On the move: Latest sector appointments

New Artistic Director for CAAP

The Board of Contemporary Asian Australian Performance (CAAP) has announced the appointment of Tessa Leong as the company’s new Artistic Director. Annette Shun Wah steps down from the role at the end of 2022.

‘This has been an extraordinary era for CAAP. Under Annette’s leadership we have seen the elevation of Asian Australian artists and stories to the forefront of theatre-making in Australia,’ said Elaine Chia, CAAP Chair.

‘Tessa is a highly respected and experienced arts leader, director, dramaturg and producer, a discerning critical thinker with strong creative relationships nationally and internationally. We are thrilled to have secured someone of Tessa’s calibre to build on Annette’s significant legacy.’

Tessa Leong, ‘a highly respected and experienced arts leader’. Photo: Supplied

Leong is currently Griffin Theatre Company’s inaugural Associate Artistic Director, and a founding member of Adelaide-based theatre company isthisyours? Her keen interest in new contemporary plays, participatory performance and live art has seen Leong collaborate with artists and companies across Australia, Europe and North America.

She has worked with many companies nationally including Force Majeure, Belvoir, PYT Fairfield, State Theatre Company of South Australia, Sydney Theatre Company and Vitalstatistix, and was the Manager of Artist and Sector Development with Theatre Network Australia.

In 2019, her work with other collaborating artists on a participatory installation work The Hole was programmed at the Prague Quadrennial and Berlin Performing Arts Festival. It was also recently presented at Melbourne’s Rising in 2022.

Leong said, ‘Along with so many across the arts sector, I have great respect for Contemporary Asian Australian Performance. CAAP’s powerful productions, inspiring programs and effective initiatives developed by Annette focus on presenting and profiling the works of amazing Asian Australian artists, many of whom kick-start their careers through CAAP.

‘My own engagement with CAAP began over a coffee with Annette many years ago and now includes curating a Longhouse program, collaborating with playwrights through the highly successful Lotus Playwriting initiative, directing the creative development of Siti Rubiyah by Katrina Irawati Graham, and facilitating sessions of the CAAP Artists’ Lab. My work with CAAP so far has been enormously important in developing of my own voice in the performing arts in Australia.

‘I am thrilled to take CAAP into a new era to continue Annette’s astonishing work by enriching the careers of Asian Australian artists, keeping Asian Australian stories on our stages and creating captivating new performances with Asian Australian creatives.’

Leong will join the company as its new Artistic Director on Monday 31 October 2022.

2023 Dark Mofo festival heralds changing of the guard

With the confirmation of next year’s Dark Mofo festival dates (8–22 June 2023) comes the announcement that it will be the last helmed by Creative Director Leigh Carmichael, as he makes space for a new Artistic Director in 2024.

Leigh Carmichael: ‘It’s time for new energy and new ideas’. Photo: Supplied

After delivering Dark Mofo 2023, Leigh Carmichael will remain in his role as Director of DarkLab, concentrating on the overall leadership of DarkLab as it focuses on large-scale, permanent cultural activation projects.

These include the delivery of the Transformer project in the Huon Valley, the operation and ongoing development of In The Hanging Garden precinct in partnership with Riverlee, and more on the horizon.

DarkLab will continue to organise and produce the festival in Hobart.



Since establishing Dark Mofo in 2013, Mr Carmichael and team have tirelessly grown the festival, cementing Hobart’s wintry appeal on the Australian festival circuit.

‘I feel that after ten years curating the Dark Mofo program, it’s time for new energy and new ideas to move the festival forward,’ Carmichael said.

‘Dark Mofo occupies an important place in the Australian arts landscape, and I am confident that it will continue to provide opportunities for artists and audiences to experience challenging art in the darkest weeks of the year.

‘I will be devoting more time and energy into DarkLab’s other cultural projects and pushing for better venues and more public infrastructure for Hobart so that it can cement its place as a vibrant cultural city.’



DarkLab is on the search for an Artistic Director to provide the creative direction for Dark Mofo from 2024, in line with the festival’s perennial themes around the regenerative aspects of the midwinter solstice and Dionysian revelry.

Dark Mofo will take place in Hobart from 8–22 June, 2023.

Chiara Gonzalez gets leg up in Queensland Ballet

Queensland Ballet’s Chiara Gonzalez has been promoted to Soloist following a spectacular performance in Kenneth MacMillan’s Manon. After the curtain call on Saturday’s matinee performance, Queensland Ballet’s Artistic Director Li Cunxin AO announced the promotion.

‘It is my great honour as Artistic Director to acknowledge the hard work, dedication, and growth of Chiara Gonzalez. She has demonstrated exceptional professionalism and artistic excellence over the last four years and after her outstanding portrayal of Manon this afternoon, she deserves to be recognised,’ Li said.

Starting out the season as a First Company Artist, it was a career coup for 25-year-old Gonzalez to be cast in the role of Manon. Li believed she was ready.

