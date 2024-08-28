Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards and competitions

Josephine Ulrick and Win Schubert Photography Award (Qld)

There are a few days left to enter the Ulrick and Schubert Photography Award. It is worth $25,000, making it the richest photography prize in Queensland. Finalists’ works will be shown at Gold Coast’s HOTA from 14 December 2024 with the winner to be selected by QAGOMA Director, Chris Saines CNZM.

Entries close 30 August; learn more and enter.

Sculpture on the Edge 2024 (Qld)

The Sunshine Coast’s Sculpture on the Edge is celebrating its 15th year and inviting artists to enter the competition with a total of $22,000 in prizes.

Entries close 31 August; learn more and enter.

Koori Mail Indigenous Art Award 2024

This award is open to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists with the 2024 guest judge being Meriam woman Rebecca Ray. Emerging, mid-career and established artists working across various mediums from every state and territory are invited to apply. Shortlisted artworks will be included in the exhibition at Lismore Regional Gallery from 30 November 2024 to 2 February 2025.

Entries close 15 September; learn more and enter.

2025 Stella Prize general entries

General entries are now open for the Stella Prize, celebrating Australian women and non-binary writers. The $60,000 prize is awarded annually to one outstanding book of fiction, non-fiction or poetry. Books entered in the 2025 Stella Prize must be first published between 1 January and 31 December 2024.

General entries close 6 October; learn more and enter.

Grants and funding

2025 Melbourne Comedy Festival funding

The Mooseheads is an organisation that offers financial support to Australian comedians to put on new shows in the Melbourne Comedy Festival. Successful applicants will have their registration fee covered and the Mooseheads will cover up to $3000 for venue rental, up to $2500 for creative support, overhead marketing and up to $2000 towards accommodation costs for regional Victorian or interstate applicants. Any working comedian who is an Australian permanent resident can apply.

Applications close 16 September; learn more and apply.

Call-outs

Dark Mofo 2025 (Tas)

Dark Mofo, Hobart’s winter arts festival, is slated to return in 2025 with a range of opportunities for creative practitioners, arts workers and events/hospitality staff. Roles include artist liaison, stage management, tech crew, stage technician, prop design, maker, street performer, stunt coordinator, painter, metal worker and more.

Applications now open; learn more and apply.

Creative industries board (Vic)

Creative Victoria is inviting leaders and skilled community members to join one of the state’s creative industries boards. The EOI process is open to people from across the state with a passion for the creative sector and relevant experience to contribute to these boards. People do not need to have experience working for an arts organisation in order to express interest. The portfolio of state-owned creative industries agencies overseen by Creative Victoria include Australian Centre for Moving Image (ACMI), Council of Trustees of the National Gallery of Victoria, Film Victoria (VicScreen), Geelong Performing Arts Centre Trust, Library Board of Victoria and more.

EOIs close 31 August; learn more and apply.

Enlighten 2025 (ACT)

Events ACT is welcoming artists, producers, arts and culture organisations, venues and creatives to submit their ideas for consideration to be presented at Enlighten 2025 with the theme ‘Reflecting Our Story’. There is a funded opportunity for artists and producers to present work in the National Triangle for the festival, and an opportunity for arts organisations and venues to run their own events through the ENLIGHTEN: BEYOND program.

Entries close 10 September; learn more and enter.

City of Sydney creative live and work spaces program (NSW)

City of Sydney is offering creatives affordable studios to live and work in the inner city. Artists can apply for an 18-month period in the Darlinghurst property and need to demonstrate a relevant creative practice to pursue throughout the tenancy. Information sessions will be held on 28 August and 29 August (for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander applicants).

Applications close 17 September; learn more and apply.

Australasian Quilt Convention 2025

The Australasian Quilt Convention Challenge returns in 2025 with the theme ‘On the Map’ and is inviting quilters of all ages, skill levels and from across the globe to enter a 90-centimetre by 90-centimetre quilt that captures their creative interpretation of the theme. The top winner takes home $3500 with $1500 for the runner-up and $500 for the viewers’ choice.

Entries close 6 February 2025; learn more and enter.

