On the move: latest sector appointments

Hamilton Gallery Trust announces New Trustee

One of Australia’s most important arts experts and supporters, Allan Myers AC KC will become a new trustee of the Hamilton Gallery Trust.

Myers will replace Dr Sue Robertson who has announced her departure from the Trust after over two decades of service. Robertson has been a committed trustee for an incredible 22 years and has given countless hours of expert skill for the betterment of the Gallery and community.

Gallery Director Joshua White said Robertson has been a steady guide and inspiration to work with, which has been greatly beneficial to the local community.

‘Dr Robertson has been one of the driving forces behind the Trust’s success for over two decades,’ said White. ‘Her dedication and generosity have been truly remarkable, and she leaves behind a legacy that will continue to make an impact.’

Myers will be the 12th trustee since the Gallery opened 60 years ago. He will be formally appointed to the position at the Trust’s annual general meeting in December.

Allan Myers AC KC. Photo: Supplied.

White said that it would be an honour to work with Myers, who brings an extraordinary breadth of experience and skill, alongside a deep connection to the Australian art world.

‘[He] has been a leader within Australian arts for many decades and we are extremely fortunate to have him as a trustee. [He is] the former President of the Council of Trustees of the National Gallery of Victoria for 10 years and the Chair of the National Gallery of Australia for over six years; we are thrilled to have an individual with his knowledge and expertise.’

Myers’ accomplishments also include being Chair for over six years of the Museums and Art Galleries Board of the Northern Territory (MAGNT), where he successfully ushered in a new era for the institution to be recognised as a statutory authority, ensuring MAGNT’s maximum impact and longevity to culture and the community. He was the founding chair of the Grattan Institute for seven years, served on the Board of the Felton Bequest and the Ian Potter Foundation and, most recently, he was the Chancellor of the University of Melbourne for six years.

Current trustee, Gordon Dickinson said: ‘[He] is a long-standing champion of our region, particularly in the realm of the arts. His profound understanding and relationship to the Australian art world has played an instrumental role in shaping the cultural landscape of our nation. We admire his work and look forward to collaborating closely with him to enhance the cultural lives of our community.’

The Hamilton Gallery Trust is one of the oldest and most successful trusts in Australia, contributing over 600 works of art to the Gallery’s internationally renowned collection for over six decades.

Performing Lines announces new Board member

Robi Stanton, Chair of Performing Lines, has announced the appointment of Natalie Jenkins to the company’s Board.

Jenkins is a Perth-based arts leader with over 30 years of national experience in the cultural and creative industries.

‘I have long been a huge fan of Performing Lines and the work it does nationally in the independent performing arts sector – a sector that is absolutely vital for the country’s cultural identity and for the development of new ideas that shape our nation. Seeing Performing Lines grow and offer increasing services and production of new and diverse work aligns strongly with my values and the work I have undertaken across my career. It’s an honour to be asked to be part of this journey at Board level,’ Jenkins said.

Natalie Jenkins. Photo: Supplied.

Over the course of her career, Jenkins has helmed a number of highly successful arts organisations, including as co-CEO and Executive Director of Western Australia’s Black Swan State Theatre Company. She has also previously served as General Manager and co-CEO of Perth Theatre Company (2000-2005), General Manager of ThinIce Productions (alongside Matthew Lutton) and as General Manager of Launceston’s Theatre North. She has most recently been in the commercial creative industries as CEO of strategic branding agency Block Branding and, for eight years, ran her own of strategic consultancy for the cultural and corporate sectors. Jenkins was recently appointed CEO of the national charity Short Back and Sidewalks and is also currently lecturing in the Arts Management degree at Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA).

In addition to her roles as CEO and General Manager, Jenkins has extensive experience in the Board and governance space including Chair of the Blue Room Theatre, President of the Australian Performing Arts Centres Association (now PAC Australia), Deputy Chair of the Australian Script Centre and Chair of Stages WA. She is currently Chair of the digital arts publication Seesaw magazine and Deputy Chair of Regional Arts Australia, among other Board positions. She has also served on a number of government advisory committees, including the Playing Australia and Festivals Australia Committees, and the Tasmanian Arts Advisory Board, to name a few.

Stanton said: ‘Since opening our WA office in 2008, Performing Lines has been an integral part of the WA cultural landscape. From 2019 to 2022, Performing Lines greatly benefited from the input and guidance of Board Member David Doyle and his deep experience and knowledge of the WA sector. In 2023, it is exciting to have Natalie Jenkins join our national Board ensuring that Performing Lines will continue to be at the forefront of, not only WA’s, but Australia’s artistic and cultural landscape.’

