On the move: latest sector appointments

New Chair appointed at pvi collective

Western Australia’s pvi collective have announced the appointment of Jeremy Smith as the company’s new Chair.

Living and playing in Boorloo/Perth, Smith works as Performing Lines WA’s Senior Producer, having previously been Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts’ General Manager and Director Of Experimental Arts and Community Arts at the Australia Council for the Arts. Working closely with artists, organisations and communities to promote artistic bravery, self-determination, authentic representation and brokering opportunities, Smith has spent considerable time on initiatives and projects born out of regional and remote Australia, as well as developing and delivering key arts and disability programs.

‘Just as I like to disrupt notions and norms of access, equity and inclusion across the arts industry, pvi delivers disruption in spades. They are brave, ambitious and subversive, tackling head-on crunchy terrain that others fear to explore, in climate justice and ethical partnerships. They’re among the most generous of allies and accomplices to many in our industry; and they have an eye on the future of experimental arts – offering opportunity and pathways to emerging and mid-career artists to ensure a bright horizon of play, interdisciplinary dreaming and hopepunk.’

A pvi collective spokesperson said: ‘We’re excited to have someone of Jeremy’s calibre as Chairperson – a passionate advocate for the sector with deep knowledge of experimental practice and social inclusion, who champions the value of artists in society. We’re proud this golden human being – who is actively shaking up and transforming attitudes around difference and inclusion across the arts – will be steering the pvi ship.’

Smith added: ‘To take this role with a company whose work and people I adore and values I strongly align with is an opportunity I’m excited to tackle. We’ve a Board whose passion, expertise and awareness bring a great deal. And we look forward to soon welcoming some new members to our dreaming and scheming of future play and disruption.’

ANAM appoints new Head of Violin

After a significant international search, the Australian National Academy of Music (ANAM) has appointed violinist and pedagogue Adam Chalabi as its new Head of Violin, commencing in 2024.

ANAM Artistic Director, Paavali Jumppanen said, ‘I am thrilled to announce the appointment of Adam Chalabi as Head of Violin, one of the key faculty roles at ANAM. Adam will bring his broad experience as a violin pedagogue, chamber musician, concertmaster and soloist. Throughout the thorough recruitment process we witnessed Adam’s holistic approach to music making and, in his teaching, an unusual ability to connect his wide knowledge with the students’ specific strengths and weaknesses. Adam demonstrated a capacity to work on violin students’ sound production, phrasing, relaxation of the physical movements, as well as interpretation and musical style – all within the scope of a single lesson. He is an exceptionally beautiful player and a great role model, proclaiming an intense interest in the manifold ways of the violin, but conducting his quest in a friendly and supportive atmosphere.

‘Describing so distinctly the impression Adam made on us during the lessons he taught during his audition process, I would like to quote one of his referees: “Adam is a creative person who wants to find pragmatic solutions for his creativity.” To me that describes the very essence of teaching on the highest level. I look forward tremendously to working together with Adam in enabling every one of the ANAM violin students to expand and reach their musical potential, and thus collectively raising the standard of violin playing in Australia,’ Jumppanen said.

Adam Chalabi, ANAM’s new Head of Violin. Photo: Supplied.

Chalabi is currently Associate Professor at the University of Queensland School of Music and is first violinist of the internationally renowned Tinalley String Quartet. He held the position of Concertmaster of Orchestra Victoria from 2009-2014, also becoming Artistic Director of the company from 2013-2014. He has appeared as guest concertmaster with major Australian orchestras including the Sydney, Melbourne, Queensland, Adelaide and Tasmanian Symphony Orchestras and has previously been on the ANAM Faculty.

Of his appointment Chalabi said: ‘I am thrilled to be joining the vibrant, high-quality, performance-focused and internationally connected space that ANAM occupies. The opportunity to work with some of the brightest young talents in classical music and assist them on their various professional pathways is incredibly exciting. I’m very much looking forward to working as part of an internationally renowned faculty and contributing towards the next exciting chapter in the story of ANAM.

