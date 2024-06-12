Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards and competitions

City of Subiaco 2024 Photographic Awards (WA)

Entries for the 2024 Photographic Awards, presented by the City of Subiaco, are open to all photographers in the Perth metropolitan area aged six years and over. There is a total prize pool of $5000 with four categories: Subiaco, Mobile, Open, and AI.

Entries close 23 June; learn more and enter.

Melbourne Prize for Literature 2024 (Vic)

Entries are now open for the 20th annual Melbourne Prize, including the $60,000 Melbourne Prize for Literature, the $10,000 Writers Prize, the Falls Creek Writers Residencies and the Civic Choice Award.

Entries close 1 July; learn more and apply.

2024 Craig Silvey Award for Young Writers (WA)

Aspiring young writers from Western Australia are encouraged to start planning – or plotting – their entry for the Craig Silvey Award for Young Writers. All school students from years one to 12 are eligible to enter. There will be a series of writing workshops held at Subiaco Library in the lead-up to the award submission deadline.

Entries open from 19 July to 12 August; learn more.

Commissions

Sunshine Coast Council commissions (Qld)

Sunshine Coast Council is commissioning two significant public artworks and inviting established artists from across the nation to submit expressions of interests. The sculptural public art pieces will form an entry statement for the region’s new state-of-the-art district library and community space, Library+ at Caloundra, reflecting the iconic character of the region. The new facility is due to open mid-2025.

EOIs close 28 June; learn more and submit.

Grants and funding

LIFECYCLE Recording Grants (National)

The National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Music Office (NATSIMO) and Music Australia have worked together to present the first series of LIFECYCLE Recording Grants with 12 grants of $20,000 to support high-quality recording sessions of new music by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander music creators. The rise of DYI and bedroom recording has provided greater access to production and recording but often comes with compromises and cutting corners on quality control. All Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander music creators are invited to apply, with activity to be undertaken between 1 July 2024 and 30 June 2025.

Applications close 26 July; learn more and apply.

Call-outs

Adelaide Festival 2025 (SA)

All dancers aged 12 and above in South Australia are invited to work with choreographer Stephanie Lake (Stephanie Lake Company) to stage the opening night event of the 2025 Adelaide Festival. The work will be an outdoor dance piece, jointly commissioned by Adelaide Festival and The Australian Ballet. It needs 1000 dancers who enjoy and participate in dance classes of any style to take part – think contemporary, ballet, hip hop, street Latin, swing, tap, ballroom, Bharatanatyam, jazz and more – whatever their skill level or experience. Adelaide Festival invites dance classes or schools interested in teaching the choreography to their students, as well as individuals, to take part.

Registrations now open; learn more and register.

Koorie Art Show 2024 (Vic)

This is the 12th year the Koorie Heritage Trust (KHT) in Naarm/Melbourne will present the Koorie Art Show and First Peoples artists living in Victoria are invited to submit entries. The KHT’s annual Koorie Art Show is an open-entry, non-acquisitive award exhibition, and is open to all First Peoples artists, designers and craftspeople whether emerging, mid-career or senior. The Koorie Art Show for Young Mob is also open for entry, and showcases the diverse talent of Victoria’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists aged between five and 16 years.

Entries close 29 September; learn more and enter.

Professional development

Melt Open Development Program (Qld)

Supported by the Queensland Government through Arts Queensland, the Melt Open Development Program provides the opportunity for artists from across the state to develop and deliver projects and events as part of the 2024 Melt Open Festival of Queer Arts and Culture, from 23 October to 10 November 2024. The Melt Open Development Program is divided into two strands: Melt Open Development Program (South-East Queensland) with $60,000+GST (maximum amount is $5,000 per application); and Melt Open Development Program (Regional Queensland) with $70,000+GST.

Applications are now open until funds fully allocated; learn more and apply.

This week’s winners

Visual arts

Several arts and cultural structures took out top honours at the 2024 Victorian Architecture Awards. They include St George’s Performing Arts Centre (Kneeler Design Architects), Princess Theatre Auditorium Conservation Works (Conservation Studio Australia), Geelong Arts Centre (ARM Architecture), Koorie Heritage Trust (Lyons with Greenaway Architects and Architecture Associates), Berninneit Cultural and Community Centre (Jackson Clements Burrows Architects), The Round (BKK Architects + Kerstin Thompson Architects), Melbourne Now: Community Hall (BoardGrove Architects) and more. Read the full list of winners.

Performing arts

Munich-based Australian multidisciplinary performer, lirico-spinto soprano and actress Christiana Aloneftis has received The Empire Foundation’s Brian Boak Outstanding Performer Bursary. Aloneftis will put her $20,000 bursary towards the completion of her two-phase professional development project in opera and acting for film and theatre. She will undertake industry mentorship with interpreter of Italian opera, Donata D’Annunzio Lombardi, at Accademia di Alto Perfezionamento Vocale in Rome, and will also attend acting short courses at the Stella Adler Academy of Acting and Theatre in Los Angeles and the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London as she prepares for an international film release. Aloneftis says, ‘To receive this award is a huge honour for me. Now as a full-time performing artist pursuing two exceptionally demanding art forms and their challenging industries; film and opera, I feel equipped to manage what comes up ahead.’

Christiana Aloneftis, recipient of the 2024 Brian Boak Outstanding Performer Bursary. Photo: Supplied.

