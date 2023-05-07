On the move: latest sector appointments

Geelong Gallery appoints Deputy Director and Chief Operating Officer

Following a highly competitive recruitment process, Andrew Deane has been appointed as Geelong Gallery’s Deputy Director and Chief Operating Officer. He commences work with the Gallery on 7 June 2023.

The primary focus of the Deputy Director and Chief Operating Officer’s position is to support the Director and CEO of Geelong Gallery through the management of key business units of the Gallery: Development and Commercial Operations including partnerships, sponsorship, membership and retail; Marketing and Communications; and front-of house Visitor Services functions. The role also co-manages, with the Senior Curator, the Learn and Audience Engagement unit.

Deane brings to Geelong Gallery several areas of expertise developed across a 23-year career in relationship management and fundraising, and in cross-organisational leadership roles in Australia, Japan and China working across the arts, culture and higher education sectors, as well as philanthropic and legal services.

In his most recent role as Associate Director, Development and Partnerships with Asia Society Australia (a think tank dedicated to Australia’s engagement with Asia), Deane was responsible for foundational partnerships with the Victorian Government and RMIT University, as well as stakeholders across business, government, academia, and arts and culture sectors.

Geelong Gallery’s new Deputy Director and Chief Operating Officer, Andrew Deane. Image: Supplied.

Previously, Deane worked with Australian Theatre for Young People (ATYP) in Sydney, securing funding partnerships for national touring, young writers’ programs and scholarships to make drama more accessible. He also developed strategic partnerships with arts organisations, and the corporate and the not-for-profit sectors.

Deane holds a double degree in Economics and Asian Studies (Japanese) from the Australian National University and is currently completing a Master of Business, Arts and Cultural Management at Deakin University. He has spent six years living in both Japan and China, and speaks fluent Japanese, highly functional Chinese (Mandarin) and basic Indonesian.

Queensland Theatre farewells Executive Director

Queensland Theatre (QT) Executive Director, Amanda Jolly, has moved on after more than 15 years with the company.

‘Under her leadership, we’ve seen massive growth in our Education and Youth programs, the build (and rebuild) of the Bille Brown Theatre, and hundreds of artists and arts workers supported by her passion and care for the creative industry,’ a QT spokesperson said.

Jolly served as Executive Director from April 2008, prior to which she worked as QT’s Deputy Executive Director for three years, and Philanthropy Manager for seven years prior.

‘We wish you all the best, Amanda, with your next adventure, and can’t wait to have you join us back in the foyer soon as an audience member and lifelong friend of the company,’ the spokesperson said.

Performing Lines appoints new Board member

Robi Stanton, Chair of touring and development body Performing Lines, has announced the appointment of Eugyeene Teh to the Board of the organisation.

Teh is a Naarm/Melbourne-based, multidisciplinary artist and designer for theatre, opera and dance, as well as an architect and fashion designer. Teh brings both national and international experience to the position, having worked across Australia and internationally with Melbourne Theatre Company, Sydney Festival, Malthouse Theatre, Griffin Theatre, Darwin Festival, Burgtheater, Back to Back Theatre, Bell Shakespeare, Little Ones Theatre, Sydney Chamber Opera, and also with Performing Lines on The Seen and Unseen, by Kamila Andini.

Multidisciplinary artist and designer Eugyeene Teh. Image: Supplied.

Teh joins the Performing Lines Board at a time of significant growth for the company. In 2022 the organisation employed 928 artists and 262 arts workers across the country, including 255 First Nations artists and arts workers, 124 artists and arts workers of colour, 421 people in regional and remote areas and 234 artists and arts workers with disabilities.

It is also a time of particular significance to the Victorian office with the recent growth of the Performing Lines Vic team led by Samantha Butterworth. As an indispensable part of the Victorian ecology, it is fitting that Performing Lines demonstrates its commitment to the Victorian sector through state-based Board representation.

‘I am delighted to announce Eugyeene Teh’s appointment to the Performing Lines Board,’ said Stanton. ‘Eugyeene’s impressive knowledge and diverse experience across the sector will be invaluable to Performing Lines. Eugyeene is one of Australia’s most exciting independent artists and continues to make an extraordinary impact [on] both the local and international arts and cultural landscape. I am extremely excited to have Eugyeene join the Board, increasing its breadth of expertise and experience.’

