On the move: latest sector appointments

Executive Producer and Co-CEO departing Malthouse Theatre

Malthouse Theatre today (28 August) announced that Executive Producer and co-CEO Sarah Neal will step down from the role in late November, after a remarkable 10 years that has delivered unprecedented growth, bold artistic endeavours, a commitment to inclusivity and a fearless approach to challenges.

Neal said: ‘Since 2013, Malthouse has been my shabby-chic share home – backstage, on stage, in the audience, at the bar, on the road and around the globe. Leading Malthouse has been a privilege I’ve never taken for granted. Alongside my co-CEO, Matt [Lutton], we’ve steered the wheel through good times and the odd pandemic – always navigating to the North Star of artists and audiences, who are both the reason and the point.

‘Over the past decade I’ve supported and been supported by an exceptional company of fellow theatre-animals – hundreds of artists and arts workers, adventurous audience members, passionate patrons and a Board of believers. It’s been an honour and a joy. In arts leadership, as in life, timing is everything. And now it’s my cue to exit stage left – long live Malthouse.’

Since her appointment in 2013 as part of a co-leadership initiative with Artistic Director and co-CEO Matthew Lutton, Neal has fearlessly championed Malthouse Theatre. Together they have skilfully navigated the organisation through a phase of remarkable changes, unprecedented obstacles and substantial growth.

This exceptional journey reflects Malthouse’s commitment to inclusivity and removing barriers for audiences that have not previously attended the theatre. Malthouse’s latest data shows that 54% of its audiences are aged 44 years or younger, 38% of audiences identify as Culturally and/or Linguistically Diverse (CALD) and approximately one third of the audience identify as part of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Sarah Neal. Photo: Mark Gambino.

Malthouse Theatre Chair Fiona McGauchie said: ‘Sarah has led the strategic mission of the company since 2013 and as co-CEO with Artistic Director Matthew Lutton, this collaborative model has guided the organisation to the strong position we find ourselves in looking to 2024.

‘To lead an organisation requires a huge level of commitment and skill in any sector, but particularly so within the challenging context of not-for-profit and arts and culture. We are very lucky to have had Sarah rise to this challenge consistently for a decade, creating a Malthouse culture that at its core nurtures the unconventional and unexpected through considered strategy.’

Neal’s legacy includes the establishment of the Malthouse Outdoor Stage in the venue’s courtyard in 2020 – an ingenious response to the challenges posed by COVID. This innovation provided audiences with the opportunity to attend music, comedy and cabaret performances at a time when indoor theatre numbers were severely capped. Malthouse Outdoor Stage is now a permanent summer fixture.

She also fostered international collaborations with esteemed theatre institutions including Belarus Free Theatre and Dublin’s Pan Pan Theatre, orchestrated international tours spanning London, New York, Beijing, Shanghai and Berlin, and has been the executive producer of over 100 productions at Malthouse.

Neal was instrumental in delivering Melbourne audiences two extraordinary immersive theatre experiences: the sold-out sensation that marked Malthouse’s highest selling show in the company’s history, Because The Night in 2021, along with the upcoming Hour of The Wolf, which has its world premiere in October and has already sold out the first three weeks of performances.

Sarah Neal will conclude her role with Malthouse Theatre on 30 November 2023, with the Malthouse Board actively recruiting for her replacement now.

Design Tasmania thanks departing CEO

Tasmania’s leading design organisation, Design Tasmania, has announced the departure of its CEO, Sarah Blacklock. After five years advancing the field of design and the work of Tasmanian designers, on the successful completion of her contract, she will step down from her role at the end of August.

Blacklock’s commitment and dedication has played a pivotal role in positioning Design Tasmania as a leader in the design sector. She has fostered relationships with key stakeholders and her efforts have helped to position Design Tasmania as a catalyst for positive change within the design landscape.

‘Sarah has been instrumental in Design Tasmania’s success and sustainability, and we are grateful for her conscientious leadership,’ said Megan Perkins, Chair of the Board, Design Tasmania.

