Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards and competitions

The Margaret and Colin Roderick Literary Award for 2025

The Margaret and Colin Roderick Literary Award is given to the best original book of the previous year dealing with any aspect of Australian life, first published by an Australian publisher. The winner of the 2025 Margaret and Colin Roderick Literary Award will receive $50,000 in prize money and be presented with the H. T. Priestley Medal.

Nominations close 16 December; learn more and nominate.

Calibre Essay Prize

Australian Book Review is seeking entries of original non-fiction essays with a total of $10,000 on offer. All essayists writing in English are eligible to enter essays of between 2000 and 5000 words on any subject. This year, the Calibre Essay Prize will be judged by Georgina Arnott, Theodore Ell and Geordie Williamson.

Entries close 28 January 2025; learn more and enter.

Australian Wearable Art Festival 2025

To take place on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast on 8-9 August 2025, the two-day Australian Wearable Art Festival is offering an expanded prize pool of $15,000 alongside fresh categories, enhanced runway features and new guest judge appearances, including artist Rachel Burke. New categories include Elements of Nature and Abstract Form, while the awards also recognise Textile Innovation and Sustainability, alongside popular returning categories Trashion and Avant Garde. Artists and designers worldwide are invited to apply.

Applications close 31 January 2025; learn more and apply.

2025 Ravenswood Australian Women’s Art Prize

The Ravenswood Australian Women’s Art Prize is the highest valued Art Prize for women in Australia­, and in 2025 will award artists with $58,000 in prize money. Prize categories include the $35,000 Professional Artist Prize, and the Emerging Artist and Indigenous Emerging Artist Prize, worth $7500 each. All mediums are welcome, but artworks should not exceed 20 kilograms, be larger than two by two metres (including frame) or exceed 10 minutes in length. Finalists’ works will be exhibited from 21 June to 6 July 2025 and must be available for sale.

Entries close 5 March 2025; learn more and enter.

Wangaratta Contemporary Textile Award 2025

Wangaratta Art Gallery seeks entries for the $40,000 acquisitive Contemporary Textile Award, supported by the Kyamba Foundation. Building on Wangaratta’s rich history as a hub for textile manufacturing and craft practices, the Wangaratta Contemporary Textile Award celebrates this unique tradition and social heritage by advancing and showcasing the evolution of contemporary textile art in Australia. Artists working in Australia with the textile medium in any form, are invited to apply, with an exhibition of finalists’ works from 24 May to 17 August 2025.

Entries close 7 March 2025; learn more and enter.

Grants and funding

Indonesian Art Study Tour 2025

This sponsored grant awards $3500 to the successful applicant to cover 100% of the fee for the Indonesian Art Study Tour 2025. It is open to young curators (35 and under at tour commencement) and aims to provide the opportunity to gain greater knowledge of Indonesian contemporary art, through the connections and experiences afforded by the nine-day tour, starting on 14 June 2025. The study tour features visits to private museums and collections, commercial galleries, art spaces, collectives and artists’ studios in Bali, Jakarta, Bandung, Solo, Yogyakarta and Magelang.

Applications close 14 February 2025; learn more and apply.

Creative Industries – Connectivity (NSW)

Create NSW has launched a new funding initiative that offers grants from $30,000 to $50,000 to small to medium not-for-profit arts and cultural organisations located in NSW. The purpose of this funding is to incentivise new collaborative opportunities between the traditional arts and cultural sector and creative industries, encourage innovative partnerships with potential for ongoing sustainable outcomes, demonstrate possible future directions of creative industry partnerships, and offer the potential to export more Australian stories to the world.

Applications close 17 March 2025; learn more and apply.

Call-outs

NAVA online information session

Join the National Association for the Visual Arts (NAVA) and the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations (DEWR) for a free online information session to help artists and arts workers navigate mutual obligation requirements under Workforce Australia’s Points-Based Activation System (PBAS). The Department of Social Services will also be in attendance to discuss the income testing rules. If you’re a freelancer or part-time arts worker receiving JobSeeker or other unemployment payments, you can now earn PBAS points through professional arts activities like applying for grants, submitting exhibition proposals, volunteering or meeting with curators. The online session will be held on 5 December from 1-2pm AEST.

Free; registrations required.

Sonic Youth project (Regional Vic)

Young people aged 12-25, living in regional Victoria, are invited to submit their recordings from nature and be part of a new musical composition to be performed at the Melbourne Recital Centre. The Sonic Youth Project is a participatory sound–music project that engages young Victorian people in climate-affected areas with issues of ecology and sustainability, using music as the connector. The soundscapes will be added to an online portal, where the sounds will be combined and shared with peers. All participants will be invited to attend the performance and, with their (or their parent or guardian’s) consent, have their contribution acknowledged by name.