‘For me personally, the opportunity to focus solely on teaching and performance in my work and contribute with relevance to the art form is immensely gratifying. I’m also looking forward to rediscovering the many wonderful aspects of life in Melbourne,’ he concluded.

Writers Victoria welcomes new Chair

The Writers Victoria Board has announced the appointment of Alex Hammond to the role of Chair, taking over from Noè Harsel.

Hammond has served on the Writers Victoria Board since April 2021, including as Chair of the Membership Working Group. He has over 20 years’ experience as a digital communication and marketing specialist.

Hammond is currently the Associate Director of Digital Engagement at RMIT University, where he leads digital strategies to support the University’s recruitment objectives. He is the author of The Berlin Traitor (2023, Echo), The Paris Collaborator (2021, Echo), The Unbroken Line (2015, Penguin) and Blood Witness (2013, Penguin, shortlisted for the Ned Kelly Award for Best First Crime Novel).

Alex Hammond. Photo: Supplied.

Harsel served as the Writers Victoria Chair for over three years and has been on the Board since 2018. She was recently appointed as the new Museum Director and CEO of the Jewish Museum of Australia: Gandel Centre of Judaica, so has stepped back from Chair of the Writers Victoria Board, but will remain as a Director. Writers Victoria wishes Harsel the best in her new role and we are thrilled for her and for the Museum.

‘Noe was an inspiring Chair and I’d like to congratulate her on her new role. I look forward to working with our CEO and her wonderful team to support and grow our diverse community of writers and deliver on Writers Victoria’s strategy,’ said Hammond.

Harsel said, ‘Being the Chair of Writers Victoria has been a great privilege. I pay tribute to the wonderful work of CEO Lucy Hamilton and all the staff at Writers Victoria. The work that they continue to do, year after year, bringing incredible programming, courses and opportunities for all writers is inspirational. I know that Alex will inspire great leadership and look forward to working with him and the rest of the Board.’

Arts Law Centre of Australia farewells long-serving CEO

The Arts Law Centre of Australia, the nation’s only community legal centre dedicated to providing legal advice and support to the arts community, has announced that its CEO, Robyn Ayres, will be stepping down at the end of the year after two decades of exemplary service.

The Honourable Justice John Sackar, President and Chair of the Board, expressed deep gratitude for Ayres’ invaluable contributions in fostering legal expertise, and championing the rights of artists and arts organisations throughout Australia.

‘Since Robyn assumed the role of CEO in 2002, the Arts Law Centre of Australia has experienced significant growth and influence, shaping the legal landscape of the arts sector,’ said Sackar. ‘Through her visionary leadership, she has led the organisation to achieve remarkable milestones, leaving an indelible mark on Australia’s vibrant arts community.

‘Under Robyn’s guidance, Arts Law has expanded our reach and impact, providing accessible and comprehensive legal advice to thousands of artists and arts organisations across the nation. Her commitment to promoting the rights of artists, protecting their intellectual property, and ensuring fair and ethical practices within the arts sector has been unwavering.’

Robyn Ayres. Photo: Supplied.

Ayres’ passion for protecting the rights and empowering First Nations artists was the driving force behind the establishment of Artists in the Black, a service of Arts Law, dedicated to providing legal assistance and advice to Australia’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists and communities. In all, approximately 50% of Arts Law’s education delivery and 35% of legal advice and services falls under Artists in the Black.

Arts Law is now preparing to conduct a recruitment process to identify an exceptional individual to fill the CEO’s role.

Sackar said: ‘The recruitment process will engage a range of stakeholders from the arts community, legal profession and other relevant sectors. The Board has formed a selection committee comprising arts professionals and industry leaders, who will oversee the process and ensure the appointment of an outstanding CEO who embodies the purpose, mission and values of the Arts Law Centre of Australia.’

He acknowledged the Board’s appreciation for the significant contributions Ayres has made during her 20 years at the helm of Arts Law and emphasised the importance of finding a capable successor. Sackar said the Board was also pleased to advise Ayres’ continuing involvement as a consultant to Arts Laws on major projects.

