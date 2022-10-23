On the move: Latest sector appointments

Wheeler Centre Board welcomes new Chair

Kate Torney OAM has been appointed as the new Chair of The Wheeler Centre.

The appointment was announced on Friday (21 October) by Victoria’s Minister for Creative Industries Steve Dimopoulos.

‘From the media to literature and philanthropy, Kate Torney has been championing books, writing, conversations, ideas and debate throughout her career,’ the Minister said.

‘I look forward to Kate bringing her creative and strategic approach to this role as we continue to make Victoria a place that celebrates writers and recognises the role literature plays in all of our lives.’

Commencing her career as a journalist, Torney spent 25 years working in the media, including as News Director at the ABC, before she took on the role of CEO of State Library Victoria in 2015.

During her time at the helm, Torney oversaw the Library’s once-in-a-generation $88 million transformation, which included raising $30 million in support from the philanthropic sector.

In 2020 Torney was awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for her service to the broadcast, media and cultural sectors.

Since October 2021, Torney has been CEO of the Peter MacCallum Cancer Foundation, the philanthropic body that raises funds to support the vital research and work of Melbourne’s Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre.

Torney takes over the Chair’s role from Julie Ligeti, who has been Chair since March 2022. Ligeti oversaw The Wheeler Centre’s reopening and return to in-person events following the disruption of the pandemic. Ligeti is stepping down as Chair due to other professional commitments, but remains on the Wheeler Centre Board.

The Wheeler Centre’s new Chair, Kate Torney. Photo: Abigail Varney.

‘It is an honour to take up this position at such an exciting time for The Wheeler Centre as it continues to inspire curiosity and connection, and to support, nurture and challenge writers, readers and thinkers,’ Torney said.

‘I look forward to working with a great Board and a talented team to further build on the Wheeler Centre’s strong reputation as a unique, trusted, independent hub for ideas, story-telling and conversation,’ she added.

The Wheeler Centre was the cornerstone of Victoria’s successful bid to be designated a UNESCO City of Literature and, since its opening in 2010, has cemented its place at the heart of Victoria’s cultural life with its program of talks, forums and events.

The centre is also a hub and home for writers and key literary organisations, including the Melbourne Writers Festival, Writers Victoria, Express Media, Emerging Writers’ Festival, Australian Poetry and Small Press Network.

MTC to farewell Executive Director

Melbourne Theatre Company Chair Jane Hansen AO has announced the resignation of Executive Director and Co-CEO Virginia Lovett, who will depart after 10 years to take on a new role as Director of Performing Arts at the University of Melbourne.

‘On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Virginia Lovett for her outstanding leadership of Melbourne Theatre Company over the past decade, including navigating the very challenging times presented by the pandemic. The Company, despite being the most impacted theatre company in the country is now poised for recovery,’ said Hansen.

Under Lovett’s co-leadership, Melbourne Theatre Company has gone from strength to strength, producing more than 106 productions, introducing award-winning education, digital and access programs, and building on its subscriber base to become one of the most resilient theatre companies pre-COVID.

Her industry advocacy work, particularly during the first two years of COVID, ensured Melbourne Theatre Company was in a stable financial position, optimally poised to return to the stage.

Outgoing MTC Executive Director and Co-CEO Virginia Lovett. Photo: Charlie Kinross.

Reflecting on her time with the MTC, Lovett said: ‘It has been an honour to lead this company, a company so loved by this city. I am very proud of the many achievements and the integral role Melbourne Theatre Company continues to play in the national cultural landscape. Although we have been through some very dark times, I leave Melbourne Theatre Company knowing it is on the path for recovery and a wonderful new chapter under its new Artistic Director, Anne-Louise Sarks.’

In continuing her passion for enhancing and amplifying what arts means to the community, and as an industry mentor to many, Lovett’s new role of Director of Performing Arts will oversee the vision for the University of Melbourne’s new $70 million Arts and Cultural buildings, one of the largest investments made by the University at the Parkville campus.

In relation to her new role, Lovett said: ‘If ever there was a time for students to shape future cultural direction and creative industry practice – it is now – coming out of COVID. In establishing this new arts precinct in the heart of the University of Melbourne surrounded by curious young minds, the potential is bursting with possibilities. It will be a hub of student, artistic and public engagement with state-of-the-art venues, not only for student development on and offstage, but for arts companies locally, nationally and internationally.’

University of Melbourne Vice-President (Strategy and Culture) Dr Julie Wells welcomed Lovett’s appointment.

‘We are fortunate to have someone of Virginia’s calibre and experience leading this exciting new initiative, in the heart of our Parkville campus,’ Wells said.

