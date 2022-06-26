On the move: Latest sector appointments

PICA Director to step down after 16-year tenure

Amy Barrett-Lennard is stepping down as Director of the Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts (PICA) after 16 years in the role.

Barrett-Lennard joined PICA in 2006, following five years as Director of Linden Centre for Contemporary Art, now Linden New Art, in Melbourne.

‘My time at PICA has been the most rewarding of my professional career. It’s been a powerful journey, but after 16 years, it’s time for me to look forward to a new future of my own,’ said Barrett-Lennard.

‘The pandemic has been a period of great reflection for us all, myself included, and I am incredibly proud of the strong position I’m leaving PICA in. I think there’s truly no better time for a new Director to step in. PICA, and Perth, are on the cusp of transformation with a redeveloped cultural centre and new building on the horizon.

‘It’s been a privilege to lead an organisation that is decidedly committed to supporting and fostering artists’ practices and careers. PICA will always be a place that’s dedicated to artists and art lovers alike,’ she said.

Barrett-Lennard will leave PICA at the end of August for a well-earned break before pursuing new projects.

PICA Chair Mark Clapham said: ‘Amy’s 16-year legacy has transformed PICA into the leading contemporary arts organisation it is today.

‘PICA is unique in being the only presenting and producing institution of its kind in Perth – a model that Amy has implemented. No other exhibition and performance venue invests in new work, often throughout its development, in the way that PICA does.

‘Amy has been integral in establishing PICA’s commissioning program across all artforms and is a leading advocate for practitioners, helping them realise their ambitions at crucial moments in their careers. To do this, she doubled PICA’s annual turnover, built strong relationships with government and philanthropic stakeholders, and developed a highly successful donor program.

‘Amy’s commitment to programming diverse artists and welcoming diverse audiences, nurturing PICA’s growth and sustainability, and forging cultural links across continents and Country is commendable. I want to thank her for her significant contribution to the arts sector, in WA and beyond,’ Clapham continued.

‘The PICA Board is grateful for Amy’s service. She has worked incredibly hard, particularly over these last difficult and disrupted years, to ensure the ongoing sustainability of the organisation, while being part of envisioning a new future for it.

‘This future and next redevelopment phase is part of a broader change in the Perth and Australian cultural landscape that has seen a new generation of recent leadership at many of our cultural institutions. We’re excited about these changes and look forward to a new and renewed dialogue and commitment to our artistic and broader communities,’ he concluded.

Following Barrett-Lennard’s departure, PICA’s General Manager Georgia Malone will step into the interim role of Acting Director to oversee the delivery of PICA’s 2022 program.

PICA’s Board has commenced a search for the next Director and is taking this opportunity to reflect on the leadership structure and plan for the next phase of the organisation.

Executive Director farewells West Australian Ballet

Olivier David, the Executive Director of West Australian Ballet, is leaving the company.

The Board thanked David for his expertise and leadership throughout his tenure, in a time dominated by the pandemic and changing restrictions.

‘On behalf of the Board, we thank Olivier for his contribution to our world-class company. His tenacity and leadership, together with Artistic Director Aurélien Scannella, have set West Australian Ballet in good stead for a wonderful 2022 and 2023 season,’ said Chair Sherry Duhe.

West Australian Ballet will now undertake an extensive global search for a new Executive Director. During this recruitment period, Aurélien Scannella will assume the responsibilities of Executive Director, supported by the Executive and Artistic leadership.

West Australian Ballet has grown significantly in recent years, with the company adding numerous acclaimed productions such as Dracula and The Sleeping Beauty to the repertoire, with upcoming productions Goldberg Variations and Swan Lake premiering in September and November of this year.

‘With an ambitious decision to expand our ensemble with seven new dancers, the success of our Endowment Fund and the opening of our borders coupled with relaxing of pandemic restrictions, West Australian Ballet is in a strong position to continue on our growth trajectory and build upon our place as a premiere Australian arts organisation,’ said Duhe.

‘We look forward to the opening of our highly anticipated contemporary season STATE and new creations that will shine in our 70th anniversary year.’

In related news, West Australian Ballet also announced that Ingrid Puzey will become the Company’s next Chair as of 1 July 2022, after a successful three-year tenure by Duhe.

Puzey has been a Board member since February 2018 and Deputy Chair since May 2021. A well-known Non-Executive Director with 25 years of experience in philanthropy, fundraising and strategy, she is currently a Director of the Chamber of Arts and Culture WA, the Sheila Foundation, and Chair of both Equus Bonding Inc. and the UWA Centenary Trust for Women.

Current Board member John Palermo has been appointed Deputy Chair as of 1 July 2022, having been on the Board since May 2021.

West Australian Ballet shared their appreciation for Duhe’s leadership and guidance over the last three years, in particular around the launch and growth of the company’s Endowment Fund, the addition of seven new dancers to the ensemble, and successfully navigating the pandemic.

