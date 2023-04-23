On the move: latest sector appointments

Critical Stages Touring announces new CEO

Chair of Critical Stages Touring (CST), Mark Thomas, has confirmed Robbi James as the organisation’s new Chief Executive Officer and Director.

‘We are delighted that Robbi has accepted our offer to become the CEO/Director of Critical Stages Touring,’ Thomas said.

James steps into the role after four years as the company’s Marketing and Engagement Manager, during which time he also helped establish independent production house Rogue Projects as its Executive Creative Producer.

Prior to joining CST, James enjoyed a successful career across media, retail, communications and business development. He completed a Masters of Arts Management at the Sydney Opera House with the Australian Institute of Music in 2018.

Working closely with the CST team in Sydney, James is tasked with leading the organisation and shaping the development of strategies that contribute to the company’s sustainability, and the sustainability of the broader small and medium theatre sector.

‘After an exhaustive process, the board is convinced that Robbi is the right person at the right time at this stage in the company’s development,’ said Thomas. ‘His ideas for the future of Critical Stages Touring will breathe some fresh air into our offer and the sector. I look forward to what the future holds.’

Robbi James. Image: Supplied.

Speaking about his appointment, James said: ‘Critical Stages Touring plays a vital role in the nation’s independent theatre ecology, most importantly in venues and communities in regional, remote and rural Australia. I’m deeply passionate about the quality and potential of independent storytellers, and I’m looking forward to building on CST’s amazing production history to continue bringing new experiences to audiences everywhere.’

Mark Thomas also thanked Scarlet McGlynn, who has been acting in the role of CEO at Critical Stages Touring for the past four months. ‘The board and I thank Scarlet for stepping into the breach during a very busy time for the organisation. Without any hiccups she has led the team into a packed schedule with 11 shows touring the nation.’

Robbi James commences his new role with Critical Stages Touring immediately.

SA Museum announces new Board Members and Chair of the Museum Foundation Board

The South Australian Museum has announced the recent appointment of three new Members to the South Australian Museum Board:

scientist and author Professor Chris Daniels

Deputy Vice- Chancellor: Research and Enterprise at the University of South Australia, Professor Marnie Hughes-Warrington AO, and

Aboriginal educator Vicki Wilson, the incoming Chair of the Museum’s Aboriginal Partnership Committee.

With these appointments, the Board, which is led by Chair Kim Cheater, now has seven highly regarded Board Members with a diverse range of business, arts, scientific, education, technological and government expertise.

Cheater said he is delighted to welcome Daniels, Hughes-Warrington and Wilson to the Board and believes their passion, expertise and insights will be major assets for the Museum.

‘These important appointments have greatly enriched the Board and ensure that the organisation will have the requisite skills and knowledge to guide the Museum into the future. In particular, this adds significant expertise around scientific research and education, which are core to the purpose of the Museum,’ Cheater said.

He also acknowledged the contribution of outgoing Board Member Amanda Duthie, whose term expired this month, and thanked her for her service.

Arts Minister Andrea Michaels thanked the outgoing Members for their service to the South Australian Museum and welcomed the new additions.

‘I’d like to congratulate Professor Daniels, Professor Hughes-Warrington and Ms Wilson on their appointment to the South Australian Museum board. I look forward to working with them to continue to deliver great outcomes for the SA Museum and its many visitors each year,’ she said.

This month, the Museum also bid a fond farewell to Dr Mary Sutherland as she stepped down from her role as Chair of the Museum Foundation, having served the maximum nine-year term.

‘We thank Mary for her continued support of the Museum and the Foundation. She has been a great leader of the Foundation and has made an enormous contribution to the Museum. She will be greatly missed by all,’ said Cheater.

Current Foundation Board Member, Andrew Carmichael, has been endorsed as her successor and commenced as Chair in April 2023. Carmichael is the Managing Director of Australian Hiring Company, a successful event hire company based in Adelaide.

Australian Tapestry Workshop welcomes new Director

The Board of the Australian Tapestry Workshop (ATW) has announced the appointment of new Director/CEO Sophie Travers, who will join the workshop on 8 May 2023.

Travers joins the ATW from Collingwood Yards, where as CEO she was fortunate to work with some of Melbourne’s most dynamic artists and creative organisations among a vibrant local community in Melbourne’s inner north.

