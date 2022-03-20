On the move: Latest sector appointments

Women’s Circus farewells Creative Producer

Creative Producer Devon Taylor has left the Footscray based Women’s Circus after eight years.

In a statement, the company bade her a fond farewell, saying, ‘We are grateful for all her hard work and big dreaming that has helped shape Women’s Circus over the last eight years, guiding us through both challenges and triumphs.

‘Since starting with Women’s Circus in 2013, Devon has impacted the organisation in profound ways. Over her years of service Devon has kept Women’s Circus core values of empathy and imagination, supported risk and inclusion not only at the heart of all our projects, but every aspect of her tireless work. Driven by a passion for creating social and political change through collaborative practices, Devon has applied principles of intersectional feminism to all our collaborations and projects.’

During her time at Women’s Circus, Taylor led an international collaboration with Circus Kathmandu, produced three critically acclaimed large-scale shows, and championed the development of Women’s Circus’ Gender Inclusion Policy. In 2019, she co-delivered Disability Action training alongside Arts Access Victoria’s CEO Caroline Bowditch to 50 small to medium arts organisations from across Victoria.

‘From all the Women’s Circus community, our sincerest thanks and best wishes for a joyous creative future,’ the company said.

MADE appoints new Executive Producer

The MADE Board has announced the appointment of new Executive Producer, Carin Mistry, with MADE Chair Louisa Gordon noting that the appointment followed an extremely competitive selection process.

‘Of course, Carin will be no stranger to members of the local performing arts industry given her recent four-year role with Australian Plays based in Hobart, along with her creative links to DRILL and Junction Arts Festivals and cultural assessment roles with Arts Tasmania and Hobart City Council,’ Gordon said.

‘However, many people may not know the full depth of Carin’s extensive policy and research experience which, combined with her knowledge of theatre, dance, touring, and promotion made her perfect for the Executive Producer role with MADE.’

Mistry has an extensive background in the performing arts, film, and television. After relocating from the UK in 1997, she worked in a range of leadership, program and policy development roles for the Australia Council for the Arts, the Australian Government’s arts funding and advisory body. As Director of Dance from 2008 to 2015 Mistry was responsible for creating and implementing the organisation’s strategy for developing Australian dance and for supporting key decisions regarding investment in organisations and to artists. Mistry developed or worked in close partnership on several major initiatives including: the National Dance Forum; Dance Massive; 24 Frames per Second (a three-year screen dance project); the Keir Choreographic Award; Big Dance Australia and the Western Australia three-year contemporary dance initiative.

Mistry is a 2009 fellow of the Asialink Leaders Program and for three years acted as the arts adviser for the Young Australian of the Year Award. Just before moving to Australia, she worked in financial roles in film and television production. Prior to that Mistry worked for many years in general management in performing arts and in producing roles with new theatre writing companies including the Bush and Royal Court Theatres in London.

MADE builds pathways between the mature non-professional dancer and the professional artist to create high quality dance/theatre productions for global audiences in non-traditional performance spaces. MADE has 17 years of success, including national and international touring of work made by leading choreographers. This new role is assisted by significant funding from Arts Tasmania and will help to ensure that MADE fulfils its ambitious plans to consolidate its body of work and share its model of mature arts practice nationally and internationally.

Mistry commenced her new role with MADE on Monday 28 February and will be working at the company’s headquarters in the SOHO Arts Centre, South Hobart.

Artistic Director to step down after 2022 Sydney Writers’ Festival

Michael Williams, Artistic Director of Sydney Writers’ Festival, has announced that the upcoming Festival over 16 – 22 May will be his last.

Williams was appointed as Artistic Director in August 2020 to curate the 2021 Festival during the unfolding COVID-19 crisis.

‘I’ve loved Sydney Writers’ Festival – as an audience member, as a participant and as part of the team – for the better part of its 25-year history, and it was an absolute privilege to spend the past couple of years in the Artistic Director’s chair. To witness first-hand the organisation’s commitment to Sydney’s rich and diverse community of readers and writers and help steer it through the uncertainty of the global pandemic has been a blast. Please don’t mention it to anyone in my home city of Melbourne, but it truly is the best writers’ festival in the country,’ said Williams.

With international and local authors facing restrictions on travel last year, Williams said the 2021 Sydney Writers’ Festival was particularly tricky to program. But by reimagining the possibilities posed by the extraordinary local talent in Australia, Williams and the team managed a critical and financially successful Festival, bringing local authors together under the theme, ‘Within Reach’.

Last year was ground-breaking for Sydney Writers’ Festival. It was the first Festival to be opened by a line up entirely comprising Indigenous writers; it focused on dual spotlights – rather than singular interviews; launched the first ever Sydney Writers’ Festival Debutante Ball, which celebrated debut authors whose books were published in the shadow of COVID-19; and featured a poetry gala at Sydney Town Hall with acclaimed actors and writers, celebrating the relationship between literature and performance.