Submissions close 13 December; learn more and submit.

ArtsPay Foundation Board of Directors

The ArtsPay Foundation is seeking individuals to join its Board of Directors and drive its mission of supporting independent artists and small arts organisations through an innovative payment procession platform that drives money back into the sector. The Foundation is currently recruiting for positions of Chair and Treasurer, along with general non-executive director positions. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, culturally and linguistically diverse, trans, gender expansive, non-binary people, people with lived experience of disability and people under the age of 30 are encouraged to apply.

Applications close 30 January 2025; learn more and apply.

JOY Media (Vic)

JOY Media, a not-for-profit LGBTQIA+ media organisation, is actively recruiting for new Board members following several departures and Board members reaching the end of their tenures. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, culturally and linguistically diverse, trans, gender expansive, non-binary people and people with lived experience of disability are encouraged to apply. The organisation is also in the process of recruiting a new CEO.

Find out more and get in touch.

Professional development

Wilderness Immersion Hosted Artist Residencies in Blue Mountains (NSW)

BigCi is an independent, artist-run, not-for-profit artist residency program focusing on artists’ professional development and facilitating their projects. Established and run by practising artist Rae Bolotin and environmentalist and wilderness explorer Yuri Bolotin, the program invites residents to take part in bush walks to feel inspired by the unique natural environment of the area. Residency duration ranges from four to 10 weeks in self-contained large studios.

Applications close 30 November; learn more and apply.

ONE + ONE residency (Greek)

ONE + ONE is a 14-day residency and exhibition project for international artists who want to explore Athens’ rich cultural life, traditions and opportunities, and present their work in a local art venue. Residency dates from 24 March to 6 April 2025.

Applications close 1 December; learn more and apply.

Textile Residencies (Canada)

Studio H Canada International Artists Residency (SHC) program is open to textile artist residencies for the 2025 calendar year. Studio H Canada international artist residencies provide opportunities for artists to focus on new projects or developing their current work in a highly inspirational, natural, rural setting without outside distraction.

Applications close 1 December; learn more and apply.

2025 Fresh! Fellowship (Vic)

Craft Victoria is accepting expressions of interest from Naarm/Melbourne-based emerging creatives who graduated with a fine art, craft, or design degree (undergraduate or TAFE) for its 12-month Fresh! Fellowship program. Participants will gain sector knowledge, build their skills and expand their networks to help transition from student to professional.

EOIs close 8 December; learn more and apply.

Want more? Visit our Opportunities page for more open competitions, prizes, EOIs and call-outs.

This week’s winners

Visual arts

Josie Alexandra, a Victorian-born artist now based in London, has taken home the churchie emerging art prize for their project Compass in Hand. Alexandra is an experimental trans-disciplinary artist and is the founder of Aeaea Studios. Their artistic projects strive to generate narratives of limitless complexity and multidimensionality. Compass in Hand is the first of seven moving image works in their durational project, Considered Dialogues. Alexandra says the work is “a testament to the incredible people who held my visions with such care and contributed to it with their own skills”, and was praised by judge Samantha Littley, QAGOMA curator of Australian Art, as “an artist whose expansive, collaborative and intelligent approach to their practice promises a bright future”. Special commendations went to Chun Yin Rainbow Chan, Prita Tina Yeganeh and Nick Breedon. The finalists’ exhibition runs until 30 November at Metro Arts in Meanjin/Brisbane.

Lightscape 2023 at Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne has picked up gold in the Major Festivals and Events category of the Victorian Tourism Awards. The 2023 light installation event featured new artworks, lakeside reflections, colour-changing features and illuminated sculptures. Running annually in wintertime, Lightscape combines natural features of the Botanic Gardens with the creative talents of First Nations and international artists. RISING Festival took out Silver in the same category, followed by Tesselaar KaBloom Festival of Flowers. Other arts events that took out gold include the Port Fairy Folk Festival and the Sovereign Hill Museums Association.

The 2024 IMAGinE Awards named Ngununggula, New England Regional Art Museum, Australian Museum, Tweed Regional Museum, Gosford Regional Gallery and Blue Mountains Cultural Centre among its institutional winners this year, with Rachel Burns (Nambucca Headland Museum), Donna Biles Fernando and Meagan Gerrard (Coota Girls Aboriginal Corporation) recognised with individual achievement and lifetime recognition awards. Brett Adlington, CEO of Museums & Galleries of NSW, says, “The IMAGinE Awards continue to celebrate and champion the extraordinary efforts of our cultural sector. The work recognised this year reflects an inspiring commitment to creativity, inclusivity and community impact, strengthening the cultural landscape of New South Wales and enriching the lives of our communities.” View the full list of winners.