‘Our ambition is to offer a world-class on-campus experience for students to foster connection, collaboration, creativity and new pathways into creative industry, while contributing to the cultural life of Melbourne and Victoria.’

Lovett will conclude her role with Melbourne Theatre Company on 23 December 2022, with plans for an incoming Co-CEO well underway.

Hayes Theatre Co appoints Co-Artistic Directors

Hayes Theatre Co, Sydney’s home of music theatre and cabaret, has announced the appointment of Richard Carroll and Victoria Falconer as Hayes Theatre Co’s inaugural Co-Artistic Directors.

Richard Carroll is a director and producer, and one of the founders of Hayes. Victoria Falconer is a multi-instrumentalist, composer, arranger and musical director. The pair are currently working together on the musical Godspell, Carroll as director and Falconer as Musical Director, which plays at the Hayes until 6 November.

‘We couldn’t be happier to have two such talented artists lead the company into the future,’ the company said in a statement.

ACMI appoints inaugural Executive Director of Programming

The Australian Centre for the Moving Image (ACMI) has appointed Keri Elmsly to the new role of Executive Director of Programming, following a global search for a talented creative leader to produce innovative programming for Australia’s national museum of screen culture.

New Zealand-born Elmsly was previously the NYC-based Senior Vice President of the Madison Square Garden Company’s Sphere Studios (2019-2022). Elmsly first encountered ACMI in her role as Chief Creative Officer at Second Story (2015-2019), leading the US-based experience design studio’s work on the ACMI renewal in partnership with Melbourne architects BKK.

ACMI Director and CEO, Seb Chan, said: ‘It is with real excitement that we welcome Keri Elmsly back to the Asia Pacific region to lead our programming division. ACMI first worked with Keri during our $40 million transformation project, and her ideas, international networks and innovative approaches to creative program development were inspiring. I’m looking forward to what her energy, creativity and future-focused thinking bring, not only to ACMI but to the revitalisation of Melbourne as a globally connected creative city.’

ACMI Executive Director of Programming Keri Elmsly. Photo: Peter Tarasiuk.

In 2014, Elmsly produced the world’s first live drone orchestra with The Velvet Underground’s John Cale and Australian artist Liam Young. She also orbited a fragment of moon around the Earth for artist Katie Paterson and was creative/management consultant to artists Marshmallow Laser Feast, United Visual Artists, Daisy Ginsberg, Quayola and Lucy McRae.

Founding Elmsly Arts in 2011, Elmsly produced ambitious visual art and design projects worldwide. From launching the Paris-based art and music institution La Gaîté Lyrique to designing Jay-Z’s Blueprint 3 world tour, she collaborated with cultural organisations including Coachella Festival (California), the Barbican (London), Seoul-based art collective Kimchi and Chips, Yamaguchi Centre for Arts and Media (Japan), Sydney Festival and Federation Square (Melbourne).

On becoming ACMI’s Executive Director of Programming, Elmsly, said, ‘I can’t wait to celebrate and amplify incredible Australian talent by creating unique partnerships to develop world-class events that can only be born of ACMI. I have spent my life loving screen culture in every form. There are so many opportunities ahead of us with ACMI uniquely positioned in a post-renewal environment to program with agility and boldness.

‘My work with artists always explores the edges with new technologies and ideas, while my work in entertainment is a celebration of the epic and the exhilaration of being part of an audience. My work in design has also given me a deep understanding of the value of system thinking, prototyping and audience experience. ACMI is the perfect place to push the boundaries of these three intersections with its hugely talented and committed team.’

The Executive Director of Programming role was created by ACMI to lead the curatorial and programming division to ensure a compelling year-round program, which anticipates, responds to, reflects and succeeds in attracting increasingly diverse audiences both locally and internationally. The role works across exhibitions, curatorial and artist commissions, film and public programming and ACMI’s industry programs including ACMI X.

Responsible for delivering a unique and distinctive ACMI-wide program, the Executive Director of Programming will generate revenue from broadly popular programs to enable the development and support of more experimental and specialist activities. The role will focus on developing and implementing a long-term strategic approach to program activity, ensuring outcomes that place ACMI at the centre of the creative industries ecology at a city, state and national level.

Elmsly commences her role with ACMI on 17 November 2022.

New chapter begins for Guildhouse CEO

The Guildhouse Board has announced that Emma Fey will step down as their Chief Executive in mid-November to take up a new appointment as Assistant Director, Operations at the Art Gallery of South Australia.

Andrew Cohen, Chair of the Guildhouse Board, said that Fey’s commitment over the past five and a half years has been exemplary and thanked her for her loyalty and leadership of the organisation.