‘I am honoured to be invited to join the team at the Australian Tapestry Workshop. I have long admired the diverse and vibrant projects led by former Director Antonia Syme AM, and the gorgeous tapestries the weavers and collaborating artists produce. I am excited to engage with the rich opportunities to work locally, nationally and internationally, and hope to add my energy and ideas to the constantly evolving program,’ Travers said.

Sophie Travers. Photo: Samara Clifford.

ATW Chair, Professor Su Baker AM, said of the appointment: ‘We look forward to introducing Sophie to the wonderful ATW community in the months ahead, marking the beginning of a vibrant new era for the Australian Tapestry Workshop. The team at the ATW is excited to welcome Sophie as she helps take the Workshop from strength to strength, building on the remarkable work of Antonia Syme AM.’

Before Collingwood Yards, Travers held leadership roles at the City of Melbourne, Australia Council for the Arts and several British arts organisations. She has worked internationally from Berlin to Brussels and London and brings to the ATW a diverse range of relationships with international artists and arts institutions.

Travers is a Member of Deakin University’s Arts and Cultural Management Advisory Board and Board Director at both TarraWarra Museum of Art and Chunky Move.

Museum of Contemporary Art Australia appoints inaugural Director, First Nations Art and Cultures

The Museum of Contemporary Art Australia (MCA Australia) has appointed Keith Munro as the Museum’s first Director, First Nations Art and Cultures.

Keith Munro is a descendant of the Kamilaroi (Gomeroi/Gamilaroi/Gamilarray) people of north-western New South Wales and south-western Queensland, Australia. Since joining the Museum in 2004, he has been a leader and adviser on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander initiatives, respected by his colleagues and peers for his experience and expertise in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art and cultures and contemporary art.

Keith Munro. Image: Supplied.

In 2015, Munro was instrumental in implementing the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Policy at MCA Australia, the first policy in Australia to set out quantifiable targets for a major cultural institution. He has also been actively involved in MCA Australia’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Advisory Group, as well as developing impactful initiatives to deepen and strengthen perspectives regarding First Peoples artists and staff at the Museum.

Munro has overseen a broad range of important programs for both Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal audiences to come together to learn, discuss and celebrate the art and cultures of the First Peoples of Australia, and has participated in numerous international First Nations Curatorial Programs. Some of his significant curatorial projects include: David Malangi Daymirringu: Artist Room, MCA Collection (2022); Being Tiwi (2015–17), co-curated with Senior Curator Natasha Bullock; Ripple Effect: Boomalli Founding members (2012), Boomalli Aboriginal Artists Cooperative 25th anniversary exhibition, Bardayal ‘Lofty’ Nadjamerrek AO (2010); In the Balance: Art for a Changing World (2010); and Ricky Maynard: Portrait of a Distant Land (2008–10). Prior to his role at MCA Australia, Munro worked on projects at the Powerhouse Museum, Australian Museum and the Sydney Olympic Cultural Olympiad.

The appointment of Munro as the first Director, First Nations Art and Cultures at MCA Australia, highlights the Museum’s ongoing commitment to celebrate and exhibit the art and cultures of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in Australia and the world.

Director of the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia, Suzanne Cotter said: ‘For over 65,000 years, Tallawoladah, the land on which the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia stands, has been home to stories, art and ideas that have helped people understand and adapt to their times. The perspectives of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and their rich culture and history is a fundamental part of who we are, and what we represent at MCA Australia.

‘I am delighted that Keith Munro has accepted this important role as the Museum’s inaugural Director, First Nations Art and Cultures. His knowledge of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art and cultures, his strong relationships with contemporary artists and community, and his exceptional thought leadership are foundational to MCA Australia’s vision and commitment to ensuring the centrality of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander arts and cultures across the Museum.’

Munro said: ‘I am both honoured and humbled by this exciting new role. I would like to thank Suzanne Cotter, Director of the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia, and the Museum Board, in acknowledging the contribution I have made to the fabric of the Museum. As the first Director, First Nations Art and Cultures at the MCA Australia, I intend to initiate new projects and programs to highlight, engage, inform and promote a greater understanding of contemporary Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art, cultures, ideas and art practice. MCA Australia is committed to being a leader in the art and research of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander arts and cultures. We have many exciting announcements and collaborations to announce over the next year.’

The Museum of Contemporary Art Australia’s strong commitment to exhibiting and collecting the work of Aboriginal Torres Strait Islander peoples is reflected in its exhibitions, public and social impact programs, partnerships, workplace policies and the MCA Collection of over 4500 artworks, 35% comprising Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists.