On Williams’ departure, Sydney Writers’ Festival Chair Mark Scott AO said: ‘The wealth of literary programming that Williams brought to this role is unsurpassed, and in this difficult financial and curatorial time for Arts organisations, the Board was heartened to have someone as impeccably qualified as Williams curating the program. He is one of the best connected people in the Australian literary world and we loved having him as Artistic Director.’

A formal recruitment process for a new Artistic Director will be announced shortly. Williams’ second and final Sydney Writers’ Festival program will be announced on Thursday 24 March.

Bangarra honours departing company members

On Friday, Bangarra announced that dancers Rika Hamaguchi, Baden Hitchcock and Bradley Smith would depart the company following the end of the national tour of Wudjang: Not the Past.

A Yawuru, Bunaba, Bardi and Jaru Woman from Broome, WA, Bangarra Senior Artist Rika Hamaguchi has beguiled audiences with her presence since commencing with the company in 2015. Hamaguchi has toured extensively with Bangarra over this time nationally, regionally and internationally, with feature performances in a number of works, including Sandsong: Stories from the Great Sandy Desert, a story reflecting on her hometown Kimberley region.

Rika Hamaguchi said, ‘The work of Bangarra is integral in sparking interest in and reigniting people’s hunger to learn about First Nations stories. I’m really thankful for everyone I’ve met during my years at Bangarra, and who have helped to shape who I am today.’

Baden Hitchcock is a descendant from Saibai (Umai Clan), in the Top Western region of the Torres Strait Islands and is also from the Central (Hohodae clan, Hanuabada) and Western (Maravadai Clan, Mabaduan) provinces of Papua New Guinea. He also has English, Irish and Chinese heritage.

Hitchcock has been a Bangarra dancer since 2017, when he joined as part of the Russell Page Graduate Program. With Bangarra, he has had the opportunity to perform all over the world, including Denmark, Germany, India, Japan, Canada and USA as well as regional and national touring of Australia.

Baden Hitchcock said, ‘I would like to thank Stephen, Frances, all the creatives and the dancers for making this place feel like home and creating space to have these amazing opportunities. I came to Bangarra to both learn and share more about my culture. I have met and made connections with family and mob, who I know will walk with me for the rest of my life.’

Bradley Smith is a descendant of the Gumbaynggirr people and also has Fijian and English heritage. Smith joined Bangarra in 2018 as one of two Russell Page Graduate Program recipients, after completing his dance training at NAISDA Dance College.

Bradley Smith said, ‘The past five years have been a massive chapter, which I wouldn’t change for the world. I got to experience and share Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture to the country and internationally. I’m very proud to say Bangarra’s my family away from my family and I’ll hold that to my heart for life.’

Bangarra Artistic Director Stephen Page, and Associate Artistic Director Frances Rings said in a joint statement: ‘It is never an easy process to say goodbye, especially to our artists who are invaluable to the cultural heart of our Company. Bangarra artists Rika Hamaguchi, Baden Hitchcock and Brad Smith have illuminated the stage with their vibrancy, physical rigour, spirited energy and commitment to our Indigenous storytelling.

‘Their significant contributions have added another rich layer to our artistic bedrock and allowed us to perceive our Cultures through the eyes of a new generation, charged with the responsibility of caring for Culture into the future.

‘We thank them for all they have given to Bangarra, our Communities, and Industry and wish them the very best for their future endeavours,’ Page and Rings concluded.

Ten Days on the Island appoints new Head of Programming Operations

Skye Kunstelj has joined Ten Days on the Island as Head of Programming Operations.

Kunstelj has worked extensively as a producer of theatre and live art, has a Graduate Diploma in in Arts Management from the University of Technology, Sydney, and is interested in developing participatory site-specific performance.

Her most recent role as Associate Producer at Sydney Theatre Company (2017-2022) saw her producing mainstage works and national tours including the Helpmann Award nominated Black is the New White, Triple X, and White Pearl. Other roles have included Program Producer for the Performance Space Liveworks Festival and Associate Producer at National Institute of Dramatic Art, where she produced festivals, residencies/laboratories, and facilitated capacity-building programs for emerging artists. Kunstelj has also produced and coordinated projects in New York and London with Under the Radar Festival and Artsadmin.

New Creative Producer joins BEMAC

Janty (Janet) Blair, a Butchulla (connections to K’gari), Woppaburra, Mununjali woman through her mother’s family and Wakka Wakka , Cobble Cobble through her father’s side, has joined Brisbane Multicultural Arts Centre (BEMAC) as Creative Producer.

Describing herself as ‘a Saltwater girl through and through,’ Blair started in her new role on Monday 14 March.

