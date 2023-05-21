On the Move: latest sector appointments

New Board members join ACE

Three new Board members have been appointed at Adelaide Contemporary Experimental (ACE): artist Bridget Currie; Director of Flinders University Museum of Art, Fiona Salmon; and Managing Director of Customs Agency Services, Louise Rigoni.

The organisation also farewells and thanks retiring members James Darling AM, Mary-Jean Richardson and Leigh Robb.

‘We’re delighted to welcome three new exceptional members to our Board of Management. Since the creation of ACE the Board replenishes itself with rolling cycles of individual memberships. Losing three members at one time presented a challenge to ensure we maintain connection with the art-making community, gallery management and the corporate world. We have managed to attract individuals of the highest calibre,’ said Chair, Rainer Jozeps.

Bridget Currie works across a range of modalities including sculpture, performance, drawing, writing, public art and installation.

She said: ‘I am honoured to join the ACE Board. I look forward to serving my community and bringing a strong artist voice to the Board. Historically AEAF [Australian Experimental Art Foundation], CACSA [Contemporary Art Centre of South Australia] and now ACE have been pivotal in my life as an artist, most recently through my Porter Street commission. ACE is a vital part of the South Australian arts community, and connects us nationally and internationally, I look forward to contributing to the ongoing story of ACE.’

Fiona Salmon is a curator, arts administrator and educator who has worked in the public sector since 1995 and is currently Director of FUMA (Flinders University Museum of Art).

Salmon said: ‘I am delighted to be joining the ACE Board especially as Flinders University Museum of Art has a shared history with ACE through the late Donald Brook (2017-2018) and the formerly-known Experimental Art Foundation, which he helped establish as Australia’s first alternative art space. As in the past, ACE plays a critical role in the cultural ecology of the nation today and I look forward to contributing to its important and dynamic work.’

Louise Rigoni is the joint Managing Director of Customs Agency Services, a family company that has recently joined the Mondiale VGL group.

Reflecting on her appointment, Rigoni said: ‘As a business professional, arts lover and passionate supporter of the South Australian arts community, I am looking forward to being part of the ACE Board and contributing to the dynamic group of people that comprise ACE. From the Board, to the management, artists, staff and volunteers, this is a unique organisation with a continued and exciting future as SA’s leading independent contemporary visual arts organisation. I am proud to be a Board member and be associated with ACE and the ongoing enrichment of the artistic experience in the lives of South Australians.’

MSO announces new Board appointments

David Li AM, Chair of the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra (MSO), has announced the appointment of three new Directors to the MSO Board: former Victorian Minister of Creative Industries and Health Martin Foley, investment manager Edgar Myer, and corporate leadership and risk management expert Mary Waldron.

Former MP Martin Foley. Photo: Supplied.

‘We are delighted to welcome three extraordinary leaders to the MSO Board,’ said Li. ‘These distinguished individuals bring exceptional relevance and expertise. Each has proven leadership, corporate and creative sector experience to contribute to the governance of the MSO.’

Martin Foley is a former State MP based in Melbourne. Over four terms he held diverse portfolios across Health, Mental Health, Social Care and Creative Industries. He served as Australia’s first Minister for Equality, established the first cultural policy for the state in 20 years (Creative State) and was Minister for Creative Industries from 2014-2020. Foley is currently a Board Member of RISING Festival.

‘After serving in government I am now focused on working with organisations to make a positive difference in health, social care and the creative sectors. I’m looking forward to working on the MSO Board and contributing to the ongoing success of the MSO,’ Foley said in a statement.

Mary Waldron. Photo: Supplied.

Mary Waldron was previously PwC’s Global Chief Risk Officer and a member of the PwC Global Leadership team. She has almost 30 years’ experience in providing assurance and advisory services and advice to some of Australia’s largest listed national and multinational public companies, CEOs and Directors. Waldron was a Director of Opera Australia (2013-2016) and the Melbourne Recital Centre (2005-2016).

Waldron said: ‘I am delighted to have the opportunity to join the MSO Board. I look forward to working with Chairman Li and fellow Board Directors and the Managing Director to support the MSO in a period of exciting and innovative growth.’

Edgar Myer is a qualified lawyer and investor who worked at top-tier law firms in Sydney and New York City before returning to Melbourne where he moved into private investment management. Myer has also served on the boards of a number of social impact initiatives, including as chairman of the Conference of Australian and Indonesian Youth, and is currently a member of the Kenneth Myer Innovation Fellowships Committee.

