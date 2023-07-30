On the move: latest sector appointments

Art Fairs Australia appoints Sydney Contemporary Fair Director

Art Fairs Australia has announced Zoe Paulsen as Fair Director for Sydney Contemporary.

Paulsen is an experienced arts professional with a demonstrated history of successfully delivering multiple contemporary art fairs in Australia, including The Other Art Fair (Sydney and Melbourne), Can’t Do Tomorrow (Australia’s largest street art festival, Melbourne), the Affordable Art Fair (Sydney) and the Incognito Art Show (Sydney).

‘We are delighted to announce Zoe as Fair Director. I have known Zoe for a number of years and have always had huge respect for her professionalism and understanding of the Australian arts community. I’m confident future editions of Sydney Contemporary will continue to thrive under Zoe’s leadership and vision,’ said Sydney Contemporary Founder, Tim Etchells.

‘We believe Zoe will bring fresh ideas, strong partnerships and enhanced opportunities for all participants. Her warm personality, strategic vision and commitment to fostering creativity align seamlessly with our mission to promote and celebrate the best of contemporary art, and in continuing to deliver our commitment to increase the number of interstate collectors visiting the Fair,’ he added.

Zoe Paulsen. Photo: Supplied.

Paulsen said her appointment represents an opportunity to lead Sydney Contemporary forward in a fresh and innovative direction.

‘I am pleased to be working with a very experienced team who will no doubt continue to make their valuable contributions to all the components that make up the special character of Sydney Contemporary,’ she said in a statement.

Paulsen’s role with Art Fairs Australia will start during the Fair week in September and she will be present at the Fair in an observing role. She will officially start at the beginning of October.

Sydney Contemporary runs from 7-10 September 2023 at Carriageworks, Eveleigh NSW.

Performance Space appoints new Artistic Director

The Performance Space Board has appointed Kate Britton as the organisation’s next Artistic Director.

Britton will commence in the role in January 2024, at the end of the 2023 one-year guest artistic directorship by Daniel Mudie Cunningham and Rosie Dennis. She comes to the role after an extensive career in the arts and a long-standing relationship with Performance Space as an audience member, colleague and festival producer. Britton currently works as Performance Space’s Acting Head of Programming.

As Artistic Director, Britton will lead Performance Space in the delivery of an expanded annual artistic development program, including The Queer Development Program and the Experimental Choreographic Residency, as well as the popular Liveworks Festival of Experimental Art.

Janine Collins, Chair of Performance Space, said: ‘We are very excited to have Kate begin a new chapter for Performance Space as our Artistic Director after such a big year celebrating our 40th birthday. We are excited for the next 40 years of PSpace.’

Kate Britton. Photo: Supplied.

Britton is a curator and arts manager with more than 10 years’ experience in festivals, experimental and interdisciplinary performance, and visual and public art. Before returning to Performance Space, she developed, curated and produced Newcastle’s inaugural city-wide arts festival New Annual, which launched in early 2021 to sold-out crowds and local acclaim. She has held Artistic and Festival Director positions with Art Month Sydney and This is Not Art Festival, and curatorial, programming and producing roles with Sydney Opera House, Campbelltown Arts Centre, FBi Radio, Underbelly Arts, UNSW and Kaldor Public Art Projects.

She is a widely published arts writer and consultant, and has curated exhibitions and public artworks around Australia. From 2014 – 2015 Britton was a director at Firstdraft Gallery, working with her co-directors to move the gallery to its new premises in Woolloomooloo and launching a revitalised program. She has a PhD in aesthetics and participatory art, drawing on her work alongside a team of researchers on a major community filmmaking project with UTS and the University of Goroka in the Highlands of Papua New Guinea. She lives and works on unceded Gadigal land.

CEO Vanessa Lloyd noted: ‘It is with much joy that I welcome my new co-pilot, Kate Britton as Artistic Director of Performance Space from 2024.’

Sydney Youth Orchestras appoints new Chief Conductor

The Sydney Youth Orchestra (SYO) has appointed internationally acclaimed conductor Stanley Dodds as its new Chief Conductor.

Dodds, known for his exceptional talent and deep commitment to nurturing young musicians, will bring a wealth of experience and expertise to one of Australia’s most esteemed youth orchestras.

With an impressive career spanning more than three decades, Dodds has established himself as a highly regarded conductor, violinist and music educator. His passion for music and dedication to developing young talent perfectly aligns with SYO’s mission to inspire and cultivate the next generation of musicians.

Dodds’ appointment comes as the organisation celebrates its 50th anniversary. Under his artistic leadership, the orchestra aims to continue its tradition of excellence while embracing innovation and exploring new artistic horizons.

Stanley Dodds. Photo: Supplied.