‘I was born in Meeanjin and travelled Australia extensively as a child, giving me a love for travelling and exploring unfamiliar places. As a nurse/midwife and then project officer, I have also lived and worked in rural and remote communities across QLD, building long term friendships and partnerships,’ Blair said.

‘In 2019 I decided to pursue a career in the Creative Industries. I am currently enrolled in my third year Bachelor of Fine Arts (Drama) at the Queensland University of Technology (QUT). Just like QUT’s Indigenous Unit namesake. Oodgeroo Noonuccal, I love to share and create stories and I’ve recently started performing as a stand up comedian!

‘I believe working from a strengths-based framework and identifying what makes us strong, and what keeps us – as creative forces of nature, connected to one another – is VITAL.

‘In 2022, I am excited for the possibilities for BEMAC and this community. Meeting you all face to face to collaborate and develop respectful, meaningful relationships is particularly important to me … I will be working part time in the office Monday and Friday. A place where my door will be open for a cuppa and yarns. I look forward to collaborating and learning and understanding what is your vision for our vibrant artistic community,’ she said.

Casting Guild of Australia appoints new President

Thea McLeod has been announced as the new President of the Casting Guild of Australia (GCA), succeeding David Newman, with Anousha Zarkesh taking on the role of Vice President.

‘I am honoured to be taking over the position of president in the Casting Guild of Australia. Dave Newman has done a magnificent job as the CGA’s president over the past two years. Dave’s passion, dedication and energy have been invaluable to the casting community, fostering positivity through challenging times. I am especially elated to be teaming with Anousha Zarkesh as the Vice President, who is renowned for her expertise in championing cultural diversity in casting,’ McLeod said.

The CGA continues to focus on inclusivity in the media production industry as one of its key objectives. Furthermore, the CGA is passionate about creating further opportunities for actors and young casting directors in the immediate future.

Anousha Zarkesh added: ‘Greatly honoured to be joining as VP for the CGA and collaborating with Thea as President. It’s an exciting period forging ahead after such a tumultuous time and with such great leadership over the past nine years, I look forward to representing all Casting Directors across the country in our future endeavours.’

Australian Chamber Orchestra appoints new Board member

Australian Chamber Orchestra (ACO) Chairman Guido Belgiorno-Nettis AM and Australian Chamber Orchestra Managing Director Richard Evans last week announced the appointment of Mim Haysom to the company’s Board of Directors.

‘The Australian Chamber Orchestra is delighted to welcome Mim Haysom as Board Director,’ said Evans.

‘One of Australia’s pre-eminent marketing leaders, Mim will bring a wealth of invaluable experience and knowledge to the ACO Board at one of the most exciting chapters in the ACO’s 47-year history, as we move into our state-of-the-art new home at Pier 2/3.

‘Mim’s unparalleled expertise in brand innovation and strategic marketing will be invaluable to the ACO as we enter this critical period of expansion, transformation, and audience acquisition at our new home,’ he said.

Mim Haysom described the ACO as one of Australia’s most innovative cultural organisations.

‘The ACO is a cultural icon in Australia, and has always led the way in creative innovation,’ she said. ‘The realisation of the ACO’s new home at Pier 2/3 is a significant milestone that will enable the organisation to continue to grow and have a significant impact on Australian arts and culture for the future. I’m thrilled to be joining the Board at such an exciting time for the organisation, and supporting the talented ACO team on the future journey.’

Haysom is recognised as one Australia’s leading marketers. As Suncorp Group’s Executive General Manager Brand and Marketing, she leads Suncorp’s marketing function and strategic partnerships, and is responsible for setting the overall brand strategy and end to end marketing program for the portfolio of 10 brands, which includes Suncorp, AAMI, and GIO.

Prior to joining Suncorp, Haysom was a highly awarded agency leader with a proven track record in growing clients’ business both globally and locally. Under her leadership as M&C Saatchi’s General Manager, the agency was named the most innovative company in Australia by the Australian Financial Review in 2017.

Haysom is a Graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and is passionate in her contribution to philanthropic efforts and not-for-profits. In addition to her position on the ACO Board, she currently sits on the Board of Trustees for St Vincents Clinic Foundation and is an Advisory Board Member for Wheelchair Rugby Australia and Australian Data Driven Marketing Association.

Haysom joins current Directors of the Board of the Australian Chamber Orchestra, Guido Belgiorno-Nettis AM (Chair), Liz Lewin (Deputy Chair), Bill Best, Judy Crawford, JoAnna Fisher, Erin Flaherty, John Kench, Anthony Lee, Martyn Myer AO, Peter Shorthouse, Heather Ridout AO, Julie Steiner AM, John Taberner and Simon Yeo.

ActNow Theatre farewells Executive Director/Co-CEO

ActNow Theatre has announced that Rhen Soggee, the company’s Executive Director and Co-CEO, will step down from their position on 25 March 2022.