Edgar Myer. Photo: Supplied.

Myer said: ‘It’s a wonderful honour to join the MSO Board. The MSO executive, management, artistic team and musicians are an exceptional group of talented professionals. As a champion for the appreciation and production of high-quality music, I share their passion for music and performance and look forward to contributing to this wonderful cultural institution.’

Li also acknowledged the contributions of departing Board Directors, Danny Gorog and Hyon-Ju Newman. ‘My sincere thanks go to Danny and Hyon-Ju for their work in ensuring the MSO’s success since 2014 and 2017 respectively. They will continue to be a vital part of the MSO community,’ he concluded.

MQFF announces new Program Director

After an extensive search by the CEO and Board of Directors, Melbourne Queer Film Festival (MQFF) has appointed non-binary trans woman Cerise Howard as its new Program Director.

Hailing from Aotearoa New Zealand, Howard is a seasoned film festival professional, having co-founded and directed the Czech and Slovak Film Festival of Australia and co-founded TILDE: Melbourne Trans and Gender Diverse Film Festival. With her extensive experience in film festival programming and commitment to championing underrepresented voices in cinema, the Board described Howard as ‘the perfect fit to lead MQFF’s programming into the future’.

Newly appointed MQFF Program Director Cerise Howard and CEO David Martin Harris. Photo: Cory White.

In addition to her festival experience, Howard is a widely published writer and commentator on film, gender and sexuality. Her writings have appeared in Senses of Cinema, The Age and The Big Issue, among other outlets, and she is a regular juror and panellist at film festivals and events at home and aboard, including serving on the International Jury Board of the East-West: Golden Arch Awards, celebrating Eurasian cinema, for its three editions to date.

Howard has also been a regular presenter on Melbourne’s community radio station 3RRR for many years, including as a film reviewer on the long-running program SmartArts and as a co-host and regular guest on Plato’s Cave and Primal Scream. She has also been a Studio Leader at RMIT University for five years, where she specialises in interrogating the shortcomings of the canon and incubating film festivals. In addition to her screen culture work, Howard is also the bassist for queer rock band Queen Kong and the Homo Sapiens.

Howard’s dedication to celebrating and promoting diversity and inclusivity in cinema aligns perfectly with MQFF’s mission. As MQFF’s new Program Director, Howard will oversee the festival’s programming, starting with the 33rd festival to be presented later this year.

Howard officially started with MQFF on Monday 15 May.

State Library Victoria appoints COO/CFO

State Library Victoria has appointed cultural institution heavyweight, John Wicks, as its new Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

Fresh from playing a pivotal role in the establishment of Hong Kong’s new M+ Museum, and before that Sydney Modern, Wicks brings extensive experience in driving strategic change across a wide range of public sector and arts-based institutions, including Art Gallery NSW, Hurstville City Council, Cultural Facilities Corporation and the Australia Council for the Arts.

He joins State Library Victoria on 17 July 2023.

New Board appointees for Australian Festival of Chamber Music

Two new members, both leaders in their respective fields, have joined the Board of the Australian Festival of Chamber Music (AFCM).

AFCM Chair Mary Jo Capps last week announced the appointment of two Directors: Professor Martin Nakata AM, Deputy Vice-Chancellor Indigenous Education and Strategy at James Cook University and the first Torres Strait Islander to graduate with a PhD, together with Geoff Collinson, one of the country’s foremost horn players and founder of Aeyons.com. Both appointments are effective immediately.

Professor Nakata has had an extensive academic career in Indigenous education, Indigenous studies and Indigenous knowledge. His current research work includes two longitudinal studies of the academic preparation of Indigenous students for university studies, and the academic performance of Indigenous school students in maths and science.

He has presented over 70 plenary and keynote addresses around the globe and has been co-editor of the Australian Journal of Indigenous Education for the past 10 years; he continues to serve on editorial boards of academic journals here and internationally.

Geoff Collinson is one of the country’s top musicians and, now, a music business leader. After 10 years as Principal Horn with the Australian Opera and Ballet Orchestra and guest principal with many orchestras in Australia and overseas, he was tenured as Head of Brass at the University of Melbourne, with many of his former students in orchestral positions all over the world.

Collinson is the founder and one of the directors of the Melbourne International Festival of Brass and 10 years ago founded Aeyons.com and, as a result, remains in a unique position to help others on their musical education journey.

The 2023 AFCM will be held in Townsville/Gurambilbarra in North Queensland from 28 July to 6 August 2023.

More recent appointments