On the move: latest sector appointments

Executive Director appointed at Darlinghurst Theatre Company

Suzanne Pereira. Photo: Darlinghurst Theatre Company.

Darlinghurst Theatre Company (DTC) has appointed former board member and creative and cultural leader Suzanne Pereira as its new Executive Director. ‘DTC has always been my artistic home,’ said Pereira, whose association with the company began in 2014 and has continued throughout a career that has capitalised on a fusion of creative and business experience.

Pereira made her mainstage directorial debut with the Company’s production of Mary Ann Butler’s The Sound of Waiting in 2018, and started serving as a DTC Ambassador and Board member the same year. Thrilled to be leading the company alongside Artistic Director Amylia Harris, Pereira said, ‘Amylia and I share a vision that compels us to drive change in the sector, to champion artists and arts workers that want cultural safety to be at the forefront of any work they engage with. It’s why I, and so many others, feel at home when we walk through the doors of the Eternity Playhouse.’

Pereira, a first-generation Sri Lankan Australian, believes her appointment will be a signal to artists and arts workers. ‘The significance is not lost on me. It’s what so many of us have been calling for – diversity in arts leadership. You cannot be what you cannot see, and I hope my appointment heralds the ever-growing possibility of diverse arts leadership in Australia.’

DTC Board Chair Joydeep Hor said, ‘We are delighted that Suzanne has taken up the role of Executive Director, given her considerable expertise in the sector, including in various leadership roles, and also her particular familiarity with DTC as a theatre maker and member of our Board for the past four years.’

Augmenting her career in the arts, Pereira’s cross-industry professional experience includes roles in marketing, investment and governance. She has served as Chief Creative Officer of impact investment firm Global Impact Initiative – a LEAD company in the United Nations Global Compact; General Manager of Contemporary Asian Australian Performance (CAAP); as the inaugural Chair of WITS (Women in Theatre & Screen); and is currently serving as Deputy Chair of Theatre Network NSW.

Along with his fellow Board members, Hor is confident the company’s 31-year legacy will thrive under Harris and Pereira’s leadership.

‘The industry has a number of challenges and opportunities at present. The DTC Board is confident in its strategic vision and the value proposition of our unique brand. We are confident that Suzanne’s appointment will allow us to consolidate this position as we look to an exciting future for DTC,’ Hor said.

Pereira also believes the future of theatre-making at DTC is entirely dependent on the company remaining responsive to the artists and audiences it champions – centring lived experience through the company’s core values of creativity, courage and equity.

‘The Darlo team lives and breathes our Company values. They’ve made brave and innovative choices to create bespoke engagement and audience development models. These choices are undeniably the motivation for DTC’s next phase of growth,’ she said.

‘The demographic walking through the doors of the Eternity Playhouse is not what it was pre-pandemic. DTC committed to the required work to ensure cultural safety for all and that will continue to be a foundational pillar for the Company,’ Pereira added.

Artistic Director announced for Perth Festival 2025-2028

Western Australian arts leader Anna Reece will be Perth Festival’s next Artistic Director, succeeding current Artistic Director Iain Grandage after his fifth and final Festival program in 2024.

Selected from an outstanding international field of candidates, Reece will start working with the Festival later this year to plan and deliver the 2025-28 Festivals.

An inspiring, generous, and dynamic arts leader, she has been an executive and creative producer, curator and programmer, director and CEO, with a career focus that has flourished within major multi-arts festivals.

Reece is deeply committed to the development of a strong and vibrant arts ecology in and across Australia. Her breadth of experience reaches across the not-for-profit arts and cultural sectors, and she is highly respected for her commitment to commissioning new Australian work and leading capacity development.

Her appointment completes a full circle back to the Festival she first joined nearly 10 years ago as Executive Producer of The Incredible and Phenomenal Journey of The Giants. That free, three-day spectacle at the 2015 Perth Festival attracted 1.4 million people to the CBD and remains Australia’s biggest single arts event.