As a graduate and later sessional academic of the Arts Management degree at WAAPA over a number of years, Jenkins has demonstrated a profound and vocational commitment to resourcing and upskilling emerging leaders in the sector, and investing in the health of the creative industries.

Performing Lines Executive Producer, Marion Potts said: ‘We feel incredibly lucky to have Natalie complement our stellar national Board. Her leadership, skillset and breadth of experience is an exciting addition to our governance team, not to mention her deep knowledge of the WA sector. This will undoubtedly reveal new opportunities and boost our impact in WA.’

Bus Project announces Artist Committee

Brunswick East-based ARI Bus Projects has announced the membership of its new Artist Committee: Mohamed Chamas, Jemi Gale, Jenna Lee and Roberta Joy Rich.

Comprising artists and industry peers, the Artist Committee plays a crucial role in the development of Bus Project’s artistic program by bringing invaluable insights, knowledge, creative perspectives and lived experiences to the selection process.

The current open call for Bus Projects closes on 6 October 2023.

Chamas is an artist, independent game developer and poet based in Naarm (Melbourne). Chamas’ work holds magickal, spiritual and mystic practices in both friction and synergy to emerging technological phenomena.

Gale is an artist whose practice is based in loneliness prevention. She mostly makes paintings and songs with her friends.

Lee is a Gulumerridjin (Larrakia), Wardaman and KarraJarri Saltwater woman with mixed Japanese, Chinese, Filipino and Anglo-Australian ancestry and uses art to explore and celebrate her many overlapping identities. With a practice focused on materiality and ancestral material culture, Lee works with notions of the archive, histories of colonial collecting, and settler-colonial books and texts.

Rich is an educator, curator and multidisciplinary artist. Her arts practice utilises archives, storytelling, photomedia, text and sometimes satire in her video, sound, installation and mixed media practice. Often referencing her own diaspora southern African identity and experiences, Rich engages in a process of reframing materials to unearth silenced narratives and the possibilities they conjure.

New Chair announced for Arts North West

Arts North West (an arts development organisation focused on the New England region of NSW) has accepted the resignation of long-standing Chair, Anna Watt.

Watt has been the Chair of Arts North West for over six years and has been a compassionate, knowledgeable and strong guiding voice for the organisation. Her tenure has seen two Executive Directors, a global pandemic, and numerous floods, fires, droughts and plagues that have affected the area’s regional communities. Throughout all of this, Watt has maintained absolute integrity and has continued to focus on a vision for a rich, diverse cultural landscape and expand on creative opportunities in the New England North West.

‘We thank Anna for her dedication [and] commitment to the organisation and wish her all the best in her future endeavours,’ said an Arts North West spokesperson.

Arts North West now welcomes UNE Professor Alistair Noble to the position of interim Chair of Arts North West in 2023. Noble is a highly accomplished pianist, composer and musicologist, and is currently the Head of School: Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences at the University of New England. He has been on the Board of Arts North West for two years.

Alistair Noble. Photo: Supplied.

‘We greatly appreciate Alistair’s industry insights, diplomacy, wisdom and analytical nature. We warmly welcome Alistair as the new Chair of the Board of Arts North West,’ the spokesperson said.

In related news, Arts North West has also welcomed its new Projects Officer, Jules Minors, who comes to the organisation from her previous role as Education Coordinator at Bank Art Museum Moree. Minors has been a vibrant, joyous and dynamic personality in Moree who is keen to see deliver projects throughout the New England North West.

Curatorial Adviser joins Biennale of Sydney

The Biennale of Sydney has announced the appointment of curator and writer Vivian Ziherl, who joins the 24th Biennale of Sydney team as Curatorial Adviser to Artistic Directors Cosmin Costinaș and Inti Guerrero.

Vivian Ziherl. Photo: Emilia Aivazian.

Ziherl is one of Australia’s foremost curators working in the international field of contemporary art, with extensive experience across Europe, the Middle East/West Asia, the Asia Pacific and in North America. As founding Director of Frontier Imaginaries and in her current role as Research and Programs Manager at Kunstinstituut Melly, she has guided urgent dialogues led by landmark artistic projects.

As Curatorial Adviser to the Artistic Directors, Ziherl will work to further the artistic vision and public impact of Ten Thousand Suns together with artists, program contributors and the Biennale of Sydney team. She joins celebrated artist Tony Albert as Fondation Cartier pour l’art contemporain First Nations Curatorial Fellow to complete the curatorial team.