‘Chiara is truly a wonderful dancer, who brings something extra to every role she performs. She demonstrated that she was ready to learn the role of Manon and the responsibility it involved.’

Gonzalez was born in South Africa and moved to the Gold Coast where she started her dance training at four years old. In 2015, she moved to Brisbane to join Queensland Ballet’s Pre-Professional Program and on graduation joined Queensland Ballet as a Jette Parker Young Artist in 2017. She accepted a contract as a Company Artist in 2018 and was promoted to First Company Artist in 2021.

ASO appoints new CEO

The Adelaide Symphony Orchestra has announced Colin Cornish AM as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Cornish joins the ASO from the Australian Youth Orchestra where he has been CEO since 2005, guiding that organisation through a sustained period of growth and talent development.

He has also held senior positions at the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra and has worked as a recording producer and musician with a number of major orchestras including the Australian Chamber Orchestra.

Cornish was awarded a Member in the Order of Australia for his contribution to performing arts, music and youth in last year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours.

ASO Chair Andrew Daniels said Cornish was a standout in a world-class field of candidates.

‘We undertook a very thorough global search because leadership of an orchestra of this standing requires a specific skill set and a genuine passion for the arts and arts community,’ Daniels said.

‘In Colin, we have secured someone who is completely in tune with the ASO’s future direction. He brings with him outstanding experience, both in terms of his strategic approach and his musical understanding.

‘We are absolutely delighted to have secured a CEO of Colin’s calibre to lead our organisation.’

Colin Cornish: ‘a standout in a world-class field’. Photo: Supplied

For Cornish, the move represents something of a homecoming.

‘I grew up in Adelaide, studied at the Elder Conservatorium of Music and played violin with the ASO as a casual musician when I left university, so the ASO has always held a special place in my heart,’ he said.

‘The high respect in which the ASO is held is obvious every time I talk to artists and conductors anywhere around Australia and the world.

‘The special place it has in the community in SA has been evident to me for many years, and I am delighted to be joining such a creative and successful organisation.

Australian Youth Orchestra Chair Ben Rimmer thanked Cornish for his contribution to the organisation and to Australian musical endeavour more generally.

‘Since his appointment in 2005, Colin has played a critical role in the growth and success of the organisation. His talent and capability as a musician and as a leader of musicians has been a hallmark of his time in the role, during which the AYO and its many ensembles and training pathways have achieved ever higher standards of musical excellence.

‘He has also built strong, enduring relationships with our principal funder, the Australian Government, as well as critical corporate and philanthropic partnerships and the many individual donors who are so important to AYO’s future.’

Cornish said he would miss much about the AYO, but it was the right moment to conclude his tenure and take up this new opportunity in his hometown.

‘AYO has been and will always be a very important part of my life. I am so grateful for the opportunity to have worked with so many passionate young musicians and incredibly committed, skilled and generous staff, tutors, volunteers and supporters. I look forward to continuing our work together in the months ahead and being part of the AYO community for years to come.’

Cornish will commence his new role in March 2023. He takes over from Vincent Ciccarello, who left the organisation in September after nearly 10 years.

AGSA appoints new Assistant Director, Operations

The Art Gallery of South Australia today announced Emma Fey has been appointed as its incoming Assistant Director, Operations.

Supporting AGSA’s Director Rhana Devenport, Fey will develop and lead AGSA’s organisational, operational, commercial, digital and governance functions in the newly created role following the recent secondment of AGSA’s Deputy Director Mark Horton to the Department of the Premier and Cabinet.

AGSA’s Director Rhana Devenport ONZM said, ‘Emma Fey is a respected leader in the visual arts sector in South Australia and I’m thrilled to welcome her to the AGSA directorate. Her extraordinary passion for visual art and artists alongside her vision for governance, policy and strategy position Emma well to deliver on major projects and drive excellence in AGSA’s governance and operations.’

Emma Fey: ‘extraordinary passion for visual art’. Photo: Supplied

Fey said, ‘The Art Gallery of South Australia has always held a special place in my heart and I am delighted to serve the community of South Australia, and our wider audiences, by bringing all of my experience to bear in this position. I look forward to joining this highly respected team and cherished organisation, contributing to the strength, diversity and vitality of the Australian visual arts sector.’

Screen Queensland appoints new CEO

Screen Queensland has announced the appointment of Courtney Gibson as the organisation’s incoming Chief Executive Officer.

Gibson is one of the screen industry’s most experienced executives, having been CEO of two state screen agencies and held leadership roles with multiple Australian broadcasters and production companies.

Screen Queensland Chair, The Honourable Roslyn Atkinson AO, said she was pleased to welcome such an accomplished screen executive to lead the organisation through its next chapter of growth across film and series production, games development and studio expansion.

‘The Board looks forward to seeing the state’s thriving screen industry benefit from Ms Gibson’s leadership and guidance, further strengthening Queensland’s fine reputation as a destination of choice for the world’s leading filmmakers and producers.