‘With her steady hand we’ve seen the organisation return to its pre-eminent position in the design community. Her departure marks the end of an era of rebuilding and repositioning. We are very appreciative of Sarah’s dedicated support of Tasmanian designers, and her significant contribution to the organisation.’

Under Blacklock’s direction, the Design Tasmania team experienced steady growth and achieved significant milestones, including presenting major Tasmanian design projects locally, intrastate, interstate and internationally. Along with the team, Blacklock delivered an exhibition featuring Tasmanian-born, internationally renowned furniture designer Brodie Neill’s work in both London and Launceston, two Tasmanian showcases at Melbourne Design Fair and the return of Design Tasmania’s signature event Women in Design.

Design Tasmania’s Board of Directors is initiating a comprehensive search for its next CEO. The Board aims to find a leader who can build upon the organisation’s achievements and guide Design Tasmania into its next phase of growth. During this transition period, Jane Haley will serve as locum CEO, ensuring a seamless continuation of Design Tasmania’s operations and initiatives.

‘Design Tasmania is committed to championing Tasmanian practice, highlighting the value of design in people’s lives and bringing design to as many as possible. Our programs, activities and advocacy continue to inspire and connect, and we look forward to investing further in our industry and increasing collaboration to deepen our reach, impact and sustainability,’ said Perkins.

‘The Board is confident we will attract a highly capable and visionary leader, who will drive our mission forward. In the interim our operations will continue uninterrupted during this transition.’

Design Tasmania’s community thanked Sarah Blacklock for her invaluable contributions and wished her the very best in her future endeavours.

Theatre Network Australia to farewell Executive Director

The Board of Theatre Network Australia (TNA) last week announced that Nicole Beyer will be stepping down as Executive Director after nearly 15 years in the role.

After starting with TNA when it was founded as a Victoria-based initiative in 2009, and growing it to become an influential and well-respected national peak body for the performing arts, Beyer will finish up in December.

‘I love this organisation and my work at TNA so much, but it feels like a great time to leave – the organisation is in a really strong place, with a stable, amazing team and Board, and an excellent, funded program of work in place for the next few years. It will be great for TNA to get some fresh input – new people always bring new perspectives on things,’ Beyer said in a statement.

Nicole Beyer. Photo: Supplied.

‘Personally I would love a new big challenge, and now is a good time for me to have conversations with people about what that may be. I will always, always carry TNA with me wherever I go and all the amazing people I have worked with: on the Board, in the growing TNA team, all the partners and all of the members who have made this job so rewarding. For the moment I am really looking forward to seeing people at the Australian Performing Arts Forum, and starting the work of handover and renewal with the Board,’ she said.

Erica McCalman, Chair of TNA, thanked Beyer for her work over nearly a decade and a half.

‘Nicole’s incredible work over more than a decade has elevated independent and small to medium voices to the national agenda and created real systemic change via evidence-based advocacy and community care. Her legacy can be found in her stewardship of the sector though funding cuts, pandemic and climate crisis, and the cohort of leaders she has nurtured. Her commitment to equity informs everything she does and I call on the sector to join me in celebrating her achievements, as TNA steps into a new era,’ McCalman said.

The TNA Board has now started looking at leadership models in line with TNA’s strategy, structure, staff, values and skills, with a focus on a smooth transition. The current plan is to advertise role/s towards the beginning of October and confirm the new leadership of this key industry organisation by the end of the year.

VAPAC fills newly created role of Industry Development Manager

The Victorian Association of Performing Arts Centres (VAPAC) has appointed Melenie Stevenson to the newly created role of Industry Development Manager.

Stevenson joins VAPAC from her current role as Creative Producer at the National Institute of Circus Arts (NICA), where she managed its commercial arm, NICA Represents. Over the last five years she has spearheaded the institution’s inaugural residency program, developed creative opportunities for artists and directors to collaborate on innovative new projects, and facilitated transformative growth via the pioneering Australian Circus Summit.

