Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards and competitions

Fisher’s Ghost Art Award

The Fisher’s Ghost Art Award is an annual art award and exhibition that invites artists to submit works in a variety of artistic categories and mediums, and coincides with Campbelltown’s Festival of Fisher’s Ghost. Now in its 62nd year, it offers over $60,000 in prize money to be won across the categories.

Entries close 26 August; learn more and enter.

the churchie emerging art prize

Established in 1987 the churchie emerging art prize is Australia’s longest running award for emerging artists. The overall winner is awarded a $30,000 non-acquisitive cash prize and finalists receive curatorial advice, networking and promotional opportunities, along with vital exposure on both a local and national stage. Entries are open to all emerging Australian artists over 18, regardless of practice or medium.

Entries close 16 September; learn more and enter.

Tasmanian Literary Awards 2025

Entries are now open for the Tasmanian Literary Awards 2025 with prize money totalling $125,000 across seven categories for both established and emerging writers. The recipients of the Aboriginal Writer’s Fellowship and the Margaret Scott Tasmanian Young Writer’s Fellowship will also be offered a publishing opportunity in Island magazine in 2025.

Entries close 30 September; learn more and enter.

Viola Bromley Art Prize

The Viola Bromley Art Prize is a celebration of local artists and art across the disciplines of painting, works on paper, sculpture and photography, with winning acquisitive works awarded $1500 each and joining the Muswellbrook Shire Art Collection. The prize is open to artists in Muswellbrook, Singleton, Dungog and Upper Hunter Shire, NSW.

Entries close 6 October; learn more and enter.

Grants and funding

Revive Live

Revive Live is a competitive grants program to support original live Australian music, announced as part of the 2024-25 Federal Budget. The program will provide essential support to established live music venues and music festivals to assist them in continuing to operate in the current climate, limiting venue closures and event cancellations, and stimulating long-term sustainability. It will also focus on activities that improve accessibility and provide participation opportunities for audiences, and career pathways for musicians and music workers, with disability. A total of $7.7 million in grant funding will be distributed over 2024-25.

Applications close 30 August; learn more and apply.

Alastair Swayn Foundation grants program 2024

Round two of the Alastair Swayn Foundation grants is open to the Australian architecture and design community, offering an international research grant of $15,000 and Design Audio grants of $8000 each. The latter grants award funds for the production of quality audio content only on architecture or

design for the benefit of the Australian design community. The audio content can take the form of a

radio or podcast series, or a mini-series or season/s, or a recorded open lecture/discourse series. Applications can be made by emerging and established radio and podcast content creators or

broadcasters.

Applications close 30 August; learn more and apply.

Carclew Project and Development Grants (SA)

Carclew’s development program is designed to support and encourage the growth and development of young talent in the South Australian arts community. Grants of up to $10,000 are awarded to individuals for the development and/or presentation of new or existing work, and projects that enable participation in the arts for children and young people. Applicants up to 26 years of age and First Nations applicants up to 30 years of age are eligible.

Applications close 8 September; learn more and apply.

Sunshine Coast Arts Foundation Gifted Program 2025 (Qld)

Six local artists will receive $5000 each through the Sunshine Coast Arts Foundation to support the production of new work, undertake professional development or showcase their talents. The Foundation is introducing a new annual scholarship worth $5000 alongside the Gifted Program, this year selecting one dance student/artist.

Applications close 30 September; learn more and apply.

Call-outs

Sydney Arts management Advisory Group (SAMAG) Co-Chair (NSW)

SAMAG is run by a volunteer committee and currently represents a cross section of Sydney’s arts and cultural workforce, including artists, administrators and all other roles across all art forms. SAMAG is currently undergoing its latest evolution, transforming to meet the needs of the arts and culture sector not only in Sydney, but across NSW. It is seeking a volunteer co-Chair to work collaboratively with the committee, fellow co-Chair and Administrator in turning its new vision into action.

EOIs close 30 August; learn more and apply.

Newcastle Fringe Festival 2025

Newcastle Fringe Festival, Australia’s biggest little fringe, is calling for artists from the Hunter region across all genres including comedy, cabaret, burlesque, theatre, dance, music, children’s shows and even choirs. Applications will close once the 200-show cap has been reached on a “first in, best dressed” basis.

Applications are now open; learn more and apply.

Qtopia Sydney 2025 Theatre Season (NSW)

Qtopia Sydney is welcoming applications for its 2025 Theatre Season to stage productions in The Loading Dock, as well as for the Mardi Gras Season in February and March. The venues are multi-genre in their programming from theatre to dance, comedy and cabaret, music, musicals and drag, to play readings, book launches, poetry nights, magic and more, and call on works from artists at all stages of their careers. In 2025, Qtopia Sydney will also be introducing Late Nights at The Loading Dock, a new program that offers a unique platform for performers to shine after hours.