Art With the Stars Program 2024-25 (SA/WA)

Shooting with the Stars aims to build a network of First Nations artists, art centres and agencies interested in getting involed with its Art With the Stars program in sites throughout WA and SA. For local First Nations artists and knowledge holders, this is an opportunity to engage with young people, teach art skills and share knowledge. Each Art With the Stars project takes place throughout 10 weekly sessions where mentoring artists will be paid for their time. Organisations are invited to get involved, whether that be helping to connect with artists, showcasing work, teaching art skills or providing resources/exhibition spaces.

EOIs are now open; learn more and apply by getting in touch.

Professional development

MIRROR Mentorship with Scribble Books

Now in its second year, the MIRROR program exists to broaden development opportunities and industry access for talented artists who come from historically marginalised communities, and who are developing literary work for children and young people (0-14 years) for publication in English and other languages (bilingual works). Three artists will each be matched with a mentor who supports the needs identified by the artist, and participate in a year-long program of skills development, industry networking and market development, as well as receiving a $4000 stipend.

Submissions close 9 September; learn more and submit.

Weekend Writing Residencies (NSW)

Alongside Peter Polites, Think+DO Tank Foundation is offering eight residencies for writers in Western Sydney to take place on Saturdays at its Community House in Fairfield. Each writer can access up to $1000 in support, over a year, to encourage their attendance and help develop a regular writing practice. There will be performance and publication opportunities as well as talks by guest authors.

Applications now open until allocations exhausted; learn more and apply.

This week’s winners

Visual arts

A quirky family portrait has taken out the People’s Choice award at this year’s Australian Life photography competition. Victorian Vampires by Chrissie Hall won an OM System package worth $5400 after securing the top spot. The shot depicts Hall with her two daughters dressed as Victorian era vampires and received 313 of the 1852 votes cast by the viewers. Hall says, ‘The image is part of a photo series that has been going on seven years, capturing life with my two daughters. We have been astronauts, pilots, doctors, clowns, aliens, Elvis, KISS, David Bowie, Andy Warhol and more. I used to pick the themes, but now we do it together. The girls wanted to dress up as vampires and choose their costumes. This is our world. Dress-ups, fun and colour.’ The $10,000 grand prize-winner in this year’s competition was Henry Paul for the image Penalty Shootout, which depicted a wedding party captivated by last year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup quarter final between the Matildas and France.

Also announced are the People’s Choice winners at the 2024 Northern Beaches Environmental Art and Design Prize. Shona Williams received the People’s Choice Award at Manly Art Gallery & Museum for the second year running with works exploring what scientists termed the ‘insect apocalypse’. Wearable art by Northern Beaches local Tate Boswarva took out the People’s Choice for Design at Curl Curl Creative Space, while 14-year-old Sierra Knights picked up the popularity vote at Mona Vale Creative Space Gallery for a creation of the endangered whale shark.

2024 Northern Beaches Environmental Art and Design Prize People’s Choice winner, Shona Wilson, ‘Previous’, insect wings and parts on Arches archival 300gms paper. Photo: Supplied.

Performing arts

As part of the Australian Performing Arts Exchange, nine winners have been announced for the Impact Awards, celebrating performing arts leadership and excellence. The highest achievement, the Wendy Blacklock Industry Legend Award went to Annette Downs from Tasmania for her work at Terrapin through to Performing Lines Tasmania. Downs has helped artists to thrive in a regional context throughout her career. Geelong Arts Centre took out the 2024 Performing Arts Centre of the Year Award for its transformative redevelopment co-designed by ARM Architects, Wadawurrung Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation and the wider First Nations community. Seven Impact Awards were given out in the general category, with winners including Blak Futures, which gathered First Nations directors of dance companies from across Australia; Frankston Arts Centre’s Arts Access Program that provided access to the arts for vulnerable and disadvantaged people in the community; Legs On The Wall for durational work, THAW; Jens Altheimer for contribution to national touring; Arts Centre Melbourne and Polyglot Theatre for When the World Turns; Everybody NOW! for participatory work Roller Coaster; and Dubbo Regional Theatre and Dance Makers Collective for The Saturday Night Social. Find out more.

‘THAW’ by Legs On The Wall winds at 2024 Impact Awards. Pictured is the iteration at Nelson Arts Festival 2022 featuring performer Victoria Hunt. Photo: Melissa Banks.