.Anna Reece. Photo: Duncan Wright

Reece is currently the Director of Fremantle Arts Centre where she has led the creation of an ambitious new strategic and artistic vision, cementing the multi-arts institution as a creative campus committed to fostering a community of innovation and inspiration, collaboration and curiosity, risk-taking and rigour. In 2022 she secured $1.25 million commitment from the Federal Government to redevelop the building’s north wing into a Creative Hub.

Her leadership roles at Perth Festival have previously included Head of Programming (2015-17) and Executive Producer (2017-21).

Her major Festival experience also includes Darwin Festival, where she was General Manager and Co-CEO. Her freelance career has also seen her work for festivals and performing arts companies across the country.

Reece has been instrumental in imagining and delivering some of Australia’s most significant festival experiences over the past 20 years. With a love for works of scale and an unwavering commitment to First Nations leadership, artists and work, her approach is one of collaboration, provocation and celebration. She recently produced the 2020-2022 national tour of Buŋgul, the spectacular celebration of Yolŋu culture and the late Gurrumul Yunupingu.

Perth Festival Chair Tim Ungar said: ‘We are delighted that Anna will be joining the Festival to lead our ongoing drive to celebrate Perth on the international stage and to bravely imagine what a festival can be for its community.

‘An innovator and creative producer, Anna has the unique ability to dream big and deliver on her dreams. She has already played a pivotal role in creating and delivering many Perth Festival programs and it is especially exciting to welcome such an experienced and inspiring creative and strategic force to the helm.

‘Anna is internationally respected as a colleague, collaborator, and leader, and widely admired for her artistic sensibilities and curatorial clarity. She has a clear, bold vision, a strong sense of place and a commitment to artistic and audience development for a community with which she has a very close affinity,’ said Ungar.

Speaking to her appointment, Reece said: ‘I am drawn to this opportunity, to this Festival, above any other in Australia or the world, because Perth/Boorloo is my home. A city without edges, a city of openness, ancient stories, strong proud culture, endless horizons and possibility, this place runs in my veins.

‘The opportunity to creatively lead and care for the future direction of Perth Festival is both rare and extraordinary and the most incredible privilege. It is a role I have aspired to hold since I first began my professional career in the Australian arts sector almost 20 years ago.

‘I acknowledge the immense responsibility that comes with this role, to our Noongar community, to our vibrant artistic community and to all who hold a place for Perth Festival in their hearts,’ she concluded.

Perth Festival 2023 runs from 10 February to 5 March.

Emerging Writers Festival announces next Executive Director

Melbourne’s Emerging Writers’ Festival (EWF) has announced the appointment of Jes Layton as its new Executive Director and Co-CEO, for a three-year term.

Layton comes to EWF from roles with Express Media, the National Young Writers’ Festival, and the UNESCO Melbourne City of Literature Office. He has worked with EWF previously, both as a festival artist (20217-2022) and Creative Producer (2015-2016). Layton has appeared at a variety of local and national literary festivals and his written and illustrative work can be found at SBS, Junkee, Voiceworks, Kill Your Darlings, Archer, The Big Issue, Black Inc, Pantera Press, Fremantle Press, and elsewhere online and in print.

‘We are thrilled to have Jes joining us in this important role,’ said EWF Chair, Craig Semple. ‘Jes was a Creative Producer with the festival some years ago and has a deep knowledge of our organisation and community. He will be a wonderful addition to the team, particular as EWF continues to improve its support and development of emerging writers and their community’.

EWF appoints Layton after the departure of previous Executive Director, Alice Muhling, in late 2022, toward the end of her 4-year term, to take up a position at Yirramboi Festival.

‘Alice commenced with us in early 2019 and provided amazing leadership and talented administration of the festival over times of unprecedented tumult in the arts sector. We are incredibly grateful to have had Alice with us over those testing times,’ said Semple.

Layton’s appointment as the new Executive Director comes following EWF’s return to its hybrid online and in-person structure last year, after two years of online literary programming. This return signalled the continuing evolution of EWF as one of the continent’s most well-respected literary festivals.

