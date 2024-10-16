Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards and competitions

Linden Postcard Show

There’s still time to enter the Linden Postcard Show 2024 – 2025 now with expanded size allowances. The prize pool includes $10,000 in cash and vouchers, with a newly introduced People’s Choice Award.

Entries close 20 October; learn more and enter.

Red Ochre Award (Lifetime Achievement)

Nominations for senior artists are accepted from arts and community organisations and individuals across two categories: the Red Ochre Award for Lifetime Achievement in Artistic Excellence and the Red Ochre Award for Lifetime Achievement in Cultural Advocacy and Leadership. Both recipients are awarded $60,000.

Nominations close 12 November; learn more and nominate.

Commissions

Ulverstone Secondary College (Tas)

Arts Tasmania and the Department for Education, Children and Young People are seeking to commission an interior wall-based painted or vinyl mural artwork for the entry foyer to the new year 11 and 12 learning space at Ulverstone Secondary College.

Applications close 11 November; learn more and apply.

Creating a living museum: Redfern Terrace (NSW)

The City of Sydney is seeking Aboriginal artists, architects, filmmakers, sound designers and other creatives to transform Redfern Terrace. Showcasing contemporary and archival materials, it could be a museum, an artist studio or artwork – somewhere the community can share knowledge and creativity. Three proposals will be shortlisted to proceed to the next stage in a five-stage development process. The budget for the project is $750,000 excluding GST.

EOIs close 19 November; learn more and apply.

Merlyn Myer Music Commission

The Merlyn Myer Music Commission offers a $12,000 cash prize to the selected composer, with Melbourne Recital Centre covering all performance and documentation costs. The chosen artist will have the opportunity to compose up to 30 minutes of music in any genre, showcasing their creative vision. The commissioned work will premiere in November 2025 at the Primrose Potter Salon, performed by the Syzygy Ensemble. This opportunity is open to all Australian female composers.

Applications close 2 December; learn more and apply.

Grants and funding

Helen Dangar Memorial Art Bursary (NSW)

The New England Regional Art Museum (NERAM) is encouraging artists from around New England, NSW who want to improve their skills, learn new techniques or broaden their artistic horizons to apply for a $3000 bursary. The application deadline has been extended.

Applications close 20 October; learn more and apply.

Core Contribution Fund

This is a new Music Australia initiative designed to support the core operations for Australian organisations providing services to the contemporary music industry. Offering grants of up to $140,000, the Music Australia Core Contribution Fund will provide eligible organisations with a two-year investment to strengthen core operations and staffing, ultimately building stability and capacity within the Australian contemporary music sector.

Applications close 12 November; learn more and apply.

Call-outs

NAVA visual and craft artist and arts worker survey

The National Association of Visual Arts (NAVA), together with RMIT University, the University of Melbourne and Australian Museums and Galleries Association (AMaGA), are calling for artists and arts workers in Australia or abroad to take part in a short survey. The survey aims to understand and address cost-of-living pressures, as well as consider the diversity of arts work and career life cycles to shape future industry strategies.

Survey open until 18 October; learn more and take part.

Professional development

Choreographic Process and Cultural Storytelling Workshop with Katina Olsen (Qld)

Queensland Ballet presents a professional development workshop on 27 October led by Wakka Wakka and Kombumerri choreographer Katina Olsen. Participants will delve deep into Katina’s creative process and unique ability to tell important cultural stories. The professional development workshop, geared primarily towards dance teachers working with year 10-12s, is strongly aligned with the Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority’s Senior Dance syllabus and aims to deepen understanding of choreographic practice, engagement with First Nations culture and culturally sensitive teaching practices.

Registrations are now open; learn more and register.

Artback NT Producer Mentoring Program (NT)

Three emerging producers will have the chance to take part in a comprehensive 12-month program designed to support them in all aspects of creative producing, from content development to delivery and evaluation. This program will be led by Independent Creative Producer Lia Pa’apa’a, who brings over 15 years of experience in executing large- and small-scale projects and festivals across regional, remote and urban settings.

EOIs close 24 October; learn more and apply.

2025 Balnaves Foundation Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Artist Fellowship

The Balnaves Fellowship is a $45,000 paid residency that provides the opportunity to work at Belvoir as a resident artist to create a work for the stage. The Fellowship will see the winner given the opportunity to work at Belvoir over an 18-month period in 2025/26 as a resident artist, and is open to both playwrights to write a new play and directors or writer/directors that can lead the creation of an Indigenous-led new stage work, whether that be a new play, an adaptation or through a devised process.