‘I cannot think of a better way to leave an organisation. Guildhouse is in such good shape and I wish Emma well,’ Cohen said.

‘Emma has led Guildhouse through a period of proactive transformation. She did this during a very challenging period for artists and the cultural sector.

‘Guildhouse is a respected advocate with a strong voice for the visual art, craft and design community. Under Emma’s leadership, Guildhouse has grown creative and professional development opportunities for artists, nurtured meaningful partnerships and collaborations, and strengthened its business model through growing membership, social enterprise and philanthropic support,’ he continued.

‘On behalf of the Board we wish her every success in her new role at the Art Gallery of South Australia. She will be missed.’

Leading Guildhouse had been an incredible professional and personal highlight, Fey said.

‘I am so proud of what we have achieved over the past five and a half years – our connection to the artistic community, the strength and reputation of the team, breadth of partnerships and collaborations, and the robust business model we’ve created. We’ve been there for artists when they needed us most, in great thanks to a generous community of support,’ she said.

‘Guildhouse is in a strong position, doing really important work, and I know it will continue to evolve, responding to the needs of the visual art, craft and design community. I am so pleased I have had the opportunity to contribute to a small chapter in this extraordinary organisation’s history.

‘I want to express my gratitude to the Guildhouse community that has welcomed me. You have inspired me, motivated me and put a fire in my belly to champion the voice of the artist. Thank you for giving me the opportunity,’ said Fey.

The Board has appointed Guildhouse’s highly respected Artistic Programs Manager, Debbie Pryor as Acting CEO. Recruitment for the role will commence in the coming weeks.

New leaders appointed to VicScreen Board

Two inspiring new leaders have been appointed to the Board of VicScreen, bringing even more diverse perspectives to the state’s screen development agency.

George Lekakis AO has been appointed VicScreen’s new President alongside Yorta Yorta and Dja Dja Wurrung artist and academic Tiriki Onus, who joins as a new Board member.

Lekakis is regarded as a leader in multicultural affairs across Australia. He has spent much of his 40-year social work career in leadership roles, including being the longest serving Chair of the Victorian Multicultural Commission, a role he held for nine years.

Most recently he held the role of Chair for the Victorian Interpreting and Translating Service and was the CEO of Fronditha Care – a not-for-profit multicultural aged care services provider.

Lekakis takes the reins from David Hanna who has served as President since September 2020. During Hanna’s term, VicScreen supported the industry through the pandemic with programs and initiatives that protected local screen jobs and kept the industry strong.

Onus is a filmmaker, artist, curator, opera singer and academic. He is the Head of the Wilin Centre for Indigenous Arts and Cultural Development at the University of Melbourne’s Faculty of Fine Arts and Music, and also holds the roles of Deputy Dean (Place) and Associate Dean (Indigenous Development).

‘George Lekakis has been a champion for our multicultural communities for more than four decades, while Tiriki Onus is a wonderful cultural leader, as well as a celebrated artist in his own right,’ said Minister for Creative Industries Steve Dimopoulos.

‘Together they bring a wealth of experience and perspectives to the VicScreen Board as we work to ensure that our screen industry reflects the diversity of the Victorian community in front of and behind the screens.’

VicScreen’s Board of screen and business leaders set the direction for the organisation with responsibility for governance, strategy and risk management. In addition to governance matters, the Board approves funding decisions recommended by VicScreen’s committees and panels.

Liz Grainger, Leonie Morgan AM and Chris Oliver-Taylor have been reappointed to the Board for a further three years. Louisa Coppel, Andrea Denholm, Mitu Bhowmick Lange, Greg McLean and Blake Mizzi round out the nine-person board.

International director joins Circa

Circa Contemporary Circus has announced the appointment of Danielle Devery to the role of International Director, a challenging and multifaceted role combining strategic partnership development, creative producing and programming.

Yaron Lifschitz, Circa’s Artistic Director, said: ‘We fell in love with Danielle’s energy and smarts – she brings a love of the arts, commitment to contemporary Australian work, and the tenacity and chutzpah the role demand.’

Devery has a Bachelor of Communications (UTS) and a Master of Laws (UNSW). Over the past decade she has held strategic management roles in arts, government and human rights organisations, including Head of Exhibition for Biennale of Sydney and General Manager of Sherman Contemporary Art Foundation (SCAF). She is the Chair of Sydney’s Red Rattler Theatre and is based in Paris.

Devery said of her appointment: ‘The first time I saw Peepshow I knew I had witnessed something truly special, and the next day I told anyone that would listen what the future of circus looked like. I am so excited to now have the opportunity to fully immerse myself in the world of Circa, and share the joy of Circa’s distinctively magnetic brand of performance art with a wider audience.’