‘We are immensely grateful for Robyn Ayres’ exceptional leadership and tireless dedication to Australia’s arts community. Our next CEO will inherit an organisation that has made a profound impact on artists’ lives, and we are confident in finding an exceptional leader who will continue to advance the rights of artists and drive positive change,’ he said.

The Arts Law Centre of Australia invites expressions of interest from highly qualified and visionary individuals who are passionate about the arts and possess a deep understanding of legal matters affecting the sector.

Applications open on Monday 3 July and close on Thursday 10 August 2023.

New CEO joins the Australian Haydn Ensemble

The Australian Haydn Ensemble (AHE) has announced that well-known arts manager, writer and consultant Jacqui Smith has been appointed as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective 10 July 2023.

Smith is a creative and dynamic arts management professional with a wealth of experience in the performing arts and higher education spheres.

Her previous roles include leadership positions at both the University of Sydney and University of Technology, Sydney in creative faculties and portfolios, including the Sydney Conservatorium of Music, School of Architecture, Design and Planning, the United States Studies Centre, Power Institute of Art and Visual Culture, and Sydney Law School.

Smith holds a Bachelor of Music (recorder performance) from the University of Sydney, Master of Legal Studies (Intellectual Property) from the University of Technology, Sydney and a Graduate Diploma in Editing and Publishing from Macquarie University.

She has a deep connection to classical music performance, having managed numerous international and Australian engagement programs at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music and, most recently, been CEO at the Hume Conservatorium in Goulburn NSW. While at Hume, she had carriage of a large regional music education program, developed funding streams, implemented technology upgrades, procured new instruments and was responsible for the inaugural 2022 Hume Chamber Music Festival. Smith is also currently a Director of The Song Company.

Artistic Director Skye McIntosh said: ‘I’m thrilled that Jacqui Smith will be bringing her considerable flair and invaluable experience to the AHE. In addition to a busy Australian concert season, we are currently preparing our first international tour to the US, where we have been invited to perform at the opening of the new Australian Embassy in Washington, along with performances on both the east and west coasts, including at Carnegie Hall. We are all looking forward to having her with us!’

Smith said of her appointment: ‘I am delighted to be joining Artistic Director Skye McIntosh and the AHE at such an important turning point in the development of the organisation.

‘Over the last 11 years I have been observing and listening to their continuous excellence and ambition with great enthusiasm.

‘The AHE is renowned for its brilliant musicians, excellent relationships with venues, presenters and funding bodies, a committed and highly skilled Board, as well as many loyal and wonderful long-term supporters.

‘I am very much looking forward to working with them all, as together we take the organisation to its next stage of development,’ she concluded.

The Australian Music Centre welcomes William Barton to its Board of Directors

The Australian Music Centre (AMC) Board of Directors has announced the appointment of William Barton as its newest member.

Marshall McGuire, Chair of the AMC Board, said, ‘We are thrilled to welcome William Barton to our Board. He is a true visionary with immense experience as a performer and composer. We are fortunate to have his inspirational thought leadership in steering the organisation in the support of contemporary Australian art music and its creators.’

William Barton. Photo: Keith Saunders.

A proud Kalkadunga man, Barton is widely regarded as Australia’s leading didgeridoo player, composer, instrumentalist and vocalist. Throughout his diverse career, he has forged a path in the classical music world from his first journey touring the world with the Doonooch Dancers from Nowra, as a 17-year-old soloist with the Queensland Symphony Orchestra, to opening of the new Sydney Opera House Concert Hall with the premiere of his new work, Of the Earth with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra. He has performed with the London, Berlin and Bremer Philharmonic Orchestras, and at such historic events as Commonwealth Day 2019 at Westminster Abbey, and the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

Most recently, Barton was named Queensland Australian of the Year 2023 and was an Australian of the Year nominee. In 2022, he was recognised for his work with the Australian Chamber Orchestra for the film soundtrack, River, earning two APRA AMCOS Screen Awards (Best Soundtrack Album and Best Original Song Composed for the Screen), an AACTA Award (Best Original Score in a Documentary) and an ARIA Award (Best Original Score).

