and up to two entries can be submitted.

Applications close 4 February; learn more and apply.

2025 Urbach Landscape Prize and Studio Scholarship

Shepparton Art Museum (SAM) invites Victoria-based artists to apply for the 2025 Theodore Urbach Landscape Prize and Studio Scholarship, worth $10,000. The Urbach encourages explorations in the field of Australian landscape painting, with the winner receiving a $5000 cash prize and a scholarship stipend of $5000 to undertake a three-month, non-residential scholarship at SAM’s on-site artist studio from 1 May to 31 July 2025. Two runners-up will each be awarded a $2500 prize.

Applications close 3 March; learn more and apply.

2025 ACT Book of the Year Award

Nominations are now open for the 2025 ACT Book of the Year Award. The Award recognises quality contemporary literary works including fiction, non-fiction and poetry by Canberra authors published in the previous calendar year. The ACT Book of the Year Award rewards excellence in literature with prizes of $10,000 for the winner, $2000 for any highly commended books and $1000 for each short-listed book.

Nominations close 20 March; learn more and nominate.

Commissions

Grants and funding

City of Gold Coast Arts Development Fund (Qld)

The major Arts Projects fund offers up to $15,000 to support arts and culture-based activities that have a clear connection to the Gold Coast and deliver outcomes that demonstrate capacity, reach, artistic merit, and community benefit.

Applications close 12 February; learn more and apply.

Music Works (Vic)

Music Works Grants supports Victorian-based contemporary music industry artists or industry professionals across all genres and career stages to undertake projects with creative and/or commercial outcomes. The latest round of Music Works Fund comprises the Uncovering Talent ($5000) and the Projects ($10,000-$20,000) focus areas.

Applications close 13 February; learn more and apply.

Visions of Australia

The Visions of Australia Program provides funding to support the development and touring of quality exhibitions to regional and remote Australia by Australian arts and cultural organisations. Tours must include at least three venues outside the applicant’s home state or territory and include regional and/or remote venues. Funding of approximately $2.8 million is available each year across two funding rounds.

Applications close 14 February for projects starting from 1 July 2025; learn more and apply.

City of Melbourne Quick Response Arts Grants (Vic)

Assistance of $5000 is available for projects with a short turnaround time. These grants are available for individual artists and small to medium arts organisations.

Applications close 2 March; learn more and apply.

Community Broadcasting Foundation 2025-26 Grants

The Community Broadcasting Foundation has opened applications for Round 1 of its 2025/26 grants. Funding is available for Content, Specialist Radio Programming, and Development and Operations projects, supporting stations in amplifying diverse voices, producing targeted programming, and building resilience.

Applications close 4 March; learn more and apply.

10,000 Gigs: Victorian Gig Fund

The initiative from Creative Victoria will provide grants to artists and music workers to support career-building projects ranging from writing and recording new music to professional development, touring, marketing and more. Venues can apply for up to $11,000 to stage up to 20 gigs. Nearly 1000 gigs by local artists were staged in the first round of this 10,000 Gigs: Victorian Gig Fund. Applications are welcomed from licensed live music venues or venues that can host live performances in outer-metropolitan or regional Victoria.

Applications open 30 January; learn more and apply.

Call-outs

Reconciliation Day Event 2025 (ACT)

All Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander and non-Indigenous artists, performers, community groups, food vendors and stall holders are invited to be part of Reconciliation Day 2025, where the theme is ‘Bridging Now to Next’. Held on 2 June 2025 at Commonwealth Park, this annual event is designed to spark conversations and deepen understanding of our shared national story and the richness of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Applications close 7 February; learn more and apply.

Volunteer at SAM (Vic)

Shepparton Art Museum (SAM) is seeking volunteers to join a network of like-minded locals and connect people through arts and culture. Anyone can be a volunteer – knowledge of local geography and history can be useful; however, the most important quality is an open, welcoming manner and a willingness to learn and engage. The first round of training sessions will take place 9 and 11 February.

Learn more and apply.

Regional Arts Australia Assessor Pool 2025

This is a paid opportunity for people with the skills and know-how to fairly and thoughtfully assess applications to Regional Arts Australia programs. People working or engaged within the arts and community sectors are encouraged to put forward an expression of interest. Sought are a broad range of candidates in terms of art form area, age, location, cultural background and career stage from artists, practitioners, administrators and other sector professionals.

EOIs close 28 February; learn more and apply.

Professional development

Bowery Theatre Residency (Vic)

The Bowery Theatre Residency provides a professional development, creative development and performance space for artists to make and present new work in the Bowery Theatre and at St Albans Community Centre (STACC) with and for the Brimbank community. Residency includes up to $10,000 funding, theatre and rehearsal space, tech and FOH support, marketing support and more.

Applications close 3 March; learn more and apply.

This week’s winners

Visual arts

Performing arts

Close to $2.8 million has been invested by Creative Australia to support nine projects through its regional performing arts touring program, Playing Australia. The investment will support performances in 112 locations across the country, with the majority of performances taking place in regional or remote communities. Among the highlights is Saltbush, a tour of First Nations dance theatre for young audiences that will engage with communities in regional Victoria, South Australia and the ACT. Where is the Green Sheep? is Monkey Baa’s immersive visual theatre production adapted from the beloved children’s book by Mem Fox and Judy Horacek, and will tour to 53 communities across Australia with 218 performances. Brink Productions’ presentation of Stephen Nicolazzo’s mainstage theatre production, Looking for Alibrandi, will tour to regional centres. Find out more.

Writing and publishing

All

Shortlisted and finalists

Creative Australia has revealed the shortlist for the 2025 Asia Pacific Arts Awards, which recognise and celebrate Australian creatives engaging with the arts and audiences in the Asia Pacific. The awards recognise achievement across six categories, including Impact, Innovation, Connect, Inspire – Individuals/Groups/Collectives, Inspire – Organisations and Legacy. Finalists include Belvoir St Theatre/Kurinji, Liminal magazine, Arts House, Blacktown Arts, un Projects, Abdul Abdullah, Angela Tiatia, Daniel Boyd, 4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art, Indian Ocean Craft Triennial 2024 and Alexis Wright. Recipients will be announced on 3 March during a ceremony at the Arts Centre Melbourne as part of Asia TOPA. Find the full shortlist.

The shortlists for the 40th Victorian Premier’s Literary Awards have been announced. Recognising the best in Australian writing across nine categories, this year’s shortlist suite also includes the inaugural John Clarke Prize for Humour Writing, named in honour of the late, great satirist and actor. Out of more than 700 entries, 36 writers have made the shortlists, all vying for a total prize allocation of $315,000. The Fiction Prize shortlist includes Evie Wyld’s The Echoes and Michelle de Kretser’s Theory & Practice, while the Drama Prize includes Nathan Maynard’s 37. The other categories are Non-Fiction, Poetry, Indigenous Writing, Children’s Literature, Writing for Young Adults, Unpublished Manuscript and the aforementioned John Clarke Prize for Humour Writing. See all full shortlists. The winners will be announced in a ceremony on 19 March.