Antonella Khodr-Chah from Strathfield NSW took out the Singer of the Year award in the senior age group (16-24 years) at the event on 25 August. The pop and R&B singer performed a powerful Tina Turner version of ‘Let’s Stay Together’ (Al Green) and a sultry rendition of ‘Gravity’ (Sara Bareilles). As a lover of colourful ballads and beautiful lyricism, Bareilles has remained a long-time musical influence since Khodr-Chah started singing at the age of seven. In 2023, she was chosen for the NSW Education ENCORE! performance at the Sydney Opera House. The 2024 Sydney Eisteddfod Singer of the Year junior age group winner was singer songwriter Carter Barnes from St Ives NSW, who impressed the audience with a smooth rendition of ‘Feeling Good’ (Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley) and a high-energy medley of 1980s pop tunes.

Green Music Australia has announced 17 participants for the 2024 Sound Country Artist Leadership Retreat at Spring Bay Mill in lutruwita/Tasmania this September. Participants, including Annie Hamilton, Didirri, Elana Stone, Jaida Stephenson, Stella Donnelly, Sunny Luwe and Tim Shiel, will embark on the four-day immersive environmental leadership program, using Green Music Australia’s newly re-released resource Sound Country: A Green Artist Guide as a central toolkit for change. The program will offer participants a chance to learn from experienced leadership facilitators, gain critical skills and build community at the intersection of environment, climate, system change and music.⁠ Didirri says about their selection, ‘I’m delighted at the opportunity to connect with other artists and thought leaders in our extended Australian community. Two of my greatest passions are caring for Country and community, specifically within the bounds of music making. As a result I am very much honoured and excited to be inspired and pushed into new ways of thinking about leadership in our ever-changing Australian context. I’d like to thank Green Music Australia for allowing me to be a part of this.’

Writing and publishing

Varuna has announced five recipients and their winning manuscripts for its 2024 First Nations fellowships:

Sharleigh Crittenden for The Children Nobody Wanted

Kathryn Gledhill-Tucker for when we taught sand to think

Colin Locke for Who Does Grandfather Talk To?

Deborah Roach for Guwalanha

Melanie Saward for The Next Chapter

The cohort will participate in a week-long residency at Varuna with mentoring and group reading sessions. Marie Elena Ellis, recipient of the 2024 Arts NT Fellowship for her work in Arrernte language, I Am the Desert, will also be joining the fellowship participants during their stay at Varuna.

Shortlisted and finalists

The longlist for this year’s $40,000 Mark and Evette Moran Nib Literary Award has been revealed, highlighting standout titles in research-based literature. The list includes Because I’m Not Myself, You See by Ariane Beeston (Black Inc), My Brilliant Sister by Amy Brown (Scribner Australia), Frank Moorhouse: Strange Paths by Matthew Lamb (Knopf), Transgender Australia – A History since 1910 by Noah Riseman (Melbourne University Press) and What the Trees See: A Wander Through Millennia of Natural History in Australia by Dave Witty (Monash University Publishing). View the full longlist. A shortlist will be announced on 17 September with the winner revealed on 27 November.

A selection of 65 artworks have made it onto the shortlist for the 2024 Hornsby Art Prize across the categories of Painting, Sculpture, Digital Art Stills/Digital Photography, Drawing and Printmaking. All finalists’ works will be exhibited at Wallarobba Arts and Cultural Centre from 25 October to 10 November. Shortlisted artists are in the running for a total prize pool of $23,000, including the major prize of $10,000. Winners of the Hornsby Art Prize, including the Hornsby Shire Local Artist Award, will be announced at an award ceremony on Friday 25 October. View the full list of finalists.

Sony has announced the finalists of the ninth annual Sony Alpha Awards, aimed at recognising Australian and New Zealand photographers from amateur to professional and the imagery they captured using Sony Alpha cameras and lenses. This year’s award categories include Astrophotography, Creative, Nature, Seascape, Wedding and Youth (13-18 years old). Finalists’ works will be displayed at White Bay Power Station in Sydney as part of the Scene Tradeshow from 28-29 September.