Barton was granted full artist representation with the AMC in August 2017, and has 35 original works catalogued, including five on which he is a collaborating artist.

Barton said of his appointment: ‘My invitation to the Board of AMC comes at a historically pivotal time in Australia’s musical and cultural landscape. We need to focus our energy on building a stronger, more valued musical community.

‘The AMC has the ethos of all the strengths that I wish to be part of, a community of thinkers, creatives and those who have the reach to influence policy change. As my journey continues with a growing awareness of being present and acknowledging the memories and skills passed onto me from my Elders, I look forward to contributing to this engine room of change. Let’s continue to be the change we want to see in our cultural and music policies.’

Barton’s appointment sees increased representation of Australian creators within the AMC Board, following an artist-centred approach to its advocacy and services for the Australian music community.

Executive Director to step down from Arts Project Australia

Sue Roff has announced she is stepping down as Executive Director of Arts Project Australia (APA), Melbourne’s flagship supported studio for artists with an intellectual disability. Roff will leave the role in December 2023 after 14 years of committed leadership.

‘On behalf of the Arts Project Australia Board, I want to thank Sue for the energy, creativity and vision she has brought to the role,’ said Virginia Lovett, President. ‘She has led the organisation through numerous changes and the most challenging of times. Through all this APA has emerged stronger than ever.

‘I have greatly enjoyed working with Sue, and seeing her passion, dedication and creative vision in leading the organisation from strength to strength. Through her time at APA she has built its profile and artistic integrity, while maintaining financial stability in turbulent times,’ Lovett said.

APA’s Sue Roff (left) and Chair Virginia Lovett (right). Photo: Janelle Low.

Roff’s tenure was marked by a focus on developing meaningful collaborations and partnerships with contemporary artists, curators, galleries and institutions. This has strengthened APA’s profile as a leader and innovator in the arts and disability sectors, for which it has been recognised with numerous awards and accolades, including the 2020 Melbourne Awards Arts and Culture Champion.

Roff has driven a strong increase in fundraising and philanthropic support for APA over the years, and a recent highlight was the announcement of four-year funding from Creative Victoria, firmly cementing APA as a leading Victorian arts organisation.

Lovett said, ‘COVID gave us the opportunity to connect with audiences in other ways, as we went online and virtual. Sue and her team quickly pivoted to provide daily online studio sessions and weekly online exhibitions, keeping artists engaged and actively continuing their art practice, while sustaining vital income for the organisation. I want to thank Sue for leading the organisation through this challenging time. She is leaving us well set up to celebrate our 50th anniversary in 2024 locally, nationally and internationally.

‘Most of all, Sue has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the career development and support of Arts Project’s artists, who are the bedrock of all we do,’ Lovett continued.

‘We will have plenty of time to celebrate Sue’s many achievements in the months ahead. In the meantime the APA Board and I offer her our thanks and appreciation,’ she concluded.

Roff will leave the role at the end of 2023. Recruitment will begin shortly to secure a new Executive Director for Art Project Australia.

Lorne Sculpture announces Curator for 2024 Biennale

The Lorne Sculpture Exhibition has appointed Simon Lawrie as the Curator of the Lorne Sculpture Biennale 2024.

Andrew Stobart, Lorne Sculpture Exhibition President, said, ‘The Lorne Sculpture Exhibition Committee is lucky to have secured the services of such an accomplished and experienced curator as Simon Lawrie. Simon’s outstanding reputation through his years as curator at the magnificent McClelland Sculpture Park and Gallery demonstrates his creative capacity to deliver an exciting new interpretation of our theme ‘Spirit of Place’ for the 2024 Biennale.’

Lawrie is a curator with extensive experience in sculpture and spatial practice, public art commissions, and site-responsive projects. Based in Melbourne, he has previously worked at McClelland Sculpture Park and Gallery, National Gallery of Victoria and Heide Museum of Modern Art. Recent exhibitions include Site and Sound: Sonic Art as Ecological Practice (2021), Inside Out: Space and Process – Erwin Fabian and Anne Marie May (2020) and Solid Light: Josef Stanislaw Ostoja-Kotkowski (2019). Lawrie has also managed major public art projects – including a series of large-scale sculpture commissions on the Peninsula Link freeway – and has edited and written for numerous publications on contemporary art.