Read: New First Nations Curatorial Fellow for Biennale

‘Vivian is a much respected colleague and collaborator over the years. We are delighted to welcome her in the 24th Biennale of Sydney as Curatorial Adviser. Her long-standing, unique and insightful engagement with artists, histories and conversations pertaining to Australian processes of reconciliation and their connection to international debates will make her voice an invaluable contribution to the 24th Biennale of Sydney,’ the Artistic Directors said in a joint statement.

New appointments to National Portrait Gallery Board and National Gallery of Australia Council

The Albanese Labor Government last week announced the appointment of Valerie Tam to the National Portrait Gallery Board for a three-year term.

Tam has demonstrated a strong commitment to the arts sector throughout her career, including in previous roles as Chief Financial Officer for both Queensland Theatre and Opera Queensland.

She earlier worked as Financial Controller of the Australian Galleries in Melbourne, and as business manager with the Jan Murphy Gallery in Brisbane – which represents both established and emerging contemporary Australian artists.

Tam is currently an external member of audit and risk management committees of both the Board of the Australian Festival of Chamber of Music and the Board of the Queensland Symphony Orchestra.

Minister for the Arts, Tony Burke said the National Portrait Gallery Board will be strengthened with Tam’s appointment.

‘The National Portrait Gallery holds up a mirror to who we are as a nation – letting Australians come to know one another,’ Burke said.

‘With her extensive experience and dedication to the arts, I know Valerie will make a fantastic contribution to this vibrant cultural institution.’

Burke also welcomed the appointment of Abdul-Rahman Abdullah as a member of the Council of the National Gallery of Australia for a three-year term.

Abdullah is a distinguished visual artist based in the Peel region of Western Australia, working primarily in sculpture and installation.

His work has been exhibited extensively across Australia, notably at the TarraWarra Biennial 2023 and Adelaide Biennial of Australian Art in 2022 and 2016, as well as The National in 2019.

Previously, Abdullah has served as a member of the Board of the Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts.

‘It’s essential that our important national cultural institutions have authentic leadership that reflects their objectives, as well as modern Australia,’ Burke said.

‘Abdul-Rahman’s expertise and experience as a talented and awarded visual artist ensures he will make a valuable contribution to the Council of the National Gallery of Australia.

‘The National Gallery is one of our premier cultural institutions and I’m pleased to see it continue in safe hands,’ he added.

Magabala Books appoints new CEO

Following an extensive nationwide recruitment process, Magabala Books has announced the appointment of Dr Lilly Brown as its new CEO.

An interdisciplinary executive, educator and researcher with broad leadership experience across a range of sectors, Brown’s appointment signals a bright future for the Rubibi/Broome-based Indigenous publishing house.

‘On behalf of the staff and Board of Magabala, I am extremely delighted to welcome Lilly Brown as the new CEO of Magabala Books. Lilly brings a wealth of experience and knowledge and capacity to Magabala, which will augur well for the next chapter of our journey as Australia’s leading First Nations publishing house. This is an exciting time for Magabala,’ said Tony Lee, Chairperson of Magabala Books.

Read: The tyranny of distance and an iconic Australian publisher

Brown joins Magabala Books having spent over a decade advocating for the self-determination of First Nations people, including supporting organisations, particularly in education, to develop practices of cultural safety and racial literacy, and to establish mechanisms of meaningful and sustainable governance that centres the critical knowledge and diverse lived experience of First Nations people.

She has a PhD in education and youth research from the University of Melbourne and a Masters in politics and education from the University of Cambridge.

Brown has put these qualifications to practice in her work, including as an Education Specialist with the Aurora Education Foundation and, most recently, as Executive Director with headspace National Youth Mental Health Foundation. She continues her work with Aurora as a Board Director and is also the Chair of Jalygurr Guwan, an early years Aboriginal education centre also located in Rubibi/Broome. The most profound learning ground for Brown has been her work with First Nations young people and Elders.

Brown is a proud Gumbaynggirr woman and lives in Rubibi/Broome on the unceded lands of the Yawuru people, which is also the traditional Country of her partner and children.

Dr Lilly Brown. Photo: Supplied.