Performing arts

Audiovisual artist Robin Fox has been announced as Melbourne Recital Centre’s 2025 Artist-in-Residence, off the back of winning the Isao Tomita Special Prize at Ars Electronica. A co-founding director of Melbourne Electronic Sound Studio (MESS), Fox is a forerunner in experimental electronic music and has performed in more than 60 cities worldwide. His first performance as part of the residency, Triptych will premiere at Elisabeth Murdoch Hall on 30 January 2025. Fox says, “Being chosen as artist-in-residence at the Melbourne Recital Centre is such a meaningful recognition for me as an artist. I love that the Recital Centre has such a wide open door – welcoming all genres of music. It’s exciting to create something that surprises people, especially those who might not have ever listened to electronic compositions before.”

Read: Troye Sivan sweeps ARIA Awards as First Nations talent takes centre stage

Young rising star Gabrielle Penaluna has taken out the Australian Festival of Chamber Music‘s 2024 Theodore Kuchar Scholarship for Excellence in Music. The 16-year-old Townsville/Gurrambilbarra musician is skilled in clarinet, piano and saxophone, and is now learning bass guitar. The AFCM’s 2024 Theodore Kuchar Scholarship for Excellence in Music awards a Year 10 student with $4000, to be used to pay for instrumental tuition and/or professional development throughout Year 11 and 12. Penaluna says the Scholarship will allow her to take part in the Pacific Honours Ensemble Program (PHEP) and the Australian Youth Orchestra (AYO) Program, as well as enable her to continue to enter Eisteddfods, competitions and attend master classes and workshops throughout 2025 and 2026. “The Scholarship means I can further enhance opportunities to study music at a tertiary level – I really want to study music at Griffith Conservatorium when I finish high school, and I’d love to bring knowledge and experience back to North Queensland with the aim of further developing music education in Townsville,” says Penaluna.

Ballkids by Melbourne playwright Olivia Satchell and Into The Light by Ian Roberts and Alex Broun were announced as joint winners of the Rodney Seaborn Playwrights Award 2024. Chair of Trustees, theatre critic and commentator Diana Simmonds, says, “Every year we’re thrilled at the variety and standard of submissions, and past winners prove the talent we’ve discovered and supported. This year we had a situation that’s happened only once before – two plays just couldn’t be separated. So I’m happy to say we’ve been able to make equal awards – $20,000 to each.” The trustees selected Ballkids for its sophistication, nuance, accessibility and optimism, while Into The Light “avoids the temptation to sensationalise” while being “both authentic and scarifyingly honest”.

In further news, over $200,000 in grants has been awarded to the performing arts through the Seaborn, Broughton and Walford Foundation. Recipients include NORPA (Northern Rivers Performing Arts project), Genesian Theatre, Luminescence Chamber Singers, Pinchgut Opera, Monkey Baa, Bondi Pavilion, Sydney Symphony, the Old Fitz and more. Two discretionary grants and scholarships were awarded to Les Tod for a book to accompany a film on the history of local Australian theatre, and to Sydney Theatre Awards to hold the 2024 Awards ceremony.

Meriden Girls School student Teresa Yang has been named winner of the NSW Secondary Schools Concerto Competition after playing the Béla Bartók Violin Concerto No 2, accompanied by the Ku-ring-gai Philharmonic Orchestra (KPO). Yang receives $5000 in cash and a concert engagement with the Orchestra in 2025. In addition, Yang has picked up the $500 2024 KPO Players’ prize, as well as the Emily Sun Violin Prize, rounding out a triplet of accolades. The recipient of the $1000 2024 Barbara Cran (junior section) Award was 13-year-old oboist Cloris Xu from MLC Burwood for her performance of Johann Wenzel Kalliwoda’s Concertino opus 110. The recipient of the $1000 2024 Barbara Robinson (senior section) Award was 17-year-old euphonium player Sebastian Rowe from Carinya Christian School, Tamworth.

The NT Performing Arts Awards celebrated breathtaking performances, creative organisations and talented performing artists this year, with The Other Side of Me by the Gary Lang NT Dance Company taking out Production of the Year and Tim Newth awarded the Ultimate Legend Award. The People’s Choice Award winner went to POD by Luminous Productions, while Kelly Beneforti was awarded Performer of the Year for her part in Cloud Split (Tracks Dance). Two emerging artists – dancers Georgia Cruickshank and Grace Hendry – received the Young Achiever Award for their performances with the SLIDE Youth Dance Theatre, in addition to mentoring other aspiring dancers. For the full list of winners.