Teh’s creative literacy and intimate familiarity with the sector, as well as the challenges and complexities negotiated daily by independent artists will empower Performing Lines to deepen its commitment to an artist-led ethos.

Marion Potts, Executive Producer, said: ‘As an organisation committed to championing the work of independent artists above all else, it is hugely significant for an artist of such calibre to join our Board. I can’t wait for Eugyeene to contribute his depth of knowledge and practical insights of a working artist. We are stronger and better equipped for his presence in our ranks, with artists’ voices present at every level of the organisation.’

Writing NSW to farewell CEO

Writing NSW CEO Jane McCredie will be finishing up at the state’s premier organisation for writers in July 2023.

McCredie has been an integral part of Writing NSW for the past 10 years, providing exceptional leadership during uncertain times and leaving a legacy of growth, resilience and advocacy for all writers in the state. In her time as CEO, McCredie and the Writing NSW team have transformed the organisation to play a leadership role in the national literature sector through platforms and support for thousands of writers each year, extensive digital services and new programs to support writers from a diverse range of backgrounds, such as the award-winning Boundless Festival.

Outgoing Writing NSW CEO Jane McCredie. Image: Supplied.

McCredie said: ‘It has been a huge privilege to lead this essential organisation over the last decade, working with so many wonderful writers and the brilliant Writing NSW Board and staff, particularly our former Program Director, Julia Tsalis.

‘I’m deeply proud of all the team has achieved – above all the way we have expanded our support for writers from the diverse communities of our state, helping them do their best work, find their audience and build sustainable careers. There have been many challenges – the chronic underfunding of writers and the literature sector remains a battle – but the Writing NSW team has met them all with courage and determination,’ she said.

Chair of the Board of Directors, Eleanor Limprecht, said: ‘Writing NSW has flourished under Jane McCredie’s clear-eyed leadership. Residing beneath her gentle manner is a steely focus, which has been a boon to the state’s writing community. She has fought funding cuts and structural inequities to put writers at the forefront of the organisation. Her brilliant mind and unwavering dedication to celebrating underrepresented voices have transformed Writing NSW. While she will be greatly missed, she leaves us in a position of strength and we look forward to celebrating her legacy.’

Deputy Chair Shankari Chandran said: ‘Jane McCredie’s courageous leadership has transformed Writing NSW, the support it delivers and the platform it has created for writers over the last decade.

‘She has been instrumental in fostering a writing community that reflects the diverse stories of NSW, standing up time and time again for the place of all writers. She has been relentless in the fight to remove systemic barriers to publishing, and she has been a powerful voice in the arts, fearlessly defending the importance of literature to policy-makers. She has brought both fierce intellectualism and deep empathy to the role, understanding the needs of writers and strategically building an organisation that responds to them, in the face of extraordinary and often unimaginable challenges.

‘We are enormously grateful to her for her profound contribution and commitment to Writing NSW, the writers it serves and the stories we tell. She is admired and loved by all of us,’ Chandran said.

The Board of Directors has commenced a search for a new CEO to lead Writing NSW. Applications close 22 May 2023.

New appointment at Arts on Tour

Arts on Tour (AOT), the peak body for performing arts touring in NSW, has announced the appointment of Maeve Marsden as producer.

Marsden will produce AOT’s 2023 ‘lo-fi pitching’ event Salon, and will also work on the Backroads Initiative, which connects communities throughout regional and remote NSW to small-scale, high-quality performing arts.

Marsden is a writer, performer, producer and director who has toured for more than a decade, presenting her work at major arts, fringe and comedy festivals, regional arts centres, community halls, massive theatres, small bars and ‘poorly constructed tents in the middle of a field’, according to the press release announcing her appointment.

She is perhaps best known for curating Queerstories for the last eight years, a national storytelling project that has brought more than 300 LGBTQI+ writers to the stage. Marsden wrote Blessed Union, which recently premiered at Belvoir, and last year she directed the Australian premiere of rock musical Lizzie, for Hayes Theatre Co and Sydney Festival, for which she received a Sydney Theatre Award nomination.