Layton said of his appointment: ‘I am absolutely stoked to be joining the Emerging Writers Festival team. Over the last near-decade my arts career has been a bit “this’n’that” but through it all, EWF has been a constant, supporting me as they do the thousands of emerging practitioners in our industry. I admire the work they do and truly feel that EWF sets the standard of both operations and arts programming on a national stage.

‘I’m most excited to have the opportunity to help steer an organisation and community I am desperately passionate about through this time of necessary change in so-called Australian arts, culture and literature. I’m looking forward to continuing to facilitate the excellent work EWF does and grow alongside my teammates and this wonderful community of creators.’

Artistic Director and Co-CEO, Ruby-Rose Pivet-Marsh said of the appointment: ‘Saying goodbye to Alice was bittersweet. Her departure is a reminder that EWF is passionate about not only emerging writers, but also emerging arts professionals, and is a valuable stepping stone in the industry. With that in mind, we are beyond excited to have Jes join us. He has been a valued member of our community over the years, and this feels like a natural evolution of his involvement with the festival. Working together is already proving to be wonderful!’

The Emerging Writers’ Festival 2023 will run from 14-24 June in venues across Melbourne’s CBD and surrounding suburbs.

Liquid Architecture farewells Executive Director

As Kristi Monfries and Lucreccia Quintanilla step into the role of Liquid Architecture’s new Co-Directors, the Board of Liquid Architecture (LA) bids farewell to its departing Executive Director, Georgia Hutchison.

Hutchison joined LA as General Manager in early 2017, with then Co-Artistic Directors Danni Zuvela and Joel Stern, a small team with a small budget, a wide vision for sound art and an ambitious program of activity that stretched across local, national and international domains.

Her role then quickly grew to Executive Director and CEO from 2019, alongside the Board, and Stern as Artistic Director. A tireless and generous advocate for the arts and independent artists, Hutchison developed a high-performing and internationally respected team, which together delivered an acclaimed international artistic program.

Like most small to medium arts organisations, LA’s operations were brutally impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent restrictions. Additionally, discontinued federal support meant that LA had to quickly adapt to the situation to stay afloat. Hutchison’s exceptional management and passion for LA, helped to navigate this rough terrain and deliver a strong program.

Over the past six years, Hutchison also oversaw significant diversification of LA’s constituent stakeholders, helping to positively situate the organisation for greater creative engagement and cultural equity.

As a strategic and creative thinker, Hutchison implemented major upgrades to LA’s business systems and relocated LA from Fitzroy to Collingwood Yards. She landed key support from public, private and academic partners, and was key to the development of new streams of earned income – increasing LA’s turnover by 300% and extending its audience reach.

‘Hutchison will leave an organisation that remains strong, optimistic and in an optimal position to fulfil its purpose of supporting experimental, interdisciplinary and critical work addressing sound and listening,’ the Liquid Architecture Board said in a statement.

Queensland Ballet Academy welcomes experienced artists to teaching team

Queensland Ballet Academy has announced the addition of three talented and experienced ballet instructors to its faculty in 2023.

Laura Hidalgo, Nicole Marshman-Geyl and Jiayian Du are all highly accomplished artists whose skills have graced the stages of many renowned ballet companies around the world.

Academy Director Christian Tàtchev expressed his excitement at having such a talented trio joining the Academy faculty.

‘It is with great pleasure that we welcome these experienced teachers to our Academy. The next generation of dancers will no doubt benefit immensely from a team with such knowledge, experience and passion,’ Tàtchev said.

Laura Hidalgo, former Principal Artist of Queensland Ballet, has been appointed as the new Level 1 teacher for Classical and Transitional courses. Nicole Marshman-Geyl, formerly of The Australian Ballet, will be joining the Academy as a Lower School Classical Ballet (Level 6) and Body Conditioning Teacher, while Jiayin Du, also a former artist of The Australian Ballet, as well as a former teacher at the Australian Ballet School, will take up a position working across the Lower and Upper School coaching Level 5 and Level 1.

‘I am confident our students will be inspired under the mentorship of these talented teachers who have journeyed the path of the profession for many years,’ Tàtchev said.