Writing and publishing

‘The portrait Gina Rinehart doesn’t want you to see‘ by Linda Morris and Eryk Bagshaw has been recognised at the 69th Walkley Awards for Australian journalism, while Christopher Hopkins’ Scars of Regret (The Age, The Sydney Morning Herald, Good Weekend magazine) took home the Nikon Portrait Prize, administered by the Walkley Foundation on behalf of Nikon. The Walkley Awards celebrates achievements across journalistic fields, from investigative to critique. The 2024 Gold Walkley was awarded to the ‘Building Bad‘ investigation, supported by a team of journalists across The Age, the Sydney Morning Herald, The Australian Financial Review and 60 Minutes. Find the full list of winners.

Read: Gina Rinehart’s own creativity revisited as she attacks Namatjira’s portrait

The 2024 Australian Political Book of the Year is Flawed Hero: Truth, Lies and War Crimes by Chris Masters, published by Allen & Unwin. The Judges say, “Flawed Hero addresses some of the troubling questions of the ethics of war, which echo through many of the world’s current conflicts.” They continue, “Chris Masters takes us onto the frontline of Australia’s longest war and into the darker chapters of our involvement in Afghanistan. It is a book reflecting the lengthy and courageous reporting of Masters and others, which challenges the ideas Australians have of ourselves as a military nation whose soldiers’ actions on the battlefield are always beyond reproach.” The other three shortlisted titles this year were: Killing for Country: A Family Story by David Marr, Bad Cop: Peter Dutton’s Strongman Politics by Lech Blaine, and Donald Horne: A Life in the Lucky Country by Ryan Cropp.

Eight winning poems have been selected from 5400 entries for the 2024 Poem Forest Prize. Students and teachers from across Australia have entered this year, with winners including local Melbourne poets Lachlan R in Year 3 at Moonee Ponds West Primary School for his poem ‘Waiting‘ and Emily M in Year 8 at Cornish College for her poem ‘Stick your leaves back on‘. Poem Forest plants a tree for every poem entered and now in its fourth year, has planted more than 22,500 seedlings. Check out all the winning poems. Here is a taste of the talent entered:

My mother planted you the day I was born.

I grew with you.

I remember trying to stick your leaves back on in autumn;

I was scared of you changing.

– excerpt from ‘Stick your leaves back on’ by Emily M

The 31st Sisters in Crime’s Scarlet Stiletto Awards has celebrated the best short stories by crime writers, with ‘Lilly Pilly, Don’t Be Silly’ by Newcastle author Nikki Lee Taylor taking out the Swinburne University of Technology First Prize with $2000 cash and the coveted scarlet stiletto trophy attached. The chilling tale, narrated by a teenage protagonist, explores themes of abuse and bullying, while Taylor, a former journalist known for her work around PTSD, highlights the strength and resilience of women and girls who have faced profound trauma. The $1000 Simon & Schuster Second Prize went to Heidi Catherine for ‘Heel and Toad’, a witty story about a woman plotting the demise of her (adoring) husband with the help of a cane toad. Other winners include Blanche Clark, 15-year-old Rose Mebrhatu, Noami Manuell, Fiona Hardy, Katrina Watson and more. Find the full list of winners.

All

Geelong Arts Centre has announced a suite of recipients for its Associate Artists initiative, Creative Engine Grants and Launchpad initiative. Joel Bray and Dan Giovannoni are the first ever Associate Artists of Creative Engine, supported by The Ian Potter Foundation and Creative Victoria. The established artists will develop new work, engage in an intensive period of research and creative exploration, as well as contribute to the Creative Engine program. The Launchpad initiative supports two creative developments: Parasail by Kath Dolheguy and Good Man by Connor Morel. In addition, the latest round of Creative Engine Grants offered $71,000 of cash and in-kind studio space to nine projects, including those by Jessica Lesosky, Libby Brockman, Zoee Marsh, Samantha Lester, Melinda Chapman, Xavier McGettigan, Josh Mitchell, Creative Occupation Collective and Cultura.

Creative Engine Grant Round 2 recipients 2024. Photo: Peter Foster.

The top 2024 Australian podcast talents have been unveiled at the Australian Podcast Awards, featuring industry icons Yumi Stynes (Ladies, We Need to Talk), Tony Armstrong (The Pool Room) and rising stars such as Pearl Tan (Diversity Work). Podcast Champion was awarded to Brooke Blurton and Matty Mills for First Things First and its focus on Indigenous and LGBTQIA+ topics, while award-winning journalist Marc Fennell took out wins in Best History and Spotlight for his podcast House of Skulls. Listeners’ Choice went to comedy duo Toni & Ryan, while the Best Host celebrated Myf Warhurst and Zan Rowe of the Double J podcast, Bang On.