Reflecting on her appointment, Brown said in a statement: ‘It is with humility and excitement that I take up the role of CEO of Magabala Books. The arts and culture sector are set to experience a renaissance with creativity again being recognised as part of the fabric of who we are as a nation. As a self-determined, First Nations governed and led publisher, Magabala has a lot to share after decades of advocating for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander storytellers and creatives. Within this context, I look forward to working alongside the Board, staff and publisher, Nimunburr and Yawuru woman Rachel Bin Salleh, to carry forward the organisation’s core values in the next stage of Magabala’s journey.’

Brown will commence as CEO in January 2024. In the interim, General Manager Kate Rendell will continue to support the leadership transition as Acting CEO, a position she has filled since the departure of former CEO Anna Moulton earlier this year.

Red Line Productions announces changes for The Old Fitz Theatre

In 2014, Andrew Henry, Vanessa Wright and Sean Hawkins took over management of Woolloomooloo’s iconic pub theatre The Old Fitz with a new theatre company called Red Line Productions.

Since its first production in 2014, Red Line has been part of 200-plus productions at the Old Fitz, including transferring productions into much larger spaces around Australia, ‘and we can say with certainty, the Old Fitz has contributed to some of the best theatrical experiences offered in this country,’ Henry and Wright said in a statement.

More recently, Red Line has also been producing outside of the Old Fitz, including co-producing the recent Death of a Salesman starring Anthony LaPaglia, and aims to continue to build a large slate of productions for the years ahead.

‘The Old Fitz is our home, our baby, our love. And with everything we are working on, we, along with our Executive Producer of the Old Fitz, Dino Dimitriadis, are going to take a backseat, as we proudly appoint and announce the new management team of the Old Fitz Theatre: Lucy Clements (Artistic Director) and Emma Wright (Executive Producer). We are thrilled to pass the baton to these artists and support in every way we can as the Old Fitz Theatre enters a new chapter,’ Henry and Wright said.

‘Red Line will remain custodian of this sacred space, but from 2024 the leadership of the Old Fitz Theatre will be in the hands of two incredible women whose vision will be a continuation of all the exceptional work you have seen over the last nine years.’

They continued: ‘There are so many people to thank and acknowledge and in typical “us” fashion we are ironing out a special event to say lots of nice things about lots of excellent people. At this moment we would like to acknowledge Alex Berlage, Con Costi and Cat Văn-Davies for working with us to deliver the Old Fitz program over the last three years. And Dino Dimitriadis, who has been the bedrock of the Old Fitz while we have been producing Amadeus and Death of a Salesman. Dino has worked tirelessly with huge respect for the space and the legacy it holds. Dino has almost single-handedly kept the Old Fitz humming over the last 12 months especially, and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

‘The Old Fitz is tiny, but its impact is enormous. It is our home, it is in our DNA, we love it and we will always support it. We’re thrilled to share this next chapter with you,’ Henry and Wright said.

Senior leadership team renewed at Footscray Community Arts

Footscray Community Arts (FCA) has appointed two exceptional individuals to its senior leadership team, ushering in fresh creativity and inclusivity.

Allie Stapleton has taken on the role of General Manager, while Asha Bee Abraham assumes the position of Artistic Program Manager. These appointments mark a significant step toward enhancing leadership representation within the arts industry, aligning with FCA’s commitment in supporting the communities by which the organisation is led.

In an industry where leadership opportunities have historically been limited for members of key communities – First Nations, people of colour, people from diaspora communities, people who have lived experience of Disability, d/Deaf people and people from the LGBTIQA+ community – Footscray Community Arts is taking an important step forward.

‘It’s a great pleasure to welcome both Allie and Asha into their new roles, as we build the capability of our organisation to be truly representative of the communities we work with,’ said Bec Cole, co-CEO and Executive Director.

‘Working at Footscray Community Arts is a unique experience with plenty of scope to make a positive and lasting impact on the cultural landscape. I am thrilled to welcome two outstanding arts leaders, who are representative of our communities, to continue their career trajectory with us.’

Stapleton brings over 15 years of experience in the arts and cultural industries, both in Australia and the UK, to her role as FCA General Manager. Her journey began in independent theatre as a director and writer before transitioning to frontline management in ticketing and front-of-house operations. She has worked with a wide array of organisations, including commercial theatre companies, not-for-profits, museums and festivals. She completed an MBA at Melbourne Business School and most recently served as the Company Administrator at Malthouse Theatre.

Stapleton identifies as a proud disabled queer woman and is deeply passionate about people and culture development, fostering new work, and advancing equity and accessibility in the Australian arts and cultural industries. Beyond the theatre, she enjoys tending to her garden and bushwalking with her dog Benny.