‘As important will be Ms Gibson’s strategic vision in supporting the creation of Queensland stories by local creatives, and for a pipeline of talent, from writers and directors through to on-set crew and post-production professionals, to take advantage of ever-growing employment opportunities,’ Atkinson said.

Gibson has held roles including Executive Head of Content Creation and Head of Arts, Entertainment and Comedy at ABC TV, Programming Production Executive at Nine, Commissioning Editor of Documentary at SBS, Director of Programmes at Endemol Australia and Managing Director of Jungle Entertainment, as well as serving as CEO of Screen NSW and the South Australian Film Corporation.

Gibson said she was thrilled to be joining the Screen Queensland team.

‘Queensland is an absolute powerhouse when it comes to screen production, and it’s a state that really has it all – leading local producers, post-production companies and games developers, longstanding and extremely successful international partnerships, highly skilled crews, spectacular locations and leading-edge studios up and down the state, all underpinned by the best incentives in Australia,’ Gibson said.

‘I look forward to working with the Screen Queensland team and all its partners to support and attract even more production and to develop a new generation of Queensland screen makers, with a particular focus on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander key creatives and crew.’

Scottish Ballet recruits Aussie marketing talent

Following a global search, Scottish Ballet has announced the appointment of Robert Murray as Director of Brand, Audience & Digital.

Murray will make the move to Scotland from Australia to join the company, having held senior leadership positions at major arts organisations in Sydney and Melbourne.

Murray has used his understanding of music, the performing arts and audiences to develop into a leading arts marketer; first at the Sydney Symphony Orchestra as Online & Publications Manager, then to one of Australia’s busiest touring companies, the Australian Chamber Orchestra as Online Manager & Marketing Executive; followed by Manager, Customer Relationship Marketing at the Sydney Opera House.

From 2011 to 2021 Robert held the executive position of Director, Marketing & Customer Relations at the Melbourne Recital Centre in the Southbank arts precinct, leading the marketing, public relations, digital, front of house and ticketing teams at a time of rapid programme and audience diversification and growth.

In addition to these institutional positions, Robert has freelanced as a consultant, recently working on a new membership program and strategy for the Art Gallery of NSW. This, together with his role in developing and launching the Sydney Opera House’s first membership and loyalty program, Insiders (in 2010), is relevant to Scottish Ballet as the company continues to develop its membership strategy and build its distinctive creative brand globally.

An accomplished writer, Robert has been published by the Australian Financial Review and AFR Magazine, Limelight and The Strad. He regularly contributes programme notes and music journalism.

Robert holds a Bachelor of Music from the Tasmanian Conservatorium of Music, and is currently completing a Master of Evaluation at the University of Melbourne, with a focus on cultural evaluation (measuring the social impacts of performing arts organisations and cultural policy).

Steven Roth, Executive Director at Scottish Ballet said: ‘We are fortunate to gain someone of Rob’s calibre and breadth of experience to lead our Brand, Audience & Digital team, particularly at this critical time as we grow and diversify our audiences in a whole new environment for the performing arts and creative industries.’

Murray said: ‘I am inspired by the Company’s virtuosity, innovation, and distinctive artistic vision, and by its leadership in improving the health, wellbeing and social cohesion of our community through art. Scottish Ballet’s unique blend of creativity and passion and its embodiment of Scotland’s pioneering spirit is utterly irresistible; I’m delighted and honoured to be a part of it.’

New CEO for Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre

The Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre has appointed Natalie O’Brien AM as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Ms O’Brien will be responsible for the overall management and strategic direction of the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre and the new Geelong Convention and Exhibition Centre when it commences operations in 2026.

Regarded as an exceptional and visionary leader in the tourism and events space, O’Brien is a former CEO of Food and Wine Victoria, producer of the internationally acclaimed Melbourne Food and Wine Festival.

O’Brien’s former CEO work includes Wine Victoria and Ballarat Regional Tourism, before recently managing her own consultancy business.

Making a significant contribution to Australia’s food, wine and tourism industry, Ms O’Brien has been recognised with a collection of national awards, including her appointment as a Member of the Order of Australia in the 2019 Australia Day Honours for significant service to tourism, wine, and the community of Victoria.

O’Brien’s appointment follows the departure of outgoing CEO, Peter King, who held the position for 11 years and delivered lasting positive impacts, including overseeing the site’s expansion and securing the Royal Children’s Hospital Good Friday Appeal to be held at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre each year.

Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Steve Dimopoulos said: ‘Recognised for her contributions to Victoria’s tourism and major events sector, Natalie brings exceptional leadership and experience to Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, ensuring the organisation continues to draw the events and exhibitions that support businesses and create jobs.’

O’Brien said she is, ‘excited to lead the iconic Melbourne landmark into the next phase of growth, as the organisation’s enormous impact and benefit continues to expand across Victoria.’