Lawrie said of his appointment: ‘I am delighted to join the Lorne Sculpture Exhibition team for the next iteration of this exceptional event, showcasing contemporary sculpture and spatial practice, drawing on the dramatic beauty and rich history of the Great Ocean Road. I look forward to working with established and emerging artists to explore further how contemporary art can respond to, articulate and augment our experience of place.’

Lawrie commenced his role on 3 July 2023.

WA Youth Theatre Company appoints Acting AD

The Board and staff of WA Youth Theatre Company (WAYTCo) have welcomed former member and WAAPA (Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts) graduate Amelia Burke to the role of Acting Artistic Director.

The appointment represents an exciting new chapter for WAYTCo, on the back of the tremendous contribution made by outgoing Artistic Director James Berlyn.

Chairperson Gemma Cooper said: ‘Amelia encapsulates the developmental pathway of the artist that is at the core of everything we do. Amelia worked under the tutelage of James and the staff at WAAPA, she came into herself as an emerging artist here in WA, and fundamentally understands the importance of WAYTCo within the local and national arts ecology.’

Amelia Burke. Photo: Supplied.

Burke is a director who fuses her love of live performance with a passion for making work with young people. She has worked as a teaching artist and director for a variety of arts companies across the country. For NIDA Open, she directed and devised a version of Company Three’s Brainstorm and a new production of Lachlan Philpott’s Bustown. In 2022, Burke directed and devised Meet My Grandies with a cast of young actors for La Mama Kids and the Victorian Seniors Festival. She is a graduate of the Bachelor of Performing Arts (Performance Making) from WAAPA and the MFA (Directing) from NIDA (National Institute of Dramatic Art).

Burke said: ‘I used to live and work on Boorloo/Perth when I was studying … at WAAPA. After I completed the course, I stayed on and that is when I worked with WAYTCo. The first big project that I was a part of was Sally Richardson’s staging of MEDEA, by Kate Mulvany and Anne-Louise Sarks. It was a Black Swan Theatre Company-WAYTCo collaboration (2019). Around the same time, I was an Assistant Director for 24hr Play Generator (2019). Being a part of WAYTCo’s high-octane talent incubator was a theatre dream for me, as it was such an exciting challenge as a maker.

‘By the end of that year,’ she continued, ‘James felt comfortable to put his trust in me and invited me to work with him in the capacity of Assistant Director and Co-Deviser for Will, one of four short works presented collectively as Body Rights at Fringe World (2020). This production won James the Spirit of Fringe Award. For me, being a part of Will and working closely with James cemented my desire to be an Artistic Director of a youth theatre company in Australia. I left Perth in early 2020 to undertake my Masters of Fine Arts (Directing) at NIDA and I have been based between Sydney and Melbourne ever since.’

Since completing her Masters, Burke has worked with young people aged five to 18 as a Teaching Artist for NIDA and Super Speak. Notably, she also conceived and co-wrote Meet My Grandies with a company of young actors for La Mama Kids. This concept was borne of the pandemic, where the distance between youths and seniors seemed to be greater than ever due to COVID restrictions and isolation. The play was based on verbatim interviews that the cast did with their grandparents and it was about celebrating these unique relationships.

When asked recently about her vision for WAYTCo, Burke said: ‘I’m interested in the theme of responsibility. Young people are concerned about the future, about big issues like the climate crisis. I’d like to support WAYTCo’s young members to come to know that they can contribute to the solving of big problems like this one. Theatre matters and it can change lives.’

She added: ‘Early forays into directing, through WAYTCo, were formative for me. I hope my appointment inspires young and emerging artists to pursue their performance-making dreams and tell the stories that matter to them.’

Burke is relocating from Melbourne to Perth to take up this appointment and will commence at WAYTCo on 18 July 2023.

More recent appointments