Abraham brings a unique blend of artistic prowess and a background in human ecology to her role as Artistic Program Manager. She firmly believes in the transformative power of community and the arts in addressing critical social and ecological issues. Abraham is a participant in Theatre Network Australia’s LeaderShift Program, is a Board member of The ArtsPay Foundation, and serves on the Darebin Arts and Heritage Advisory Panel.

As an artist, her previous projects have appeared at Arts House (Melbourne), Fremantle Festival, National Museum of Singapore, and Zentrum für Kunst und Urbanistik (Berlin). Before venturing into the arts, Abraham worked in the sustainability sector, gaining valuable experience at organisations like City of Melbourne and Moreland Energy Foundation. She also pursued her MSc in Human Ecology in the UK.

With Stapleton and Abraham at the helm, FCA is poised to lead in arts diversity, reflecting the rich tapestry of its surrounding communities. The pair’s wealth of experience, unique backgrounds and unwavering commitment to arts inclusivity promise a bright future for FCA and the broader industry.

As a current employee at FCA, Stapleton commenced in her role Monday 4 September, with Abraham starting on Wednesday 13 September.

The positions have been supported through a collaboration with the Lord Mayor’s Charitable Foundation, Australia’s leading independent community foundation.

UQ Art Museum appoints new Director

The University of Queensland (UQ) has appointed Peta Rake as UQ Art Museum’s new Director. Rake is the fifth Director in the institution’s history and the second female leader since Honorary Professor Nancy Underhill served as UQ Art Museum’s first Director (1976-1995). With her years of leadership and curatorial experience here and internationally, Rake brings vision, passion, dedication, warmth and deep care and respect to the role.

‘I’m thrilled because UQ Art Museum has already seen significant change over the last several years, and is now recognised as a site of leading industry practice, training, relevant programming and connection with community, both on-campus and in the sector. I am honoured to work closely with the team to continue to build cultural capability, enact change and generate awareness for our multiple publics,’ Rake said.

Rake’s previous roles at UQ Art Museum include Acting Director and Senior Curator. Before this she was located on Minhrpa (Banff) Treaty 7 Territory of the Îyârhe Nakoda, Tsuut’ina First Nation, and Blackfoot Confederacy where she was co-Director of Creative Residencies, Visual + Digital Art Department and Curator of Walter Phillips Gallery/Banff International Curatorial Institute (BICI), both at the esteemed Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity in Banff, Canada.

She has also held roles at CCA (Ohlone/San Francisco) and Institute of Modern Art. She has developed projects at ISCP (Lenape/New York), Oakland Museum of California (Huichin/Oakland), CCA Wattis Institute for Contemporary Art (Ohlone/San Francisco), Art Gallery of Alberta (Amiskwaciy Wâskahikan/Edmonton), Luggage Store Gallery (Ohlone/San Francisco) and Esker Foundation (Mohkinstsis/Calgary).

Among the initiatives and projects Rake has ushered in during her time at UQ Art Museum are the proppaNOW OCCURRENT AFFAIR exhibition and subsequent tour; carbon neutral certification for the Oceanic Thinking exhibition in 2022, the first museum or gallery in Queensland to be certified and only the fourth nationally; the Curatorial Researcher-in-Residence program, which featured Dr Léuli Eshrāghi as the inaugural scholar; the industry-leading cultural mediation visitor engagement practice through her collaborations with artist Mel O’Callaghan and Artspace, Sydney; and new connections with institutions locally and globally, including the UQ Centre for Marine Science, Flying Arts Alliance, Art Gallery of New South Wales and the UN Ocean Decade project.

As Senior Curator, Rake made significant contributions to curatorial practice through the long-term research project Blue Assembly, and the ongoing development of the UQ Art Collection, a significant teaching and learning resource for the University and one of Queensland’s most significant public art collections.

‘Our focus now will be on developing a creative program centred on future-proofing and hope-mongering for the crucial decade we are in. We already have a track record of significant program-led change through sustainability and engagement, and the next phase will focus on access and justice, especially in the lead-up to the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Brisbane in 2032, and with UQ’s role as home to the Paralympic Centre for Excellence. Pathway training programs will also be established to support vital areas of need within the larger arts and education ecology,’ she said.

‘Museums have an ethical responsibility to address key social and global issues, and UQ Art Museum will do so by working with leading artists and thinkers to deliver relevant and rigorous programming through key on-campus and industry research partnerships.’

More recent appointments