NIDA appoints Head of First Nations

The National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) has announced the appointment of alumnus Travis Cardona (Acting, 2008) to the new role of Head of First Nations.

This senior leadership full-time role will see Cardona drive engagement with First Nations creatives, organisations, NIDA alumni, communities and future First Nations students nationally; contribute to NIDA’s strategic direction and help implementation of NIDA’s vision on the ground; and connect and support First Nations staff and students at NIDA and as they transition into the creative industries.

The role will also support the learning of First Nations knowledge and play a key role in student and staff engagement and recruitment.

Travis Cardona, NIDA’s new Head of First Nations. Image: Supplied.

CEO Liz Hughes said: ‘It is wonderful to welcome Travis back to NIDA in such a pivotal and influential role. He will lead and further develop NIDA’s commitment to supporting First Nations students, staff and storytelling and be integral in encouraging creative partnerships and collaborations with First Nations creatives.’

Cardona has always had a passion for storytelling and believes that having an Indigenous voice at the table to develop Indigenous creativity and content, is very important.

He said: ‘I am very excited to be back at NIDA and honoured to take on such an important role. Working with First Nations creatives has always been a passion of my mine, and I look forward to further developing NIDA’s commitment to supporting First Nations staff and students. I hope to create more awareness among First Nations communities about NIDA and the many courses it has.’

Born and raised in Darwin, Cardona is a saltwater man from Malak Malak, Iwaidja and Torres Strait Island roots. He made his professional acting debut at 14 when he successfully auditioned for roles in Richard Frankland’s No Way to Forget and Harry’s War alongside Aaron Pedersen, directed by Glen Shea. Cardona moved to Sydney in 2006 to study the three-year BFA Acting course at NIDA, saying, ‘It was very fast paced, but the experience was worth it’.

He graduated in 2008 and worked across film, TV and theatre. Most recently he has produced many programs for NITV and was also SBS Indigenous Policy and Stakeholder relations adviser.

Cardona will work alongside NIDA’s First Nations Consultant Rhoda Roberts AO and Elder-in-Residence Matthew Doyle to further support First Nations students and to amplify collaboration and knowledge of First Nations culture and creativity.

Reappointment to National Gallery of Australia Council

The Albanese Government has announced the reappointment of Helen Cook to the National Gallery of Australia Council for a third term.

Cook has served the arts sector for nearly two decades, contributing to many organisations, including as Chair of the Art Gallery of Western Australia Board from 2004 to 2010, and as a major arts panel member for the Australia Council from 2013 to 2022.

Cook has made an essential contribution to the governance of the Council; in particular her work as Chair of its Audit and Risk Committee has been highly valued.

This will be Cook’s third and final term on the National Gallery of Australia Council, having served since 2018.

Minister for the Arts, Tony Burke, said Cook’s reappointment would strengthen the National Gallery of Australia Council.

‘The National Gallery of Australia is one of our greatest cultural institutions,’ he said.

‘This Government is committed to safeguarding its future. I know Helen’s expertise and commitment to the National Gallery means it is well-placed to protect, preserve and exhibit its valuable national collection for the benefit of all Australians.

‘I’d like to thank Helen for her continued service and know the National Gallery can look forward to a prosperous future in expert hands,’ Burke concluded.

First Nations Programs Lead to leave Support Act

First Nations Programs Lead and proud Warlpiri, Gurindji and Jawoyn woman, Cerisa Benjamin, has announced that she will be leaving music charity Support Act at the end of July.

Benjamin was appointed to the role in August 2020 and has been at the forefront of the organisation’s efforts to become culturally intelligent and a safe space for First Nations music workers.

Cerisa Benjamin is stepping down from Support Act. Image: Supplied.

‘I am so sad to be leaving such an amazing and supportive organisation and will be forever grateful for how the Board and my colleagues have embraced me with open arms,’ Benjamin said.

‘This was a very hard decision to make as I love my work and everyone I work with, but it is the right decision for me and my family at this time.