Dr Terry Wu joins Science Gallery International Board

Rose Hiscock, Chair of Science Gallery International and Director of Museums and Collections at the University of Melbourne, has announced that leading Melbourne-based plastic surgeon and arts advocate Dr Terry Wu has joined the Board of Science Gallery International.

‘I’m delighted to welcome Terry to the Science Gallery International Board. With deep expertise in science, a passion for the arts and a visionary approach to cultural advocacy, Terry will make an exceptional Board Member. He has extensive international networks, a commitment to the creative sector and three teenagers, the perfect combination for a global Board with a focus on youth-led engagement through art and science,’ Hiscock said.

The Science Gallery Network is an international collaboration of leading universities dedicated to public engagement through interdisciplinary art-science initiatives. The Network seeks to lead global conversations with young people at the heart. The Science Gallery Network embeds galleries in leading universities around the world, with proven success at engaging 15- to 25-year-olds in STEM subjects and pathways – the key being the presentation of immersive and experimental exhibitions that blend scientific theory and new technologies with contemporary themes and creativity.

‘Terry joins at an exciting stage for Science Gallery International. We are undergoing a stage of renewal with the appointment of new CEO Sarah Durcan and Board Member Dr Jahnavi Phalkey from Bengaluru,’ said Hiscock.

Science Gallery International is the non-profit organisation based in Dublin that drives the growth and global agenda of the network. The Science Gallery Network currently has locations in Atlanta, Bengaluru, Berlin, Dublin, London, Rotterdam, Monterrey and Melbourne.

The University of Melbourne secured the rights to the first and only Australian node in the internationally acclaimed Science Gallery Network, and last year opened a purpose-built 3500-square metre gallery and dedicated learning space on the corner of Grattan and Swanston Streets, Carlton.

Empire Theatre Board appoint new General Manager

Following an extensive nationwide recruitment, the Board of Directors of Toowoomba’s Empire Theatres has announce respected Queensland arts leader Giuliana Bonel as incoming General Manager.

Bonel joins Empire Theatres direct from her position as Marketing, Commercial and Experience Director at Brisbane Powerhouse, overseeing the organisation’s brand, marketing and audience engagement strategies, corporate sponsorship and stakeholder engagement, placemaking and visitor experience.

Throughout her seven-year tenure, Bonel has been instrumental in delivering a number of Brisbane Powerhouse’s most successful major events and experiences, including the annual Brisbane Comedy Festival, MELT Festival and Queensland’s newest cultural tourism phenomenon, Night Feast.

Hailing from North Queensland, Bonel has a personal passion for regional arts engagement that was honed in previous marketing and audience development roles at Queensland Music Festival, Brisbane Festival and the Australian Festival of Chamber Music.

Bonel said she was thrilled to join the largest performing arts precinct in regional Australia, inspired by the beauty and potential of Queensland’s largest inland city.

‘The role that the Empire Theatres plays in the Toowoomba region is incredibly important, and I am excited to build on its reputation as the “must see” destination for locals and visitors alike,’ she said.

‘I have a strong passion for delivering enthralling and transformative artistic experiences to audiences from all walks of life, and I look forward to working alongside the community in doing so.’

Empire Theatres Chairman, Andrew Wielandt noted that the coveted position – previously held by long-serving General Manager Kerry Saul, who retires from the organisation after 25 years of service – had received widespread national interest.

‘We were overwhelmed with interest for the role, but were so impressed by Giuliana’s broad skill set and demonstrable business acumen, an undeniable passion and commitment to the arts as well as her proud regional background,’ Wielandt said.

‘Giuliana has a wide range of skills and experience in the arts across the state, including extensive engagement with regional communities. She has demonstrated excellence in her various roles and we are fortunate to have someone with her skill set operationally leading Australia’s largest regional theatre.

‘With our new strategic plan for 2022-2025 in place and underway, the Board looks forward to working with Giuliana and the Empire team to fulfil Empire Theatres’ vision to nurture, enable and inspire dynamic cultural growth, championing experiences for, with and by the community,’ Wielandt concluded.

Departing General Manager Kerry Saul will retire in June, finishing his quarter of a century at the Empire extremely proud of the reputation the theatre has established, both in the community and within the performing arts industry.

