On the Move: latest sector appointments

The Johnston Collection welcomes new CEO

The Trustees of The Johnston Collection (TJC) have announced the appointment of Dr Louise Voll Box as the new Chief Executive Officer of the acclaimed exhibition house in East Melbourne.

Box will commence her role in July, and brings a wealth of experience to the task given her background in art history, curatorial practice and business development. She is no stranger to the organisation, having had a long association with TJC as a speaker in the museum’s lecture program, as a contributor to Fairhall, the TJC house magazine, and as a committee member of the TJC Friends group.

As an art historian, curator and educator, Box’s research interests include 18th century visual and decorative arts, the history of collecting, the material culture of the English country house, and business and the arts.

Throughout a distinguished career, she has demonstrated an unwavering passion for the arts – historical and contemporary – coupled with a great aptitude for strategic planning and innovative leadership honed through her corporate roles. Her deep understanding of both the artistic and business realms will undoubtedly shape a promising future for TJC.

‘Since my first visit to TJC 17 years ago, I’ve been passionate about this very special organisation that connects the past and present. TJC is a jewel box of fascinating Georgian and Regency decorative arts and is also home to a vibrant, convivial creative community who enjoy sharing ideas and beautiful things. It is an honour and privilege to be the successor to two inspirational CEOs, Louis le Vaillant and Nina Stanton, and to lead the next exciting chapter in the evolution of TJC in partnership with such a dedicated team of staff, volunteers and supporters. I look forward to welcoming new visitors and communities as they discover inspiring art and experiences at TJC,’ Box said in a statement.

TJC Chair, Dr Graeme Blackman AO, warmly welcomed Box to the team: ‘As we embark on this new journey, I encourage each and every one of you to extend your warmest congratulations to Dr Box on her appointment. Her arrival marks a significant milestone for our organisation, and I have no doubt that her guidance will empower us to reach new heights together.’

Most recently, Box has been an educator in art history and curatorship in the School of Culture and Communication at the University of Melbourne. Her previous doctoral research (art history) at the university focused on the print collection of Lady Elizabeth Seymour Percy, 1st Duchess of Northumberland (1716-1776), and was recognised with a Chancellor’s Prize for Excellence in the PhD Thesis.

Box has been the recipient of the prestigious Harold Wright and Sarah and William Holmes Scholarships hosted by the Department of Prints and Drawings at the British Museum. She has also been awarded notable international grants and scholarships, including a Paul Mellon Research Support Grant and a Francis Haskell Memorial Fund Scholarship for research in collections and archives in the UK, Europe and the US.

Box assumes the role following the imminent departure of outgoing CEO Louis le Vaillant whose award-winning initiatives at TJC included a program of commissions in which prominent contemporary artists and designers were invited to devise spectacular ‘interventions’ in the TJC’s suites of period rooms.

New Chair appointed at Access2Arts

South Australia’s peak body for arts and disability, Access2Arts, has welcomed Lachlan ‘Loki’ Rickus onto its board as Chairperson.

Rickus has been performing in Adelaide, around Australia and internationally for over 20 years, including in Adelaide Fringe shows such as the Reuben Kaye production The Kaye Hole and Centrelink: The Musical, as well as in Feast Festival, Adelaide Cabaret Fringe Festival and Adelaide Cabaret Festival. He has years of training in ballet, circus, gymnastics and musical theatre, has performed and worked with Cirkidz Youth Circus School, graduating in 2003, subsequently working, training and coaching around Australia and overseas.

Since breaking his neck in 2006 in a training accident, Rickus has returned to the stage, mixing genres to create his own cabaret identity. He has also sat on the Circus and Physical Theatre advisory panel for Sydney Festival, is a current member of the Theatre Network Australia Circus and Physical Theatre Advisory Committee, and is passionate about accessibility in all art forms for both participants and audiences.

Visit Access2Arts for an interview with Rickus.