Queensland Ballet Academy is a world-class ballet training organisation, offering a comprehensive industry-aligned, professional career pathway, and producing young dancers whose talents and abilities are in demand throughout Australia and internationally.

New CEO appointed at The Ian Potter Foundation

The Chairman of The Ian Potter Foundation, Charles Goode AC, has announced the appointment of Paul Conroy as the Chief Executive Officer of The Ian Potter Foundation, The George Alexander Foundation and The Ian Potter Cultural Trust.

Conroy, who will commence in his new role on 6 March 2023, has experience in both the commercial world and the not-for-profit sector. He has Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Law degrees from the University of Melbourne, while his professional experience includes practising as a solicitor, working as Chief Legal Officer/Company Secretary of Treasury Wine Estates, and a variety of other roles in industry.

Prior to joining the Foundation, Conroy was Chief Executive Officer of FareShare, a social purpose organisation engaged in the transformation of fresh food into nutritious meals for people in need. He has also served as Chairman of the Summer Foundation.

In welcoming Conroy as the Foundation’s incoming Chief Executive Officer, Goode also expressed his appreciation of the outstanding contribution of Craig Connelly to the Foundation over his seven years as Chief Executive Officer.

Contemporary Asian Australian Performance appoints Executive Producer

The Board of Contemporary Asian Australian Performance (CAAP) has announced the appointment of Sandi Woo as the company’s new Executive Producer.

‘Sandi is a creative producer, community development facilitator and teaching artist with close to three decades of experience. She brings… an extensive network, having devised and produced projects across Australia. We are excited to see what the leadership team of Tessa and Sandi will achieve for Asian Australian artists and stories,’ said Elaine Chia, CAAP Chair.

Sandi Woo. Photo: Supplied.

Woo is thrilled to be joining CAAP to support the vision of new Artistic Director, Tessa Leong, into the company’s next phase.

‘When I first joined CAAP on the Engage! research project in early 2022 as the Community Engagement Specialist, I was blown away by the tenacity and the amazing reach of the organisation under Annette Shun Wah’s tenure. CAAP is a well-respected organisation delivering important development and performance work across the national landscape,’ she said.

‘I am excited to be joining the team to continue the legacy of Annette and to assist in delivering Tessa’s vision for the future. What a time to be involved!

‘CAAP has built a rock-solid community of artists and I look forward to getting to know them as the company continues to explore Asian Australian stories and experiences in performance,’ Woo said.

Artistic Director Tessa Leong said, ‘I am so excited to have Sandi join me as Executive Producer to lead Contemporary Asian Australian Performance into a new era. Not only is she a respected, knowledgeable and talented producer, but she is also an engaged and caring arts worker who has extensive national networks. With Sandi’s experience and enthusiasm, as well as CAAP’s wide reaching and impressive artist community, I look forward to supporting and celebrating more Asian Australian artists as they make waves across the country.’

CAAP is the only professional arts company dedicated to making exceptional Asian Australian performance for broad audiences in partnership with major festivals and flagship companies, championing Asian Australian artists and stories to take their place on main stages nationally and internationally.

Woo joined the company on Wednesday 18 January 2023.

A New Approach welcomes 2023 Board associates

Arts and culture think tank, A New Approach (ANA), has announced that Astrid Jorgensen, the founding director of Pub Choir, and acclaimed dancer and choreographer Daniel Riley, a Wiradjuri man, will join the ANA Board as Associates in 2023.

Jorgensen is a Brisbane-based conductor, composer, producer and presenter. She is the founding director of Pub Choir and Couch Choir. Whether on stage, TV, radio or online, Jorgensen’s unique approach to accessible music-making has been viewed by millions worldwide and has seen her collaborate with such musical greats as The Rolling Stones, Paul Kelly and Neil Finn. Jorgensen was a finalist for 2020 Queensland Young Australian of the Year and was named as one of the 40-under-40 Most Influential Asian Australians in 2021.