Applications close 28 October; learn more and apply.

Space to Create: First Nations Music Residency (ACT)

This is an immersive program providing First Nations creatives at all levels with studio space, mentoring and production support that will be delivered in partnership with the Australian National University’s School of Music and the Yil Lull (‘To Sing’) recording studio. The aim of the program is to create a dedicated space so each of the participants can take the time to sustain, grow creative ideas and collaborate, including composition, voice coaching and strengthening technical skills, and providing professional development opportunities for the future.

Applications close 12 November; learn more and apply.

Createch: Digital Enterprise Program

Creative Australia is collaborating with REMIX to support a cohort of creative entrepreneurs. The program will help you scale a digital innovation project or creative business and is open to individuals, groups or organisations. Participants will receive 24 hours of consultancy and seed funding to support the development of their digital enterprise.

Applications close 12 November; learn more and apply.

This week’s winners

Visual arts

Sculptures in the Garden (SIG), which opened over the past weekend, announced Michael Vaynman’s Hope as its top prize-winner, taking home the SIG and Mid-Western Regional Council Prize worth $30,000. The piece is made of bronze and stainless steel, and speaks to Vaynman’s anxieties of where we stand as a species – “on the precipice of crisis and catastrophe or a hopeful and bright future”. The Friends of SIG Prize, worth $10,000, was awarded to Paul Bacon for Wren Temple, while the $10,000 Fernside Pastoral Company Prize went to David Horton for Rimsky. The $5000 Buchanan Mudgee Hospital Small Sculpture Prize was awarded to Stephen Hogan for Vine to Tap and will be displayed as part of the Mudgee Hospital public art collection. SIG runs until 27 October in Mudgee, NSW.

Canadian marine conversation photojournalist Shane Gross was awarded Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2024 for his image The Swarm of Life, which shines a light on the magical underwater world of western toad tadpoles. The photo was captured while snorkelling for several hours through carpets of lily pads in Cedar Lake on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. A near threatened species due to habitat destruction and predators, an estimated 99% of these tadpoles will not survive into adulthood. Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year went to Alexis Tinker-Tsavalas from Germany for his up-close image Life Under Dead Wood, depicting the fruiting bodies of slime mould on the right and a tiny springtail on the left. The Adult Impact Award went to Australian photographer Jannico Kelk for capturing the greater bilby, a small marsupial also referred to as the ninu.

Kate McGuinness’ I like long walks on Parramatta Road has taken out the People’s Choice Award at the annual Hatched graduate showcase at Perth Institute of Contemporary Art (PICA). The video work was also included in the Sydney College of the Arts 2023 Graduation Exhibition, New Contemporaries.

Jo Davenport has won the Paddington Art Prize 2024, a $30,000 national acquisitive prize awarded for a painting inspired by the Australian landscape. The exhibition of national finalists will run until 20 October at Art Leven Gallery, Sydney, while a solo exhibition of Davenport’s works is on display at Flinders Lane Gallery, Melbourne.

Performing arts

Multi-instrumentalist, composer and sound designer Ollie Olsen and Australian youth music organisation The Push will be inducted into the Music Victoria Hall of Fame in 2024. “Ollie Olsen is easily the people’s choice for a Hall of Fame induction,” says Music Victoria CEO Simone Schinkel. “Music Victoria has been overwhelmed with calls for his induction dating back many years. He is a true artist and visionary in every sense of the word, consistently forging his own path, delivering groundbreaking sounds with each new decade, influencing generations of musicians, and we’re proud to celebrate his enduring legacy.” Australian youth music organisation The Push has supported millions of young people with access to contemporary music programs and events over almost four decades. Fostering a pipeline for young people into the contemporary music sector as artists, audiences and industry practitioners, The Push has kick started the careers of some of Australia’s most prominent artists, including The Living End, Magic Dirt, Spiderbait, Jebediah, Killing Heidi, Silverchair and Something For Kate and, more recently, Courtney Barnett, Baker Boy, Mallrat, Alex Lahey, Teenage Joans and Allday. Both Olsen and The Push will be formally recognised at the Music Victoria Awards ceremony on 24 October at The Edge in Fed Square, Melbourne; online streaming available.