‘It has been a privilege to work with so many wonderful people across my time at the Empire and I will certainly miss this, and the daily opportunity to walk into Australia’s most beautiful Art Deco theatre,’ said Saul.

‘The growth of the arts across the past 25 years has seen the re-emergence of the Empire as the iconic jewel in the crown of the Toowoomba Region.

‘I congratulate Ms Bonel on her appointment and look forward to seeing the Empire continue to grow and engage our community under her leadership,’ Saul said.

Bonel will commence in the position in June.

Footscray Arts Centre appoints new Co-CEO/Executive Director

Bec Cole has been appointed as the new Co-CEO/Executive Director of Footscray Community Arts, working alongside current Co-CEO/Artistic Director, Daniel Santangeli.

Cole is a champion of creating access to contemporary art and performance for everyone, having worked extensively in local government across leadership, strategic and creative programming roles.

She has significant experience in community engagement and policy development spanning public art, galleries, performing arts, creative industry development, major events and activity centre settings, and is excited to get started in her new role.

‘I am thrilled to be joining Footscray Community Arts during a time of transformative change. I am keen to offer my contribution to a place that has a sustained and positive impact on the cultural landscape of the western suburbs and far beyond,’ Cole said.

Bec Cole. Image: Supplied.

With deep connections to the western suburbs, Cole previously led the Arts and Culture Team at Wyndham City Council, leaving a 10-year legacy of community led and engaged practice.

More recently, she worked at Monash Council in a strategic role as Creative Industries Lead, was the Director of Latrobe Regional Gallery from 2020-2022 and led the establishment of Gippsland Performing Arts Centre, which opened in March 2022.

Co-CEO/Artistic Director, Daniel Santangeli believes Cole’s unique and proven experience will be key to the continued growth of Footscray Community Arts, which passed a landmark 100,000 visitors annually for the first time in 2022.

‘I’m grateful to be working alongside Bec as Co-CEOs of Footscray Community Arts. This is an extraordinary appointment – we’re lucky to have Bec’s experience and knowledge as Footscray Community Arts continues to evolve its reputation for supporting underrepresented communities and presenting outstanding contemporary art experiences in Melbourne’s west,’ he said.

Julia White, Chair, Footscray Community Arts, added: ‘Footscray Community Arts has a lot of exciting opportunities underway, and the Board were keen to secure a strong, values-driven leader to embark on this next stage.

‘In 2023 we will launch our Disability Action Plan, develop our new four-year strategic plan, and continue work on Stage 1 of our precinct development work – it’s a busy year, and sets the scene for our future success.

‘We are thrilled to have Bec joining us and look forward to working alongside her and Daniel.

‘I’d also like to pay special tribute to Jane Crawley, who aided the Board with the ED recruitment. With Jane’s assistance, we undertook a very thorough process, and we recognise that many applications came from strong leaders representing Footscray Community Arts’ communities of focus – partly as a result of a recruitment process tailored to remove barriers to applying,’ White said.

Cole is proudly Palawa and is looking forward to building on the important legacy of Footscray Community Arts when she commences in the role on 10 May.

‘The voices and values that Footscray Community Arts champions resonate deeply with me, as do ways of working that prioritise First Nations knowledge and practices through the guidance of the Indigenous Advisory Group and Elders in Residence Uncle Larry Walsh and N’arweet Dr Carolyn Briggs,’ she said.

‘My thanks to the Board and Chair Julia White for this opportunity, and to my predecessor Robyn Gawenda who has done some outstanding work to lay strong foundations for our continued success,’ Cole concluded.

News in brief

Terrapin Puppet Theatre has appointed Xavier O’Shannessy as the company’s new producer. O’Shannessy is a producer, performer and writer who has produced award-winning projects for Gold Satino, Bureau of Works and City of Melbourne across site-responsive performance, public art, festivals and theatre.

August Moulang has joined Express Media in the role of Communications, Marketing and Admin Coordinator. Moulang is a writer, editor and arts worker living on Wurundjeri Country. They write poetry and creative non-fiction that interrogates the relationships between queerness, disability and place using experimental approaches and form. They are also a gaming content producer and community manager, the majority of their work sitting at the intersection between communal digital spheres and literary craft. Read more about August Moulang.

Writing NSW has farewelled long-standing Program Director, Julia Tsalis. Over the last 13 years Tsalis has presented a range of exciting, diverse courses, events and other programs for writers. Tsalis is now a Life Membership of Writing NSW in recognition of her work.