‘We are thrilled to welcome Stanley Dodds as our Chief Conductor of The Sydney Youth Orchestra,’ said Mia Patoulios, CEO of Sydney Youth Orchestras.

‘His exceptional musicianship, wealth of experience and genuine commitment to mentoring young musicians make him the ideal choice to lead our talented youth orchestra. I know our young musicians will benefit greatly from being connected to a conductor and musician who has experienced much of what they aspire to. We look forward to the exciting musical journey ahead under his guidance.’

Dodds expressed his enthusiasm for his new role, saying, ‘I am truly excited to join The Sydney Youth Orchestra as their Chief Conductor. It is a privilege to work with these exceptionally talented young musicians and help them reach their full potential. It is my passion to nurture creativity, discipline and teamwork, and I am excited to collaborate with SYO in creating extraordinary musical experiences.’

He added: ‘It also means a lot to me after so many years away to be returning to Australia to become actively engaged in the musical life there. I’ve always called Australia home.’

Dodds’ extensive experience includes his current positions as Principal Conductor of the Berlin Symphony Orchestra and as a violinist with the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra for nearly three decades. He has performed as a soloist with numerous prestigious orchestras worldwide, showcasing his virtuosity and interpretative skills, and has many years’ experience playing in a string quartet. His deep understanding of both the technical and artistic aspects of music will undoubtedly inspire and challenge SYO’s young musicians to reach new heights.

In addition to his conducting engagements, Dodds is renowned for his dedication to music education. He is Artistic Director of the State Youth Orchestra of Mecklenburg Western Pomerania and the Youth Orchestra Festival in Neubrandenburg. For the Berliner Philharmoniker he led for many years the Schools Orchestra Concert and Youth Composition Workshop. He has led masterclasses and workshops for aspiring musicians across the globe, imparting his knowledge and expertise to the next generation of artists. His commitment to nurturing young talent perfectly aligns with SYO’s core values of fostering musical growth and personal development.

Dodds will officially commence his tenure as Chief Conductor of SYO in December 2023. His appointment brings a renewed sense of excitement and anticipation to the organisation as it embarks on its milestone 50th season.

SYO is one of Australia’s leading youth orchestra organisations, dedicated to nurturing young musicians and providing them with exceptional opportunities for artistic growth. With a rich history spanning 50 years, SYO continues to inspire young musicians through professional mentoring, ensemble performances and engaging educational programs.

MUMA announces new Director

After an extensive search, Monash University has appointed Dr Rebecca Coates as the new Director of the Monash University Museum of Art (MUMA).

Coates is an accomplished museum director, curator, writer and lecturer, and has previously worked at numerous acclaimed institutions, including the Australian Centre for Contemporary Art, the National Gallery of Victoria, Melbourne International Arts Festival and the Museum of Modern Art Oxford.

She brings extensive experience in developing and implementing visionary and timely artistic programs, and a strong commitment to community engagement and increasing opportunities around diversity and inclusion.

Dr Rebecca Coates. Photo: Cam Matheson.

Most recently, Coates was at the helm of the Shepparton Art Museum (SAM) as Artistic Director and CEO. During her seven-year tenure, Coates oversaw a transformative period during which SAM rapidly earned a national reputation that has shifted understandings of culturally led renewal in regional Australia.

Coates led SAM through a period of growth that notably resulted in 588 acquisitions (valued at $3 million), to the Museum’s collection, the development of its first Aboriginal Engagement Plan, and the establishment of a nationally acclaimed, purpose-built museum that has become a beacon in the Shepparton landscape. Through Coates’ leadership, SAM has become recognised internationally as one of Australia’s most significant regional art museums, housing an important collection of ceramics and a program of exhibitions that are locally relevant, engaging and inspirational.

Over the course of her career, Coates has curated more than 50 exhibitions and organised programs for many of Australia’s leading contemporary art spaces, as well as international art museums and galleries. She has established a strong network of supporters, having worked closely and effectively with local, state and federal government partners, as well as philanthropic partners and collectors.

No stranger to the higher education sector, Coates has established education programs through major learning and engagement partnerships with a number of Victorian universities. She has also previously worked with MUMA to present the Contemporary Art on the Road program at SAM.

Coates has written extensively on contemporary art curating, exhibition histories and art in the public realm, including an expansive list of peer-reviewed publications. Coates was an academic and lecturer in Art History and Art Curatorship at the University of Melbourne, where she was also an Honorary Fellow in the School of Culture and Communication, and is currently an Honorary Fellow in their Centre of Visual Arts. Her academic qualifications include a Bachelor of Arts (1985) and Doctor of Philosophy in Art History (2013) from the University of Melbourne and a Masters of Museum Studies (1998) from the University of Leicester.

More recent appointments