At the 2024 Australian National Piano Award, 22-year-old Joshua Han from New South Wales received a total $42,000 in prize money with wins across multiple categories. Han not only took out the First Prize worth $33,000, but also four other special prizes, including The Shepparton News Prize, The Leona and Bruce Sterling Prize, The Pam Wells Prize and The Lorna Speechley Memorial Prize. The $13,000 Second Prize was awarded to 25-year-old Rio Xiang from New South Wales and the $7000 Third Prize was presented to 21-year-old Jude Holland from Western Australia. The Award is also seeking further funding support, as each biennial iteration costs over $250,000 to deliver. “When the Award was co-founded with some passionate local residents so many years ago – we did not imagine it would develop into what it is today. It is a wonderful and highly sought after pathway for young emerging Australian pianists,” explained Award President Darryl Coote. “I am extremely grateful to all our ongoing and previous partners who have generously supported the Award. In particular, I want to acknowledge our Board, Associates and many other volunteers who invest over 5000 unpaid hours to deliver this event every two years,” said Coote.

Van Diemen’s Band (VDB) has announced the appointment of two new professional musicians to the ensemble’s Fellowship Program. Sim Walters, a talented baroque bassoonist and researcher, joins violist and curator Katie Yap as the newest participants in the program. Established in 2021, the VDB Fellowship Program offers free professional training for emerging and established professional lutruwitan/Tasmanian musicians, developing their skills in historically informed performance via tutoring, mentorship and professional performance opportunities.

Writing and publishing

Jo Giles from Hamilton Hill, WA, has been crowned the 2024 Australian Poetry Slam Champion at the National Final held at the Sydney Opera House on 13 October. Giles shared a deeply personal story about the painful and humorous sides of undergoing a transplant, which she delivered at the showdown where the top 16 poets from across the nation vied for the title. Miles Merrill, Creative Director of Word Travels, said, “Jo’s performance was a perfect example of how spoken word can turn personal stories into universal experiences. Her ability to make us laugh, reflect and feel deeply is why the Australian Poetry Slam exists.” Merrill continued, “It was a bittersweet night. We had a sold-out event, but we’ve lost a big chunk of funding this year and are concerned the slam might not go ahead next year. We’re on the hunt for a patron to support our efforts with Jo and other incredible writers who participate in our slams.” National Finalist performances, ranging from the contemporary to the deeply traditional, can be revisited on the Australian Poetry Slam YouTube channel.

Copyright Agency’s Cultural Fund has announced the three recipients of the 2024 writing fellowships for a total of $170,000, helping to usher in new Australian writing from both emerging and established authors. The Author Fellowship has been awarded to Sydney-based author, artist and critic Fiona Kelly McGregor, and will support her to complete The Trap, the final novel in her diptych based on the life of petty criminal Iris Webber, which follows the novel Iris (Picador, 2022). The Fellowship for Non-Fiction Writing has been awarded to poet and writer Omar Sakr, based in Western Sydney. The Fellowship will support the completion of his project Say The Words, an essay collection that fuses personal experiences with critical analysis of social and cultural constructs. The Fellowships are valued at $80,000 each and provide support to an established author to create a new work for publication. This year also sees the second Frank Moorhouse Fellowship for Young Writers awarded to a young fiction writer (aged between 18 and 35). The Fellowship, valued at $10,000, will support Sydney-based writer and critic Bryant Apolonio to develop and write their first full length work of fiction.

J Marahuyo has won the Writing NSW Varuna Fellowship 2024. Marahuyo’s work, Disclosure of Violence, was described by the judges as a “deeply affecting collection of poems with immense emotional resonance. The poet possesses an immediate and idiosyncratic voice. Lines are drawn and dissolved between self, family, community and diaspora; language becomes both weapon and salve; poetic form both holds space for and erupts with these bold disclosures”. Marahuyo will receive a week’s residential stay at Varuna to develop her work further and connect with fellow writers. She will also receive a manuscript assessment from a publishing house.

The Wilderness Society’s Environment Award for Children’s Literature, now in its 30th year, recognises books that inspire a love for nature. The Karajia Award, launched in 2022, honours First Nations storytellers sharing tales of connection to Country, language and community. The winning authors and illustrators of the Karajia & Environment Awards for Children’s Literature (EACL) tackle some of the biggest issues facing our planet and encourage a love and wonderment of nature in young readers. Winners of the Environment Award for Children’s Literature are The Littlest Penguin: and the Phillip Island Penguin Parade (The Penguin Foundation/Jedda Robaard), The Trees (Victor Steffensen/Sandra Steffensen) and Hope is the Thing (Johanna Bell/Erica Wagner), while winners of the Karajia Award are Nedingar: Ancestors (Isobel Bevis/Leanne Zilm) and In My Blood It Runs (Dujuan Hoosan/Margaret Anderson/Carol Turner/Blak Douglas).