Riley, a Wiradjuri man and current Artistic Director of Australian Dance Theatre (ADT), has had an extensive and critically acclaimed career as a dancer (Leigh Warren and Dancers, Fabulous Beast Dance Theatre, New Movement Collective, Bangarra Dance Theatre, Chunky Move, ADT), and choreographer (QL2 Dance, QUT, Louisville Ballet, VCA, Sydney Dance Company, Bangarra Dance Theatre, Dancenorth, ADT). He has held positions as Associate Producer (2019-2020) and Creative Associate (2020-2021) at ILBIJERRI Theatre Company, and Lecturer in Contemporary Dance at the Victorian College of the Arts, conceiving and launching Kummarge, a self-determined First Nations mentorship and pathways program.

In 2021, ANA launched the Board Associates initiative to nurture emerging leaders and board directors. Associates are provided with mentoring and support throughout their 12-month term from ANA’s distinguished Board and staff.

ANA CEO Kate Fielding said Jorgensen and Riley were exceptional leaders whose creativity and community-building initiatives highlighted the power of art and culture to bring people together.

‘Our research tells us that young Australians believe arts and culture are central to their lives – it is woven into their everyday experience of life,’ she said.

‘Astrid’s and Daniel’s innovative and accessible creative thinking will support our vision for Australia to become a cultural powerhouse whose compelling creativity is locally loved, nationally valued and globally influential by 2035.’

Fielding also thanked outgoing Board Associates Nina Fitzgerald (Northern Territory) and Julian Canny (Western Australia) for their contributions to the work of ANA and for making the inaugural program a tremendous success.

‘We have been lucky to have Nina and Julian help inform our work, making evident the opportunities of Australian arts, culture and creativity,’ she said.

Australian Institute of Architects appoints new CEO

The Australian Institute of Architects has announced the appointment of Dr Cameron Bruhn as the peak body’s new CEO.

An experienced advocate for the profession, Bruhn will succeed interim CEO, Barry Whitmore, and assume responsibilities on 11 April 2023.

Bruhn will leave his current role as Dean and Head of School – School of Architecture at The University of Queensland in order to take on the role. He is an accomplished writer, administrator and leader.

Board Chair and National Council Director, Peter Hobbs said the Institute – which represents more than 13,000 professionals across the built environment – was thrilled to welcome Dr Bruhn.

‘On behalf of the Board, I am thrilled to announce Cameron’s appointment as our new CEO,’ Hobbs said.

‘During what was a rigorous recruitment that produced a number of high-quality candidates, Cameron impressed us with his grasp of our organisation, of the key issues that our profession faces, and with his sense of energy and optimism that he will bring to the role.

‘Cameron’s experience in the industry, in his role as editorial director of Architecture Australia and as Dean of Architecture at UQ – in addition to his absolute love of the profession – makes him the ideal leader to move the Institute forward.’

Bruhn said the leadership appointment came at a critical moment in the life of the organisation, and that he was looking forward to working collaboratively to shape a vibrant future for the Institute.

‘My vision is for a lively and sustainable peak body, positioning it as a critical infrastructure that anticipates and nurtures the needs of the membership and addresses the complex demands of a career in the profession,’ he said.

‘In parallel, I will use my ability to advocate and connect with the diverse industry and government stakeholders who shape the built environment to give clarion voice to the value and impact of the profession and its contribution to the lives of people, places and communities.

‘The Institute has made an august contribution to the progress of Australian architecture, and I will work to positively lead the organisation toward its centenary and beyond.’

From 2009 to 2018 Bruhn was the editorial director of Architecture Media, Australia’s leading cross-platform publisher and events organiser for the built environment community. He holds a Bachelor of Architecture from The University of Queensland and a practice-based PhD from RMIT University.

Bruhn is the co-author of The New Queensland House (2022) and author of MMXX – Two Decades of Architecture in Australia (2020), both published by Thames and Hudson. He has written more than 50 introductions, reviews and interviews and has been a peer juror, sessional teacher, exhibition curator and guest speaker in Australia and internationally.

Hobbs added: ‘Cameron is going to bring a special energy to the Institute.’