‘Thanks Clive, Anne and all the team at Support Act for all your guidance and support, I will truly miss all of you,’ she said.

During her time at Support Act, Benjamin was instrumental in the development of a First Nations Strategic Plan, the creation and delivery of the Yarning Strong open access webinars and live events that explore mental health and well-being for First Nations people working in music, the development of the forthcoming First Nations Diversity Equity and Inclusion Training, and the facilitation of a First Nations version of the charity’s Mental Health First Aid program.

Through her case work, Benjamin has dramatically increased the number of First Nations music workers accessing crisis relief and using the Support Act Wellbeing Helpline. She has also been a warm and supportive presence backstage at First Nations music events and conferences, and an excellent manager to her team, which includes First Nations Community Engagement/Case Worker, William Oui and First Nations Administrative Assistant, Cooper-Lily Nikora.

Clive Miller, CEO of Support Act, said: ‘Cerisa has done an incredible job over the past three years and we will miss her enormously. She has really transformed the way Support Act thinks about issues that impact First Nations music workers, and the steps we needed to take to be more inclusive – and more empowering – as an organisation.

‘This is very much an ongoing process, but we will always be very grateful to Cerisa for the leadership and compassion she has shown and the legacy that she leaves us with,’ Miller said.

Support Act will be advertising to fill Benjamin’s role immediately, and the long notice period provided will ensure a comprehensive handover to the new appointee.

Form Dance Projects appoints Creative Director

The FORM Dance Projects Board has appointed a new Creative Director, Paul Selwyn Norton, who started in the role on 1 May 2023.

Norton’s tenure will build on the legacy of outgoing Director, Annette McLernon, who developed FORM into a dynamic presenter and producer of Australian contemporary dance. FORM will continue to be proudly based in Parramatta, Western Sydney.

As an experienced senior arts leader (including a stint as Director of Launceston’s Junction Arts Festival and Artistic Director/CEO of The Substation in Melbourne’s west) Norton will look to strengthen FORM’s role in supporting independent Australian dance artists, and develop audiences for contemporary dance. The FORM Board was particularly drawn to Norton’s capability as a sector innovator, and his significant record of delivering acclaimed programs with both emerging and internationally acclaimed artists.

Norton has a particular take on independent arts practice, which he sees as more of a vehicle of creative entrepreneurship.

‘This is a very exciting time to be joining FORM Dance Projects. With the current development in both the business and cultural sectors in Parramatta, there is a real opportunity to plug FORM into that entrepreneurial energy and burgeoning local community,’ he said.

‘As the incoming Creative Director, I am thrilled to be able to add agency, value and connectivity to FORM’s brilliant Board and dedicated team, and together co-create a vital future for contemporary dance in Western Sydney.’

Formerly the Director and CEO of Perth’s STRUT Dance, Norton delivered acclaimed large-scale performances and venue activations through the Perth Festival, the Forrests’ Minderoo Foundation, WA Museum – Boola Bardip, and Fringe World, the most notable being Sunset, a creative reclamation of Claremont’s Old Men’s Hospital from Punchdrunk’s Maxine Dolye. Another project – One Flat Thing, Reproduced from William Forsythe – was choreographed outside in the courtyard of the State Theatre Centre of WA. Both included independent practitioners as the core creative, production and technical teams.

Norton also developed studio opportunities for dance makers nationally, delivered by locally and internationally recognised luminaries like Ohad Naharin, Stephanie Lake, Annette Carmichael, Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and Crystal Pite.

The FORM Board is looking forward to working with Norton and drawing on his extensive experience in developing a holistic program with and for dance makers, which is supported by audiences as well as private and public partners.

FORM Dance Projects Chair, Mark Lillis, said: ‘Paul is a great fit for FORM because we both value innovation and risk-taking as a way to build robust partnerships. This approach fosters community engagement and delivers valuable outcomes for dance makers and audiences.

‘FORM holds a well-established position – 25 years strong in 2025 – and is locally and nationally recognised for its work. This next phase will ensure that FORM is future-fit to deliver its mission and continue its critical support of independent dance in Western Sydney and beyond,’ Lillis said.