Stevenson is an arts industry specialist with experience across a range of roles including producing, event management, strategy development, artist management, casting, programming and creative direction. She has an established track record of securing federal, state and local government funding for major sector-wide capacity building projects, and artistic collaboration on various performing arts programs and events.

Stevenson will work closely with VAPAC’s members to strengthen the sector into the future, with a focus on its Industry Development Initiative to address the current shortages in technical staff in venues. The role will strengthen the organisation’s connection into the education sector at a secondary and tertiary level, as well as its advocacy work with government.

Melenie Stevenson will start with VAPAC on 4 September 4 (while continuing part-time with NICA until late October) and is looking forward to working the organisation’s members across Victoria, Tasmania and beyond.

NFSA Chief Curator to leave in 2024

The National Film and Sound Archive’s Chief Curator Gayle Lake has announced she will retire from the organisation next year, after a career as one of Australia’s leading screen industry executives.

Lake, who joined the NFSA in 2012 and became its Chief Curator in 2018, has guided the national audiovisual collection through a period of immense growth, during which it has almost doubled from 2.3 million items to more than 4 million items in 2023, representing diverse stories from across Australia.

She established and still oversees the NFSA Restores program, which digitises, restores and preserves Australian films so they can be seen in today’s digital cinemas, and has led the NFSA’s relationships with screen bodies and production companies. She has been instrumental in the NFSA’s ambition to collect and preserve Australian games – a collection that has grown to 500 games in under two years – and to diversify its collecting remit to include new platforms such as social media.

Following the Australian Government’s announcement earlier this year of increased funding for the National Collecting Institutions, including the NFSA, Lake redesigned and substantially increased the NFSA’s curatorial and accessioning workforce, enabling it to bolster signature programs like NFSA Restores and to deepen and broaden collecting activity to ensure that the collection is truly representative of ever-evolving Australian creativity and cultural diversity.

Lake has previously held a variety of senior roles in the Australian screen industry, including as the Director of the Sydney Film Festival and as General Manager at Canberra-based distributor Ronin Films. She held several roles at Screen Australia and at the Australian Film Institute and has worked as a consultant to many branches of the screen industry. She began her career at the Sydney Filmmakers Co-operative.

Patrick McIntyre, the NFSA’s CEO, said, ‘It’s hard to overstate Gayle’s contribution to the NFSA and the national audiovisual collection. The remarkable breadth of her career prior to joining the institution means that she was as adept at teasing out the nuances of a forgotten silent classic as she was hammering out a commercial deal with a hard-nosed studio exec. Her commitment to the continuing preservation, collection and interpretation of Australia’s audiovisual collection has been extraordinary and is reflected in the strength of the institution. She will be very much missed by us, and not least by me, but has chosen to retire on an unequivocal high.’

Lake said: ‘The national audiovisual collection is not only a record of our past, but also a signpost to our future. The joy of this role has lain not only in exploring the enormous diversity of material we acquire and preserve, but also in working with such a dedicated, smart and talented group of people, not only in my team but right across the NFSA. Honouring our responsibility not only to the collection but to the people who have entrusted it to us has been a privilege and a pleasure.’

Lake will leave the NFSA in mid-2024. The NFSA will commence a recruitment process before the end of 2023 and will announce further details in coming months.

Major cultural appointments announced by Federal Government

As reported by ArtsHub last week, the Albanese Labor Government has made a series of key announcements in relation to Revive, the National Cultural Policy.

With the Australia Council for the Arts transitioning to become Creative Australia (and combining with Partnerships Australia in the process), the Government revealed its appointees to the Board that will lead Creative Australia under the newly implemented Creative Australia Act 2023.

Read: The launch of Creative Australia to welcome new era

Also announced were appointees to the Music Australia Council, which will lead Music Australia, with the members of the newly formed Creative Workplaces Council announced earlier in the month.

A First Nations-led board will be established in 2024, as will another new body overseen by Creative Australia and focused on the literature sector, Writing Australia.