Applications close 26 August; learn more and apply.

Professional development

Cartwheel 2024 (NSW)

Up to 10 early-career artists will be given the opportunity to kick-start their professional creative careers with Cartwheel 2024, a new initiative from Tantrum Youth Arts in the Hunter region, NSW. The successful participants will be presented with a year-long program of professional development opportunities, including masterclasses, arts business skills workshops and mentoring with Creative Plus Business, excursions to see significant contemporary work and invitations to industry events. Cartwheel is open to Hunter-based artists from all artistic disciplines, aged 18-30 or in the first five years of their arts career.

EOIs close 1 September; learn more and enter.

2025 Professional Development Awards

APRA AMCOS’s Professional Development Awards aim to create serious career-boosting opportunities for songwriters and composers, with 13 individual winners each taking home $10,000 cash. The funds are designed to help recipients with their professional development through attending workshops, music education courses, composer seminars, co-writing sessions and other relevant activities, either locally or internationally. Three of the 13 awards will be presented to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander members by the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Music Office (NATSIMO).

Applications close 24 September; learn more and apply.

This week’s winners

Visual arts

Seven winners were announced at the 2024 National Indigenous Fashion Awards during the Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair last week. Yawuru woman, Kahlia Rogers, was announced as the winner of the inaugural Cecilia Cubillo Young Achiever Award for people between the ages of 15 and 25. The Fashion Designer award went to Simone Arnol, who draws inspiration from traditional dye techniques, while Jay Jurrupula Rostron took out the Textile Design Award. Philomena Yeatman was awarded for Traditional Adornment and Lillardia Briggs-Houston took out the Wearable Art category. The Community Collaboration winners were Melissa Greenwood, Miimi & Jiinda x Gilat Shani and UnReal Fur, who created a culturally distinctive capsule collection. Ngali, the first First Nations brand to present a solo runway at Australian Fashion Week in 2023, took home the Business Achievement Award.

Angus McDonald has been awarded the 2024 Archibald Prize ANZ People’s Choice award for his portrait of First Nations writer and academic, Marcia Langton AO. McDonald says, ‘I am so thrilled that the public voted my work as their favourite. It’s a privilege to be able to share Marcia’s inspirational story with a wider audience through this painting. Receiving the award is a special honour to me, but equally, it’s as much a strong vote of respect and admiration for Marcia Langton and acknowledges the profound part she has played in the struggle for Indigenous recognition and reconciliation in this country for over 50 years… I placed her just right of centre to suggest a sense of stepping away and handing the baton to a younger group of activists after a lifetime of tireless commitment. She gazes up and to the left to reflect that she has persistently followed her own path. I’m grateful to Marcia for agreeing to sit for me; this time spent together was the highlight of the whole process.’ McDonald has been selected as an Archibald finalist seven times and was the winner of the 2020 Archibald Prize ANZ People’s Choice award for his portrait of Kurdish Iranian writer and filmmaker, Behrouz Boochani.

Brisbane-based artist Isabelle Cameron emerged victorious at this year’s Australian Wearable Art Festival. She was crowned Supreme Winner, the Festival’s highest honour, for the second year in a row, at the gala night (9 August) held on the Sunshine Coast. Cameron’s bold crochet piece, Stardust, not only took home the major prize, but also won in the Avant-Garde category and will be featured in the Textile Fibre Forum magazine. Judges Jacinta Giles (QAGOMA curator) and Julia Rose (renowned floral wearable artist) said, ‘The piece engaged the audience through a sense of joy and cheekiness and moved seamlessly on the model.’ Other category winners include Antoaneta Tica from Romania (Trashion), Vivien Eardley from Queensland (Sustainable Nature), Viera Keogh from Queensland (Floriana, Best Headpiece and People’s Choice) and Suzy Syme and Andrew Costa from Queensland (Emerging Wearable Artist).

Isabelle Cameron with model wearing ‘Stardust’, the winning design in the Supreme and Avant-Garde categories, at 2024 Australian Wearable Art Festival. Photo: Supplied.



The artists selected to exhibit at the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia (MCA Australia) for Primavera 2024: Young Australian Artists annual exhibition for artists under 35 have been announced. They are: Teresa Busuttil, Chun Yin Rainbow Chan, Aidan Hartshorn, Monica Rani Rudhar and Sarah Ujmaia. Primavera 2024, curated by MCA Australia Assistant Curator Lucy Latella, considers the possibilities of cultural connection in the face of social, political and geographical challenges. These early-career artists revisit and reimagine family histories to question how cultural identities are shaped and held, and how they continue to evolve with each generation. The exhibition will run from 30 August 2024 to 27 January 2025.

