Opera Australia’s Lyndon Terracini bows out with a starry flourish

Lyndon Terracini’s final season is announced. Heavy with international singing and conducting talent, it serves, he believes, to draw a line beneath his 13-year tenure and the financial and reputational pressures heaped upon Opera Australia during the pandemic.

Among the singers booked for concert performances are tenor Jonas Kaufmann; sopranos Ermonela Jaho, Lise Lindstrom, Jessica Pratt and Amber Wagner; Wagner specialist Stefan Vinke; the legendary bass Ferruccio Furlanetto and leading US tenor Michael Fabiano.

Among the conductors are Renato Palumbo, Guillaume Tourniaire, Lorenzo Passerini, Andrea Battistoni, Carlo Montanaro, Pinchas Steinberg and Philippe Auguin. Asher Fisch and Michelangelo Mazza will make their Opera Australia debuts.

The 2023 program includes a mix of new and revived productions by Sir David McVicar, Rosetta Cucchi, Damiano Michieletto, Elijah Moshinsky, Alex Ollè, Davide Livermore, Gale Edwards and Chen Shi-Zheng, whose digital Ring Cycle will be staged in Brisbane.

Melbourne? Where’s the party?

Melbourne opera lovers may feel somewhat left out of Terracini’s farewell season. The planned renovation of the State Theatre has impacted OA’s ability to present fully staged operas. Melbourne audiences will instead be able to hear a concert performance of Philip Glass’ Satyagraha, Tannhäuser in Concert at Hamer Hall (starring Stefan Vinke and soprano Amber Wagner) and one-off Melbourne Recital Hall recitals by Michael Fabiano and Ferruccio Furlanetto.

‘We’ve had to deal with changes to the renovation schedule,’ Terracini explained. ‘For a while there was a possibility that we could have presented two operas in a very tight timespan but in the end it just wasn’t practical. It’s a shame but some things are out of your control.’

He hopes Melbourne audiences will embrace Satyagraha. ‘It really is thrilling. It doesn’t need a lot happening on stage. It’s something you experience, almost like a meditation.’

Making the stars align: ‘You have to build trust’

With the opera world emerging from nearly three years of disruption, demand for international stars is very high and touring schedules are tight. Booking them, said Terracini, ‘is about more than making a phone call’.

‘You have to build trust to get artists like these,’ he said. ‘You have to surround them with the best people so that they don’t feel like they are just flying in and carrying the show on their own.’

OA’s ability to present the likes of Kaufman and Battisoni is the end result of a relationship-building process a decade or more in the making, Terracini explained.

‘When I started here [Terracini took over the Artistic Directorship in 2009], the perception among leading artists – the great conductors and singers – was that Australia was provincial, that it wasn’t a good look for them to be seen performing here.

‘So instead we decided to build relationships with young artists at the beginning of their careers, people who were obviously outstandingly talented but relatively unknown. Now they come as stars to perform for a company that gave them a break and that they respect.’

The latter years of Terracini’s tenure have been dominated by the pandemic. COVID-19 hurt OA badly. Box office revenue collapsed and in 2021 the company reported its worst operating loss in its history – a deficit of $22.6 million. Facing existential crisis, the company was rescued by over $20 million of Federal and State support and funds from the multi-million-dollar sale of its warehouse in inner Sydney Alexandria.

Today, OA’s financial position is comparatively rosy. ‘One thing I didn’t want on my leaving was to leave the incoming Artistic Director with a wreck,’ Terracini said.

‘We learned a lot during COVID, particularly the importance of carrying on. There were some nights when we were playing to less than 300 people in a 1500-seat theatre, but I felt we had to keep going. I wanted the audience to know that if there were going to turn up, they would get a show.’

Many companies overseas were cancelling shows with small houses and lived to regret it, he added. ‘I had a conversation with Andrew Lloyd Weber when he was here for Phantom and he said that was his big mistake during the pandemic. He was cancelling performances of Cinderella in London and the audience lost confidence.’

OA’s 2021/22 Summer Season sales ‘went through the roof,’ saidTerracini. ‘We’re actually looking at the most successful year in OA’s box office history and that’s with international tourists at about 11% rather than the usual 24-35%.’

Terracini admitted he didn’t get to line up all his ducks for OA’s upcoming season. ‘One thing I would have loved to do was Falstaff, Verdi’s final opera,’ he said. ‘I think that would have been very special in the circumstances. But it’s all part of the process; you start by writing up everything you want to do on a piece of butcher’s paper on the wall and then you’re crossing things off.’

Time for transition

Terracini said he’s not involved with the selection of a successor. Nor is he sad about leaving. ‘People assume I must be, but I’ve always thought I would wake up one morning and know it was time. Of course, there’s a tinge of regret – the not doing this and that – but no matter how long you stay, that’s always going to the be the case.’

Will he be on hand to do a full handover of the role?

‘That depends. I don’t want to cramp anyone’s style,’ Terracini said. ‘I might go before my contract officially ends. You can’t have two Artistic Directors in the same building. It would be like having two Popes.’

Opera Australia’s 2023 season will play at the Sydney Opera House, Arts Centre Melbourne, and Queensland Performing Arts Centre, Brisbane