Soggee has been an integral part of ActNow Theatre since 2018, where they have previously served in the role of General Manager and International Producer.

Soggee is leaving in order to focus on the next stage of their career and professional development.

Under their leadership, ActNow Theatre has secured and retained vital support from Arts South Australia (Department of Premier and Cabinet) and the Australia Council for the Arts. Soggee also helped maintain and strengthen strong partnerships with the likes of Reconciliation SA and supported the launch of exciting initiatives like the MakeSpace Residencies.

ActNow’s Chairperson, Tamsin Anspach said: ‘Rhen’s passion and cultural leadership has been impressive, and their commitment to ActNow has been critical in ensuring ActNow was able to deliver an ambitious program despite all the challenges that the pandemic has thrown at our team. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Rhen for their commitment and dedication to supporting ActNow’s artists, community and staff. We wish them the very best going forward.’

ActNow’s Artistic Director and Co-CEO, Yasmin Gurreeboo added: ‘Rhen is much loved by our artists and communities and they will be sorely missed. Rhen and I have had a close working relationship over the last four years and I am delighted that they are moving on to a role that is in greater alignment with their long-term professional goals.’

Soggee said it was the sense of community inspired by ActNow that they would miss the most. ‘ActNow has offered me an incredible space in which to grow and to generate meaningful opportunities that support a more representative and relevant South Australian industry. ActNow has consistently worked toward the democratisation of storytelling, and it has been an absolute privilege to serve as Executive Director and Co-CEO alongside Yasmin and the rest of our wonderful team. As I prepare to pass on the reigns, I know I could not be leaving the company in better hands.’

Soggee, the Board and team are committed to ensuring a smooth transition. ActNow Theatre will be undertaking a recruitment process to search for a new Executive Director and Co-CEO in the coming days.

ILBIJERRI appoints new staff members

Melbourne-based company ILBIJERRI has welcomed several new board and staff members.

While congratulations are in order for Elizabeth Flynn who stepped into the role of Chair late last year, ILBIJERRI has also welcomed new board members, Janine Mohamed (Treasurer), Brian Bero (Director), and Dr Suzi Hutchings (Director).

Also joining ILBIJERRI this year are Angela Flynn (Executive Director and Co-CEO) and Bert Ferro (General Manager), heading up the leadership team alongside Artistic Director Rachael Maza. Other new faces include Alexandra Paige (Producer) and Laura Harris (Producer), while Natasha Carter joined the company as Marketing and Admin Coordinator over the festive season. With APAM First Nations Lead Producer Mayella Koroi currently on parental leave, Emily Wells has stepped up into the role in the interim.

Details of all ILBIJERRI board and staff are available on the company’s website.

Australian Plays Transform appoints new CEO/Executive Producer

Australian Plays Transform (APT) has announced the appointment of Erin Taylor as CEO/Executive Producer. An experienced dramaturg, director, producer and educator, Taylor succeeds Louise Gough, who departed the company at the end of October 2021 to take up the position of Head of Development at Screen Australia.

Originally from Sydney’s Western suburbs, Taylor is a graduate of The University of Wollongong’s Creative Arts School and holds a Master of Education from Sydney University. Focused on the dramaturgy and direction of new Australian plays, her recent work includes Museum of Modern Love by Tom Holloway (Sydney Festival, Dramaturg and Assistant Director), Jali by Oliver Twist (Griffin Theatre, Dramaturg and Director) and Kasama Kita by Jordan Shea (25A Belvoir, Dramaturg and Director). She has also read extensively for development programs for Playwriting Australia and playwriting awards, including the Griffin Award, The Patrick White and the Bruntwood Prize.

‘We are delighted to welcome Erin to APT,’ said APT’s Chair, Rob Brookman. ‘Her extensive experience working with and for playwrights, her clear love of new Australian writing, and her producing and arts management credentials are a wonderful combination that will serve APT extremely well. We feel confident that Erin will build significantly on the foundations laid by Louis Gough in 2021. Erin’s personal practice means she has a deep understanding of the process of creating new work and the best way to support writers, dramaturgs, directors and producers as they develop these works.’

Taylor received the Sandra Bates Directors Award in 2019 from Ensemble Theatre, while in 2017 she was a mentee of Melbourne Theatre Company’s Women in Theatre Leadership Program.

‘I am thrilled to be appointed as CEO/Executive Producer at Australian Plays Transform’ said Taylor of her appointment. ‘It is a unique and important organisation with a small team and a big ambition. With the wealth of experience of the National Advisory Panel and the Board, I hope that APT will be part of the rebuilding of Australian theatre after the heartbreak and anxiety of the pandemic. I can’t wait to be together in the development room and theatre again to tell our stories.’

