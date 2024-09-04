Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards and competitions

AWGIE Awards

The 57th annual Awards are now open for entries, recognising and rewarding the achievements of Australian performance writers. Entries are open to eligible screen, stage, interactive and audio works that completed principal photography or production, or had their first production, between 1 January and 31 December 2023. Before submitting an entry, please read the recently updated competition guidelines.

Entries close 5pm Thursday 26 September; learn more and enter.

Grants and funding

Carclew Project and Development Grants

For emerging artists looking to kickstart their career or organisations ready to take your project to the next level, Carclew’s Project and Development Grants may assist. Individuals can apply for grants of up to $10,000 to kickstart their creative careers, develop or present new and existing work. Organisations can apply for grants up to $20,000 to support artistic projects that engage children and young people. Youth Arts Organisations can apply for capacity-building grants up to $10,000 to grow their business.

Applications close Sunday 8 September; learn more and apply

Call-outs

Byron Writers Festival (NSW)

In an exclusive offer for Byron Writers’ Festival members, emerging writers hoping to publish are invited to join this creative development program. The residential mentorship offers an opportunity to work with author Sarah Armstrong in The Bank House Bangalow to receive one-on-one mentoring, helping writers to discover their unique voice, forge lasting connections and delve deeper into the heart of their work. To become a member of BWF.

Applications close Monday 16 September; learn more and apply

YAVA Art Fair (Vic)

Submissions are invited to the inaugural event. The exhibition will be held from 28 November 2024 to 19 January 2025. This exhibition aims to provide exhibition and sales opportunities for as many YAVA artist members as possible. The idea is to have many works, hung casual gallery style, at affordable prices, ideal for gift giving – a takeaway exhibition. Submissions of multiple pieces, meeting the criteria of size, presentation and price are encouraged. The Curatorial Panel will select the primary pieces and also indicate artworks to be spares replacing pieces sold.

Submissions close 5pm Monday 28 October; learn more and submit

Pitch on Demand

Registrations are open to the Apple TV+, Foxtel Group and Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ commissioner brief webinars. Three premium content commissioners: Oliver Jones, Senior Commissioning Executive, and Carolyn Carbone, International Creative Development from Apple TV+, Lana Greenhalgh, Head of Scripted Originals at Foxtel Group and Tina McLaren, Senior Commissioner of Scripted plus Shelley Quinn, Commissioner at Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ will provide briefs on the types of projects that fit their current slate via 30-minute webinars. SPA members with relevant original projects can submit one pitch per brief via the submission portal.

Register for Foxtel Group on Tuesday 17 September from 10 to 10.30am

Register for Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ on Wednesday 18 September from 10 to 10.30am

Register for Apple TV+ on Thursday 19 September from 10 to 10.30am

tidal.24 festival

Tasmanian artists are invited to apply for the Devonport Regional Gallery’s first Artist in Residence program, which is taking place during the tidal.24 festival. The festival’s AIR program aims to support Tasmanian artists to develop their practice while connecting with the public and the theme of “tidal” in Devonport during the festival, which runs for 6 December 2024 to 8 February 2025.

Applications close Sunday 6 October; learn more and apply

St Kilda Festival (Vic)

Entries are now open for the New Music Competition that will be part of the 44th annual St Kilda Festival, to be held 15-16 February 2025. Applicants must submit two original songs and have a 30-minute set of original material ready to perform. There is no cost to enter. Up to 10 emerging musicians will be selected to take the stage at the Festival. Since its inception in 2007, the New Music Competition has helped launch the careers of some of Australia’s most esteemed artists including Missy Higgins, Baker Boy and Client Liaison.

Entries close Wednesday 18 September; learn more and apply

Winner Julian Munyard playing at St Kilda Festival 2024. Photo: Will Hamilton-Coates.

This week’s winners

Visual arts

Visual artist and landscape architect, Julie Stoneman has been announced as the 2024 recipient of the three-week October residency, at Grindell’s Hut, located in the Northern Flinders Ranges in SA. Selected from 40 other applicants, Stoneman will use the residency to travel from her studio in Hobart/Nipaluna to visit Vulkathunha/Gammon Ranges National Park to analyse the ancient landscape ­­– examining rocks at their most micro-level and bringing their hidden worlds to life in pen and ink, secluded from the distractions of day-to-day suburban life. Stoneman will use the results to develop a body of work for an exhibition next September in Adelaide and at Salamanca Arts Centre.

The winner of the Deakin Art Gallery Small Sculpture Award has been announced. Brad Gunn has picked up the $15,000 prize for his work Eggplant is For Everyone. The award recognises small-scale sculpture works, with entries limited to 70 centimetres in size in any direction. There were over 200 entries from across Australia in 2023. The judging panel noted the winning work ‘is seductive, luring you in before revealing its strong conceptual underpinnings and interrogation of gender’. Also announced was the highly commended $3000 non-acquisitive prize, which went to Elvis Richardson for An Unsolved Study ‘The Funeral’. The Small Sculpture Award exhibition is open now and runs until 11 October at Deeakin University Art Gallery, Building FA.