International cabaret star Reuben Kaye is the recipient of the Adelaide Cabaret Festival 2024 Icon Award, presented at The 2024 Variety Gala on Friday 7 June. The multi-award-winning Australian comedian, singer and writer has performed countless sold-out shows at home and abroad alongside his band, The Close Contacts. Adelaide Cabaret Festival Artistic Director, Virginia Gay says, ‘Reuben Kaye is the essence of modern cabaret. Magnetic, irreverent, howlingly funny, and the truest and best spirit of mischief – which you would know if he’s ever sat spreadeagled, upside-down on you in one of his shows (lucky you). He takes cabaret back to its roots as a (fabulously entertaining) way to fight oppression, and he is beloved in every city he’s ever played. He is mischief, wit, sex, and sass … and we are deeply lucky to have him.’

Creative Australia has announced a nearly $2.5 million boost to the circus and physical theatre sector in Victoria. The investment will provide operational funding for six organisations, and project and capacity building funding for seven individuals and groups working across circus and physical theatre in Victoria. Recipients include First Nations-led Na Djinang Circus, Circus Nexus, Circus Trick Tease, Born in a Taxi, Women’s Circus and One Fell Swoop Circus. Individuals and groups such as Lilikoi Kaos, Le Freak (Mahla Cameron-Bradley), Asking for Trouble (Christy Flaws) and Kate Fryer will put their funding forwards show premieres, accessibility, research, and new developments. Learn more.

Writing and publishing

Penguin Random House has announced The Occupation by Chloe Adams as winner of the 2024 Penguin Literary Prize. Shortlisted as Those Days of Hill and Sea, The Occupation tells the story of a young woman who travels to Japan in 1948 as part of the Allied occupation force. While there, she is confronted with moral ambiguity and the consequences of her own transgressions. ‘At the heart of The Occupation is a story that has run through my family for three generations, casting an unexamined shadow. In that regard, this story is 75 years in the making, so I’m thrilled it can finally be told,’ said Adams. The manuscript was selected from a shortlist of six entries, and the judging panel included Penguin Random House Australia publisher Meredith Curnow; Kathryn Knight, senior editor at PRH Australia; Suzy Wilson from Riverbend Books; Emily Westmoreland from Avenue Bookstore, and James Gatherum-Goss from Dymocks.

Victoria-based Adeepta Ahsan will be a World Literacy Foundation Youth Ambassador for 2024, serving as a local advocate to increase education and community awareness about the importance of reading and writing to lift literacy rates in the state. Fifteen-year-old Ahsan will join a global group of 15-25-year-olds from 40 countries who are striving to improve literacy outcomes for disadvantaged children who struggle to read. The young Bangladesh-born advocate says, ‘Literacy not only grants opportunities to experience great things but also is a way to express yourself and put forward your ideas. I was born in Bangladesh and every time I go back to visit family, I am constantly reminded of how lucky I am to have access to a quality education that so far has given me the knowledge and experiences required for me to become a responsible and contributory member of society.’

The recipients of Round 11 of the Neilma Sidney Literary Travel Fund are journalist, podcaster and presenter Elfy Scott; author Laura Jean McKay; writer, editor and researcher Lisa Fuller; author Lystra Rose Bisschop; poet Jo Langdon; writer, events producer and radio maker Sam Elkin; comic artist and writer Sarah Firth; and writer Sharlene Allsopp. Funded projects include international travel for research, book tours, and attending literary events to build professional network and connect with local readers. The judges for Round 11 were author and publishing all-rounder Melanie Saward, publisher and writer Terri-ann White, and writer and podcaster Aimee Chan.

Winners of the 2024 Western Australian Premier’s Book Awards were revealed at the State Library of Western Australia on 7 June. Kylie Howarth took out the $60,000 Western Australian Writer’s Fellowship, while the Premier’s Prize for Book of the Year went to A Better Place by Stephen Daisley (Text). Michael Thomas’ The Map of William (Fremantle Press) took out the Premier’s Prize for an Emerging Writer, while Scout and the Rescue Dogs by Dianne Wolfer (Walker Books) was honoured with the Premier’s Prize for Children’s Book of the Year. The $15,000 Daisy Utemorrah Award for Unpublished Indigenous Junior and YA Fiction, which comes with a publishing contract with Magabala, was awarded to Marly and Linda Wells for Dusty Tracks.

All

Dr Chris Henschke has been named the recipient of the ANAT Synapse Fellowship for 2024 with a one-off $20,000 grant to support alumni with interdisciplinary artistic practices. Henschke will undertake a creative research project, Future Accelerations and Quantum Expressions, at CERN through the ART@CMS program. Working alongside longtime collaborator Mark Boland (University of Saskatchewan and the Canadian Light Source) and CERN physicist Michael Hoch, Henschke will develop several interrelated media and sculptural projects. This research will culminate in an exhibition as part of CERN’s 70th birthday. Questions that will guide Henschke’s explorations include, ‘How do we create art that can anticipate and manifest unpredictable futures?’ and ‘What might we discover or create when we peer into the quantum realms of the future?’ Learn more.

Shortlisted and finalists

Matilda Bookshop, in partnership with Writers SA, and in association with Ultimo Press, offers an annual residency fellowship to a South Australian writer: the Deep Creek Residency. The fellowship provides support (time, writing space and mentoring) to work on a writing project of literary merit in a relaxing bush setting. The 2024 shortlisted authors are: Nick Iadanza (They Called Us Foxes), Karen Devenport (Mentor to Monster), Rebecca Freeborn (Half-life), Silke Sitzler (Thecla), Celeste Wong (Sorry) and Rebecca Burton (Winter in Cairo). The winner will be announced on 28 June.