Sydney Theatre Company appoints new Resident Director

Kenneth Moraleda has been appointed as Sydney Theatre Company’s newest Resident Director, joining fellow Resident Directors Ian Michael and Shari Sebbens.

Moraleda is a director, actor, writer and creative producer who has worked on a number of STC productions as both performer and Assistant Director. In 2023, he will direct a reading of the company’s 2023 Patrick White Playwrights Award-winning play, and act as Assistant Director on upcoming productions On The Beach and The Importance of Being Earnest.

Learn more about Moraleda and his plans for his time at STC.

Multicultural Arts Victoria appoints Creative Director/Co-CEO

Multicultural Arts Victoria (MAV) has appointed Lauren Mullings as the organisation’s new Creative Director/Co-CEO, effective July 2023.

Mullings brings a wealth of experience in the arts sector from both Australia and the UK, positioning MAV for an exciting phase of growth and innovation.

In her role as Creative Director/Co-CEO, Mullings will collaborate with Executive Director/Co-CEO Andy Miller to shape MAV’s strategic direction. Together, they will champion MAV’s vision of an arts and cultural landscape as diverse as our people.

Leading a dedicated team of staff and collaborators, Mullings will foster partnerships and amplify creative talent across communities.

With a background in arts management and creative producing, Mullings possesses a deep understanding of the transformative power of the arts. Her expertise will strengthen MAV’s commitment to supporting artists from diverse backgrounds, facilitating cross-cultural collaborations and engaging with communities meaningfully.

Mullings’ dedication to utilising the arts as a catalyst for social change aligns seamlessly with MAV’s vision. Her previous roles include Senior Producer at Fuse Festival and Independent Creative Producer and Access and Inclusion Lead at RISING: Melbourne. Through these positions, she has connected artists, communities and stakeholders to create dynamic artistic experiences and culturally safe spaces.

‘I am excited about this opportunity to work collectively with MAV’s remarkable Board, team and allied communities who, like me, are committed to cultural change, visibility and equity in the creative sector,’ Mullings said.

Michael van Vliet, Chairperson of MAV, said: ‘Lauren is the ideal leader for MAV, drawing on her national and international experience in programming and her knowledge of Victoria’s local government arts environment. Furthermore, her background as a multidisciplinary artist will build upon MAV’s impressive legacy as an organisation driven by creatives.’

The Board of Directors extended their gratitude to Zii Nzira for his outstanding service as interim Co-CEO, recognising his steadying influence and the significant initiatives and connections created during his tenure.

MAV has also appointed four new Board members: Shankar Kasynathan, Ursula Dyer Lepporoli, Kylie Crane and Michael van Vliet.

Kasynathan is a Commissioner for Multicultural Affairs in Victoria and the Deputy Chair of the Migrant Workers Centre. He brings to the MAV Board a wealth of knowledge and experience as a previous adviser to state and territory MPs, appointments as a sessional teacher at various universities, and working with Youth Services, Housing, Public Health, Multicultural and Indigenous Affairs.

Lepporoli was co-opted as a board member in 2022 and was a previous observer. As a partner of KPMG, she brings her leadership skills and financial experience as a Global Mobility Tax leader to MAV. She has worked closely with MAV to develop a procurement training session with the support of KPMG and is looking forward to contributing her value to the organisation as a patron of the arts, and as a culturally diverse business leader.

Crane is an HR professional with over 20 years of experience in the creative industries, including the Arts Centre Melbourne and Madman Entertainment. She is passionate about the role art can play in shaping mindsets and communities. Culture-first and collaboration is her approach when initiating strategy, and she champions designing people-centric programs, frameworks and solutions.

Van Vliet has served as Chair for the past five years at MAV and intends to support the transition of leadership. He has extensive experience in the multicultural sector, having worked with the Victorian Government in the Multicultural Affairs portfolio, as Grants Manager at the Victorian Multicultural Commission and as Communications Manager at Spectrum Migrant Resource Centre. He is currently the Grants Team Leader at City of Yarra.

More recent appointments