The final line-up of artists have been announced for the outdoor art exhibition, Sculpture in the Garden, and will include Melbourne sculptors Alice Nixon (Melbourne), Ellen Thomas (Melbourne), Danielle Thiris (Fitzroy), Timothea Jewell (Fairfield), Chris Vassallo (Fairfield), Grace Dlabik (Donvale), Christiana Octigan (St Kilda) and Hovik Israelian (Chelsea). All but Thomas will be first-time exhibitors at the event. Sculpture in the Garden, Mudgee will take place from 12-27 October. For more information.

SALA (South Australian Living Artists) Festival has announced its 2024 Award winners. The 27th SALA Festival saw 10,598 artists participate in 706 exhibitions throughout Adelaide and regional South Australia. Winners included Alyssa Powell-Ascura, whoe won the City of Adelaide Award for her exhibition Halo-halo. She was awarded $5000 and will participate in a public program with the City of Adelaide in 2025. OAKEY won a prize of $5000 for her work PORTAL in the Advertisers Contemporary Art Award for the most outstanding work in any medium. The City Rural Emerging Artist Award and cash prize of $2500 for artists in the early stages of their careers, with under five years of professional experience, went to Eliana Della Flora. For a full list of winners.

Performing arts

Musica Viva Australia has announced the winner of the national Strike A Chord competition. With ensemble members hailing from Sydney and Melbourne The Fritzi Trio has been awarded the Robert Salzer First Prize, worth $5000. The Trio consists of violinist Hannah Tyrrell, cellist Jamie Wallace and pianist Vincent Zhu, who first met and became friends at the Australian Youth Orchestra’s National Music Camp in 2023. Second prize ($4000) The Paul Morawetz Prize went to Queensland’s Take Six and third prize ($2500) was awarded to JPMS Ensemble Animato, also from Queensland. Other prizes awarded at the Grand Final: Encouragement Award to Marryatville High School Baroque Ensemble (SA), Monash Chamber Music Prize to Comet Quartet (NSW), Flinders Quartet Mentorship Prize to Lumina Quartet (NSW), Firebird Trio Mentorship Prize to Timli Trio (Qld) and the 3MBS Prize to Aneres Trio and Kingussie Trio (Vic).

Writing and publishing

Sisters in Crime has announced the winners of the 24th Davitt Awards for best women’s crime and mystery books. Four of the six winning crime and mystery books were first-timers in the genre: Monica Vuu (Tas) for Best Adult Novel for When One of Us Hurts; Amy Doak (Vic) for the Best Young Adult Novel for Eleanor Jones is Not a Murderer; Rebecca Hazel (NSW) for Best Non-Fiction Book for The Schoolgirl, Her Teacher and His Wife; and Christine Keighery (Vic) for The Half Brother for the Debut award. Lucinda Gifford (Vic) was also announced as the winner of the Best Children’s Novel Award for Boris in Switzerland (The Wolves of Greycoat Hall #2) and as was Alison Goodman (Vic) for The Benevolent Society of Ill-Mannered Ladies for the Readers’ Choice award, as judged by the 600 members of Sisters in Crime.

The Australian Writers’ Guild has named Evlin DuBose and Cameron Williams as the winners of the 2024 Emerging Writers’ Awards. DuBose picked up the Long Form Award for her drama series Former People. Set after the fall of the USSR, it follows a jaded journalist who investigates 70 years of tragedy and mysteries in one Soviet family, as told by the only survivor. Williams received the Short Form Award for his series Mum Fell Off the Roof, a coming-of-age comedy about two children who are left with their “useless” dad after their mum has an accident, and their estranged grandmother who arrives to take control. To learn more.

Other winners

The Australian Production Design Guild Awards (APDG) have been announced with the team from The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart (Anthea Hodge – Art Director, Ian Gracie APDG – Senior Art Director, and Mandi Bialek-Wester – Art Director) taking home the prize for the Docklands Studio Melbourne Art Direction for a Feature Film or Television Production, Daniel J Burns picking up the Production Art Department and Design Awards Concept Art Award for Star Trek Strange New World (Season 2), Gypsy Taylor picking up the Catherine Martin Costume Design for a Television Production Award for her work on Our Flag Means Death, and the hair and/or make-up team on Talk to Me (Rebecca Buratto, Paul Katte and Nick Nicolaou) taking out the Film Cars Australia Make-up, Prosthetic Make-Up or Hair Design Award. To see a full list of winners.