All

Bundanon has announced the full list of artists and researchers who will undertake residencies at Bundanon in 2025. The major Artists in Residence program is for visual and performing arts, literature, dance and music, and environmental and scientific research. It provides important career opportunities for artists and researchers to develop their work in an inspiring environment. Artists and researchers are hosted in purpose-built studios and rehearsal spaces at the organisation’s secluded Homestead site. Participants come from across Australia as well as the UK, US, Aotearoa New Zealand, Hong Kong and Canada. View the full list.

Claire McCutcheon (aka Hench Wench) with her Halsin from video game Baldur’s Gate 3 was crowned the overall winner at the Cosplay Central Crown Championship as part of PAX Australia. McCutcheon will go on to compete in the global Cosplay Championships that take place in Chicago at C2E2 in 2025, where they will represent Australia. They also won $3000, tickets and accommodation for PAX Aus 2024, a trophy and medal and ultimate cosplaying glory.

Shortlisted and finalists

A dark history of war crimes, an analysis of foreign policy complexities, a confronting account of issues in religious institutions and an exploration of the housing crisis make up some of this year’s 2024 Australian Political Book of the Year longlist. From the longlist, four books will be shortlisted. The 2024 Shortlist will be announced on 30 October at Hill of Content Bookshop, Melbourne. The 10 longlisted titles are:

Crimes of the Cross by Anne Manne

Flawed Hero: Truth, Lies and War Crimes by Chris Masters

Echidna Strategy: Australia’s Search for Power and Peace by Sam Roggeveen

The Great Divide: Australia’s Housing Mess and How to Fix it by Alan Kohler

Killing for Country: A Family Story by David Marr

Bad Cop: Peter Dutton’s Strongman Politics by Lech Blaine

Donald Horne A Life in the Lucky Country by Ryan Cropp

The Great Housing Hijack by Cameron K Murray

Mine is the Kingdom by David Hardaker

The Odd Couple: The Australia-America Relationship by Allan Behm

The South Australian Music Awards has announced the finalists for the 2024 awards from 693 nominations across Industry and Major Awards categories and 269 artists nominated for the People’s Choice Awards. Leading the Major Award nominations is emerging indie band Swapmeet, with four nods across Best Song for ‘Ceiling Fan’, Best New Artist, Best Group and Best Release, from their EP Oxalis. Swapmeet also features in two industry awards with their album’s cover art, by Venus O’Brien, nominated and photographer Ariadne Mercer’s image of the band on stage at the Crown & Anchor nominated in the brand new category of Best Live Music Photograph. Following with three major award nominations apiece are electronic music producer Motez and aleksiah (who performed at the 2023 SA Music Awards ceremony) and DEM MOB. Motez’s Coalesce EP is nominated for Best Release, and includes the powerhouse collaboration single ‘Make Way’ with fellow SA Music Award-winning Elsy Wameyo, who is up for Best Song. View the full list of nominations and vote for People’s Choice.

A total of 58 finalists have been announced for the Portia Geach Memorial Award in 2024 with $30,000 in prize money. Some of the well-known sitters for this year’s award include author, TV presenter and winner of Alone Australia, Gina Chick; writers Nikki Gemmell and Chloe Hooper; actors Anne Tenney and Shane Withington, founder of Oz Harvest, Ronni Kahn; former NSW MP and Deputy Chair Parkinson’s NSW board John Watkins, TV presenter Nel Minchin, and artists Lucy Culliton, Wendy Sharpe, Sally Robinson, Maryanne Coutts, Nerissa Lea and Midori Goto. The winner will be announced on 24 October in conjunction with the opening of the finalists’ exhibition at S.H. Ervin Gallery.

Nominees have been revealed and voting is now open for the 2024 Sydney Music, Arts & Culture (SMAC) Awards. fbi.radio’s SMAC Awards will celebrate Sydney creative communities across nine categories, including Record of the year, Next big thing, Best eats, Artist of the year and more. Among the nominations list are Jazz Money, Vv Pete, Move Queer, SPEED DEVAURA and more. The SMAC of the year award will also be presented to an individual or collective who has made an exceptional contribution to Sydney’s cultural fabric, joining past recipients including Red Rattler Theatre, Arts and Cultural Exchange, Amani Haydar, Vanessa Turnbull-Roberts and Sally Rugg. Public voting is open until 28 October. Learn more.