Performing arts

Malyangapa and Barkindji musician and hip-hop queen BARKAA took home Artist of the Year and Film Clip of the Year for ‘We Up’ at this year’s National Indigenous Music Awards (NIMA), alongside 3%, which was awarded Song of the Year for ‘OUR PEOPLE’. Other winners include Dan Sultan’s self-titled album for Album of the Year, Becca Hatch for New Talent of the Year and Bulman School and Community’s ‘Nidjarra’ for Community Clip of the Year. The Indigenous Language Award was shared between Rrawun Maymuru for ‘Yolngu’ and Electric Fields for ‘Anpuru Maau Kutjpa’. Sammy Butcher was honoured as this year’s inductee into the NIMA Hall of Fame for his long-standing influence on First Nations and Australian music. The entire awards ceremony can be streamed free of charge on SBS On Demand.

The 2024 Performing Arts WA Awards has announced its winners, with Black Swan State Theatre Company’s hit show Things I Know To Be True revealed as the biggest winner for the night, taking home all five awards for which it was nominated. The performance took out Outstanding Direction, Best Mainstage Theatre Production and Outstanding Lead Performance for both Caroline Brazier and Humphrey Bower. Altogether the Black Swan State Theatre Company won eight awards, making it the most awarded company, with WA Opera close behind with five wins. Freeze Frame Opera’s The Little Prince was also popular, with three awards, while the Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Jenny Davis for her long career and dedication to theatre. Regional WA companies also gathered wins, with Broome-based dance company Marrugeku snaring three wins, and theatre company Breaksea from Albany taking home two awards. View the full list of winners and nominees.

Shortlisted and finalists

The 23rd Woollahra Small Sculpture Prize has selected 59 standout works from a pool of 751 entries to be on display at Woollahra Gallery at Redleaf from 13 September to 20 October. Sculptures shortlisted in 2024 span a variety of mediums, including clay, silk, porcelain, glass, ceramic, wood, silicone and more. The works delve into themes of dystopian futures, authoritarianism and the aesthetics of power, bodily memory, disability pride, folklore, fantasy, kin, cultural inheritance, and the intersection of tradition and modernity. Shortlisted artists include Nathan Beard, Chantal Fraser, Hannah Gartside, Grace Hasu Dlabik, Sara Morawetz, James Nguyen and Kien Situ. The winner will be announced on 12 September.

Finalist in the 23rd Woollahra Small Sculpture Prize, Mark Eliott, ‘Mothership (All in One)’, 2023. Photo: Supplied.

Sydney Contemporary art fair (5-8 September) has announced 28 finalists for this year’s $10,000 MA Art Prize, celebrating emerging and early career artists shown by galleries participating in the 2024 fair. This year’s judging panel consists of Andrew Martin, Janna Robertson and Amelia Hill (all from MA Financial Group,) Ursula Sullivan (Sullivan+Strumpf) and Sue Cato (Cato & Clive). Galleries representing multiple finalist artists include Curatorial+Co (Aleisa Miksad and Amber Hearn), Stanley Street Gallery (Gretal Ferguson, Jackson Farley, Jacquie Meng and Shaun Hayes), Egg & Dart (Hannah Barclay and Sean Crowley) and COMA (Kansas Smeaton, Nick Modrzewski, Puuni Brown Nungarrayi and Renée Estée). The winning artist will be announced ahead of Sydney Contemporary’s opening on 4 September.

Offering a total prize pool of $12,000, City of Moonee Valley’s annual Incinerator Art Award has revealed its shortlist of 27 projects inspired by the theme ‘art for social change’. Indigenous knowledge and care for Country, queer visibility, environmental stewardship, migration and more emerged as key themes among the entries. Artists including Ali Tahayori, Elyas Alavi, Jincheng Deng, Shelley Watters and Jo Chew will be showcasing their works at the Incinerator Art Award 2024 exhibition at Incinerator Gallery from 14 September to 24 November.

The Danger Awards shortlist for 2024 shines a light on Australia as a setting for stories about crime and justice. How to Kill a Client by Joanna Jenkins, The House of Now and Then by Jo Dixon and Echo Lake by Joan Sauers are among those shortlisted in debut fiction, while Everyone on this Train is a Suspect by Benjamin Stevenson and Ripper by Shelley Burr made the fiction shortlist. Non-fiction titles including Killing for Country by David Marr and Hedley Thomas’ The Teacher’s Pet are also competing for the top prize. Find out more.

Check out previous Opportunities and Awards wraps for more announcements.