‘I am delighted with the appointment of Ingrid Puzey as the Company’s next Board Chair and John Palermo as Deputy Chair. Both Ingrid and John have been strong supporters of the Ballet for many years and have contributed significantly during their tenures on the Board,’ said Duhe.

‘I look forward to following not only their success in effective Board governance and support of the Company’s strategic goals, but also the continued success of our wonderful ballet company for many years to come.’

Festival City Adelaide appoints new Board

Festival City Adelaide (FCA) has announced the appointment of seven directors to its independent and skills-based board. The appointees include David Coltman, Kath Mainland, Govert Mellink, Mat Kesting, Jim Plouffe, Susannah Sweeney, and Denise von Wald.

Previously known as Festivals Adelaide, the festival industry body manages the consortium of major arts and cultural festivals in South Australia. Established in 2012, the organisation will celebrate its first decade in August this year.

Govert Mellink has been elected as Chair of the Board, while Mat Kesting will fulfil the role of Deputy Chair. Mellink takes up the baton from Ian Scobie AM, who successfully led the organisation in its formative years.

‘Festival City Adelaide is a highly strategic and significant alliance of festivals, the only such platform in Australia. Festivals in Adelaide deliver hefty social, wellbeing, and economic benefits to our capital city and state, and we aim to ensure that Adelaide is internationally recognised as Australia’s Festival Capital, particularly given the opportunities and challenges that lay ahead of the industry in light of the COVID-19 pandemic,’ Mellink said.

‘We look forward to continuing a proactive and productive relationship with government, industry, and partners as we steer the organisation into its next decade.’

Deputy Chair Mat Kesting said: ‘Despite their differences, Adelaide’s festivals all share the same objective – to deliver the world’s best festival experiences, which create joy, celebrate artists, and foster a thriving industry. Festival City Adelaide supports the sector to have the right conditions to achieve its wide-ranging and diverse impacts.

‘Now more than ever collaboration is critical for industry recovery and business development. We are excited to bring our ideas and energy to the Board for the benefit of not only the consortium, but Adelaide – South Australia as well,’ Kesting added.

The FCA Board has also nominated Shaun de Bruynand Deborah Kingsburyto serve on the organisation’s committees as external advisors. Justyna Jochymis the CEO of Festival City Adelaide.

Festival City Adelaide currently consists of 13 major arts festivals: Adelaide Fringe, Adelaide Festival, WOMADelaide, SA History Festival, DreamBIG Children’s Festival, Adelaide Cabaret Festival, Adelaide Guitar Festival, Illuminate Adelaide, SALA – South Australian Living Artists Festival, OzAsia Festival, Feast Festival, Adelaide Film Festival, and Tarnanthi: Festival of Contemporary Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Art.

New CEO for Foundation for the WA Museum

Jenny Allen is stepping down as Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation for the WA Museum after more than five years in the role, and will be passing the baton to Coralie Bishop with effect from 1 July 2022.

‘The Foundation is enormously proud of the successes of its achievements over these past five years. The small but efficient team of staff has worked tirelessly to offer the WA Museum additional support with many projects and exhibitions,’ Allen said.

‘Working with the Board has been a pleasure and I am grateful for the opportunity to work with the Acting Chair, James McClements over the past months.’

One of Allen’s first accomplishments was the smooth transition of the Foundation from a Trust to a Public Company Limited by Guarantee and attaining DGR-1 status. Allen made it a priority to nurture stakeholders’ relationships and backed by the generous support of corporates and philanthropists, the Endowment Fund has grown from $7 million to $32 million.

James McClements, the Acting Chair, thanked Allen and welcomes Bishop to the important role and looks forward to working with her. ‘Coralie has a strong history and expertise in arts and culture in marketing and business development and will take the Foundation forward to the next phase of its growth,’ he said.

Bishop joined the Foundation in September 2021 as General Manager of Fundraising and Development and was involved with the team in implementing the new Fundraising Strategy. She will bring a wealth of experience in achieving these fundraising and sponsorship goals as the Foundation moves to the next phase of the Endowment Fund target of $60 million.

Bishop possesses extensive business development experience in the arts and culture industry spanning over 20 years. She was previously the Development Manager at West Australian Opera with the responsibilities for planning and delivery of sponsorship, fundraising and philanthropy initiatives to meet strategic targets.

Prior to West Australian Opera, Bishop was the Business Development and Marketing Manager at Leadership WA. She was a lecturer in Arts Management at Edith Cowan University responsible for research, design and delivery of BA (Arts Management) and postgraduate Arts Management units. Bishop holds a Master’s degree in Arts and Entertainment Management, a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, and is a Fellow of Leadership WA.

In her parting words, Allen said: ‘Coralie will do a great job as the Chief Executive Officer. I know Coralie is looking forward to working with our donors, businesses, corporate organisations and community foundations, all of which are important and critical in continuing our assistance to the WA Museum. We look forward to your continued support in the next chapter of growth at the organisation.’

